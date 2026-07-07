Sometimes, for fun, I do the math.

What do I mean by “the” math? I take whatever notion is bouncing around the discourse and, as far as I can reasonably do so, find the actual data. Real numbers. Rigorous ones.

After my recent trip down the rabbit hole of Karmelo Anthony conspiracy theories — which are getting crazier; the most recent one claims a Texas congressman and his children framed Anthony — the algorithms caught on.

My feeds on YouTube and Instagram have become filled with content from the more extreme end of American “anti-racist” activists. To put it mildly, I am now well-versed in reparations arguments.

So I did the math.

Pointless, hopeless-but-necessary disclaimer: I am not saying I support reparations. I am deliberately ignoring that this would bankrupt the country and cause runaway inflation to the point that dollars would be meaningless. This is an exercise in arithmetic, not economic advocacy, and every single person who assumes, despite this disclaimer, that I’m arguing in favor of reparations should know that you will be heartily mocked for your lack of reading comprehension over tacos with Josh Slocum. So there.

What They Mean By “Reparations”

Speaking of Josh, I learned clarity from him, who has an unforgiving and beautiful way of asking “what do you actually mean by that?” It’s the question that ends conversations, because most people haven’t thought it, no matter what it is, through. They’ve just absorbed a word and assumed everyone else meant the same thing when they used it.

There are many words that are functionally just filler until the user defines them. For example, “Christian” means Pete and Chasten Buttigieg. It also means the Westboro Baptist Church.

“Feminist” has been stretched to cover everything from “equal pay for equal work” and “adults who pay taxes and are subject to the law having the right to vote is good actually” to “hates all men and believes all heterosexual sex acts are rape.”

“Racist” is now so elastic it’s basically the word “oompa-loompa”— everyone knows you mean something disapproving, but the actual definition is anyone’s guess.

So when I tell you that activists talk about “reparations,” I need to explain exactly what they mean, not some vague notion about “making things right.”

What they mean is this: direct cash payments to black Americans who are, or can reasonably be believed to be, descendants of slaves.

No, they do not mean education programs. Nor business lending initiatives. Nor community investments.

They want cash. In their pockets. Now.

The activists now say the government owes roughly $10 trillion — an estimate developed by economist William Darity and Kirsten Mullen in their 2020 book From Here to Equality, which calculates what it would take to close the racial wealth disparity. They work backward from the actual gap and figure out what it would cost to eliminate it.

So let’s do the math on what that actually means when it lands in someone’s actual life.

If you actually divide the number, the scale becomes easier to grasp. The United States has roughly 50 million black Americans today. Not every serious reparations proposal would cover every black American, but many would cover a population in roughly that range: people who are, or can reasonably be shown to be, descendants of enslaved Americans.

Some estimates place the eligible population closer to 40 million, which would raise the implied payment to roughly $250,000–$270,000 per person instead of about $200,000. Either way, the arithmetic—and the arguments that follow—change very little.

I'm using 50 million simply because it provides a reasonable, conservative denominator for illustrating the scale of the proposal. And because slavery routinely severed family records and lineage, any real-world eligibility system would almost certainly have to accept genetic evidence (i.e. shared DNA with someone who did have the proper documentation) alongside traditional genealogical documentation.

Divide $10 trillion by 50 million people and you arrive at approximately $200,000 per person. The exact figure would vary depending on who qualified and the final size of the program, but that’s the order of magnitude we’re talking about.

What They Do Not Mean By Reparations

Federal spending on Great Society means-tested programs — TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance — has grown from approximately $125 billion annually in the mid-1970s to roughly $1.2 trillion today. Over 50 years, this represents approximately $5–6 trillion in inflation-adjusted dollars. Decades of it.

It kept people alive. It didn’t close the gap. It hasn’t pleased the activists — and not just because many non-black Americans benefited.

They do not regard these programs as reparations. They regard them as ordinary anti-poverty programs, addressing current need rather than paying a historical debt.

Fair enough. Those are different arguments. But the numbers are still worth understanding.

Take a single black mother with two children who receives the major means-tested benefits: TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, and a housing voucher. (Housing assistance is not an entitlement, and many eligible families spend years on waiting lists, so this is a best-case illustration.)

Weighting low-benefit, middle-benefit, and high-benefit states by how many states fall into each category and dividing by 50 produces an average annual package worth roughly $31,700.

The formula is ($average low-benefit state benefit x number of low-benefit states) + ($average middle-benefit state benefit x number of middle-benefit states) + ($average high-benefit state benefit x number of high-benefit states) = Total average welfare expenditure in a given year. Then dividing that by 50 gives the average. (I used Deep Research on both Claude and ChatGPT, and their numbers were nearly identical on this part.)

I lose people when I go into mathematical weeds, but here’s an example: in a middle-benefit state like Ohio, a single mother with two children who receives the major means-tested benefits would typically receive roughly $500 per month in TANF cash assistance, up to about $785 per month in SNAP food benefits, Medicaid health coverage for herself and her children (worth several hundred dollars per month in government spending assuming no major health issues; it would be much more if anyone has a disability or chronic illness), and a Section 8 housing subsidy worth roughly $1,100 per month.

Altogether, that benefit package is worth roughly $32,000 per year on the low end. Again, it assumes housing assistance but also assumes no one is on medication, has a chronic illness, or requires ongoing assistance for a disability — i.e. that nobody’s diabetic, autistic, needs surgery, etc. If anyone is, the value skyrockets — but on the other hand, not all welfare recipients get housing, so this is, again, a rough ballpark.

A $200,000 reparations payment is therefore roughly the equivalent of 6.3 years of that level of assistance. (Note that I’m leaving off the idea of taxes entirely, assuming — farcically — that no level of government would try to get its hands on any of this hypothetical money.)

Now compare that with the reparations proposal.

That doesn’t tell us whether reparations are morally justified. It doesn’t tell us whether they’re politically feasible. (They are neither, in my opinion.)

It simply puts a concrete number on an idea that is usually discussed in the abstract: the proposal being debated is, in practical terms, a lump-sum payment worth roughly six years of one of the combinations of existing means-tested benefits available to a qualifying household.

Would Anyone Be Satisfied?

This is the most interesting question to me, and I think the answer is a resounding no damn way. Oh, the authors of the study I cited would say yes, but I mean the typical black American or white ally who calls themselves “anti-racist.”

As is good epistemic and dialectic practice, I will start by granting the maximalist the strongest version of their point, because it’s true.

For the black kids in stable-but-poor households — two parents, a predictable routine, the lights stay on but there’s never quite enough — a large cash transfer is probably close to an unalloyed good. That’s the small group where the only problem really is the dollar amount and nothing structurally broken underneath it. The developmental literature is clear that when you take the material constraint off a household like that, the children’s outcomes move, sometimes a lot. A stable poor kid whose family suddenly isn’t poor is a kid with a genuinely different future. This assumes that the parents stay married and the kids’ lives stay roughly the same, just removing food insecurity and adding a better education and relieving parental stress, pretty much. And that’s a lot. I’m not going to pretend that away, and I’d be suspicious of anyone who did. It might be the single best argument on the pro side.

But here’s where it gets uncomfortable, and it’s the reason the check does less than it promises. The thing that most reliably wrecks a childhood isn’t poverty — it’s instability. Rob Henderson, drawing on his own foster-care childhood and the research he assembles in Troubled, argues that childhood instability has a much stronger effect than family socioeconomic status across a range of important outcomes, including education — and the same pattern shows up in crime, addiction, and self-harm. (His book is fabulous and you should read it. I reviewed it here.)

The strongest evidence that poverty itself isn’t the culprit is a 2021 study led by Amir Sariaslan at Oxford that compared siblings within the same birth family — exactly the design you want, because it holds the family constant (same parents, same neighborhood, same roof) and isolates the one thing the siblings differed on: how much money the family had at the time each of them was growing up.

Across more than 650,000 Finns, the apparent link between childhood family income and later psychiatric disorders, substance misuse, and violent crime collapsed the moment siblings were measured against each other. Income, on its own, wasn’t driving any of it. That’s a narrow, powerful finding — it clears money as the culprit. It says nothing about what replaces money as the explanation, and that’s where instability comes in.

Poverty on its own doesn’t reliably send a kid off the rails; churn does. This is Henderson’s central argument in Troubled, and it matches what the developmental literature keeps finding — the moves, the rotating cast of “uncles,” the parent who vanishes and reappears do more lasting damage than the empty bank account they often travel with.

And this is the part that should stop a reparations advocate cold: a sudden, publicized, demographically-targeted windfall is in and of itself a destabilizing event. It moves families, dissolves and reshuffles households, and draws in every predator and newly-interested relative within reach.

For the stable poor kids, it’s a blessing. For the kids already living in churn — the ones the entire harm framing is supposedly about — it risks a firehose of gasoline on the exact fire that’s burning them, while doing nothing to touch the instability that was the real fuel to that fire all along.

Why They Wouldn’t Be Satisfied — Practically

Set morality aside for a moment. We’ll get to it, and it’s where the real answer lives — but pretend for now that the check is nothing but a financial instrument.

Even on those terms, granting every generous assumption, it underdelivers. And it underdelivers for structural reasons that have nothing to do with the amount being “too small.” You could double it and the same three problems would eat it.

The first is the one nobody wants to hear, because it’s a fact about human beings rather than a fact about dollars: status is relative, and you cannot raise everyone’s relative status at once. Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above-average, does not exist.

That isn’t pessimism; it’s arithmetic reality, using arithmetic as an adjective there because I can. Economists call the sneakers and the cars and the right neighborhood positional goods — their whole value is that not everyone has them.

If the money arrives the way advocates want it to, landing on the entire eligible group on the same Wednesday, then whatever currently signals I made it simply gets bid up and stops signaling anything.

Your cousin got it. Your neighbor got it. Everyone in the pew got it. Nobody outpaced anyone, because the entire sensation of getting ahead is produced by moving relative to someone else, and here nobody moved relative to anyone. The deposit clears and the world is exactly as it was — plus inflation.

Which is the second problem. A large share of the money never stays with the recipient at all; it gets captured by whoever already owns the thing the recipient now wants to buy. Reparations dollars would land disproportionately in a relatively small number of geographically concentrated communities, and those communities do not have an elastic supply of houses sitting empty and waiting. Pour a large, simultaneous pile of cash onto a fixed housing stock and you don’t get broad new ownership — you get a bidding war.

Prices and rents rise to meet the new money, and the spread gets pocketed by the people who owned the land before the checks went out: landlords, sellers, developers, a good number of whom are nobody’s idea of an intended beneficiary. A meaningful slice of the $10 trillion would evaporate into higher local real-estate values before it ever became generational anything.

You would be, in part, cutting a very large check to the current holders of Zillow listings: most of whom are white or Asian, statistically.

Then the third, and here I can give you some very specific numbers. Suppose a family does everything right — resists every temptation the first two problems introduce, ignores the flashy stuff, and spends the whole windfall on the single highest-leverage purchase in American life: the best education money can buy. The most expensive prep schools in the country now run north of $70,000 a year — Andover and Exeter both sit around $71,000 for 2025–26, with the priciest of their peers higher still. A $200,000 payment, spent flawlessly on the optimal thing, buys under three years of it. Not four. You could not get one child through a single four-year run at Andover on a full reparations check. It touches none of the K–8 years that actually set the trajectory, and none of the college that’s supposed to cash that trajectory in. The best-case deployment of the money — the version where not one dollar is wasted — runs out before high school does.

Even if the parents opted much smaller, say, the local prep school, the best school in their area, that’s still in the $25,000 to $30,000 range based on the places I checked, so the windfall still buys 7 years for one kid, max — because, again, this assumes that tuition doesn’t go up when suddenly a lot of families in the area can afford to send their kids.

The best natural experiment we have for predicting the results here is lottery winners. It’s about as clean as social science ever gets: the money arrives at random, in amounts that land in the same rough range as a per-person reparations check, and we get to watch what happens next.

What happens is sobering, to put it mildly. Economists Scott Hankins, Mark Hoekstra, and Paige Skiba tracked roughly 35,000 Florida lottery winners and compared the ones who won $50,000 to $150,000 against the ones who won under $10,000. The large windfall didn’t fix anyone’s finances — it rescheduled them.

The bigger winners were about 50 percent less likely to file for bankruptcy within the first two years, and then more likely to file three to five years out, arriving in bankruptcy court with essentially the same net assets and the same unsecured debt as the people who’d won a few hundred dollars. The cash didn’t change the destination; it just bought a couple of years on the way there.

A lump sum, it turns out, lands on top of a trajectory that was already in motion, in nearly all cases, and the trajectory is the thing that was actually driving. If a financial life was heading somewhere before the money showed up, it resumes heading there once the novelty and the spending burn off — the researchers’ own conclusion was that skepticism about the long-term impact of cash transfers is warranted. The windfall smooths the curve without redrawing it.

And remember that this whole exercise is quietly stepping past a long line of other people who, by the exact same logic, are arguably owed reparations of their own: Americans the state had a plain duty to protect and demonstrably failed. Survivors of long-term child abuse that caseworkers were warned about and left in place anyway. Kids who aged out of foster care in Appalachia with their belongings in a trash bag and no one waiting. The wrongfully convicted, who lost decades to a state that got it wrong. The people of Flint, poisoned by their own government.

If the principle is that a debt comes due wherever the state failed to enforce someone’s most basic rights, of which chattel slavery violated every single one of them, the line of claimants is very long — and it does not sort neatly by race, which is a fact the maximalist framing needs you not to notice.

Why They Wouldn’t Be Satisfied: Money Doesn’t Heal

The main reason why reparations wouldn’t do what the activists think it would is the part that’s easiest to eye-roll away, but it’s still true.

Money doesn’t heal.

Oh, it helps. Believe me, it helps. I used to worry about my student loan debt while rationing food and only being able to draw with cheap Walmart pencils.

It is significantly better to worry about my student loan debt while eating HelloFresh meals and drawing pet portraits with artist-grade colored pencils.

My present financial worries are “can I speed up my student loan debt payoff from 16 months to 12?” and not “can I afford to run the AC enough to not sweat onto this beautiful cat I’m drawing.”

And that’s a significant upgrade in my life. I’m not pretending otherwise.

But when it comes to the reality of trauma — which, remember, the activists insist that literally every black American suffers from every moment of every day, based on their great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandparents having been slaves and the alleged “systemic” racism that they believe persists — money only fixes some of the symptoms, some of the time.

It does nothing for the root causes, even here, for the sake of argument, accepting their framing entirely.

If some reparations program for survivors of long-term child abuse (i.e. kids who had Constitutional rights the state failed to enforce) sent me a check for $200,000, would it help? Sure. I’d pay off my student loans, stash a year’s living expenses as an emergency fund, figure out how much my next car will cost and do the math for how much I need to put in a HYSA today to have that amount when the time comes, and start saving up for a house.

Imagine that happened today and tomorrow was the day I put a new column on my spreadsheet: Down Payment Fund.

How would tomorrow be different?

I’d still probably cry at least once. I’d still feel adrenaline and cortisol flood my body if I ran into a man who looked like my dad or a woman who laughed like my mom.

I’d still wonder, at least once, if the parental voices in my head were right about me.

I’d still only trust my therapist or other Cluster B Kids to really get me.

I’d still sleep with a teddy bear.

Those things are all better than they used to be, but it’s only time and therapy that have improved them at all.

I started with my therapist on Medicaid. I’m still with him on private insurance and co-pays of my own cash, stopping at the ATM nearest his office every week, which makes me smile.

And unlike reparations, it would have zero negative trade-offs for other people. Unlike in the scenario the reparations folks want, no neighbor who’s been saving up a down payment for years would suddenly find themselves priced out.

I’m not arguing for this, by the way. Taxpayers gave me food stamps and my first two sets of hearing aids and student loans that were a little bit ridiculous, honestly (would you lend the money to a deaf girl who showed up and said, “Hi, I had zero math teachers in high school but I think I can get a degree in the only subject taught with every teacher’s back to the class, so, um, can you front me all the money I need for the next four years, please?”).

To whatever extent the United States government failed me as a child, I’ve had my reparations and then some, and I am now proudly a patriotic taxpayer.

I’m just mentioning it because trauma is their frame for the daily lives of black Americans, not mine, and it’s the root of the thing that they say makes reparations a moral necessity.

We’ve Done This

Look, here’s the thing we keep pretending we haven’t already tested.

We have run this experiment. For sixty-odd years. The means-tested programs — TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, housing assistance — have moved something like five or six trillion dollars, and black Americans have drawn on them disproportionately: not in raw numbers, because there are simply far more white people in the country, but relative to their share of the population, at meaningfully higher rates.

Trillions of dollars, decade after decade, flowing toward exactly the households a reparations program says it wants to reach.

Did it satisfy anyone?

It didn’t satisfy the activists, who don’t even count it — who wave it away as mere anti-poverty policy, as though keeping a child fed were an accounting footnote instead of the thing that kept the child alive.

It didn’t close the gap. It didn’t heal the wound. It bought years — the way the lottery check buys years, the way my own welfare bought me years — and then the trajectory underneath reasserted itself, because a transfer, however large and however often repeated, was never the right tool for the job.

Reparations would be that same movie with a bigger budget. A larger number, a louder debate, one enormous lump sum instead of a monthly trickle — and the same ending, because the arithmetic of the human heart doesn’t care how many zeroes are on the check.

You cannot deposit your way out of a wound that wakes up new every morning.

You cannot raise everyone’s standing at once and call it rising.

You cannot buy back a childhood, a lineage, or a self.

So what’s left?

The only thing that was ever going to work. The unglamorous, un-tweetable, politically homeless answer no movement will ever print on a sign, because it won’t fit the mood and it asks something of the person reading it: personal responsibility.

Taking the hand you were dealt — even a hand as ugly as some of ours were — and playing it, card by card, with everything you have.

Not because it’s fair that you should have to.

It isn’t. It never was. It won’t be. Not then, not now, not ever.

But because it is the one move on the board that actually changes where you end up, instead of merely postponing your arrival there.

I know, because I played mine. I’m still holding some terrible cards.

I still cry too much and sleep with a teddy bear. And I built a life anyway — one hard, deliberate, un-reimbursable choice at a time.

No check was ever going to do that for me.

And no check is going to do it for anyone else.