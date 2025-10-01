Happy October, y’all!

Halloween has always been my season.

In my perfect world, we’d give each other Halloween presents, not Christmas ones. Kids would write letters to Chucky asking for what they want, and there would be enough Halloween music to have whole radio stations go into Halloween Mode for the whole of October.

Yes, I love Halloween that much.

I’m not entirely sure of all the reasons, though growing up in a church that strictly forbade the holiday surely has a lot to do with it.

Other reasons probably include my favorite weather (chilly, not cold), foliage, and pumpkin spice — yes, I am that bitch.

I am, in actual fact, a basic white girl.

No doubt there are many more reasons, mostly beyond my conscious understanding.

But I think one of the reasons is pretty obvious: it’s the time of year when cute and creepy get to live side by side without apology.

That combination sits right here in my apartment: a Chucky doll — grinning, knife in hand — keeping guard over my vast pencil collection.

If the motion detector is on when you approach, he makes stabbing motions and recites lines from the films.

It’s a collection that makes sense (at least to me): artist-grade pencils when I need precision and student-grade pencils when I want to mess around cheaply, covering all the dry media that comes in pencil. Graphite, colored pencil, pastel, watercolor pencil, regular charcoal, and tinted charcoal.

Chucky’s menace next to my jars of color is the perfect emblem for why I love Halloween: innocence and damage, whimsy and threat, all in one frame.

In my psychological fragmentation, I live the same contradiction: cute and creepy, innocent and damaged.

I cry at commercials — even the corny ones where a dog finds its way home or a kid surprises his mom with orange juice.

And I don’t cry when passing a car wreck with fatalities or watching footage of kindergarten kids fleeing a school shooting.

I sleep with a teddy bear named Liam and a Sig Sauer. (Liam gets to keep his name. My weapon has one too, but that’s strictly off-record; even I have to keep some mysteries from the internet.)

I shop for my friends’ birthdays year-round and remember the anniversaries of their losses so I can send cards — but would also, without blinking, help a friend clean up a bloody scene. Suicide, crime, whatever. (Yes, I’ve actually done both.)

I have a kitchen drawer full of cute stickers for sealing envelopes and dressing up hand-drawn postcards.

And another drawer full of tourniquets.

I bruise like a peach emotionally, often at completely childish things — like having my birthday forgotten. But I can also handle things most people would find holy-shit-I-need-a-therapist-now levels of traumatizing and then go get burgers without losing my appetite.

This dynamic is far less stark than it once was — hooray for having a real therapist.

But it’s still there, and it still affects my life in a serious way.

I suspect that’s why Halloween feels honest to me.

The holiday doesn’t force you to pick between sugar and shadow, between innocence and fear.

It lets them coexist, and in that coexistence there’s a strange kind of truth.

I’ve written before (most recently in my Milton Vermont 251 essay) about why I keep my print prices a little on the high side: not because I think my work is worth more than anyone else’s, but because I don’t ever want readers on welfare stretching too far to support me. Several times now, I’ve discovered that people on disability or Social Security were supporting me, and while I always comp them, it bothers me deeply. That protective buffer matters to me.

But October is made for tricks and treats.

Special Deal For My Subscribers #1

For this month only, I’m offering my three Halloween prints — “Haunted Pumpkins,” “Pumpkins (Not Haunted),” and “Owl” — as a limited collector’s set of numbered prints for $100. Link to purchase here.

And just like a candy bag at the end of the night, there’s more: each set comes with a bonus print — one of my other pieces, no guarantees which one. Maybe you’ll draw the Red Radio Flyer, the bicycle-mailbox garden, the Texas bluebonnet, Charlie Kirk, “Fight!” or “Happy Duck.” You don’t pick, you just reach in and see what you get.

Pictures of each are here.

Quantities are limited. When the numbered Halloween prints are gone, they’re gone.

And if you’re a paid subscriber, I’ve got another kind of treat tucked behind the paywall: extra savings on prints, plus a photo tour of my newly finished apartment — the place I moved about a month ago.

It’s adorable, finally decorated the way I want it, and—because if I’m not blathering in an attempt to understand something, am I even alive and awake?—I’ve written a little about why the act of decorating itself has become part of how I manage PTSD.

As the ideal version of myself, I’d be able to decide my mood state with rationality and willpower alone. But PTSD scrambles the circuits between rational thought, feelings, and the nervous system itself.

So while decoration isn’t magic or talismanic, it does help. It helps me set myself up for success, and that’s reason enough to take it seriously.

First up are some wall decals, absolutely gorgeous inventions that make your wall look like someone hand-painted a mural on them:

I found this on Etsy in a search for “mathematical art wall decal”.

These are custom-designed wall decals that I got on Etsy (the words) and watercolor dots that I also got on Etsy.

Many more pictures behind the paywall.

I’ve surrounded myself with imagery that makes me smile, think, feel empowered — that gives me a sense of wonder and whimsy. Some of it comes from wall decals I designed after my retreat; some of it comes from gifts that carry the weight of friendship and love.

Special Deal For My Subscribers #2

I reached out to two Etsy shops, from whom I got most of my decorations, and asked if they would give me coupon codes for my readers. Full disclosure: I only asked after I had placed my orders; I did not ask for a discount for me.

I did ask them both to hustle my orders to the post office so that I’d get them in time for this post (which I wanted to post on October 1) and they both graciously agreed. That’s the only benefit I received from them, and I have no financial agreements for any future benefits.

This was just something I thought of on a lark, wondering if “Substack bestseller” meant anything on other platforms, and thought it would be fun for you guys if it did. Which, awesomely, it does!

Most of the decals, including the gorgeous custom-designed ones, came from this Etsy shop. They are offering 15% off to my readers for the month of October, with no minimum. Their custom work is fantastic, and their instructions are the best I’ve ever seen among purveyors of wall decals. Use coupon code HOLLYMATHNERD.

The wonderful dots of watercolor that you see are also decals. I purchased them from this shop, and they’re made differently from the usual sort — they’re movable. I’ve moved mine around a fair amount already, working to get the color balance exactly right, and there have been zero issues. The quality is amazing. Use coupon code HOLLY20 for 20% off the entire rest of the year!

The rest of the photo tour, and my philosophy of decoration, follow after the paywall.