This is the week 7 email, part of a deliberately analog math practice built around the Daily Epsilon of Math calendar: one small problem per day, where the numerical answer is simply the date. Because you know the answer, you already know where you’re supposed to land, making it easy and fun. A more detailed explanation of the why behind the project is here.

Week 7 Problems

February 12, 2026: Thursday

Hint: Think structure, not coefficients. Zeros at 1 and 2 tell you how to factor f(t).

The derivative condition pins down what’s left.

February 13, 2026: Friday

Hint: there aren’t that many primes under 100, and it’s not hard to figure out which ones, when divided by 3, have a remainder of 2. Brute force (making a list) will work here, but see if you can see a larger pattern once you do that.

February 14, 2026: Saturday

Hint: Once a is fixed, 1/b + 1/c has only a few ways to hit an integer.

February 15, 2026: Sunday

Hint: A clean way: compute the probability the smallest prime factor is in {2,3,5}, then the next one is 7.

February 16, 2026: Monday

Hint: This is a backwards problem. Undo the day, not redo it.

February 17, 2026: Tuesday

Hint: the calendar has some mathematical jokes and “easter eggs” on a few days scattered throughout the year. This is one. Just put it into a translator or LLM and ask for a translation.

February 18, 2026: Wednesday

Hint: A number is a square iff (a mathematical shorthand for “if and only if”) all prime exponents are even — apply that rule to n raised to the power of n.

Week 7 Answers

February 12, 2026: Thursday

These are SO FUN. Fantastic logic problems.

February 13, 2026: Friday

Saying something is x mod y means that when you divide by y, the remainder is x. So we are looking at how many primes under 100, when you divide by 3, have a remainder of 2. The first one is 2. 2 is prime, and when you divide 2 by 3 you get 0 with a remainder of 2. Likewise with 5; 5 divided by 3 is 1 with a remainder of 2.

Count of 2 mod 3: 13.

February 14, 2026: Saturday

First, a bit of logic. The three terms are less than or equal to 1, so the sum is less than or equal to three. And because the sum is an integer, that limits our possible sums to an element of the set of {1, 2, 3}.

February 15, 2026: Sunday

The first thing to understand here is that every integer either is prime or has prime factors.

This is the fundamental theorem of arithmetic: every integer has a unique (up to the order) arrangement of prime factors.

2 is prime.

3 is prime.

4 is 2 x 2. That is 4’s unique arrangement of prime factors.

5 is prime.

6 is 2 x 3. You can also say 3 x 2 (not considered different). That is 6’s unique arrangement of prime factors.

7 is prime.

8 is 2 x 2 x 2. That is 8’s unique arrangement of prime factors.

And so on — as the numbers grow, each and every one will either be prime or have a unique arrangement of prime factors that results in it.

So what is the probability that any integer has a particular prime factor? This is a lot easier to figure out than it seems.

Every second integer is divisible by 2. 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12….and so on. So the probability that an integer is divisible by 2 is 1/2 and is not divisible by 2 is (1 - 1/2), which is 1/2. You subtract the probability from 1 because that’s how probability works. You subtract from 1 because probability measures the fraction of all integers with a property, and the integers that aren’t divisible by a given prime are simply the complement of those that are. Every integer either DOES or DOES NOT have that property.

Every third integer is divisible by 3. 3, 6, 9, 12, 15…and so on. So the probability that an integer is divisible by 3 is 1/3 and that it is not divisible by 3 is (1 - 1/3), which is 2/3.

Every fifth integer is divisible by 5. 5, 10, 15, 20, 25…and so on. So the probability that an integer is divisible by 5 is 1/5 and that it is not divisible by 5 is (1 - 1/5), which is 4/5.

Every seventh integer is divisible by 7. 7, 14, 21, 28, 35…and so on. So the probability that an integer is divisible by 7 is 1/7 and that it is not divisible by 7 is (1 - 1/7), which is 6/7.

We are asked for the probability that an integer has 7 as its second smallest prime factor.

So that gives us three cases.

We need the probability that the integer has prime factors of 2 and 7, of 3 and 7, or of 5 and 7.

We need to find the probability of each and then add the probabilities up. Then we will the total probability that 7 is the second smallest prime factor.

The case of 2 and 7:

The case of 3 and 7:

The case of 5 and 7:

Adding them up:



February 16, 2026: Monday

It is PERFECTLY VALID to just do this problem 7 times. (1413 + 5) / 2 = something, then take the something and add five and divide by 2, and so on — seven times.

But if you’re looking for a more fun and mathematically elegant way to do it, here it is. If:

\(x_n\)

is the number of points at the end of day number n, then:

\(x_{n+1} = 2x_n- 5\)

And we are given that:

\(x_7 = 1413\)

Splitting this into two parts, we see doubling happens every day, so we can intuit that a 2 raised to the power of n will be in there somewhere (since on day 7, it will have been doubled 7 times, that’s 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2, for example).

But the question is how we get the (-5) into an equation to work correctly.

That condition is written directly as:

\(2c - 5 = c\)

Solving this equation:

\(\begin{align} 2c - 5 &= c \\ c - 5 &= 0 \\ c &= 5 \end{align} \)

Now define a new sequence:

\(y_n​=x_n​−5\)

Substituting into the recurrence gives:

\(y_{n+1}​=x_{n+1}​−5=(2x_n​−5)−5=2(x_n​−5)=2y_n\)

So the sequence:

\(y_n\)

simply doubles each day.

Since:

\(x_7​=1413⇒y_7​=1408\)

and:

\(1408 = 11 *2^7\)

we get:

\(y_0 = 11\)

And finally:

\(x_0 = y_0 + 5 = 16\)

February 17, 2026: Tuesday



If you put this in an LLM or other translation engine, you will find that it says “eight plus nine,” which is of course seventeen.

February 18, 2026: Wednesday

N to the power of n becomes gigantic quite quickly, well before 30 to the power of 30. So I did this one in code. The answer is 18, and you can see the code in a google colab here. Google will give you a pop-up warning that it was authored by me, which is true. It does not request access to your data or anything else; there is no code in it other than what you see.