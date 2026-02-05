ABOUT THIS SERIES

This is the week 6 email, part of a deliberately analog math practice built around the Daily Epsilon of Math calendar: one small problem per day, where the numerical answer is simply the date. Because you know the answer, you already know where you’re supposed to land, making it easy and fun. A more detailed explanation of the why behind the project is here.

The weekly email contains the problems for the week, plus light hints and framing, available to everyone. I have kept it up so far in 2026. I make no promises about perfect consistency, as this series isn’t bringing in paid subs and I have too much debt to put a ton of time into things that don’t bring in money.

But I have had a lot of good response to this AI Literacy Lesson: The Golden Retriever of Software, so I will likely write a follow-up to it at some point.

Week 6 Problems

February 5, 2026: Thursday

Hint: expand and then make a normal quadratic in the usual form.

February 6, 2026: Friday

Hint: a pentomino is a shape made from five identical unit squares connected edge-to-edge (not just at corners). Think “Tetris pieces,” but with 5 squares instead of 4.

A pentomino is a shape made of five edge-connected unit squares. Since the entire shape must fit inside a 3×3 grid and touch all four sides, it must occupy at least one square on each boundary. Label the grid and start by asking which boundary squares are forced, then use symmetry to reduce cases.

February 7, 2026: Saturday

Hint: Substitute a different value for x or y, based on x - y = 5, and keep working with it until you have a quadratic.

February 8, 2026: Sunday

Hint: consider the actual effect of subtracting the next-lower power of two from a power of two. If you have a light bulb moment around that, you can solve this one in your head.

February 9, 2026: Monday

Hint: this is a great time for using the old let a = (thing) and b = (other thing) strategy.

February 10, 2026: Tuesday

Hint: rewrite the trig term, and then go read up on Laplace transformations (to either review them or have your mind blown for the first time).

February 11, 2026: Wednesday

Hint: play around and see if 5040 is the value of a factorial you can find.

Week 6 Answers

February 5, 2026: Thursday

February 6, 2026: Friday

I created a 3x3 square with lettered spots so I could do this by playing around, since I like to draw.

Some of these could be shifted around (for example, the reflection of #3 is pretty easy to see) so we have to rely on the “spirit of the problem” to know that we are looking for essentially different placements. Every possible caveat and limit cannot be filled into a 1-inch square.

February 7, 2026: Saturday

February 8, 2026: Sunday

Every time you go up by a factor of 2, you double a thing. 2 squared = 4, and 2 cubed = 8. Knowing this, you can see that:

\(2^9 - 2^8\)

equals half of 2 to the power of 9. 2 to the fifth power is 32. 2 to the fifth - 2 to the fourth is 32 - 16, or the same thing as cutting 2 to the fifth in half.

That tells us we’re doing half of 2 to the ninth, which is 2 to the eighth.

Then half of 2 to the eighth, which is 2 to the 7th.

Then subtracting half of 2 to the 7th, which leaves us with 2 to the 6th.

And the square root of 2 to the 6th is 2 to the 3rd, or 8.

No numbers since I did it in my head, but if you write it down as you go and read this again, you’ll get it!



February 9, 2026: Monday

February 10, 2026: Tuesday

I didn’t have time to write out a step by step refresher on this one, sorry, but maybe some of you with more time on your hands will do so in the comments.

In the meantime, here’s quick-and-dirty-and-I-didn’t-review-it. It’s only because I know the answer is 10 I feel confident enough to post it, LOL.





February 11, 2026: Wednesday

There are more mathematically pure ways of doing this, but I was in a hurry, so the first thing I did was figure out what factorial, if any, 5040 is a factorial of.

It is in fact 7!.

Once I figured that out I did some pretty simple plug-n-chug. Because factorials all cancel out, I started at 8, which gave me 7! over 3!, which is close but not quite. A couple of attempts gets us to 11!

I’ll leave the comments on for anyone who wants to share more time consuming and less seat-of-the-pants-but-very-fast methods if they want to.