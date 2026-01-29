ANNOUNCEMENT

This is the week 5 email, part of a deliberately analog math practice built around the Daily Epsilon of Math calendar: one small problem per day, where the numerical answer is simply the date. Because you know the answer, you already know where you’re supposed to land, making it easy and fun. A more detailed explanation of the why behind the project is here.

The weekly email contains the problems for the week, plus light hints and framing, available to everyone.

I said when I started it that I would keep it up if it generated enough support to be worth the time investment.

It has not.

And that’s ok. I knew when I started it that it was unlikely to be successful. Culture war hot takes and being given language for why one’s views are superior is the main type of content people pay for — and that’s both totally understandable and totally okay.

(Nor am I being judgmental; I almost never pay for content anymore, but that describes the vast majority of content I’ve paid for in my life. I will not be casting any stones here.)

Anyway, I’m going to keep doing the math problems whenever I have time because they’re fun and relaxing for me, and because I know some of you use them in your homeschooling lessons or for your own self-study, but will no longer prioritize getting them done when I’m busy.

I have also had a lot of good response to this AI Literacy Lesson: The Golden Retriever of Software, so I will likely write a follow-up to it at some point.

But that’s it for now. I still have a ton of debt to pay off, and I can’t put a lot of time into things that don’t bring in money.

Speaking of money — if you or someone you know could use analytic services, my employer cleared me to freelance as a data scientist. Guidelines here.

Week 4 Problems

January 29, 2026: Thursday

Hint: Try rewriting the product so it looks like (a−b)(a+b). What happens when you add 25 to that?

January 30, 2026: Friday

Hint: The six angles add up to 360 degrees. Write them as

x, x+d, x+2d, …, x+5d, and use the fact that the largest one is 90 degrees.

January 31, 2026: Saturday

Hint: Undo the 5th root first by raising both sides to the 5th power. Then isolate the square root term, and square to solve (don’t forget 3x−12≥0).

February 1, 2026: Sunday

Hint: Put everything over the common denominator 2026, then see what cancels before you do any arithmetic.

February 2, 2026: Monday

Hint:

Rewrite “one minus one over n squared” as:

(n - 1)(n + 1) divided by n squared.

When you multiply the terms, almost everything cancels in a telescoping pattern.

February 3, 2026: Tuesday

Hint: Clear the denominator first by multiplying both sides by (2x − 3). Then rearrange into a quadratic equation and solve.

February 4, 2026: Wednesday

Hint: Rewrite the decimal exponent as a fraction (0.2 = 1/5), simplify the powers inside the parentheses first, then apply the exponent rule.

Week 4 Answers

January 29, 2026: Thursday

This is a simple order of operations problem. PEMDAS. No parentheses or exponents, so multiply first, then add. The hint gives you one way to figure it out (where do 24 and 34 meet in the middle? at 29). Here’s another, and I do the multiplication by the box method to make it a little more interesting for the older folks.

Consider that 24 x 34 meets in the middle at 29 (24 + 5) and (29 - 5) and that’s an easy way to think about square roots — give it some thought and go for a light bulb moment!

January 30, 2026: Friday

An arithmetic sequence is a list of numbers where each term is found by adding the same constant amount (the common difference, for which I use a lowercase d here) to the previous term.

Knowing that there are six angles total, and that all circles have angle measures that add up to 360 degrees total, the trick to this one is knowing that (x + 5d), the largest angle measure, has been given to us. It’s 90 degrees.

January 31, 2026: Saturday

Fractional exponents are the key to solving this one. A square root is an exponent of (1/2) just as squaring something is an exponent of 2.

February 1, 2026: Sunday

The key to this one is remembering the incredibly useful tool that multiplying by 1 gives us. Anything over itself, as a fraction, equals one. 17/17 = 1, eleventy-nine/eleventy-nine = 1, and so on. So anytime it’s helpful to give something a different denominator, we can multiply it by one in the form of (whatever would make it easier/whatever would make it easier).



February 2, 2026: Monday

This one gives the capital version of the greek letter Pi, not the mathematical object, pi. Just as sigma tells us to add everything from the n value to the value at the top (here infinity), Pi tells us to multiply it.

The key to this one is the telescoping form: we write out the first few terms to understand that almost everything cancels out, which lets us solve it.

February 3, 2026: Tuesday

This is pretty simple: multiply both sides by 2x - 3 and then set up and solve a normal quadratic.





February 4, 2026: Wednesday

This is just a case of knowing and applying exponent rules.



