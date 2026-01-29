Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz Reitzig's avatar
Liz Reitzig
7h

I love and respect that you’re doing this series Holly! Including putting reasonable and healthy boundaries on your energy! 🙏

Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
7h

I bought the calendar and had it sent to my grandchildren. At 6th, 5th, 2nd grades, most are beyond them, but not all.

I regret not learning about the calendar sooner; my late wife had a PhD in Geometry and really enjoyed such things.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Holly MathNerd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture