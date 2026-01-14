PROJECT STRUCTURE AND PURPOSE

This is part of a deliberately analog math practice built around the Daily Epsilon of Math calendar: one small problem per day, where the numerical answer is simply the date. Because you know the answer, you already know where you’re supposed to land, making it easy and fun. A more detailed explanation of the why behind the program is here.

The weekly email contains the problems for the week, plus light hints and framing, available to everyone. It also contains the full solutions, along with explanation and in most weeks will contain explicit AI-literacy walkthroughs — including example prompts and tweaks — showing how to use tools like ChatGPT or Grok not as oracles, but as fallible assistants. As teachers, not authorities. The solutions and AI Literacy Lessons are behind the paywall, but I have a free, separate AI Literacy 101 post here: The Golden Retriever of Software.

In a time of ambient chaos, darkness, and fury, this is meant to be something real to hold onto: a small, checkable daily practice that strengthens your own reasoning and helps you learn how to use AI intelligently, without fear or blind trust.

This Week’s AI Literacy Lesson

The following is from a friend of mine, and it’s an absolutely classic example of AI being unreliable.

Why is it this stupid? What’s going on? Does this level of incompetence apply to what you might be asking about — stuff that matters?

All of that is behind the paywall.

Week 3 Problems

January 15, 2026: Thursday

Before writing any equations, make sure you remember the definitions: the complement and the supplement of an angle are both expressed directly in terms of x.

Translate “120% greater than” carefully — it does not mean “plus 120 degrees.” It means a multiplicative comparison.

Once everything is written in terms of x, you’ll get a simple linear equation. Solve it, then do a quick sanity check to be sure the angle size makes sense.

January 16, 2026: Friday

Review your logarithmic properties, especially the rarer ones. There’s a cool trick available to you with this one.

January 17, 2026: Saturday

This is an optimization problem: you’re being asked for the maximum value of a polynomial function.

Let f(x) = the polynomial in the problem. The “maximum value” means the highest y-value this function ever reaches over all real x.

How you normally find it:

Take the derivative of f(x) to find critical points.

Use either the second derivative or just reasoning about end behavior to decide which critical point gives the maximum.

January 18, 2026: Sunday

This is a fraction inside a fraction problem — don’t overthink it.

Start by simplifying the denominator first. Everything there is just ordinary arithmetic once you’re careful with the fraction.

After that, dividing by a number is the same as multiplying by its reciprocal. Keep things exact (don’t use decimals), and it will clean up nicely.

January 19, 2026: Monday

Everything here is a power of 10, so resist the urge to compute anything directly.

Rewrite the root as a fractional exponent, and rewrite 0.001 as a power of 10. Then combine exponents inside the logarithm first.

Once the expression is a single power of 10, the logarithm becomes trivial — it’s just reading off the exponent.

January 20, 2026: Tuesday

Quick refresher: what are sinh and cosh?

The “h” stands for hyperbolic.

Hyperbolic sine and cosine are analogs of ordinary sine and cosine, but they’re built from exponentials, not circles.

Two facts matter here and almost nothing else:

sinh is odd: flipping the sign of the input flips the sign of the output

cosh is even: flipping the sign of the input changes nothing

That’s it. You don’t need identities, derivatives, or graphs — just those symmetry properties.

Hints

Don’t try to integrate this directly.

Look at what happens when you replace x with −x.

The denominator doesn’t change, but the exponent in the numerator flips sign.

Now think about adding the value of the integrand at x and at −x.

The ugly parts cancel in a very clean way.

Once you realize what that sum becomes, the definite integral from −10 to 10 turns into simple arithmetic.

The work here is recognizing symmetry — not calculus.

January 21, 2026: Wednesday

Start by noticing what kind of polynomial this is: it’s not random powers — it’s every even power from 0 to 10. That means it’s a geometric series.

So treat it like: “1 + (z²) + (z²)² + …” up to the right number of terms, and use the geometric-series shortcut.

Now plug in z=2i. The key simplification is that (2i) squared becomes a real number, so the whole evaluation turns into plain integer arithmetic (no complex mess).

Once you have f(2i), the final step is just the definition of x: divide by 39 and watch the signs.