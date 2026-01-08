IMPORTANT CHANGES

January 8, 2026: Thursday

This is calculus. If you never took calculus, feel free to move along. My solution will explain it in an easy and intuitive way that you’ll enjoy, but feel no pressure to try this one.

For those of you who did take calculus: this one looks intimidating at first glance, but it’s gentler than it appears.

You’re given a definite integral from 0 to ∞ involving arctangent. Before you do anything fancy, pause and notice the structure of the integrand. The denominator should look very familiar if you remember where arctan comes from in the first place.

You are not expected to grind this out with brute-force integration. Think instead about substitution, symmetry, or what happens when a function and its inverse show up together under an integral sign.

A helpful mental move: ask yourself what happens to arctan(t) as t goes from 0 to ∞, and how that behavior pairs with the rest of the expression.

Once you have y, the second step is straightforward arithmetic — just keep track of what’s being defined in terms of what.

January 9, 2026: Friday

This is a geometry problem disguised as an algebra problem.

You’re given a right triangle with expressions for the sides. Before you do anything else, use the Pythagorean theorem — that’s the entire engine here.

Once you write down the equation, resist the urge to overcomplicate it. Everything simplifies cleanly if you’re careful with your algebra. Solve for x, then check that your answer makes sense in the context of a triangle (lengths must be positive).

That’s it.

January 10, 2026: Saturday

You’re given two equations involving x and y. One of them already tells you what y is in terms of familiar square roots. Start there.

Once you have y, substitute it directly into the second equation. Be careful with exponents, especially the negative one — that’s where most mistakes happen.

After that, it’s just simplification. Everything collapses more cleanly than it first appears.

January 11, 2026: Sunday

This one is about recognizing a pattern rather than computing a long sum.

You’re given a summation of a very simple linear expression. Before you write anything formally, try plugging in the first few values of the index and see what’s actually being added up.

If you’ve seen formulas for the sums of consecutive integers (or odd numbers), this should start to look familiar very quickly. The structure of the expression is doing most of the work for you.

Once you recognize what kind of numbers are being summed, you can either recall the formula directly or reason it out from first principles. The result should land exactly where it’s supposed to.

January 12, 2026: Monday

More calculus, but this is one you might want to try even if you don’t know any calculus. All you really need is a touch of algebra.

This is a limit problem that looks scarier than it is.

Before you think about anything exotic, check what happens if you plug the value in directly. You’ll see right away why that doesn’t work — and that tells you exactly what kind of move you need next.

January 13, 2026: Tuesday

This is one of those problems where “by inspection” is not cheating — it’s the point.

If you stare at it for a minute and notice a relationship that makes the answer obvious (a cancellation, a symmetry, a classic identity, a “this has to be 1 / 0 / something constant” kind of moment), it’s completely fine to take the win. That is mathematical skill: pattern recognition and sanity-checking.

If you don’t see it immediately, here’s a dependable method: rewrite everything in the simplest common language (often factoring, turning roots into fractional exponents, or expressing everything in terms of one base), then simplify step by step. If there are multiple terms, look for a common factor or a known identity hiding in plain sight.

The goal is not to grind — it’s to transform the expression until the answer reveals itself.

January 14, 2026: Wednesday

This is a “lists and duplicates” problem, not a deep-theory problem.

Start by writing down the one-digit primes (there aren’t many) and the one-digit composite numbers (also not many). Then form the products.

Two things to watch:

Multiplication is commutative, so don’t double-count something just because you can write it two ways.

Different pairs can land on the same product (so you’re counting distinct integers, not distinct pairs).

A clean way to do it: make a small 4×4 grid (primes across the top, composites down the side), fill in the products, then count how many unique numbers appear.

Week 2 Answers and AI Literacy Lessons

January 8, 2026: Thursday

Read This If You Never Took Calculus

This is an integration problem, which is just a very simple way of expressing something shockingly easy to grasp. Remember the (x, y) grid from algebra? X on the horizontal and Y on the vertical?

An integration problem asks the question: What if we draw a line, defined by a function, and then calculate the total area under that line — between that line and the x axis, from two defined x values?

That’s it. SERIOUSLY. That’s the big thing you learn in Calculus 1. Terrifying, right? Definitely justifies the cultural notion that you have to be super-duper smart to take calculus. Ha ha ha.

Here’s a graph of the function f(x) = 1 + .05x.

We can calculate the area between the line and the x-axis from 2 to 10 with this integration problem:

\( \int_{2}^{10} (1 + 0.05x)\,dx \)

All that problem means is “from the point x = 2 to the point x = 10, what’s the area between the x-axis and the line formed by the function f(x) = 1 + 0.05x?

(I’m not going to solve that example problem; I just used it to give you an easy way to understand what integration is.)

Now that we know what integration is, we’ll solve the integral we were given.

This one is meant to be solved by substitution.

How can we tell?

One of the most fundamental trigonometric identities is this one:

\(sin^2(x) + cos^2(x) = 1\)

From this identity, we can derive many others, including this one, by dividing the entire expression by the square of the cosine of x:

\( \begin{aligned} \sin^2 (x) + \cos^2( x) &= 1 \\[6pt] \frac{\sin^2 (x)}{\cos^2 (x)} + \frac{\cos^2 (x)}{\cos^2 (x)} &= \frac{1}{\cos^2 (x)} \\[6pt] \tan^2 (x) + 1 &= \sec^2 (x) \end{aligned} \)

So the denominator, t squared plus 1, is meant to give us a little hint in the direction of our substitution, as well as the fact that we have the arctangent in the numerator. Using a substitution of t = tan(u) makes this problem very neat and easy to handle.

The only other thing we need is our unit circle to help us remember our (cos, sin) values, from which we’ll calculate the tangent: sine divided by cosine is the tangent. In (x, y) terms it’s y/x since all (x, y) values are (cosine, sine).

Here’s the solution:

January 9, 2026: Friday

The picture shows us a right triangle — that’s what the little square means. It’s a shorthand for “you are free to trust that this is a perfect 90 degree angle”. So we should immediately be thinking about the Pythagorean theorem, which tells us that:

\(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\)

Where a and b are the lengths of the two legs of the right angle, and c is the length of the hypotenuse — the leg of the triangle that is across from the right angle.

Because we know the relationship, we can solve for x:

January 10, 2026: Saturday

This is a simple algebra problem, where the challenge is just to treat the negative exponent correctly.

January 11, 2026: Sunday

The sigma notation tells us to start at 0 and go through 10, multiplying each number by 2 and then adding one. Then we take the sum of all eleven of those operations, which will add up to x squared. Lastly, taking the square root of the sum gives us our solution, since we’re always solving for x.



January 12, 2026: Monday

Direct substitution (plugging in 9 for every instance of t) is always worth a shot:

Denominators of zero are never allowed. They violate all the rules of mathematics and put the coherence of the universe itself at risk. (Or not. But still not allowed.)

If there’s interest, mention it in the comments and I’ll explain why denominators of 0 are verboten, or as mathematicians say, “Undefined.”

So next we will use the skill that algebra teachers don’t emphasize enough: factoring. If the factored form lets us cancel something, we should be good.





January 13, 2026: Tuesday

You can solve this one in your head. Seriously! First, notice that you’re adding three terms on the left hand side (LHS) and that the RHS value is 3.

The next question that should pop into your head is whether there’s an x value that makes each individual term equal 1, since that would give us 1 + 1 + 1 = 3.

And if you look at it for a minute or two, you will see that there is.

If that doesn’t work for you, then try making three separate equations out of it.

(x - 3) / 10 = 1

x - 3 = 10

x = 13

And then see if x = 13 will fit into the other two equations. (It will.)





January 14, 2026: Wednesday



There are some fun ways to solve this with code, but I wrote it out step by step this time. Note that 1 is considered neither prime nor composite. Make the list and then cross out any duplicates, then count what you’ve got.

After eliminating the duplicates, there are 14.