This is part of a deliberately analog math practice built around the Daily Epsilon of Math calendar: one small problem per day, where the numerical answer is simply the date. Because you know the answer, you already know where you’re supposed to land, making it easy and fun. A more detailed explanation of the why behind the program is here.

This email contains the problems for the week, plus light hints and framing. A separate web-only post (linked below, for paid subscribers) contains the full solutions, along with explanation and explicit AI-literacy walkthroughs — including example prompts and tweaks — showing how to use tools like ChatGPT or Grok not as oracles, but as fallible assistants. As teachers, not authorities.

In a time of ambient chaos, darkness, and fury, this is meant to be something real to hold onto: a small, checkable daily practice that strengthens your own reasoning and helps you learn how to use AI intelligently, without fear or blind trust.

Even if you’re reading this for free, you’ll have plenty here to work with. The problems stand on their own, and I’ll link to good refreshers when helpful.

If you want the answers, deeper explanations, and AI-use guidance, that’s behind the paywall (except for week one; see below).

If you don’t care about trying to solve the problems yourself and just want the AI literacy walkthroughs and/or the math explanations, that post is here.

If you open a problem and immediately think “absolutely not,” that’s fine — skip it; this is meant to be fun, and there will be many problems at your level as the series unfolds.

January 1, 2026: Thursday

To solve this one, you need to understand summation notation. Here’s a short, understandable video on it.

All fractions are actually division problems. The numerator divided by the denominator. (If that doesn’t make sense to you, get out your calculator and put in 3 divided by 4. You’ll get .75, which is 75%. Think about that; there’s a huge light bulb moment waiting for you, which we’ll go into more later this month, and here’s part of my How to Not Suck at Math series on it.)

There’s an incredibly cool reason mathematical relationship behind this one — one you can use to amaze your kids and win bar bets. Full explanation in the answer post.

January 2, 2026: Friday

To solve this one, you’ll want to remember the basic exponent rules. Here’s a Khan Academy review of the exponent properties. And here’s a video refresher.

January 3, 2026: Saturday

To solve this one, you need to remember how to multiply binomials (which is what these parenthetical terms are; bi for two). The mnemonic is FOIL: first terms, outside terms, inside terms, last terms. Here’s a video refresher.

January 4, 2026: Sunday

We are solving here for the area of the shaded square labeled x.

There are several ways to solve this one. You might want to review tangents, diagonals, or special triangles. The relationship between (x, y) and radius for any circle on the (x, y) plane will be helpful. You don’t need to see the “right” approach immediately — trying one path is enough to get started. I have a detailed answer that makes it easy (I hope).

January 5, 2026: Monday

Like with January 1, this is another one where the fraction tells us that the numerator and denominator are going to be equal. (We are solving for x, always, unless explicitly told otherwise.) Here’s a Khan Academy explanation of factorials, which is when a number has an exclamation point after it. 7! is “7 factorial,” and so on. This one is pi raised to the power of x factorial, divided by pi raised to the power of 120.

January 6, 2026: Tuesday

A word problem! Hooray, so much fun! Here’s a video giving an overview of algebra word problems.

January 7, 2026: Wednesday

To solve this one, you’ll want to remember that square roots are the numbers that, multiplied by themselves, produce another number. The square root of 4 is 2 because 2 x 2 is 4. The square root of 100 is 10 because 10 x 10 is 100. And so on.

You’ll also want to understand both fractional and negative exponents. Videos are linked below, or just check out the answers in this week’s answer post.

