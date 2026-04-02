Most people who have opinions about the war in Iran are not also reading the Federal Acquisition Regulations. I am, unfortunately for my social life, one of the people who does both.

And when you hold those two things in your head at the same time — what’s happening over the Strait of Hormuz and what’s happening in federal procurement policy — a contradiction emerges that is so glaring, and so consequential, that I could not write about anything else this week.

Here is the contradiction, in full, before I show you the data.

The United States is fighting a war where drones are the decisive tactical weapon. We are spending $2 to $4 million per intercept to stop Iranian drones that cost $50,000 each. Our own offensive drone program shipped what it had into an active war because full-rate production hadn’t started yet. Ukraine, which does not have this problem, produced two million drones in 2024 by building a distributed ecosystem of small manufacturers who iterate their designs every two weeks and sell units for $300 to $5,000 each.

We cannot do what Ukraine does, because Congress — correctly, for legitimate national security reasons — spent five consecutive National Defense Authorization Acts closing the door on Chinese drone hardware. DJI, the dominant global manufacturer, is now restricted by four separate federal authorities. There is no waiver for convenience. The wall is complete.

Which means the only path to drone dominance runs through a domestic industrial base capable of producing drones at volume, at low cost, with rapid iteration.

That base exists. Partially. Precariously. And it is built on exactly the kind of small, specialized, distributed manufacturers that the 8(a) federal contracting program was designed to bring into the market.

I’ve written extensively about the 8(a) program — its conservative roots, its legal architecture, and the ongoing effort to dismantle it. The short version, for readers coming to this fresh: the 8(a) program is a structured on-ramp into a federal contracting market that is otherwise closed by design — one with high barriers to entry, extreme incumbency advantages, and feedback loops that reward firms with past performance while locking out everyone else. It is not a charity. It is a procurement mechanism. And in a domain where battlefield requirements change faster than procurement cycles, getting new firms into that market at all is not a courtesy. It is a national security function.

Here is what eight years of federal contracting data shows.

From FY2018 through FY2023, the number of unique 8(a) firms winning drone-related federal contracts declined almost every year — from 29 firms to 23 — while Ukraine was demonstrating in real time that small distributed manufacturers were the future of warfare. The market was contracting for exactly the firms it needed most.

Then the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program sent a demand signal, and the 8(a) ecosystem answered immediately. In a single fiscal year, unique 8(a) awardees went from 29 to 287. Awards went from 30 to 577. Average award size dropped to $67,000 — not because the work got cheaper, but because the program is buying exactly what Ukraine proved works: many vendors, small awards, fast iteration.

That is surge capacity. It took years to build. And the administration is currently dismantling the procurement infrastructure that produced it, while noncompetitive DoD spending jumps 57% and Lockheed Martin receives 98% of its Army dollars without competition.

You cannot build a distributed, fast-iterating drone industrial base by concentrating procurement in a handful of large noncompetitive contracts with firms whose average award size is thirty times larger than the small businesses they are replacing. The physics of organizational scale do not allow it. A company optimized to build a $4 million drone on a three-year development cycle cannot pivot to building a $67,000 drone on a two-week iteration cycle.

The administration says it wants drone dominance.

The administration is defunding — is proudly asserting that it’s taking a sledgehammer to — the ecosystem that produces it.

That is the argument. I am confident in the numbers — partly because I have the kind of brain that checks them three times, and partly because the one mistake I did catch was so spectacularly, embarrassingly funny that I will tell you about it at the end.

That was the short version. Here are the details.

The data in this piece comes from USASpending.gov, which is the federal government’s own contracts database. The methodology is documented. The code is saved. If you want to check my work, I invite you to do so. USASpending.gov is available to all humans with internet access — which is really something, if you think about it.

What follows is what I found when I asked a simple question: now that the United States is putting boots on the ground in a war where drones are the decisive tactical weapon, who actually builds the drones?

Does our country have a large enough supplier base to keep our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines properly trained?

Do we actually have enough companies building drones to sustain a military that now depends on them?

The answer surprised me. I think it will surprise you too.

Operation Epic Fury

On February 28, 2026, the United States military launched Operation Epic Fury — a joint air campaign with Israel against Iran that has since become the largest U.S. deployment to the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. As of this writing, American forces have conducted over nine thousand combat flights and struck thousands of military targets. The 82nd Airborne is in the region. Two carrier strike groups are in the water. Thirteen American service members have been killed.

This is not a hypothetical. This is Tuesday.

Iran deployed more than two thousand drones and five hundred ballistic missiles in retaliatory strikes. The United States intercepted them — at a cost of roughly $2 to $4 million per intercept, using Patriot and THAAD systems designed for exactly this purpose.

The math is brutal: Iran spent perhaps $50,000 per drone. We spent $2 million to $4 million to stop each one. At scale, that’s not an arms race. It’s a subsidy.

And in the middle of it, drones are doing things that nothing else can do.

Drones are doing reconnaissance that used to require aircraft. They are delivering munitions to coordinates that used to require soldiers. They are dying so people don't have to.

Meanwhile, on the offensive side, the Pentagon deployed something new — the LUCAS drone, a low-cost one-way attack system reverse-engineered from Iran’s own Shahed-136 and manufactured by a small Arizona company called SpektreWorks. Cost per unit: about $35,000.

The military’s own chief technology officer acknowledged they shipped what they had, because full-rate production had not yet started.

That sentence deserves a moment.

We are in an active war. Drones are the decisive tactical weapon. And the answer to “do we have enough?” was: we shipped what we had.

The Ukrainians don’t have this problem — or rather, they’ve built their way out of it. Ukraine produced over two million drones in 2024 and is targeting four million in 2025. Both sides of that war consume roughly ten thousand drones per month. Ukrainian drone designers iterate every two weeks.

Their FPV drones cost between $300 and $5,000 per unit, and military analysts estimate they account for roughly 80% of combat casualties. Of the 31 American-supplied M1 Abrams tanks lost in Ukraine, 27 were destroyed by drones and guided munitions — cheap, disposable systems defeating $8 to $10 million platforms.

The Ukrainians can order DJI drones — the dominant Chinese manufacturer — directly, the way you’d order anything online.

Volume. Speed. Iteration. Disposability.

The United States cannot do that.

Not because of preference. Not because of politics.

Because of the law.

You Better Shop Around…Except You Can’t

Starting in 2019, Congress began systematically closing the door on Chinese drones.

It didn’t happen all at once. It happened the way serious legislation usually happens — incrementally, across five consecutive National Defense Authorization Acts, each tightening the previous year’s language until the architecture was complete.

The 2020 NDAA banned the Defense Department from buying or operating any drone manufactured in China, or using components — flight controllers, cameras, radios, data storage — developed or administered by Chinese entities.

The 2023 NDAA expanded that ban to cover Russia, Iran, and North Korea, and added a provision that took effect in October 2024: the federal government cannot contract with any company that operates prohibited drone equipment during contract performance. Not just buy it. Operate it.

The 2024 NDAA went further still, creating a government-wide procurement ban — not just Defense, but every federal agency — and extending the prohibition to recipients of federal funds. Grants. Contracts. All of it.

And then, on December 22, 2025, the FCC added foreign-produced UAS and critical components to its Covered List, blocking new equipment certifications for DJI products entirely.

DJI — the company that makes the drones Ukrainian soldiers order like pizza — is now restricted by four separate federal authorities: the Commerce Department’s Entity List, the Defense Department’s Chinese Military Companies list, the Treasury Department’s investment prohibition list, and the FCC’s Covered List.

This is not a trade dispute. This is a wall.

And I understand exactly why we built this wall.

The Chinese Communist Party is a brutal authoritarian regime that surveils its own citizens, disappears dissidents, runs forced labor programs, and has made no secret of its intention to dominate global technology infrastructure. DJI drones — which are genuinely excellent — collect data. That data goes somewhere. The idea that we should train our warfighters on hardware that phones home to Beijing is, to put it gently, not a good idea.

The ban is correct. The instinct is sound. The CCP deserves to be trusted approximately as far as I can throw a truck, which is to say not even an inch, not even in my most optimistic dreams.

What is perhaps slightly less sound — and I deploy "slightly" here with full awareness of what I am doing — is closing the door on foreign drone suppliers, weakening the domestic programs that would need to fill the gap, and then sending soldiers into a war where drones are doing things that used to require people.

In that order. As a policy sequence. On purpose.

Masterful planning, folks.

The Federal Acquisition Regulation now contains a clause — FAR 52.240-1 — that must appear in every federal contract, including those below the micro-purchase threshold, including commercial items and COTS purchases, and must flow down to every subcontractor. The clause prohibits the procurement and operation of drones from covered foreign entities. No exceptions for convenience. No “we’ll figure it out later.”

The practical consequence is simple: the United States military cannot buy its way out of this problem with Chinese hardware. It cannot train on Chinese drones the way Ukrainian soldiers train on DJI Mavics. It cannot iterate cheaply on the world’s dominant consumer drone platform.

It must build a domestic supply chain capable of producing drones at volume, at low cost, with rapid iteration — or it will find itself in the position it is already approaching: shipping what it has, because full-rate production has not yet started.

The question is whether the procurement infrastructure exists to build that supply chain.

It does. Partially. Precariously.

And the administration is currently dismantling it.

There Is No Single “Drone Industry”

I went looking for that supply chain in the data, and what I found was stranger than I expected.

I assumed, going in, that drone contracting would be concentrated in a handful of obvious industry categories. Aircraft manufacturing. Maybe some electronics. Defense R&D.

Tidy. Sensible. Classifiable.

It is not.

When I pulled every federal contract from FY2018 through FY2025 describing drone or unmanned aerial systems work — using the government’s own contract descriptions, filtered carefully, checked three times, plumbing fixtures removed — that’s part of the funny story at the end that I promised you — and then looked at how those contracts were classified by industry, I found them spread across 248 distinct NAICS codes.

Two hundred and forty-eight.

For context: the North American Industry Classification System is the federal government’s official taxonomy of every economic activity in the United States. It has codes for everything from soybean farming to uranium ore mining to pet cremation services. And when it comes to drones, the government apparently needed all 248.

Drone contracts are classified under aircraft manufacturing. Also under engineering services. Also under R&D in the physical sciences. Also under surveying and mapping. Also under wholesale trade. Also under commercial building construction. Also under flight training. And, in at least one memorable case, under facilities support services.

This is not bureaucratic sloppiness, though there is some of that too. It is a description of what a real industrial ecosystem actually looks like. Drones are not one thing. They are a system of systems — airframes, sensors, software, communications, training, logistics, maintenance, infrastructure. Every one of those functions has its own industry, its own supply chain, its own workforce, its own contracting vehicle.

The manufacturing layer — aircraft manufacturing, guidance systems, parts — accounts for about 36.3% of UAS contract dollars over this period. The engineering and R&D layer — engineering services, defense R&D, applied research — accounts for another 32%. The remaining 32% is everything else: the support infrastructure that makes the whole system work.

Here is what that means for procurement policy.

You cannot buy a drone industrial base through a single contract vehicle designed for a single industry. The ecosystem is too distributed, too diverse, too dependent on small specialized firms operating across dozens of different technical domains. You need a vehicle that is flexible enough to work across all of it — that can reach a small R&D firm in Tucson and a sensor manufacturer in Vermont and a training services company in Virginia through the same programmatic infrastructure.

That vehicle exists.

It is called the 8(a) program.

And before I tell you what the data shows about how the 8(a) program is being used — and what happens when you take it away — let me show you what the drone industrial base actually looks like from the inside.

What the Data Actually Shows

Let’s start at the top, because the top is not the problem.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems received $3.3 billion in UAS-related federal contracts between FY2018 and FY2025. Northrop Grumman received $1.8 billion. Raytheon received $1.1 billion. These are the companies that build the Predator, the Global Hawk — systems that fly at altitude for days, carry Hellfire missiles, and require teams of engineers, years of development, and contracts measured in nine figures.

They are very good at what they do.

What they do is not what modern warfare needs most right now.

What modern warfare needs most right now is what Ukraine figured out: cheap, expendable, rapidly iterable systems produced at volume by a distributed network of small manufacturers who can change their design in two weeks when the enemy figures out how to jam the last one.

The Drone Dominance Program — the Pentagon’s current effort to buy its way toward that capability — is not ordering Predators. It is ordering 30,000 one-way attack drones at roughly $5,000 per unit, with a target price of $2,300 by the fourth phase of the program.

That is a different industrial base than the one General Atomics serves.

So who serves it?

Here is what eight years of federal contracting data shows.

From FY2018 through FY2023, the number of unique 8(a) firms winning UAS-related federal contracts declined almost every year. Twenty-nine in FY2018 and FY2019. Then down: 28, 27, 27, 23. By FY2023, only 23 distinct 8(a) companies were winning drone-related work from the federal government.

The total number of unique awards fell from 46 in FY2018 to 24 in FY2023. Average award size dropped from roughly $400,000 to $272,000.

This was happening while Ukraine was demonstrating, in real time and at scale, that small distributed drone manufacturers were the future of warfare.

The market was contracting for exactly the firms it needed most.

Then FY2025 happened.

The Drone Dominance Program sent a demand signal that the 8(a) ecosystem answered immediately. Unique 8(a) awardees went from 29 in FY2024 to 286 in FY2025. Unique awards went from 30 to 577.

Average award size dropped to $67,660 — not because the work got cheaper, but because the program is buying exactly what Ukraine proved works: many small awards, many vendors, fast iteration, distributed capability.

For comparison, the average large-prime UAS award runs between $3.4 million and $4.7 million. That gap is narrowing: in FY2025, even large-prime average award size fell to $791,000 — pulled downward by the same demand signal that is reshaping the small business market. Large business share of UAS contracting was 82.9% in FY2018. By FY2025, it had fallen to 63.7%, while small business share — including 8(a) — more than doubled.

The market is already moving in the right direction.

The 8(a) ecosystem is already demonstrating surge capacity.

The FY2026 numbers carry one important caveat: the Defense Department operates on a 90-day reporting lag, so these figures are preliminary. They may go higher.

What this data shows is not that 8(a) has always dominated drone procurement. It hasn’t. What it shows is something more important: when the demand signal arrived, the ecosystem responded. Twenty-nine firms became 287 in a single fiscal year.

That is capability, not coincidence.

The question — the only question that matters — is whether that capability will still exist the next time we need it.

What Dismantling 8(a) Actually Does

I want to be precise here, because this is where arguments like this one usually go soft.

The case against weakening 8(a) is not that small businesses deserve a helping hand. It is not that minority-owned firms have been historically underserved, though they have. It is not a fairness argument or an equity argument — or any argument that requires you to care about anything other than whether the United States military can sustain a drone-enabled way of fighting.

It is a supply chain argument. And it goes like this.

The 8(a) program is not a charity. It is a procurement tool. It allows federal agencies to award contracts to small disadvantaged businesses — including through sole-source awards, which bypass the normal competitive process — with a speed and flexibility the standard acquisition system cannot match.

That flexibility is not a bug. In a domain where drone designs iterate every two weeks and battlefield requirements change faster than procurement cycles, flexibility is the point.

When you weaken 8(a), here is the mechanism of what happens — not the rhetoric, the mechanism.

Fewer small vendors enter the market. The ones who might have built their federal contracting track record through 8(a) awards do not get the on-ramp. They find other customers, or they do not scale, or they do not exist.

The pipeline of small, specialized firms that the Drone Dominance Program needs — the ones that produced 578 awards at an average of $67,000 each in FY2025 — gets thinner.

More dollars concentrate in fewer hands. We already know where that leads. Bloomberg Government documented it in March 2026: DoD spending with companies that received 90% or more of their dollars noncompetitively jumped 57% to $97 billion in FY2025. Lockheed Martin received 98% of its Army dollars without competition.

The consolidation trend is already running. Weakening 8(a) accelerates it.

Iteration slows. Large primes operate on procurement cycles measured in years. The average large-prime UAS award in our data runs $2.4 to $4.7 million. You do not spend $4 million on a contract and change the design in two weeks.

The economics do not allow it. The contracting structure does not allow it. The organizational culture does not allow it.

Unit costs rise. This one is simple. Fewer competitors means less price pressure. The Pentagon’s own Drone Dominance Program is targeting $2,300 per unit by Phase IV because competition among small manufacturers drives prices down.

Remove the small manufacturers, and you remove the competition — and the price pressure. You end up paying more for less.

And there is no foreign fallback. That point cannot be made often enough. The statutory architecture is complete. The FAR clause flows down to every subcontractor. There is no waiver for convenience, no emergency exception that lets you order DJI drones when the domestic supply chain turns out to be thinner than you need.

The wall exists. The only question is what is on our side of it.

The Biden administration’s Replicator Initiative is instructive here. Launched in August 2023 with the explicit goal of fielding thousands of autonomous systems by August 2025, it delivered hundreds. The Congressional Research Service documented that some systems proved unreliable, or were so expensive or slow to manufacture that they could not be bought in the quantity needed. The initiative has since been renamed and restructured.

The small business ecosystem was not deep enough to meet the demand.

That was before anyone started talking about weakening 8(a) — before talk of sledgehammers and stupid, shallow assessments of it as “DEI,” wherein the right makes its classic mistake: when all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail — including things that aren’t.

There is a particular irony in a Republican administration taking a literal sledgehammer to critical national security infrastructure in the middle of a war — the kind that would be hard to script if it weren’t already happening.

There is a version of this story where the United States looks back at FY2025 — 287 firms, 578 awards, $67,000 average unit cost, the ecosystem finally responding at scale — and says: that is the moment we built something. That is when the domestic drone industrial base started to look like what we need.

There is another version where we look back and say: that is when we had it, briefly — and then we made it go away.

The Strategic Contradiction

I want to give the administration the most charitable reading I can here, because I think intellectual honesty requires it and because my readers deserve it.

There is a coherent worldview in which you simultaneously want to buy American, scale domestic drone production, win the next war, and reduce federal spending by cutting programs that look, from a distance, like preference programs for politically favored groups. These goals are not inherently contradictory. A leaner, more competitive procurement system that favors domestic producers and rewards performance over set-aside status could, in theory, produce a better outcome than the current system.

I am not opposed to that argument on principle.

I am opposed to it on evidence.

Because here is what the data shows is actually happening.

DoD noncompetitive spending jumped 57% to $97 billion in FY2025. The vendor base shrank 8% year over year as dollars concentrated upward. Lockheed Martin received 98% of its Army dollars without competition. Boeing received 99% of its Army dollars without competition.

The administration’s push for faster acquisitions — through other transaction authority agreements, commercial solutions openings, and expedited vehicles — has, according to Bloomberg Government’s analysis, produced inconsistently reported data that makes its ultimate impact on competition unclear.

What is clear is the direction of travel: fewer vendors, more dollars, less competition.

At the same time, 8(a) STARS III — the governmentwide IT contracting vehicle built specifically for small disadvantaged businesses — lost 64 contractors and $763 million in spending in FY2025 alone. That is not a rounding error. That is a documented contraction in the small business contracting infrastructure.

In the drone market specifically, the administration is presiding over a moment of genuine promise — 287 8(a) firms, 578 awards, a market finally moving toward the distributed model that modern warfare requires — while simultaneously weakening the program that made that moment possible.

You cannot have a distributed, fast-moving, rapidly iterating drone industrial base if you concentrate procurement dollars in a handful of large, noncompetitive contracts with firms whose average award size is thirty times larger than the small businesses they are replacing.

The physics of organizational scale do not allow it. A company optimized to build a $4 million drone on a three-year development cycle cannot pivot to building a $67,000 drone on a two-week iteration cycle. These are different capabilities. They require different firms. They require different procurement infrastructure.

The administration says it wants drone dominance.

The administration is defunding the ecosystem that produces it.

I am not the first person to notice that these two things are in tension. I will not be the last.

But I am, as far as I know, the person who pulled eight years of federal contracting data, caught the plumbing fixtures, and ran the numbers.

And the numbers do not lie.

This is not a political argument. I am not making a political argument.

I am making a physics argument.

What Kind of Industrial Base Does Modern War Require?

Let me tell you what this is not about.

It is not about whether small businesses deserve a seat at the table. It is not about diversity metrics, socioeconomic preferences, or any framing that opponents of 8(a) use to make the program sound like a charity America can no longer afford.

It is about whether the United States can build the kind of industrial base that modern warfare actually requires.

Ukraine answered that question. Two million drones in 2024. Four million projected for 2025. Designs that iterate every two weeks. Units that cost $300 to $5,000 each, produced by a distributed network of small manufacturers who can change what they are building faster than the enemy can change what they are jamming.

That is not an accident of Ukrainian ingenuity. That is what a distributed small-manufacturer ecosystem looks like when it is properly resourced, properly incentivized, and not systematically dismantled by the government that depends on it.

The United States has the statutory architecture to build something like it. Five NDAAs closed the door on Chinese hardware. The FAR clause flows down to every subcontractor. The domestic industrial base is the only option — legally, structurally, permanently.

The data shows that the ecosystem was beginning to respond. Twenty-nine 8(a) firms in FY2018. Twenty-five in FY2023 — a slow contraction during the years when Ukraine was proving the model. Then 287 in FY2025, when the Drone Dominance Program finally sent the right demand signal. Five hundred and seventy-eight awards. Average unit cost of $67,000.

The market moving, finally, in the direction modern warfare requires.

That is a capability. It took years to build. It will not survive being dismantled and then rebuilt on demand when the next war requires it — because the next war will not wait for the procurement cycle to catch up.

The firms that did not get the 8(a) on-ramp will not be there. The small manufacturers who could not build a federal contracting track record without the program will not have scaled. The distributed ecosystem that surge capacity depends on will have consolidated back into the handful of large primes that know how to win noncompetitive contracts — and do not know how to iterate in two weeks.

And we will ship what we have.

Because full-rate production won’t have started yet.

I started this piece with a question: now that we’re putting boots on the ground in a war where drones are the decisive tactical weapon, who actually builds the drones?

The answer, right now, in the middle of an active war, is: small businesses. Distributed. Flexible. Cheap. Numerous. Operating through procurement infrastructure that is currently being weakened by the administration that needs them most.

That is not an opinion.

That is what eight years of federal contracting data shows, checked three times, plumbing fixtures — that’s the funny story I promised you — removed.

You don’t build a drone ecosystem with a handful of $100 million contracts.

You build it with hundreds of $100,000 ones.

Being Anxiety Disordered Is My Superpower

There is a particular kind of brain that cannot let a number stand without checking it.

Mine is that brain. I have been told, at various points in my life, that this is a liability — that I slow things down, that I find problems that weren’t worth finding, that I should just trust the output and move on.

I have not found this advice useful.

What I have found useful is this: when I am about to tell you — my Substack readership is now just shy of nine thousand people — something about national security procurement, I catch the plumbing fixtures first.

Here is what I mean.

I was pulling USASpending.gov data on drone contracts — millions of rows, federal fiscal years 2018 through 2025 — filtering for anything that included drones.

One of my filters was the acronym “UAS.” Straightforward enough, right? Unmanned Aerial System is one of the fancy terms for a drone.

Except that “UAS” also appears in “AQUASENSE,” which is a brand of commercial plumbing fixtures, and the Defense Logistics Agency buys a lot of them.

My initial results included, with complete statistical confidence, several thousand dollars’ worth of faucets.

I caught it. I fixed it. I rebuilt the filter with word-boundary matching so that “UAS” only triggers when it stands alone.

Then I checked the results again. Then I checked them a third time, because that is the kind of brain I have — and because the alternative, publishing numbers I will use to make arguments about topics that affect the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Americans, is not something I can approach casually.

The filter itself was built with help from AI — not as a shortcut, but as a force multiplier for exactly this kind of paranoia: there were more individual transaction descriptions in this dataset than any human could read in a lifetime, and before I trusted the output, I spent a considerable amount of time in conversation making sure the model understood precisely what I was looking for and why the edge cases mattered (a working method I’ve written about in my Golden Retriever series).

After finding the mistake, I exhausted Claude’s capabilities — I pushed it to the point of having to compress conversations to keep going — to have it read each and every transaction, so I could be confident that AQUASENSE was the only mistake.

Then I did the same thing with ChatGPT. Because paranoia. Caution.

Turns out 'cannot let a number stand without checking it' is a liability right up until the moment someone needs to know whether the faucets are winning the war. 🤣🤣🤣

Sources

Original research on USASpending.gov from full fiscal year data, 2018 - 2026 to date.

Bloomberg Government, Paul Murphy, March 23, 2026. “Thousands of Pentagon Vendors Operate Mostly Without Competition.”

Bloomberg Government, Maika Ito, March 23, 2026. “IT Buying Consolidation Slows Use of Governmentwide Contracts.”

Original research from FAR.gov.

Breaking Defense, Stephen Losey, March 6, 2026. “Drone Dominance: Pentagon to order 30,000 one-way drones ‘in next few days.’” breakingdefense.com

Defense News, Stephen Losey, February 3, 2026. “Pentagon taps 25 firms for small, cheap attack drone competition.” defensenews.com

Department of War press release, February 3, 2026. “War Department Announces Vendors Invited to Compete in Phase I of the Drone Dominance Program.” war.gov

The War Zone, December 3, 2025. “Pentagon Launches $1B Program to Rapidly Buy Hundreds of Thousands of Kamikaze Drones.” twz.com

Wikipedia, “Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System.” en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Low-cost_Uncrewed_Combat_Attack_System

Military Times, February 28, 2026. “US confirms first combat use of LUCAS one-way attack drone in Iran strikes.” militarytimes.com

The Register, March 2, 2026. “US struck Iran with copies of its own drones.” theregister.com

OSW Centre for Eastern Studies, October 14, 2025. “Game of drones: the production and use of Ukrainian battlefield unmanned aerial vehicles.” osw.waw.pl

CSIS, March 6, 2025. “Ukraine’s Future Vision and Current Capabilities for Waging AI-Enabled Autonomous Warfare.” csis.org

Euromaidan Press, January 26, 2026. “Ukraine aims to build 7 million drones in 2026 — 70 times more than the US.” euromaidanpress.com

Responsible Statecraft, Stavroula Pabst, November 1, 2025. “DoD promised a ‘swarm’ of attack drones. We’re still waiting.” responsiblestatecraft.org

Washington Times, November 13, 2025. “Behind Replicator’s drone delays: A blueprint to fix Pentagon buying.” washingtontimes.com

Congressional Research Service, “DOD Replicator Initiative: Background and Issues for Congress.” congress.gov/crs-product/IF12611