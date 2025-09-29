This is an entry in my Vermont 251 Club series. The main post — which lists all 252 places in Vermont — is here. As I visit each one and write about it, the name will become a live link. I sometimes paywall these and sometimes don’t, depending on my mood. Here are a few free ones. But in general, most of the series will be paywalled, so if you think you would enjoy reading more of these, here’s a coupon to help you subscribe a little cheaper.

Waterbury sits in central Vermont, in Washington County.

Population: about 5,300. It’s a town that’s reinvented itself more than once — from its industrial roots along the Winooski River to a modern mix of cafés, breweries, and independent shops.

In other words, it’s got all the same good stuff as Stowe — the charm, the entrepreneurial spirit, the sense of discovery — but without the tourists and their bullshit.

Which is why, when I rolled in, the place I stopped was the Waterbury Stowe Antiques Emporium.

Inside, it was exactly what I wanted: glass bowls catching the light (one of them glowing faintly enough that I found myself wondering if it might be uranium), stacks of old Vermont postcards, and aisles where every corner seemed to hold a story.

And then, the jackpot: a massive collection of albums.

Thanks to

and

, I understand — despite being deaf — why vinyl is superior to streaming.

I’ve only ever heard vinyl at Josh’s house, where I really enjoyed the experience.

So I flipped straight to the M’s and there it was — a Madonna single Josh has mentioned several times. I dropped it off on my way home, and he lit up.

As for anything else I might have bought, well…let’s just say Christmas is coming, and surprises are more fun when they stay surprises.

What struck me most wasn’t just the individual treasures but how “vintage life” in Vermont still feels so close to the surface.

There’s no illusion here that the past is gone. Yes, we live in a digital world — emails, Slack pings, algorithmic outrage cycles — but you can still step into a place like this and hold in your hands something built to last, something with weight, something that doesn’t vanish when the Wi-Fi cuts out.

I’ve written before about how Vermont’s weather keeps you honest, reminding you that the physical world doesn’t bend to your abstractions.

The antiques shops — and the lives they represent — carry the same lesson.

I snapped a photo outside that feels like Vermont in a single frame:

The modern runs right through it — power lines buzzing overhead, the highway alive with motion. The vintage is there too, in the rusted wheel — a relic of the horse-drawn wagon era, its spokes bent but still whole.

And then there’s the bathtub set out by the road, free for the taking. That’s as New England as it gets: thrift as a cultural principle, where nothing is wasted if someone else can use it.

It’s a collage of time periods, stacked not chronologically but side by side. The electric, the antique, and the hand-me-down — all coexisting in the same square of grass.

Poignant, a little funny, and unmistakably Vermont.