This is just a very brief positive post since lately I’ve bored you all discussing depression and also posting about a project I did that is of interest only to data nerds.

Good Thing #1

LEGO is releasing a Van Gogh’s Sunflowers set, and since I’m some kind of platinum/kryptonite/whatever-the-hell LEGO VIP, I got to order it early. If it’s not available to the general public yet, it will be soon.

If you’ve ever thought about getting into adult LEGO, this is a perfect starting point—it’s both stunning and simple. It’s not a difficult build at all (I can tell, even though I haven’t done it yet). I’ll post pictures when I eventually do.

Good Thing #2

Last fall, my dear friend

introduced me to

on Apple TV, and season two finally dropped in mid-January. It’s now getting the recognition it deserves.

Severance

It’s hard to describe the premise without underselling the sheer brilliance of it, but I’ll try:

A company called Lumon has developed a technology that divides consciousness via a brain implant. Certain physical environments trigger an alternate self—the “innie”—who only exists at work. The “outie” lives a normal life outside the office, but the innie never experiences anything except work. They arrive, blink, and they’re back at their desks again, trusting that their outie willingly returned.

The main character, Mark, undergoes the procedure after losing his wife, hoping to give some part of himself a break from unbearable grief.

It’s one of the most brilliantly written and acted shows I’ve ever seen, packed with rich material for deep reflection. Season two’s plot twists are so powerful that one particular possibility (which likely won’t even happen, since the writers constantly surprise me) makes me tear up just thinking about it.

If you don’t have Apple TV, you can still watch it through Amazon with an Apple TV subscription.

If you’ve heard about it, on social media or elsewhere — this time, the hype really is justified. Watch it. You’ll thank me later.

Comments are closed, sorry. I need my limited energy and focus for other things.