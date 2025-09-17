My friend Dr. Roller Gator produced a tribute to Charlie Kirk.

You should watch it. It provides a thorough historical context for how we got here and where we really are. It’s also very well-done and quite moving.

It’s been difficult to think about other things for the last week, but I do have other topics in the pipeline.

This weekend I’ll be posting links to a very important research project related to gun rights.

And I’ll be providing — for paid subs only — a review of Kamala Harris’s book on the day it drops.

bitch switch flipped, snark mode activated 😈😈😈

Latest Print for Sale

I’ve just added this fellow — the duck referred to in this post — to my listing of both prints and originals for sale. Prints are $40 plus shipping. If you’re interested in the original, email hollymathnerd at gmail dot com and make me an offer! It’s 8x10 on Strathmore 400 paper. There’s a little white gel pen in the eye but the rest is all graphite on this one. Buy here. Or go here if you’re interested in buying the original. Other prints and originals for sale are also listed here.