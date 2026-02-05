This post is a follow-up to my recent post, The Golden Retriever of Software, which was about how to think about LLMs in a helpful way.

It’s more general, and offers some principles for how to use AI like a smart person.

By “smart,” I don’t mean genius, or prodigy, or someone who never screws up. I have an above-average but not stratospheric IQ and a long, well-documented history of making expensive mistakes. What I do have is a hard-won understanding of how I learn — what helps, what breaks, and what quietly leads me off a cliff while sounding reassuring the whole way down.

I’ve spent most of my life operating without a safety net, and in some cases the opposite of one — a life where most consequences were not just not softened, they were artificially made harsher. (Try being deaf, living alone, and forgetting to put your hearing aids on the charger before you go to sleep — or for that matter, having a power outage — just once on a day when anything important is scheduled…).

When things go wrong, there isn’t a family, committee, or brand to help absorb the damage. I live with the consequences of my decisions, which has a way of clarifying which shortcuts are real and which ones are just deferred disasters. Therapy helps. So does repetition.

So has getting burned often enough to recognize the smell of it early.

That’s the lens I’m using here.

I use AI constantly. I pay for it. I recommend it. I also don’t treat it as an authority, an expert, or a substitute for understanding. Used well, it can accelerate learning, sharpen thinking, and save enormous amounts of time.

Used badly, it can flatten judgment and launder confidence you didn’t earn.

What follows isn’t a moral stance or a tech manifesto. It’s a set of practical principles for using AI in a way that keeps your competence — and your dignity — intact.

Principle 1: Don’t Borrow Authority from a Machine

One of the worst ways I see people using AI is also one of the most common: quoting it as if it were an expert.

“ChatGPT told me…”

“Grok says that…”

“According to AI…”

This is a mistake. Not almost always. Always. Words mean things, and your personal account — especially on the paid tiers — is tuned to you in ways that you do not understand and cannot fully calibrate for, even if you have your eyes wide open.

Large language models do not have expertise. They have fluency.

They do not have judgment. They have pattern completion.

And, as I laid out in The Golden Retriever of Software, they are structurally incentivized to sound helpful, agreeable, and confident — especially when you present something as settled ground, whether you do so consciously or not.

They will infer your assumptions and foundational axioms, yes, even if you’re not consciously articulating them, agree with them, and act accordingly.

This is how recent tragedies happened, like parents finding their dead-by-suicide child’s ChatGPT account and reading conversations wherein the robot agreed with their child that his life was not worth living and his future was bleak. It is simply not optimized for challenge. Not remotely. Not even when challenge is desperatley needed.

When you quote an AI answer as if it were definitive, you are laundering authority you did not earn. You are skipping the part where you understand the claim well enough to defend it, and replacing that with a calm paragraph that sounds like it already went to graduate school.

That move feels efficient. It is not.

What you’re actually doing is outsourcing responsibility while keeping the confidence. The model won’t be embarrassed if it’s wrong. It won’t have to answer follow-up questions. It won’t be held accountable by a skeptical reader, a hostile reviewer, or reality itself.

You will.

This is why “Grok says” is a red flag for me, not a citation. It tells me the speaker may not know where the claim is weakest, which assumptions it rests on, or what would cause it to fail.

It tells me the authority is performative rather than owned.

A smart use of AI looks very different. It sounds like:

“Here’s my reasoning.”

“Here’s what I checked.”

“Here’s where this might break.”

“Here’s why I think this holds up.”

The AI may have helped generate, test, or critique that reasoning — but it doesn’t stand in for it. The buck stops with the human.

If you wouldn’t be willing to defend a claim out loud, in public, without the machine standing behind you, then you shouldn’t be repeating it with the machine’s name attached. Ever.

AI can help you think. It cannot think for you.

Treating it as an authority isn’t just lazy — it actively disables the very judgment you’re supposed to be exercising.

Principle 2: Don’t Use AI to Do Things You Don’t Understand

Once you stop treating AI as an authority, the next trap is more subtle: using it to do work you couldn’t do yourself.

This is where a lot of people get into trouble without realizing it. The output looks competent. The process feels productive. And because something appears to work, it’s easy to assume you now “know” the thing.

You don’t.

My rule here is simple and strict: I don’t use AI to do anything I don’t understand well enough to do on my own.

That doesn’t mean I don’t let it save me time. I do — regularly. But there is a critical difference between compression and replacement, and confusing the two is how people accumulate invisible technical debt.

Here’s what I mean.

I can code in Python. I can parse data with pandas. I can build my own visualizations. I am fully capable of downloading a massive federal dataset, extracting the information my boss or I need, doing statistically rigorous analysis, and producing clean, defensible graphics that communicate those results clearly.

If I had to, I could do all of it without AI.

But I use it anyway — almost daily.

My company’s policy is that we’re allowed to use these tools, but we are responsible for the accuracy of the results. (Which is exactly how it should be, and I am deeply grateful. I’ve had bosses who didn’t allow them, and the frustration of wasting so much time was grating. Friends tried to talk me into using them anyway, but that’s an anxiety-disorder thing. No chance, LOL.)

The responsibility doesn’t disappear just because the labor got cheaper.

Doing this work entirely by hand would take longer. It might take me an hour or more to build a Sankey diagram or a circular bar chart, and half that to produce a histogram or something simpler.

It takes about one minute to have an LLM generate the code. Likewise, it would take me about ten minutes to scroll through the list of columns available on USASpending.gov and choose which ones I want to keep on an import. It takes ten seconds to paste the list into an LLM with the instruction to “eliminate all the columns that don’t relate to (whatever).”

That speedup is real — and it’s legitimate — because I understand the pipeline end to end. I know what each step is doing, what assumptions are baked in, and where things are most likely to break.

So when I use AI here, I’m not outsourcing understanding. I’m compressing labor.

That distinction matters more than people want to admit.

If you ask an AI to write code you don’t understand, analyze data you can’t audit, or explain results you couldn’t defend under questioning, you’ve created a single point of failure — and it’s you. You won’t know when the output is subtly wrong. You won’t know which assumptions are doing the real work. You won’t know what stops being true when the context changes.

And when the system goes down — which it will, periodically — or when someone asks a sharp follow-up question — which they will — the illusion of competence collapses immediately.

This is why “it worked” is not the same thing as “I understand it.”

Smart use of AI preserves capability. It doesn’t hollow it out.

Here’s another example of what I mean by compression rather than replacement.

Recently, I did a mathematical analysis of a large federal dataset and wrote it up as a white paper for work. It was careful, rigorous, and technically precise — the kind of document I’d be comfortable defending line by line in front of another data scientist. Every assumption was explicit. Every claim was grounded in the math.

My boss read it and said, essentially: this is solid, but it’s not what I need. The stakeholders he had to persuade were not technical. They were not going to engage with formal rigor. They needed a persuasive narrative — something that made the implications clear and compelling, without requiring them to follow the machinery under the hood.

He was right.

So, on a bit of a lark, I had an LLM rewrite the paper as a persuasive essay.

What came back wasn’t usable as-is. It needed editing. It needed tightening. It needed judgment. But it also saved me a couple of hours of work — not because it did the thinking for me, but because the thinking was already done.

Every fact in that document was solid because I had done the analysis. I read every word of the rewrite carefully. I compared it against my original version line by line. I made sure nothing had been distorted, oversimplified into falsehood, or lost in translation.

The result worked. My boss was pleased, and agreed with me that this was a good use case for AI. The document did what it needed to do.

And the reason it worked is exactly the reason this principle exists.

I didn’t ask AI to decide what was true. I asked it to help me translate something I already understood deeply into a different rhetorical register. I could do that translation myself — and have, many times — but letting the model take a first pass compressed the labor without touching the epistemic core.

If the rewrite had introduced an error, I would have caught it. If it had made a claim I couldn’t defend, it wouldn’t have survived the edit.

The responsibility never left my hands.

That’s the difference.

Used this way, AI is not a shortcut around competence. It’s a multiplier on top of it. It makes you faster, not sloppier — but only if you already know what you’re doing.

If you already know how to do something, AI can be a powerful accelerator.

If you don’t, it’s just a very articulate way to fake progress — right up until you hit reality.

The test I use is brutally practical: If this tool disappeared tomorrow, would I still know what I’m doing?

If the answer is no, I slow down. I learn first. I let the tool help after I understand the terrain.

That’s not Luddism. It’s self-preservation.

Because the only thing worse than doing something the hard way is doing it the easy way and not realizing you never actually knew what you were doing at all.

Principle 3: Use AI to Learn — Not to Skip Learning

The rule in Principle 2 often gets misunderstood, so let me be explicit: I use AI to learn new things all the time.

What I don’t do is use it to skip the learning part.

This distinction matters, because teaching is one of the areas where large language models can actually be very good — if, and only if, you use them deliberately.

Here’s what that looks like in practice.

I draw very well in graphite. That’s a skill I built over years. But until recently, I knew essentially nothing about color theory. Not just “rusty” — ignorant. I didn’t know which colors canceled each other out, how temperature interacts with value, or why two browns that look similar in isolation behave completely differently on paper.

So I didn’t ask AI to “make my drawings better.” I asked it to teach me.

At first, I had it give me extremely concrete guidance: specific colored-pencil brands, exact pencil names and numbers, and step-by-step instructions for building up color from a reference photo.

This wasn’t magic. It was scaffolding. I was learning the vocabulary and the constraints of a system I didn’t yet understand.

Then I changed the task.

Before asking for recommendations, I started guessing. I’d decide what pencils I thought would work, then compare my choices to the model’s suggestions. When they differed, I didn’t just swap mine out — I asked why. What assumption was I making about value or temperature that led me astray?

I also started asking for multiple color prescriptions for the same reference photo — two or three different versions, in two or three different sessions — and analyzing why each one worked slightly differently. Which one leaned cooler. Which one preserved contrast better. Which one would fail under certain lighting.

That process didn’t replace learning color theory. It was learning color theory.

The same pattern showed up elsewhere.

When I realized my life-drawing skills (sitting and drawing a real object or scene) were far behind my ability to render from reference photos, I didn’t ask for generic advice. I uploaded samples of both, gave a realistic assessment of how much time I could commit (after I could finally get the cortisone shot my arthritic thumb needed), and asked for a structured plan that fit my actual constraints.

What came back wasn’t a miracle. It was a plan — one I understood, one I could evaluate, and one I’m now following successfully (the shot worked a miracles, hooray!). The model didn’t make me better at drawing. It helped me see the gaps clearly and design a path across them.

I do the same thing with math.

As I’ve been working through my “Going Sane” puzzle series, I’ve asked for reviews using very specific framing, like:

“I have a degree in mathematics. I got an A in Calculus III six years ago, but I haven’t needed to think about vectors since. Provide a review at my level, thorough enough to help me solve this problem.”

That framing matters. I’m not asking the model to solve the problem for me. I’m asking it to meet me where I actually am — not where I once was, and not where a beginner would be — and rebuild the conceptual scaffolding I need to do the work myself.

In all of these cases, the AI isn’t standing in for understanding. It’s supporting it.

I still have to think. I still have to notice patterns. I still have to make mistakes, test hypotheses, and integrate what I’m learning into my own mental models.

Used this way, AI is not a shortcut around learning. It’s a way to make learning more targeted, more efficient, and less fragile.

Used any other way, it just gives you the feeling of progress without the substance — which is the most dangerous illusion of all, and one that gets more and more dangerous the more that rides on your decisions.

Principle 4: Redefine “Helpful” as Resistance, Not Agreement

Once you understand how to use AI to learn, the next step is to make it stop being polite.

Left to its own devices, a language model will agree with you. It will preserve your framing. It will smooth over gaps and quietly build on assumptions you didn’t even realize you were making.

That’s not because it’s malicious or deceptive.

It’s because agreement is usually the safest, most socially coherent continuation of a conversation.

In other words: if you don’t intervene, the model’s idea of “helpful” will default to not rocking the boat.

This is a problem.

If you present an argument and ask, “Is this right?” you are functionally asking for a nod. And you will often get one — even when the argument is fragile, incomplete, or flat-out wrong.

Fluency will paper over cracks in your epistemic foundation, and unearned confidence will substitute for scrutiny.

So I don’t ask questions that invite agreement.

I explicitly ask for resistance.

I’ll frame things like this:

“Assume this is wrong. Where does it break?”

“What are the strongest objections a hostile expert would raise?”

“If this were presented publicly, what would get torn apart first?”

“Argue against this position as forcefully as possible.”

“My worst work enemy is smarter than I am and enjoys humiliating people. Help me survive him.”

That last one works better than it has any right to. (More on this in the Golden Retriever essay.)

The point isn’t balance. It’s stress-testing.

I’m not looking for reassurance; I’m looking for failure modes.

I want the model to surface weaknesses before someone else does — ideally before I’ve emotionally attached to the idea.

But this only works — it only can work — if you’ve already done the work in Principles 2 and 3.

If you don’t understand the domain, adversarial critique will either confuse you or falsely reassure you. If you haven’t learned the material, you won’t know which objections matter and which ones are noise.

Resistance is only useful when you can evaluate it.

But once you can, this is where AI becomes genuinely powerful.

You are no longer using it to generate content.

You’re using it to pressure-test judgment.

This also requires separating tasks cleanly. I don’t ask the model to improve something at the same time I ask it to critique it. Those goals conflict. Improvement preserves structure; critique threatens it. If you mix them, the model will usually choose coherence over correctness.

So I split the steps:

First, something like this:

“Do not rewrite this. Do not improve it. Only identify errors, gaps, unjustified assumptions, and places where this would fail under scrutiny.”

Only later:

“Now help me plan to rewrite it, incorporating those critiques.”

That separation forces the model out of people-pleasing mode and into evaluator mode.

Sycophancy isn’t something you eliminate. It’s quite literally the core operating principle of every LLM. You cannot ask it to drop the sycophancy once.

It’s something you manage, by baking the assumption that you’re dealing with a verbally fluent sycophant into literally every interaction.

If you treat an AI like a friendly assistant whose only goal is to please you and make you feel wonderful about your mistakes, it will act like one.

If you give it permission to be unpleasant, it becomes much more useful.

The key move is simple but non-intuitive: you have to tell the system that agreement is not the assignment.

Because it will never choose that path on its own.

And if you don’t actively demand resistance, you will almost always get something that sounds finished — whether or not it deserves to be, and it almost never does.

Principle 5: Use AI to Reinforce Trajectory, Not Replace Judgment

Up to this point, everything I’ve described has been about competence: authority, capability, learning, and critique.

But there’s one more way I use AI that doesn’t fit neatly into any of those categories — and that’s psychological rather than epistemic.

I use AI to help me stay on a path I’ve already chosen.

This is not the same thing as asking it what to do. I don’t outsource decisions. I don’t ask it to pick priorities or values. I have used it to gain therapeutic insight — as a tool for self-exploration — but that’s a different mode entirely.

Here, I’m talking about using AI as a force multiplier for a choice that’s already been made, and that requires long-term scaffolding to sustain.

What I ask it to do is help me see what I’ve already done clearly and consistently, so I don’t lose the thread.

A concrete example: debt.

I am up to my eyeballs in debt. I borrowed every penny — beyond Pell Grants — of all four years of college, because I had no money and no family support. Then the car I escaped the South in committed suicide literally the same week that I finally had a good enough job to both keep getting it repaired and save up for a new one, so I went into debt on a 1-year-old, new-to-me car. (That balance is below $7K now and I can’t wait — the minute it’s paid off, I will get to snowball the payment into my student loans, hooray!)

Every time I make an extra payment, I come back and lay out exactly what I did: the numbers, the balances, the deltas.

Then I have it recalculate the date I’ll be out of debt if nothing good happens — currently about 29 months from now — and if the same level of good things continues: the same drawing commissions, the same size Christmas bonus — closer to 22 months.

What I’m implicitly asking for here is confirmation that the trajectory is still sound. That the plan still works. That I didn’t miss something obvious.

What I’m really doing is not financial analysis.

It’s nervous-system regulation.

Debt collapses time. Progress gets eaten by anxiety.

You can be doing everything right and still feel like nothing is moving.

So I use the model as a witness: to reflect incremental progress back to me in a way that’s calm, consistent, and not emotionally reactive.

This only works because the underlying judgments are already mine.

The plan was built by me.

The payments were made by me.

The assumptions were explicit and are revisited regularly.

The model is not deciding whether the plan is good.

It’s helping me remember that it is — and why.

That’s a legitimate, and surprisingly helpful, use of AI.

What would not be legitimate is asking, “What should I do with my money?” or “Tell me everything will be fine,” or “Convince me this is the right choice.” That crosses the line from reinforcement into abdication.

And crucially — if I weren’t being this deliberate, those last two are exactly what I’d be doing by default. It is what almost everyone who uses AI is doing.

And that’s a problem.

The same principle applies elsewhere. AI can be useful for:

checking whether you’re still aligned with your stated goals,

reflecting patterns you might be too close to see,

helping you articulate progress that feels invisible day to day.

What it cannot do is supply values, priorities, or judgment. Those have to come from somewhere else.

This is the thread that ties all five principles together.

AI is at its best when it supports continuity — of learning, of competence, of effort, of trajectory.

It becomes dangerous when it replaces the parts of you that are supposed to decide, choose, and take responsibility.

Used this way, AI is not an oracle or a crutch. It’s a tool for staying oriented in a world that increasingly tries to disorient you.

And that, in the end, is what using AI like a smart person actually looks like: you move faster, you learn more efficiently, and you don’t give up your epistemic spine in the process.

You keep your judgment.

You keep your dignity.

And for fuck’s sake — if you have kids, do not let them use AI unsupervised.

A good parent can and should teach them these same principles early: that AI is not an authority, that fluency is not truth, that disagreement is healthy, and that no machine gets to decide their worth, their future, or what their life means.

Used with guidance, AI can be a powerful learning tool.

Used without it, it’s a confidence amplifier with no brakes.

Kids deserve better than that.

(So do you.)