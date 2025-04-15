April 15, 2025 is release day for Joseph Massey’s new book of poetry. He’ll be appearing on The Megyn Kelly Show — you can hear it on all the podcast apps or watch it on her YouTube. (New episodes usually drop mid-afternoon, Eastern.)

Joseph is my favorite living poet.

It gives me real joy to support his work, because he’s the real thing — not one of those blue-haired MFA casualties barely qualified to steam oat milk, riding NEA grants into oblivion.

He’s a craftsman. His relationship to language is like a master carpenter’s to wood — reverent, exacting, and born of decades of attention to grain and joinery.

His new book shares a title with the poem he wrote for President Trump’s second Inauguration. You can watch a beautiful video reading of it here:

Here’s another of my favorites — also included in the new book.

Even if you’re not a big poetry reader, supporting Joseph is still a worthy use of a few bucks. Why? Because the more real poets — not grant-fattened TikTok performance clowns — who hit #1 in Amazon’s Poetry category, the better the whole damn culture gets. That’s why.

Here’s the link to order.

I’ve bought five copies — two for myself and three to give away to paid subscribers.

First three commenters to ask for one, it’s yours.