I want to tell you about an experience I had recently — the kind that leaves your nervous system rearranged in the best possible way — but before I get there, I need to make a small personality-related detour. (It matters, and it will head off a couple predictable objections.)

When I took the Big Five test about ten years ago, my results looked very different from what they are now.

For those who don’t know, the Big Five is a personality model with an unusually strong research backbone — one of the few frameworks psychologists actually agree is stable and empirically supported. Most people’s scores don’t budge meaningfully in adulthood.

But most people aren’t clawing their way out of the kind of life I had before I moved to New England, nor do most people spend ten straight years in high-quality therapy with someone who actually knows what they’re doing.

When you dismantle and rebuild your internal architecture, the numbers tend to shift. (Also, most people don’t sit in their therapist’s office saying, “I think we should replatform my entire emotional operating system,” but here we are.)

The five dimensions are remembered by the mnemonic OCEAN, and they don’t map neatly onto everyday language:

O — Openness to Experience

This isn’t “being open-minded” in the vague, self-help meme sense. It’s about cognitive style — your appetite for aesthetics, abstraction, pattern-seeking, imagination, and new ideas. High-Openness people live internally like a kaleidoscope; low-Openness people prefer clarity, predictability, and concrete reality.

C — Conscientiousness

Not “being uptight.” It’s the trait that governs planning, discipline, reliability, and impulse control. High-C people naturally build structure; low-C people swim in improvisation and often surprise even themselves.

E — Extraversion

Not “liking parties.” It’s about where you draw psychological energy. High-E correlates with reward sensitivity, assertiveness, and social drive. Low-E (introversion) doesn’t mean shy — it means your system gets overstimulated faster and needs to go lie down.

A — Agreeableness

This is the one people misunderstand most. It’s not about being “nice” or a pushover. It measures attunement to others’ needs and the degree to which you prioritize harmony. High-A can be warm and communal; it can also be self-erasing if trauma taught you to survive by appeasement.

N — Neuroticism

A terrible name for a straightforward dimension: emotional volatility and sensitivity to negative stimuli. High-N means your system reacts intensely; low-N means you have a long fuse and a short list of things that unsettle you. It’s not a moral judgment. It’s biology plus history.

Ten years ago, my results were exactly what you’d expect from someone who was badly traumatized and marinating in cortisol. I was very low in openness (I wanted zero surprises, as surprises tended to hurt), very high in conscientiousness (living on the razor’s edge of homelessness and having only yourself to rely on will do that), very low — like 1st-percentile low — in extraversion (other people are dangerous), sky-high in agreeableness (again, other people are dangerous), and sky-high in neuroticism (something very, very bad happening seemed the likeliest outcome of any situation, and I wasn’t wrong).

Now my results are: moderately high in openness, quite high (but no longer survival-mode high) in conscientiousness, moderately low (not freakishly low) in extraversion, slightly below average in agreeableness (the biggest change of all), and above-average — but no longer “high” — in neuroticism.

What this pattern shows, more than anything, is that once you stop living in a perpetual hostage situation, your personality has room to uncoil. Openness rises because imagination stops being a liability. Conscientiousness relaxes because you’re not trying to outrun catastrophe with color-coded lists. Extraversion inches upward because people become possible sources of connection instead of potential threats. Agreeableness settles into the sane middle because you finally have the freedom to say “no,” “stop,” or “actually, that doesn’t work for me” without risking survival. And neuroticism decreases because you’re living in a world where the worst-case scenario is no longer the most probable one.

The shift reads less like “I became a different person” and more like “my baseline settings finally reflect reality instead of trauma.” Personality tests mostly measure how a nervous system has learned to navigate the world it’s in. When the world changes — and when the inside world changes — the system calibrates. What I’m left with now is something closer to me, not the emergency-adapted version built for a life I no longer live.

And this is where all of this matters: not because I’ve turned into some breezy extrovert who thrives on group activities (Zeus forbid), but because I know exactly what it feels like to live behind reinforced psychological walls and call it “just my personality.”

I have been as introverted as any of you reading this — and at times far more so. I’m saying this not to audition for the Introvert Olympics, but to gently disarm two predictable objections:

“That’s nice for you, but I’m too introverted to enjoy anything that doesn’t happen on my couch.”

and

“I’m too set in my ways to ever change, get out more, or enjoy more of life. That’s just who I am.”

Here’s the truth: change is possible. Even deep personality change.

It’s possible if you want it, and it’s possible if you try.

And yes — you might need help, the way I did.

But doable is still doable.

Which is why I’m telling you this: I know the gravitational pull of the couch. I have practically achieved orbit around it. Do not argue with me on this; you’ll lose.

But there is a particular kind of experience — one that requires leaving the house, being physically present, letting sound hit your body instead of your headphones — that simply cannot happen in your living room.

That’s the experience I’m writing about, and the one I want to nudge you toward finding for yourself.

The a cappella group Voctave is astonishing beyond what I have language for — and

agrees with me, so I’m confident this is not just the “deaf girl finally hearing certain things” phenomenon.

Their eleven members span the entire human vocal range: soaring sopranos, warm altos, tenors with laser-precise brightness, basses who can rattle the floorboards, and vocal percussion that outperforms many drummers. They cover the full spectrum of what the human voice can do, from cathedral-pure choral lines to Broadway belts to harmonics that feel like they’re rearranging your molecules.

Here are a few of my favorites: O Holy Night, Mary Did You Know, and O Come O Come Emmanuel.

Josh and I saw them recently. We had front-row, dead-center seats because months earlier I’d signed up for alerts when they were performing within driving distance, and I clicked “Buy Tickets” within one second of getting the email.

Maybe it was the visible rapture on my face, or maybe the stage lights meant Josh and I were the only people they could see clearly. But all eleven members made repeated eye contact with us, and several of them gave the distinct impression of singing to me for fifteen or twenty seconds at a time.

I’m deaf. I don’t have the right language for any of this.

But there is something about witnessing excellence at close range — especially musical excellence produced by human bodies — that is fundamentally edifying in a way that resists description.

It’s like being invited into the machinery of beauty itself.

It rearranges your interior geometry. It reminds you that the world still contains astonishing things you did not invent and cannot control.

It puts you in contact with the part of yourself that can still be moved, surprised, and expanded.

And it is only available in person.

Headphones can give you accuracy. Speakers can give you volume. But only live performance gives you presence — the hum in your ribs, the breath between notes, the shared silence before the first chord, the fleeting sense that something unrepeatable is happening right in front of you.

That’s what I want for you.

Not necessarily Voctave — though if they come near you, go!! — but something that grabs you by the collar and lifts you out of the gravitational field of your couch long enough to remember that you are a creature capable of awe.

Go hear something live. Let it happen to you.

Let it remind you that you’re still here.