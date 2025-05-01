Holly’s Substack

Pete McCutchen
15h

An orthogonal point: as a now old codger, I grew up in the 70s, and I was inundated with 70s-era feminist propaganda, which argued for the breakdown of hard gender roles. One particular example was “Free to Be, You and Me,” a project of Marlo Thomas, which was a children’s album espousing the value of individual variation as opposed to strict gender roles. This was turned into a TV special. One of the songs was sung by NFL football player Rosey Grier (who, by the way, was one of the people who physically subdued the armed Palestinian gunman who killed Robert F Kennedy), called “It’s Alright to Cry,” telling boys that crying was acceptable. It also suggested it was ok for girls to like to wrestle and grow up to be astronauts, etc. The TV special also featured Alan Alda, who went on to play a Republican on The West Wing.

In other words, at the time, the height of liberal feminism was the breakdown of gender stereotypes and allowing boys and girls to embrace their individual destiny.

But trans ideology not only reifies gender stereotypes; it embraces them as an actual medical diagnostic category. Children who exhibit behaviors typically associated with the other gender are diagnosed with being transgender. Rather than encouraging individual variation, it suggests social gender stereotypes are so real and hard that they require medical intervention. A boy who likes to play with dolls and hates roughhousing is at risk of being castrated before he’s fifteen, and a girl who likes to wrestle the boys and play baseball is at risk of similar mutilation.

And all of that to coddle a small but very aggressive group of male sex fetishists.

Jon Midget
15h

The bizarro root of the entire "trans women are women" belief, of which this step-parent analogy is a new offshoot, is the belief that biology is meaningless and reality is determined by performance instead.

Imaginative, subjective notions, feelings, and desires are the true reality, and physical reality is meaningless.

Sadly, even though your math and logic show the absurdity, too many have already rooted themselves to illogic on this notion. It's going to be a long slog to help the world see what's real.

