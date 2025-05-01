There’s a new bad analogy going around Twitter — the idea that “transwomen are women” in the same way that adoptive or step-parents are parents.

It sounds tidy and affirming, but it collapses under pressure. And oddly enough, a bit of math helps explain why.

In mathematics, a bijection is a perfect one-to-one relationship between two sets: every item in Set A corresponds to exactly one item in Set B, and vice versa. Think of numbered lockers and their keys.

But the relationship between being a woman (a biological category) and engaging in the social behaviors or presentations that, in a particular society at a particular time, are coded as “womanly” is nowhere near that neat.

At best, the analogy behaves like a surjection — a looser “onto” function where multiple inputs can point to the same output, and not every output has a unique source. For example, if five people each choose a favorite fruit from a set of three — apple, banana, and cherry — and every fruit is chosen by at least one person, that’s a surjection.

Many people can adopt traits labeled “feminine”; not all of them are biologically female. Meanwhile, many biologically female people reject those traits or are excluded from the label of “feminine.” That might be tolerable if the discussion were only about social roles. But it’s not.

The claim being made is about a core fact of reality — about what someone is. And that claim depends on pretending a messy, many-to-one, sometimes-missing mapping is actually a perfect match. It’s not.

And the failure to see that — or worse, the refusal to admit it — is where the analogy falls apart.

A child has only one biological father: the man whose sperm caused the pregnancy. But with mothers, thanks to technology, things can get messier. A child might be conceived with a donor egg, gestated by another woman, and raised by a third. In that case, you could argue for a genetic mother, a gestational mother, and a legal mother — and depending on context, any one of them might be the one who “matters.”

In the birthing center, the gestational mother matters most.

In questions of medical history or an ancestry test, it’s the genetic one.

In a courtroom or a classroom, as well as the details of how the child will be raised and shaped by environment, the legal mother alone is relevant.

Biology sets the terms, but meaning is context-dependent — because parenthood is a role, a flexible status defined by function, relationship, and recognition.

Womanhood is not. A female person may or may not mother children, but she is still a woman. And while a parent can be replaced — even erased — a woman cannot.

You can terminate someone’s parental rights. You cannot terminate their sex.

Parenthood isn’t just flexible; it’s fluid. It exists on a spectrum of influence, responsibility, and recognition. That’s why Hallmark sells “like a father” cards every Father’s Day. You don’t need to be the source of the sperm to be a dad. Sometimes the person who consistently shows up — the one who raises, disciplines, teaches, provides — is not the biological father at all.

And sometimes the biological parent is entirely absent. Men have frozen sperm before going off to die in war, as just one example.

Yes, being the source of the sperm or egg is an immutable fact. That genetic link never changes. But its connection to parenthood is not absolute.

A man can be a biological father without knowing it, and a woman can give birth and never raise the child. A donor, a surrogate, an estranged parent — all can have a biological connection without playing the social or emotional role.

Biology may establish a fact of origin, but it doesn’t guarantee a relationship. And that’s why we have so many other terms: adoptive, foster, step-, legal guardian, honorary, “like a mother.”

Parenthood can be assumed informally, enacted without paperwork, and dissolved without ceremony. It’s not just flexible — it’s recognized in degrees. We talk about who raised us, who shaped us, who was “really there.” These distinctions aren’t insults — they’re ways of describing the reality that parenthood is a role, not a fixed identity.

And sometimes, that role is conferred instantly, without planning or intent. A woman can become a stepmother overnight — when her husband's long-ago sperm donation results in a knock at the door, or when the child from a previous relationship arrives to live with them full-time. She may become a “legal mother” if the biological mother is dead or absent. That status might last for years — or just a few awkward weekends. Either way, it’s the relationship that defines the role, not the chromosomes.

But womanhood isn’t like that. Womanhood isn’t something you perform into existence. It’s not a role others gradually accept you in. It isn’t revoked by absence or changed by social consensus. It is a biological category, rooted in the body — in chromosomes, gametes, and the capacity (or former capacity) for female reproductive function.

Whether or not that function is ever realized doesn’t change the category. There is no functional equivalent to “step-woman.” There is no “like a woman” card.

And that’s the fatal flaw in the analogy. It relies on the socially flexible, relational nature of parenthood to justify a claim about sex — a fixed, embodied reality.

It treats category and role as interchangeable, then tries to retroactively impose the permanence of biology onto a performance. But the logic doesn’t hold.

The analogy doesn’t clarify. It misleads.

Consider a woman we’ll call Amy. Amy was conceived using a donor egg and donor sperm — her biological father was a college kid who died in a motorcycle accident on the way home from selling his sperm, long before she was born, and her genetic mother’s name was never even disclosed. She was gestated by the woman who raised her, and grew up believing that woman and her husband were simply her parents. But her mother died when she was thirteen, and her father — emotionally nonfunctional and deeply afraid of being alone — began a long series of marriages-and-divorces. During this dark period, one of Amy’s uncles, as well as her pastor, both stepped in to be there for her. One helped her evaluate romantic suitors; the other taught her to drive, to change a tire, and to balance her checkbook. Both were more involved in her teenage years than her father was. By the time Amy turned forty, she had one birth mother, one genetic mother, one donor dad, one real dad, two surrogate dads, and four stepmothers — two of whom she’s actually met, and one of whom briefly tried to friend her on Facebook before vanishing into the void. Now tell me: which of those people, and at which points in time, were actually her parents?

The answer depends entirely on context — emotional, legal, relational. It’s an actual spectrum.

But Amy has been a woman the whole time.

That part was never up for renegotiation.

In the end, the analogy doesn’t just fail — it fails mathematically. It tries to impose a clean one-to-one pattern where none exists, mapping flexible social roles onto fixed biological categories and pretending the sets align. But they don’t.

Womanhood is not a relational status like parenthood. It doesn’t shift with circumstance, it can’t be conferred by others, and it isn’t defined by performance.

If you try to treat a many-to-one, ill-defined mapping as a bijection, you don’t get insight — you get error.

And for those of us who care about categories, clarity, and the integrity of language — there’s nothing affirming about that.