I am home from my retreat.

Back in one piece, against the odds.

I’m never going to write about the retreat itself for publication — I have my reasons.

So this is all I’m going to say: it was better than my wildest hopes. As I told

— between us we’ve got decades of trauma expertise and nearly 300 IQ points — if we had five years and an unlimited budget, we couldn’t have done half as well as the people who put it together.

That’s how good it was. That’s how helpful. That’s how important.

What I am going to share is the story of my trips there and back.

They were mirror images of each other to such an absurd degree that I can barely imagine a stranger believing me.

Honestly, if you don’t, I don’t blame you.

Because this wasn’t just travel-gone-wrong/gone-right. This was epic on a grand scale — a Main Character Story. The kind you’d roll your eyes at if you saw it in a novel.

And what can I say?

Only this: if I were going to make shit up, I’d make up something way more believable than this.

Some friends with more spiritual leanings than me tried to comfort me when my life started imploding two weeks before the retreat. “That’s how you know transformation is coming,” they said. “The universe initiates you before every major upgrade. Think caterpillar-to-butterfly.”

Now, for the record: no, I do not believe in a divine being who hears prayers. But the idea that the universe has…interactive properties? I’m not ready to sign on the dotted line, but let’s just say my trip made me a lot more open to the possibility.

So. Here’s what happened.

Irony, in Case You Missed the Memo

Child sexual abuse, at its core, could be described like this: a child forced to submit to inappropriate and unwanted touching in order to extract resources.

Keep that in mind.

Because the very first thing that happened on my trip was setting off the TSA scanner — with nothing in my pockets and no clue why.

It lit up in two places: my groin and my bad shoulder. The shoulder that already hurts daily.

And since I didn’t know “private room” was an option, I got patted down right there, in public. Groin and injury. While strangers smirked and I cried.

So yes: in order to travel to a retreat designed to help me recover from being forced, as a child, to submit to degrading violation in order to get resources… I was forced to submit to degrading violation in order to get resources.

In public.

Irony so sharp you could cut yourself on it.

Side note: this is what trigger warnings are actually for. The pat-down was never going to be pleasant, but the ambush factor made it about 90% worse.

All this, before I even got to the gate.

Then I got to the gate, stopped crying, took deep breaths, and tried to convince myself it was just the world’s biggest and most ironic fluke.

About an hour before takeoff, the captain emerged to address the crowd. “Due to a fuel calculation issue,” he explained, “we don’t actually have enough fuel to get all the way to Denver. We’ll have to divert to Cleveland to refuel. There will be a delay, but we’ll try to minimize it and get you to Denver in time for your connections.”

Which is a very polite, professional way of saying: we’re not sure how much gas is in the tank, but let’s take this full plane up anyway and hope for the best.

And listen — I’m good at math. Really good. I was one anxiety-drenched minute away from raising my hand and offering to run the numbers for them on a napkin. (“Give me a pencil, Captain, and I’ll tell you exactly how many crying babies we need to throw overboard to make it nonstop.”)

The only problem? The knowledge that these people were apparently bad at calculating gas was the absolute last thing my anxiety-disordered self needed. I might not have been able to actually do the arithmetic at that point — I was petrified.

Josh had slipped me a couple Xanax before the trip, and I wanted nothing more than to knock one back — but no.

It was crystal-clear that this was a situation in which I needed every functioning neuron I had.

Then, once seated and waiting to taxi, came another announcement: the iPads had all gone down. No flight manuals. IT couldn’t revive them.

So they were printing a thousand-page hard copy and driving it out to the plane.

And here’s where it went from terrifying to surrealist horror film. Because we’ve all had experiences with IT.

Password resets that take three hours.

“Have you tried turning it off and back on?”

Entire systems crashing because of a missing semicolon.

The knowledge that the safety of a 60-ton airplane full of humans ever depended on an IT department getting something right was — how shall I put this — not comforting.

And the fact that no one in aviation had thought to keep a hard copy backup as a matter of course? Another flashing neon sign that Xanax was off the table.

If these people couldn’t plan for “what if the iPads die,” how could I possibly trust them to get me across the Rockies while I was sedated?

The captain added that legally, we could all get off if we wanted, but please don’t, because that would delay things even more.

So we waited.

At one point, he came into first class and apologized, looking like a man who had just walked in on his own surprise funeral. “I’ve been a captain for twenty-four years,” he said, “and nothing like this has ever happened before. Two first-in-a-career events on one flight. I don’t know what to say other than I’m sorry.”

And here’s where the morning’s public molestation turned out to be, ironically, a blessing in disguise.

Because I just sat there laughing.

The very first thing that happened had been so horrific that everything else that followed looked like slapstick in comparison.

Finally, the brick-sized flight manual arrived, was loaded onto the plane like sacred scripture, and we took off.

The flight attendants tried to reassure me. Yes, we were cutting it close. Yes, the connection was tight. But I had built in a four-hour buffer, and besides — I was in first class. And the connection to Salt Lake City was the last flight of the day.

Of course they would hold it.

They promised me they would hold it.

Spoiler: they did not hold it.

Here’s the kicker: my connecting flight had not even taken off when we landed in Denver. According to the app, it was still sitting there, door open, engines cold, seven minutes away.

They couldn’t be bothered to wait seven minutes.

So instead of making my connection, I ended up on an airport shuttle to a terrifying hotel in downtown Denver.

The kind of place that looks like it’s been used for both low-budget horror movies and meth lab raids.

And because the universe has a sense of humor that could charitably be called “edgy”…..my hearing aids died on the way.

They were due to be recharged, which requires, you know, just one thing to go right: access to electricity.

That’s literally all that had to go right. Access to electricity, in 2025, in the United States of America.

Just me, deaf and stranded in sketchy Denver with a roller bag and the kind of grin people wear when they’ve already cried all the tears they’re going to cry.

In my terrifying hotel room — where the carpet stains were speaking in tongues — I pulled out my phone and researched what my actual rights were in regard to being violated in airports while strangers smirk and angle their phones.

Turns out I do have rights. Specifically, the right to:

Ask for a Passenger Support Specialist. Ask for a private room. Ask for a same-sex officer to do the violating.

Progress, I guess.

And I knew it would happen again. Of course it would. I was in the same clothes, with the same body, going through the same scanner. Based on how this trip was going, why on earth wouldn’t it happen again?

So I didn’t even bother to shower. (Flag that detail, it matters.) I collapsed for five hours of nightmares, dragged myself back to the airport, and walked through the scanner.

Groin and right shoulder, lit up like Times Square.

But this time, I knew what to do. I asked for the Passenger Support Specialist in the private room, asked for the same-sex officer, and braced myself. I still cried, and it still sucked.

But at least I wasn’t blindsided — and when it comes to being retraumatized by airport security, apparently “prepared violation” is the new “self-care.”

Welcome to Salt Lake, Please Insert Exact Change

I finally made it to the airport in Salt Lake City — the promised land — and all I had to do was catch TRAX to my hotel. I’d even arranged to get there a day early, just to have a soft landing.

But the universe, still workshopping its stand-up routine, had other plans.

On my way to the boarding station it started raining, and at the exact same moment the ticket machine went down. Which meant I got to stand there, in the rain, digging through my bag like a raccoon looking for cash instead of just swiping a card like a normal human in the year 2025.

Because why not? If this trip had a theme, it was “your convenience is not part of the script.”

The Universe Is Just Hazing Me Now

After a decent wind-down day in Salt Lake, I checked my card — the one the Denver shithole made me put up for incidentals — only to find that they had charged me, not United, for the room.

The room I not only had charged nothing to, I hadn’t even showered.

No, I am not kidding.

I hauled myself to the airport at the crack of dawn Monday to wait for pickup. That’s when I started playing the world’s most niche guessing game: Spot the Retreat Goer.

It wasn’t hard. You could identify us by two things: 1) bags with no flight tags, and 2) faces that clearly said, I have, in fact, seen some shit.

Think of it as a support group where the dress code was “emotional damage, but make it business casual.”

The retreat leaders eventually arrived, herded us into the parking lot, and we all piled into Suburbans.

I climbed into mine, buckled up, and… nothing.

The engine coughed once, then gave up like it had also seen some shit.

The leader/driver looked stricken and said, “This has never happened before!”

And that was it for me — I dissolved into this strangled, ugly hybrid of laughter and tears. Ninety percent laughing, ten percent crying, one hundred percent unhinged.

Inside the Chrysalis

Once the Suburban got a jump and was moving, I told my fellow retreat goers what my major malfunction was — why I was there, what I was dragging with me — and it was fine. More than fine.

The retreat itself was run magnificently. These people had their shit together at a level that felt almost suspicious. Case in point: since I can sleep through the apocalypse simply by taking my hearing aids out, they paired me with a heavy snorer. That’s not just logistics, that’s sorcery.

And as I said earlier, the whole thing was transformative. If you want the caterpillar metaphor again: the universe had already crammed me into a TSA-branded chrysalis, pummeled me with storms, and force-fed me Cleveland. But inside the retreat itself? That’s where the wings started forming.

Which brings us to the trip home.

And here’s where the universe, having had its sadistic fun, decided to flip the script. Because the return trip was every bit as good as the journey there was bad.

Suddenly, Everything’s Coming Up Holly

First thing, I needed to ship some stuff home — I’d acquired more than my suitcase could morally or legally handle. And what do I find?

A UPS store literally across the street from the Hotel Monaco. Easy. Done. Checked off.

Then I wandered into the first art gallery and noticed they’d just opened a Museum of Illusions next door. Since it was so new, the place wasn’t busy yet, and an employee was free to trail me around taking pictures like I was an influencer. (Spoiler: I am not an influencer. But for seventy glorious minutes, I lived the life.)

On my way back, I spotted Christine Brown’s new book for sale early.

For context: I’m a devoted fan of Sister Wives. Yes, it’s a trashy reality show. No, I will not apologize. There’s something irresistible about watching one man run four households with the grace and foresight of a drunk raccoon trying to juggle flaming swords.

I’ve even written several essays about it, which I tell myself is “cultural commentary” but is, in practice, just me live-blogging polygamous chaos. So stumbling onto Christine’s memoir before the official release date of September 2? That was Christmas morning for my trash-TV heart.

Excited AF, I strutted back to the Monaco and asked the concierge about other art galleries, trying to map out my Friday. “You have great timing!” she said. “Our artist in residence is here.”

Sure enough, a watercolorist was set up in the lobby, casually making beauty out of pigments and paper. She not only looked at the “pencil portfolio” album on my phone and chatted with me about my own work, but she also gave fantastic advice on planning a day with maximum gallery exposure.

And so I had the best Thursday night and all-day-Friday ever. Just pure joy: art, an early read of a book I’ve been anticipating for a year (and yes, I will review it soon), and actual sleep.

I went to bed early, woke up refreshed, and headed back to the airport Saturday morning like someone whose luck had finally, miraculously, turned.

The Universe Issues a Formal Apology

By this point I’d worked out a hypothesis for why I kept setting off the scanner.

I’ve got scar tissue from my shitty childhood in exactly two places: groin and right shoulder. And those are precisely the spots that light me up like a pinball machine. A friend of mine has scar tissue in her feet and ankles, and those are the only places she ever sets it off.

Not enough data to call it a theory, but a working hypothesis.

So I braced myself. The retreat had done its job — I was less anxious, calmer, more grounded — but let’s be real, no amount of mindfulness was going to make “stranger doing a groin pat-down” pleasant.

I queued up, inching forward for what felt like forever, and just as the guy directly in front of me stepped into the scanner, an employee suddenly opened the alternate line.

The one with the plain old metal detector.

He looked right at me and waved me through.

No scanner. No alarms. No pat-down.

For the first time all week, my body wasn’t treated like a crime scene by agents of our government.

The Pendulum Swings Back

As I headed toward my gate, the airport soundtrack flipped into on-the-nose mode: “I Can See Clearly Now, the Rain Is Gone.” I actually took a video — camera pointed at my Chuck Taylors — because when the universe goes that hard on symbolism, you document it.

Then, right by the gate, I spotted a book: The End of the World As We Know It. Seven hundred fifty-nine glorious pages set in the world of Stephen King’s The Stand. If you know, you know. It’s fantastic, by the way.

The flight to Chicago left early — a phrase I thought existed only in fairy tales — and I skipped the sad food options on board, secretly hoping I might, just might, get my first taste of real Chicago pizza during the layover.

But with only an hour, and the pizza being a thirty-minute walk or train ride away, it seemed impossible.

Enter another mini-miracle: instead of our planned gate, we pulled up to C11. And what was literally right next to C11 in O’Hare? A pizza place. Not just any pizza place, but the kind that serves bubbling pepperoni-and-red-onion perfection hot out of the oven. I had my pizza. I had my moment.

Then came the flight to Burlington. When families with kids did the pre-boarding, I counted seven children under two on the plane.

Seven.

And I gave thanks for my hearing aids, ready to mute reality.

Only — I didn’t need them. All seven kids were quiet. Not “quiet-ish.” Not “intermittent fussing.” Silent. Halfway through my 759-page apocalypse anthology, I realized I was flying in a cocoon of peace.

We landed early in Burlington. I got my bag without incident. I went home.

It was as dramatic, in its perfection, as the trip out had been in its horror.

So that’s the story. One trip that read like a parody of misfortune, another like a parody of grace. A universe that hazed me, then handed me pizza. A week that forced me into old wounds, then showed me what it feels like when healing actually begins.

I don’t pretend to know what it means. Maybe nothing. Maybe everything. And for once, I don’t have to know. What I do know is that I’m never going to write about the retreat itself — that stays mine — though bits and pieces of what I learned will slip into future essays whether I plan it or not.

And in the end, I did what the caterpillar does: I went in wrecked, I endured the chrysalis, and I came out with wings I don’t quite know how to use yet.

And I hope I’ve grown enough now that future stories come with a touch of subtlety, not a universe wielding a highlighter pen.

If not, fine: I’ll have material — and it won’t be boring.