Someday, when I have developed far more courage than I presently possess, I’m going to perform a one-woman play.

It will be Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart”, word for word.

What? How can I? I can hear some of you objecting. That story is about a male killer!

Except…no, it isn’t. Read it again. It never says the narrator is a dude.

Wouldn’t that be really intriguing, and interesting? Don’t you want to see it?

The story doesn’t care who’s telling it. The narrator’s psychology — the obsession, the guilt dressed up as superiority, the collapse — is not gendered. Nothing in the text breaks when I walk onto that stage. The story reorganizes around me and stays intact.

That’s what genuinely neutral casting looks like. It works when the story’s weight doesn’t sit on the variable you changed.

Snape is a different case.

I’m going to make my case about a black actor playing Snape, but I’m going to do it right, which means thoroughly — and it means giving you a lot of context for both my view and the story itself.

I am anti-woke.

I want to say that clearly before I say anything else, because a small part of what follows could easily be mistaken for a defense of a casting decision, and I want you to know going in that I am not reflexively that person. Most of you know that, but the Duggar posts brought in a metric ton of new readers who may not have known it.

What I am is precise about my anti-wokeness. The reflexive anti-woke position has a tell: it treats every female or black actor in any new role, and especially in any role previously held by a white man, as automatically a political decision, a genuflection to an agenda, a thing to be opposed on principle before a single frame has been watched. I find this exhausting, and I find it stupid — a thoughtlessness that may be understandable and itself born from exhaustion, at least in many cases.

But it’s still stupid.

When you assume that diverse casting is inherently ideological, you are implying — you may not mean to, but you are implying — that default humanity is white and male, and deviation from that is by necessity artificial and political. I don’t believe that, and I don’t argue from that premise.

My rule is simple: watch the thing before you decide whether it’s good or bad. At the very least, listen to someone who has. Casting announcements are not reviews. Trailers are not the film. The thing is the thing, and the thing deserves to be encountered before it is judged.

But watching the thing requires knowing the thing, and knowing the thing means knowing what was there before the cameras rolled. I know this particular thing.

I have encyclopedic knowledge of the source material, a specific and perhaps unusual relationship to one of its central institutions, and a thesis I think holds up.

We’ll see.

What Is A Slytherin?

The Harry Potter series takes place mostly at Hogwarts, an old-fashioned British boarding school. The school is divided into four houses, each with prefects, and there’s a Head Boy and Head Girl. A magical hat reads each student’s mind, assesses their personality, and assigns them to a house upon arrival.

Professor Snape is the Head of Slytherin House.

Now, let me tell you what Slytherin House actually is.

The standard read is that Slytherin selects for ambition and cunning, which gets collapsed, in most popular analysis, into a simple proposition: bad kids go here. The evidence marshaled for this is Draco Malfoy, who is certainly unpleasant, and Voldemort, who is certainly worse. Case closed, apparently.

Except I’m a Slytherin. (And so is Josh Slocum, a hill I will die on.) Most people assume, for both of us, that we’re Ravenclaw — the bookishness, the analysis, the insufferable need to be correct. They’re wrong. I know my friend, and I know which house we belong to, and it isn’t the one for people who simply love learning. It’s the one for people who learned that the environment was not safe, and that navigation mattered more than openness.

Here is what I think Slytherin actually selects for: survivorship. Specifically, the cognitive and emotional toolkit that abuse builds into children whether they want it or not.

You learn to read rooms. You learn that stated rules are not the real rules. You learn that affection is transactional and can be withdrawn without warning. You learn to want things quietly and plan for them obliquely. You learn that survival requires strategy.

The Sorting Hat wouldn’t see a damaged child — it would see exactly the qualities it was looking for.

But here is the crucial distinction, and it matters for everything that follows: it is not neglect that makes Slytherins. It is manipulation.

It is the environment that was sometimes safe and sometimes not — the parent who also loved you, the affection that could be earned or lost, the rules that shifted. That ambiguity is what trains hypervigilance into sophisticated social intelligence. You are always reading the room because the room kept changing.

Not all Slytherins are abuse victims, of course. But nearly all abuse victims are Slytherin.

And the house makes a lot more sense once you understand what it was actually built to shelter.

But Harry!?!

I can already hear the objection. Harry Potter was abused. Harry Potter is a Gryffindor. Doesn’t that break the theory?

No. The text settles the first part: the Sorting Hat tried to put Harry in Slytherin. It only didn’t because Harry begged it not to, sitting there in front of the whole school whispering not Slytherin, not Slytherin like a prayer. The hat heard him and complied.

That Harry had the presence of mind to negotiate with a sentient hat while eleven years old and overwhelmed is, itself, a very Slytherin thing to do — but that’s a sidebar.

The more important point is this: Harry’s abuse produced logistical endurance, not emotional navigation. He learned how to physically persist in a hostile environment. Get through the day. Don’t attract attention. Find enough food. Stay small. This is a genuine survival skill, but it is not the same toolkit that Slytherin selects for, because Harry never had to decode the Dursleys.

He never spent ten seconds wondering whether his aunt and uncle and cousin loved him. He knew they didn’t. The cruelty was open and consistent and required no interpretation.

That matters enormously. The children who become Slytherins are the ones whose abuse came with ambiguity. The room that kept changing made them into readers of rooms. Harry’s room never changed. It was just cold.

And so Harry is genuinely, authentically a Gryffindor — not because the hat made a mistake, but because the Dursleys’ particular brand of cruelty left his inner life completely untouched. They were never interested in his head. They never got inside it.

He grew up emotionally transparent, constitutionally impulsive, catastrophically bad at long games, and utterly incapable of being anyone other than himself in any situation.

These are not adaptations.

These are the qualities of a child whose psychological interior was never weaponized against him, because nobody cared enough to try.

Neglect without manipulation produces Gryffindors. The theory holds.

Who Is Severus Snape?

Snape is poor. He comes from a Muggle (non-magical) neighborhood of row houses and industrial grime. Rowling shows us this in the Pensieve memories, the ones Harry has no business seeing and cannot look away from.

His father is violent. His mother is a witch who married badly and appears to have had limited capacity to protect her son. He arrives at Hogwarts already knowing more magic than most of his classmates, because magic was his escape hatch and he’d been climbing through it for years.

He is awkward and strange and immediately unpopular, and he meets a boy named James Potter (future father of Harry) who is everything he is not: wealthy, handsome, athletic, beloved, and apparently completely unbothered by the question of whether he deserves any of it.

James bullies Snape mercilessly. This is not my interpretation — it is in the text, shown to us through Harry’s own horrified eyes. It includes, at one point, hanging Snape upside down from a tree by his ankle in front of a crowd, his robes falling, the crowd laughing.

This is class violence, the golden boy breaking the strange poor kid because he can, because there are no consequences, because everyone thinks it’s funny.

It is ugly and it is clear and it tells us exactly who James Potter was before he became a hero of the resistance.

Snape wants to teach Defense Against the Dark Arts. He is passed over for this position, year after year, by a headmaster who needs him elsewhere and a faculty that does not fully trust him. He is brilliant — arguably the most technically gifted wizard in the books after Voldemort himself — and he is perpetually denied the one thing he has wanted since he was young.

He becomes the Potions master, which he does not want to be, and he is spectacular at it, which changes nothing about the wanting.

He calls himself the Half-Blood Prince. He scratched it into his mother’s textbook — that detail matters: it was hers, not his, the one thing he had from the parent who should have saved him — as a teenager, a name he gave himself in private, a title that nobody bestowed and nobody could take away.

Half-blood in a world that sorts people by bloodline, and proud of it, defiantly, secretly proud of it.

A young man constructing his own legitimacy because the world was not going to hand it to him.

He is also, it must be said, truly vicious to children. He is cruel to Neville Longbottom with a consistency and inventiveness that goes well beyond strictness. He is Neville’s boggart — the thing that lives at the bottom of Neville’s fear, the face that appears when the wardrobe opens. We know what that means. A boggart is a magical creature that becomes your worst fear.

Neville’s worst fear is his abuser. Snape is his abuser.

And yet. Snape is running a double game for thirty years. He is loyal to Dumbledore in ways that Dumbledore cannot advertise and Voldemort cannot detect. He is the most accomplished Occlumens in the story — meaning he has learned to make his mind a locked room, to present a surface that reveals nothing, to survive in proximity to the most dangerous legilimens alive and never crack.

He has made himself magically impervious to mind-reading, a feat of magic worthy of, in our world, an Olympic gold medal.

This is not a skill you are born with. This is a skill you build when the alternative is death, and when you have been building versions of it since childhood.

Snape is the Slytherin survivor at full development.

Damaged, brilliant, cruel in the specific ways his own damage made him cruel, and capable of a loyalty so total and so concealed that it reshapes the entire story in the final pages.

That is who Snape is. Hold that picture.

About Casting A Black Actor

The new Harry Potter series cast a black actor as Snape.

And here is where I need you to hold two things at once: I have not seen it yet, and I am still going to make this argument. I can do that because my argument is not about the performance.

It is about the source material, which I know, and the visual grammar that casting creates, which is not a matter of opinion.

No casting decision is neutral.

The camera is not colorblind.

The audience is not colorblind.

When you place a black actor in a role and then film the story that was written for that role, the story the audience receives is not identical to the story that would have been received with a white actor.

Sometimes this creates richness. Sometimes it creates resonance the original text didn’t have.

Sometimes — and this is the case I am making — it creates a subtext that the production almost certainly did not intend and appears not to have accounted for.

Consider: Harry dislikes Snape immediately and instinctively, from their very first class. Within the early going he has accused Snape of theft — of jinxing his broom, of trying to kill him.

In the books, Harry is partly right and mostly wrong, and the dramatic irony is about perception and prejudice in a general human sense.

With a white Harry and a black Snape, that scene is doing something else entirely. The accusation lands in a different register. The history of black men accused of crimes by white people who simply didn’t like the look of them is not a subtext you can wish away by pointing at the books.

Now consider Neville’s boggart. Neville’s greatest fear takes the form of his abuser. In the books this is a portrait of what sustained cruelty does to a child — it installs itself at the center of his fear response, it becomes the face in the wardrobe.

With a black Snape, that scene puts a black man’s face on a child’s deepest terror and asks the audience to watch a white child recoil from it in horror.

This is not what Rowling wrote. But it is what the camera will record.

Consider the Half-Blood Prince. Snape’s private name for himself, scratched into his mother’s textbook, is an act of self-legitimization in a world organized around blood purity.

The anxiety in that world about blood mixing, about half-bloods, about who is pure enough — this is class anxiety and it is also, in structure, the anxiety of any system that sorts people by ancestry and finds some wanting. With a black actor claiming that identity, the language does not stay in its original register. It borrows from histories it was never written to touch.

And then there is the tree.

James Potter hangs Snape upside down from a tree by his ankle. In the books this is class violence — ugly, damning, a clear portrait of who James was.

With a white James and a black Snape, I do not know how you film that scene. I do not know what you do with the image of a white boy hanging a black boy from a tree, crowd laughing, robes falling, nobody intervening.

I do not think you can film it as written.

And if you don’t film it — if you change it or cut it — then you have acknowledged, at least implicitly, that the casting was not neutral. That it changed the story. That it required the work that apparently was not done at the casting stage.

The problem is not that a black actor was cast as Snape. The problem is that Snape’s story is precisely about what it means to be marked as dangerous, to be excluded from power, to be subjected to violence by those who hold it — and all of that was written in a specific register, a class register, a register about the wrong kind of different in a particular kind of world.

When you remap it onto race without acknowledging that you have done so, you are not telling a more inclusive story.

You are telling an unexamined one.

Either they film these scenes as written, and the camera records something Rowling never put there, thus changing the story.

Or they change them, and they've admitted the casting wasn't neutral.

There is no third option. That's the trap they walked into without apparently noticing it was there.

My Conclusion: They Probably Fucked Up

I am not arguing that black actors cannot play villains.

I am not arguing that black actors cannot play complex, cruel, morally compromised characters, or that diverse casting requires sanitized roles. Any reading of this essay that arrives at those conclusions has misread it.

What I am arguing is that this specific character, whose entire arc is built around being marked as threatening by people with power, being excluded from what he deserves, being subjected to violence by the golden boy, and spending his life constructing a legitimacy the world refused to hand him — this specific character required the production to do work that colorblind casting does not do on its own.

Colorblind casting is a starting point, not a finished product. It says: this role is open to anyone. It does not say: we have thought carefully about what this particular actor in this particular role will mean to an audience that carries the full weight of history into the theater with them.

The audience always carries that weight. The only question is whether the storytellers account for it.

What frustrates me is not the ambition of the decision. It is the apparent assumption that the decision was neutral — that dropping a black actor into a white-coded narrative would add diversity without changing meaning.

It doesn’t work that way.

Meaning is not inert.

Stories are not paint-by-number.

When you change a variable in a system of symbols, the symbols reorganize around the change, and you get a different system. You may get a better system. You may get something richer and more honest and more true than what was there before.

But you have to know that you changed it. You have to do the work.

I don’t know that the work was done here. I hope to be wrong. I will watch it, because that is my rule, and I will tell you what I find.

But I know what Snape’s story is.

I know what it is built from and what it means and where its weight sits.

I know what it means to be the strange kid from the bad home who is smarter than everyone who had power over her him and had to survive anyway. I know which house that kid gets sorted into. And I know that when you tell that story, you do not get to be careless about the bodies you put in it.

The story is too precise for that. The character is too specific. The history that any audience brings with them is too large.

Snape deserved better than careless casting.

The half-blood prince named himself. He earned that.

The least the production could do was know what they were handling.

Brief Housekeeping Note

A few days ago I wrote about my quest to find an atelier program that would teach me to actually draw, as opposed to paying $60,000 to attend social events and write a Process Paper. The short version: I found Watts Atelier, I’ve done the math, and there is one loan payoff standing between me and enrollment.

You can help me saw through it.

I’ve created a coupon code — access it through this link— that brings an annual Substack subscription to under $50. I’m told by people who drink coffee that this is less than two trips to Starbucks, which in 2026 I assume means you’re getting a medium drip and leaving slightly annoyed. Every paid subscription shortens the distance between me and someone professionally telling me my shadows aren’t dark enough, which is, genuinely, all I want from this life.

That, and for the people who implemented Common Core math to be tried at The Hague.