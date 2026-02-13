I was on eBay looking for old sketchbooks.

My right thumb has post-traumatic arthritis, which is the most on-brand pain imaginable for someone whose personality is “dorky deaf girl composed of anxiety, scars, regret, mixed motives, and good intentions.”

I may not ever lose drawing. I got two years out of the first cortisone shot and had my second one a month ago. Maybe I’ll get two years out of this one, and two years out of the next one, and maybe in four years there will be a surgical fix such that the cost/benefit analysis points at doing so.

But I might.

So I’ve been working hard at learning to draw better from life — not from reference photos — because if I do lose drawing, my greatest regret would be never developing stellar “draw from life” skills while I had the chance.

As part of throwing myself into drawing, I’ve been binging on art YouTubers like Jazza and SuperRaeDizzle (both of whose content I recommend purely on antidepressant grounds, even if you aren’t into making art).

Rae has a video wherein she gets a 1913 sketchbook on eBay and shows it off to her audience. I loved the idea, so I started looking on eBay myself.

I wasn’t looking for anything necessarily valuable, just interesting and maybe even inspiring. I give myself $100 per paycheck to spend on fun, and I make myself do exactly that with it as part of not letting depression win.

So a used sketchbook seemed like a great pursuit. I like seeing how other people practice. I like paper that’s already lived a life.

I saw one that looked interesting, from 1862. Shockingly, the colored pencil hasn’t faded much, and I’ll write about it soon. But to get it, I had to buy a bundle.

The sketchbook was what I wanted. The other item in the lot looked like a soft-covered, handwritten notebook. I barely registered it. Based on looks, I guessed early 20th century.

It arrived.

It is not early-20th-century.

It is 1814.

What It Actually Is

I cannot reliably read early 1800s handwriting, so I took pictures of every page and enlisted ChatGPT as my research assistant.

As far as I can tell, its interpretations are correct, but I cannot testify to that under oath in a court of archival law. I could tell there was some German, and I could tell there were some rental receipts in English, and I could tell that some things were an explanation of the mathematical concept of inverses and interest, but I couldn’t do a word by word transcription here with any confidence. Hence the LLM’s help.

After submitting 50-ish pictures, I asked it to write an accurate description in a conversational style. Here it is, in bold: the only time in history an 1814 farm ledger has been summarized by a large language model.

The manuscript is a soft-covered school copybook that later became a farm ledger.

The early pages contain legal and commercial copy exercises dated 1814–1816, written in careful English script. Later pages shift to German devotional poetry and hymns written in fraktur-style script. Then come arithmetic problems. Then ledger entries. Then grain inventories.

One page is signed:

“Christian Reist my hand March the 2 day 1838.”

After that, the farming entries continue — wheat, oats, rye — into the 1840s and early 1850s.

The book references Easton, Reading, Nazareth, Heidelberg Township, Allentown, and the Farmers Bank of Reading. All Pennsylvania.

It is fully bilingual — English and Pennsylvania German (Pennsylvania Dutch). A reused object, evolving across decades. Schoolbook → devotional notebook → working farm ledger.

The original soft front cover is still partially attached — barely.

It has heavy foxing, edge chipping, spine wear, some water staining. One page is missing a large piece, but all of the remaining pages are intact. Every word is legible.

The Most Me Thing Imaginable

I accidentally bought a 19th-century Pennsylvania German manuscript workbook.

Because I wanted to see how someone shaded a tree during the Civil War and apparently the universe said, “Oh, you want historical texture? I’ll give you historical texture.”

There’s something almost destabilizing about holding handwriting from 1814.

This wasn’t a printed book. It wasn’t typeset, and it quite obviously wasn’t meant to last two centuries.

Someone sat with ink and a pen and copied legal phrases to practice commercial writing. Someone then copied devotional hymns in careful German script. Someone tallied grain. Someone tracked wheat.

“Christian Reist my hand.”

That line undid me. I had to be very careful not to cry onto these very old pages.

My hand.

That same hand that held a quill. That same hand that harvested rye. That same hand that wrote its name into paper in 1838.

And now it’s here because I wanted a used sketchbook….because of a problem and the likelihood of future limitations caused by my hand.

So… What Do I Do With This?

Here is where I need help.

(The comments will be open until someone annoys me enough to make me close them, at which point I can be reached via email at hollymathnerd at gmail dot com.)

I am not a manuscript dealer.

I am not a Pennsylvania German historian.

I am not even someone who intentionally bought this.

I now believe this is a genuine early 19th-century Pennsylvania German manuscript schoolbook and farm ledger, reused over multiple decades by (presumably) the Reist family.

Which raises questions:

Is this something museums care about?

Is it valuable?

Is it only valuable in a regional way?

Does someone out there collect Pennsylvania German manuscripts?

How do you even price something like this?

eBay auction? Specialist auction house? Direct sale to a collector?

Does condition (foxing, water staining) matter significantly for this category?

Is this the sort of thing genealogists would fight over?

Should I not be the person selling it? (Is this how villains in Ken Burns documentaries are born?)

I do not want to be the villain in a future PBS documentary titled “The Woman Who Sold Pennsylvania History for $47.” (I would like at least three figures.)

But I also did not intend to become the steward of 1838.

And, to be frank — my car loan is down to $5300 and I want to pay it off so I can then roll that payment into my student loans and stop feeling the albatross of debt flapping around my neck every minute of the day.

So if anyone knows of a way to turn this into money, I am very interested.

The Irony

I was looking for evidence of practice because I expect to lose something that helps me survive.

Instead, I found evidence of survival. In ink, wheat, and fluent arithmetic.

This book contains penmanship drills, devotional copying, arithmetic exercises, and grain inventories. It is literacy as lived reality — commercial, spiritual, agricultural literacy.

And we all know that literacy is becoming less and less of our lived reality.

It is math, language, faith, and wheat.

It is the opposite of vibes.

It is material life recorded by hand.

This is an extra one-sentence paragraph just to annoy all the snobs on Substack Notes who complain about one-sentence paragraphs all day while ignoring that some of us are data scientists who have done the math and the more white space, the more likely something is to get read to the end, you assholes.

If You Know Things…

If you:

Know about Pennsylvania German manuscripts

Know about fraktur

Know about 19th-century school copybooks

Know about farm ledgers as historical artifacts

Know reputable dealers or auction houses

Know how to preserve something like this safely

Please email me or comment.

A few of the many photographs are below.

If the answer is “Holly, this is interesting but financially modest,” that’s fine.

If the answer is “Holly, this is historically important,” that’s… slightly terrifying.

If the answer is “Holly, that’s my great-great-great-grandfather,” then we are going to have a very interesting conversation.

In the meantime, I am still practicing drawing from life. I will post something with lots of pictures of drawings of 1862 American agricultural life, along with my reflections on both drawing itself and the specific way the artist recorded his life (I think I found some interesting information about him using a Deep Research tool — which is a sentence no one in 1862 could have imagined) soon.

But now, writing this in my studio, I look across the room at the way Christian Reist formed his capital letters and think:

Two centuries from now, someone may find my practice-getting-refracted-light-right mason jar drawings.

Write carefully.