Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fran Tabor's avatar
Fran Tabor
3h

First, the pages of handwriting are as beautiful as any art. The way the letters swirl in straight lines resemble buds along a branch. Consider copying them as you would an interesting tree branch.

Second, I've seen end-of-year school dumpsters filled with half-used notebooks. The writer would have been righteously horrified.

Who would be interested? Contact the Mormon Church. They are always seeking archival information.

Second, Contact representative of any of the churches (both Amish and other protestant) in Pennsylvania as it is very likely they would know which families this ledger belonged to.

If a family could be found, your chances of getting "3 figures" are high.

If a relationship to family later famous could be found, low 4 figures is possible.

If it contains information relevant to a property title war (remote chance, but better odds than buying a lottery ticket), paying off your car is a real possibility.

"When you have only two pennies left in the world, buy a loaf of bread with one, and a lily with the other." Keep on spending your allotted amount on fun.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Holly MathNerd
Between Chairs's avatar
Between Chairs
3h

So cool. I love the old handwriting. The German one of the same time uses a different alphabet and is very hard to read if you ever come across it. This is at least legible if you spent some time. So cool; a snapshot of what used to be.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Holly MathNerd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture