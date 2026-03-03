Content Warning: This is a book review of a novel in which there are graphic sex scenes, which I discuss and critique in the review. If you are reading this on a device controlled by your employer, to be safe you should consider this post NSFW (not safe for work) and read it when you get home.

There is something deeply wrong with me, and I have both accepted it and, frankly, am trying to monetize it.

Some people unwind with wine, yoga, or prestige television. I unwind by reading aggressively Woke novels like a wildlife biologist tagging invasive species, then writing several thousand words about their mating rituals, pronoun plumage, and emotional support cupcakes.

After The World Wokists Want and its sequel — books that featured aggressively Woke characters engaged in “polyamory” dynamics that made 19th-century free-love communes look emotionally restrained — proved that there is, in fact, a market for anthropological field reports from inside the ideological terrarium, I have once again purchased a Kindle book that promises tenderness and delivers a laminated pronoun flowchart and a moral compliance checklist. Also some fairly graphic trans-sex. As in, graphic scenes of trans people having sex. Which was clinically interesting and sociologically enlightening. Also nauseating, and funny.

This is how I relax. This is my scented candle.

Other people light eucalyptus; I light discourse.

Some people do retail therapy; I do subcultural autopsy.

My Priors Going In

My priors are important for this review, since the review focuses on transgender characters. I am not coming at this from a place of “trans people don’t exist”; I think gender dysphoria is real and very rare, and that the pre-2015 model — slow, therapeutic, gatekept, cautious — made a great deal more sense than whatever industrial-scale affirmation pipeline we’ve built since. I will happily use someone’s preferred pronouns in their presence — partly because I am polite, partly because transwomen are men, nearly all of whom could beat the shit out of me and have been given cultural approval to do so (“misgendering is violence,” remember), and partly because in person I tend to extend other people whatever respect I reasonably can. In ordinary speech, though, I default to whatever pronouns feel most natural and least cognitively acrobatic; I am a human being, not an iPhone that updates overnight with new gender protocols. That means I might call Blair White “she” and Marcus Dibs or Buck Angel “he,” unless I’m talking to people who would combust over that, in which case I revert to sexed pronouns to avoid participating in a tribunal over something that I don’t actually care about that much. I think medical transition for kids is reckless to the point of moral horror — if minors can consent to sterilizing hormones and surgeries, the category of “things children cannot consent to” starts looking suspiciously empty. I also object to being asked to pretend that obvious physical realities — like the permanent athletic advantages conferred by male puberty — dissolve under the warm glow of self-identification. Beyond that, I mostly do not care what consenting adults do with their bodies or wardrobes. What I object to is compelled speech, institutionalized make-believe, and the quiet suggestion (or, in some cases, mandated legal doctrine) that failure to chant along makes me a heretic.

Why Should You Care?

Because Nevada isn’t obscure internet sludge — it’s a bona fide cult classic that got big enough to be reissued by a major publisher and treated as a “landmark” of trans literature, i.e., exactly the sort of book that migrates from “cool Brooklyn people love this” to “put it on a syllabus” — to “let’s assign this to sophomores and congratulate ourselves on our representation.” It was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award for Transgender Fiction and showed up on the ALA’s Over the Rainbow list, which is basically the institutional bat-signal that librarians and educators are paying attention. And it’s widely read enough to have tens of thousands of Goodreads ratings/reviews—meaning it’s not just “important,” it’s actively circulating in the exact cultural bloodstream your high schooler / college freshman is swimming in.

With that on the table, let’s proceed.

Nevada opens in the middle of a sex scene.

Because of course it does.

Steph, a woman, is having sex with Maria, a man who identifies as a woman. As part of this, Steph is choking Maria. We are five pages into the book and already in what feels less like a novel and more like a TED Talk that wandered into a dungeon.

The scene is framed as edgy and intimate, but the author cannot resist slipping in an early moral instruction. We’re given this line just before the reveal that Maria is male: “Steph is probably stronger than Maria, so it’s not like Maria could physically make Steph stop if this were for real.”

Which is an impressive trick. In one sentence, we are asked to believe both that this is a dangerous power imbalance and that it isn’t. The narrative is simultaneously selling vulnerability and retroactively installing safety rails. It’s like watching someone insist the roller coaster is terrifying while also pointing out the seatbelt has a five-star rating.

Then the reveal lands, and we are instructed — not subtly, not indirectly — to feel sorry for him.

Maria is so despondent that when the choking becomes genuinely hard enough that he can’t breathe, he barely cares. We are ushered into his interior monologue, where we learn that he plans to fake his orgasm, and we are walked through the mechanics of how someone with male genitalia might pull that off. It’s both more graphic than it needs to be and oddly condescending, as though the author assumes the average reader requires a procedural briefing.

We are on page five.

Five.

Most novels begin with a setting. A voice. A hint of conflict. Nevada begins with asphyxiation, a tutorial, and an emotional hostage situation.

If this is the appetizer, subtlety is not on the menu.

And then we get this gem:

“I learned to police myself pretty fiercely when I was a tiny little baby, internalizing social norms and trying to keep myself safe from them at the same time.”

A tiny little baby. Policing himself. Internalizing social norms. Strategically resisting them.

Most babies are working on object permanence. Maria was apparently drafting position papers in the crib and moderating discussions on “toxic masculinity” and “cisnormativity” between naps.

It’s presented as tragic and profound. I found it… alarming. What the hell else does this book think children are capable of understanding, navigating, or consenting to?

Soon we learn that Steph has cheated on Maria with Kieran, a transman. The revelation arrives with surprisingly little heat. Maria feels terrible — not because he’s been betrayed, but because he cannot summon the correct level of devastation.

He is upset about his failure to feel properly.

Then comes the twist: Maria has also been sleeping with Kieran.

Steph cheats. Maria cheats. Maria does not care that Steph cheats. Maria cares that he does not care.

Except — later — we learn Steph did not actually cheat. The entire scenario was a ruse. Kieran’s idea. An emotional experiment designed to extract some kind of authentic reaction from Maria. Steph went along with it because she cannot get him to speak directly. She can only read his blog.

So the great betrayal turns out to be a psychological stress test.

Which somehow makes the whole thing feel even more like group therapy conducted by people who are still on their parents’ phone plans.

As the novel moves backward into Maria’s origin story, the great realization that he is a transwoman emerges from what can only be described as adolescent alienation. He didn’t like sports. He liked weird music. He read different books. He felt socially awkward and out of place.

In other words, he was a teenager.

The narrative treats this as ontological revelation. Preferring indie records to varsity practice becomes evidence of a misaligned soul/body match.

And this is where my unease about the book’s popularity among educators begins to sharpen. Teenage angst is real. But presenting totally ordinary adolescent alienation as diagnostic evidence of a deeper gender truth is not neutral storytelling. It is suggestive.

After the cheating revelation, Maria rides his bike around Brooklyn, gets drunk, dissociates, and narrates his misery like he’s curating an aesthetic. He finishes a bottle of whiskey, leaves the refrigerator door open, passes out on the couch, wakes up to a series of missed calls from Steph, closes the fridge, and goes back to sleep.

The novel does not treat this as dysfunction. It treats it as atmosphere. It treats it as ambiance. The open fridge is a vibe.

Maria remains self-loathing, emotionally numb, incapable of decisive action. He shaves until he bleeds. He performs foundation as ritual. He blogs instead of speaking. He narrates himself constantly.

There’s a concept in developmental psychology called the “imaginary audience.” It describes a very specific adolescent stage: the belief that everyone is watching you, judging you, analyzing you, that your inner drama is the center of the universe. Most people grow out of it sometime after middle school.

Maria has not.

He experiences his life as if it is perpetually observed. Every gesture is curated. Every humiliation is framed. Every hangover becomes a scene. He does not simply live; he narrates himself living. And the novel treats this arrested development not as something to outgrow, but as depth. As branding, even.

Transition has not resolved the fragmentation. It has reorganized it.

Then the novel leans across the sink and addresses the reader directly:

“Maria is tall and thin, though. She’s already getting the benefit of the doubt. None of this stuff might work for you.”

That is not character interiority. That is onboarding.

This is Chapter One of “So you’re thinking of transitioning.”

The tutorial tone that hovered during the shaving section — “secret trick one,” “use the cheapest stuff” — now becomes explicit. This is not merely Maria’s coping ritual. It is transferable advice.

Passing, we are told, depends partly on body type. Physicality matters. Presentation matters. Biology intrudes. The book is clear about this — clearer, frankly, than much contemporary discourse would allow.

What’s striking, reading this in 2026, is that some of the distinctions the novel treats as obvious — between transsexuals and cross-dressers, between different trajectories, between passing and not passing — would now be considered reactionary in many institutional spaces.

The transsexual vs cross-dresser section reads like a Buck Angel rant of the sort that got him aggressively canceled and deemed Self-Loathing Tranny Public Enemy #1. Other transexuals have been professionally punished for articulating similar boundaries.

Yet here they appear in a “landmark” novel, casually, almost bluntly.

If that doesn’t show you how intense — dare I say how rapid the onset (see what I did there?) of our culture’s sickness has been, you’re not really paying attention.

This mental disorder used to be regarded at least somewhat sanely. Imagine!

The book is infinitely more willing to categorize than the culture that canonized it.

But instead of interrogating those tensions, the novel converts them into framework.

Maria fantasizes that if he could disappear into the desert for a year — live in an abandoned mall, inject estrogen in peace, retrain his voice, meditate on socialization, and receive bottom surgery as a kind of spiritual reward — transition would be simple.

As a reward. Like a Boy Scout badge for existential endurance.

The fantasy is revealing. The problem is civilization. The problem is other people. Remove the audience, remove stigma, and you emerge whole.

And yet even in this imagined monastery, Maria is still obsessing. Still wondering whether long-transitioned transwomen ever stop thinking about it. Still trapped in rumination.

The fixation does not dissolve. It reorganizes.

Meanwhile, every mundane event is processed politically. A mildly gross early-morning flirtation (he is hit on at his bookstore job by an older man) becomes a meditation on misogyny and sexual-health discourse. Shaving is political. Jealousy is political. Alcoholism is political. Missing a hormone shot is political.

Nothing is allowed to be small.

If everything is political, then nothing is simply a character flaw.

You didn’t drink because you’re spiraling. You drank because stigma distorts estrogen levels.

You didn’t avoid your partner because you’re immature. You avoided her because heteronormative frameworks distort emotional labor.

The effect is seductive. It turns ordinary awkwardness into structural critique. And it turns paralysis into moral sensitivity.

And then Maria begins blogging inside the novel.

He acknowledges that many transwomen first come out online. That message boards and LiveJournal communities feel safer than “meatspace.” That certain questions are welcomed and others are punished. That there are patron saints whose writings function as doctrine. If you are a “baby panda” asking how to get hormones, everyone is helpful. If you ask something more complicated, you “get in trouble.”

This is not my characterization. It is the book’s.

The online ecosystem is described as insular, orthodox, self-policing.

And yet the novel treats that ecosystem as infrastructure rather than as a problem.

By the end of Part One, Maria has not integrated. He has not confronted his addiction, avoidance, or passivity. He has broken up with Steph, borrowed Steph’s car, given himself an overdue estrogen injection, bought four hundred dollars’ worth of drugs, and left town.

The narrative treats this as momentum.

I’m not convinced it is.

In Part two, I go from “what the fuck?” to “people assigning this book to minors should be jailed.”

That part is behind the paywall.

