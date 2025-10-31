“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

— Inigo Montoya, The Princess Bride

This post is for my fellow center-right and right-of-center people.

We are the crowd that prides itself on being “facts over feelings,” the ones who say we don’t fall for slogans, vibes, or whatever feels good to repeat in a group chat.

We’re the side that’s supposed to double-check things.

But sometimes a narrative comes along that flatters our priors so perfectly that we just…don’t. We nod, we share the clip, we roll our eyes at “government handouts,” and we move on, satisfied.

The sudden outrage around the 8(a) program — kicked up recently by James O’Keefe — is one of those times. And I say this with love: the O’Keefe video is such a confused muddle that I would genuinely rather alphabetize every screw in every Home Depot in America than spend fifteen or twenty hours writing a full debunking.

O’Keefe does not understand federal contracting, the people on camera do not understand federal contracting, and if you watch that video and think you’ve learned something about federal contracting…you have not.

And yet somehow, the same people who can easily recognize when frat boys say idiotic shock-value things in private — and understand that this is not binding moral testimony — are suddenly treating lunchtime sales patter like it’s the Dead Sea Scrolls of procurement ethics.

Come on. We can do better!

The anti-8(a) story feels good because it hits the right-wing dopamine receptors: government favoritism, inefficiency, “no-bid contracts,” cronies getting rich.

It’s familiar. It’s satisfying. It sounds true.

And that’s exactly when you check the data (if you care about truth, that is).

Federal contracting isn’t mystical. Every award, every vendor, every competition (or lack of one) is recorded in USASpending.gov. The data exists. It’s public. And — this is the important part — when you actually examine it, the narrative flips.

The 8(a) program is not a gravy pipeline.

It is one of the perilously few things preventing federal procurement from collapsing into a permanent cartel of ten mega-contractors.

If you don’t want the most powerful government on earth to be structurally dependent on about ten firms whose internal ethics can be summarized as “fiduciary duty means we do it because we can” — then you want the 8(a) program.

The numbers support my claims here — and the numbers are not close.

So here’s what I’m going to do: I’m going to walk through the actual data. Slowly. Clearly. No tricks. Just the structural realities of how federal procurement works and what happens if we remove the only mechanism that allows new entrants to break into it.

Let’s begin.

What is the 8(a) Program?

The 8(a) Business Development Program is a federal initiative created in 1978 under Section 8(a) of the Small Business Act. Its purpose is to help small, U.S.-owned businesses that are socially or economically disadvantaged (YES, I will go into this at length, don’t worry) compete in the federal contracting market — a market where large, established contractors overwhelmingly dominate.

The program provides: mentorship and training, access to certain set-aside competitions, and, in limited cases, streamlined “sole-source” awards — still subject to price and performance oversight that’s a lot stricter than what “competitive” awards face, as you will see by the time you finish this post.

It lasts nine years at most, and then firms graduate permanently. Most firms never receive more than a handful of small contracts, and the majority never win one at all. The goal is not lifelong support. It is to help small firms gain initial past performance creds so they can compete head-to-head in the broader market.

Before we go any further, I want to back every claim I just made with actual numbers. Everything that follows comes directly from USASpending.gov, the government’s own procurement database, and I’ll explain it carefully as I go.

USASpending.gov Data as Ground-Level Reality

In 2014, Congress passed the DATA Act, which required all federal agencies to report spending in a standardized, machine-readable format. Full implementation took several years, but by FY 2018, the system was mature and robust: contract awards, competition type, vendor identifiers, obligations, and modifications are now recorded consistently across the government.

This means that from FY 2018 forward, we are working with complete, comparable, and auditable data, not estimates or anecdotes. If you want to understand how federal contracting actually functions — not how it’s talked about on cable news or Twitter — this is the dataset you use.

So for everything that follows, USASpending.gov is the baseline. Not press releases. Not lobbyist talking points. Not TikTok contractors trying to sound important. Where I cite other sources, I do so because they know what they’re talking about (for example, citing the Government Accountability Office on government policy is as good as it gets) and I show my work as transparently as possible.

All my math is done using just the federal obligation ledger — the record of who was paid what, for what, and under what competitive conditions.

This is as close to ground-level reality as you get in public policy.

The First Piece of Data Showing That 8(a) Is Not A Giveaway

This page links to the Small Business Administration (SBA)’s annual reports to Congress. These contains the number of certified firms for each year. For 2018 through 2023 (2024 is not published yet), there were:

FY 2018: 5,384

FY 2019: 5,130

FY 2020: 5,091

FY 2021: 5,244

FY 2022: 5,451

FY 2023: 5,273

How many of these firms actually got an award in these years? That will tell us a lot — because if this is a hand-out program, then all or nearly all of them will.

But if thousands of certified firms are never winning contracts, this isn’t a hand-out program. It’s a gate-to-entry program.

How I Calculated the Percentages of 8(a) Firms That Actually Get An Award

To answer the question “How many 8(a) firms actually won work?” we need to measure active participation, not just certification.

So I pulled the full federal contract action data for each fiscal year for which we have officially reported numbers of certified firms (2018–2023) directly from USASpending.gov — the same source agencies use when reporting spending to Congress. These are not summaries, estimates, or industry surveys. This is the entire federal obligation ledger, line by line.

Then I applied the following filters:

First, I restricted the dataset to prime awards only. Federal contracting uses large master contract vehicles — for example, IDIQs, which stands for Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contracts — as umbrellas. Many companies can be on an IDIQ without ever receiving funded work. Being “on the vehicle” just means you are eligible to compete later; it does not mean you earned revenue.

Subcontracts are also not reliably reported in federal data and cannot be used to establish participation in any rigorous way. So the only clean measure of actual work performed is prime awards where dollars were obligated.

In other words, we are measuring money that moved, not paperwork that existed.

Second, I included only awards that were designated as 8(a) at the time they were issued. This avoids counting companies that used to be in the program, companies receiving work unrelated to 8(a) authority (plenty of 8(a) firms win competitions unrelated to 8(a) set-asides!), or firms sitting under legacy vehicles where the original competitive basis was something else entirely.

Third, I summed the total federal dollars actually awarded to each firm in each fiscal year. This identifies firms that were not just technically present in the system, but performing work and getting paid for it.

Fourth, I applied a minimum threshold of at least $2,000 in total obligations in that fiscal year. This filters out administrative noise such as tiny invoice corrections, deobligations, or one-dollar test transactions. The point is to measure real, meaningful participation.

Finally, I counted how many unique firms met that threshold each year. That number represents the firms that were actually active 8(a) contractors in that fiscal year, not just firms that were certified.

This matters because if the program were a giveaway, almost every certified firm would show up as receiving contract work.

But the data shows the opposite: thousands of firms are certified, and only a fraction of them ever win federal work at all.

This is where the story changes.

If the talking points were true — if the 8(a) program were a conveyor belt of “easy federal money for people with the right identity form” — then the number of certified firms and the number of firms receiving awards should be roughly the same. You’d see most firms winning contracts, because supposedly everyone is “handed” work.

But that is not what happens.

When we look at how many firms actually break through and earn even a modest amount of federal work, the drop-off is dramatic.

Here are the real participation counts.

Certified firms (from SBA numbers)

2018: 5,384

2019: 5,130

2020: 5,091

2021: 5,244

2022: 5,451

2023: 5,273

Active firms (defined as I explained, at least $2,000 in contract dollars)

2018: 1,170

2019: 1,062

2020: 1,028

2021: 979

2022: 948

2023: 945

The percentages are simple, second-grade arithmetic: part divided by whole equals percentage.

When we compare the number of certified firms to the number that actually earn even a modest amount of federal work, the picture is unambiguous. In FY2018, only 21.7% of certified 8(a) firms earned at least $2,000 in contract dollars. In FY2019, it was 20.7%. In FY2020, 20.2%. In FY2021 and FY2022, participation drops below one in five firms — 18.7% and 17.4%, respectively. FY2023 is similar at 17.9%.

In other words, roughly four out of five firms in the 8(a) program do not win a federal contract in a given year.

If the 8(a) program were a “handout,” these numbers would be reversed. But they’re not. The overwhelming majority of certified firms never break into the federal market at all. Success requires past performance, proposal infrastructure, and execution credibility that most small firms simply can’t achieve — even with certification. The program is not a gravy pipeline; it is a narrow, difficult gateway into one of the hardest markets in the world to enter.

That is not what a handout program looks like. It is what a competitive gateway into a structurally difficult market looks like.

Here’s a chart to help this be clearer:

Why So Few 8(a) Firms Actually Succeed (And Why That Matters)

Federal contracting is not Costco.

You don’t just walk in and sell something. To perform work for the federal government, a business must already have the things that only experience in federal contracting provides — which is the paradox at the center of this entire market.

To win even small federal contracts, a firm generally needs:

Past performance on federal contracts

An accounting system capable of satisfying audit standards stricter than most banks or capital firms require (such as DCAA for defense contracts)

For contracts of any significant size, a proposal machine capable of producing 50–400 page submissions with detailed technical narratives, staffing plans, pricing models, subcontractor strategies, and performance metrics

Registration, cybersecurity (for some types of work) or other types of extremely complex required compliance, and (often) facility clearances

The ability to carry payroll for months while the government takes its time to pay invoices

A normal small business cannot simply “decide to sell to the government.” The market is structurally closed by design. It rewards incumbency. If you’ve already done federal work, you are far more likely to win more of it. If you haven’t, you are almost invisible.

This is why the participation numbers look the way they do. It isn’t because 8(a) firms are lazy or incompetent or sitting back waiting for checks. It’s because breaking into the federal market is extraordinarily difficult, even with every possible support advantage. The program does not guarantee success — it merely creates a narrow opening where otherwise there would be none.

And this is the crucial point: without 8(a) and other small-businesses set-aside programs, the federal market does not become a free-market paradise of plucky small businesses competing on merit. That is not what happens.

Instead, the vendor base collapses into a stable oligopoly of the same handful of massive contractors, year after year, decade after decade.

If you remove the 8(a) entry mechanism, you do not get “competition.”

You get Lockheed. You get Booz. You get Raytheon. You get Deloitte.

You get goods and services that are limited to what those companies decide to provide at prices their fat cats can justify under “fiduciary duty,” regardless of whether it helps the taxpayer.

And you get only that. Forever.

Nothing about the natural structure of federal procurement generates new entrants. The default state of the system is consolidation.

The 8(a) and other small-businesses set-aside programs are one of the only tools the government has to prevent that from happening. And the data — the fact that only about 18–22% of certified firms ever break through — proves that the program is not bestowing easy wins.

It is simply keeping the door open at all.

What “Competition” Actually Means Here

People on the political right and with me, on the center-right, lean on a simple and usually correct principle: competition disciplines markets. When multiple suppliers genuinely compete for the same work, prices go down, quality goes up, and everyone performs better.

As a general rule for most of the private economy, this is true.

But federal procurement is one of the domains where that rule breaks — not because competition is undesirable, but because the structure of the market makes meaningful competition extremely hard to achieve.

And this becomes even clearer when we examine the alternative critics claim to prefer: “Full and Open Competition.”

When people say 8(a) firms should “just compete like everyone else,” the imagined picture is simple:

the government posts a requirement → vendors bid → the best value wins.

If that’s how it worked, I would agree with the critics.

But that is simply not how federal competition actually works in practice. As I’ve already explained, you cannot bid credibly unless you already have federal past performance, a DCAA-compliant accounting system, the correct contract vehicles, the right NAICS alignment, and a bid/capture operation capable of producing compliant proposals.

So “Full and Open Competition” is not an open marketplace. It is a tournament among firms that already made it past the moat.

And even within that closed-circle tournament, competition is often very thin.

To evaluate what competition actually looks like, I examined not just “Full and Open Competition,” but also “Full and Open Competition After Exclusion of Sources” (cases where the government is legally required to exclude some vendors but is still competing, equally and with no legally permissible favoritism of any kind, among the remainder). These two categories together form the civilian competitive baseline — what critics present as the pure, merit-based alternative to 8(a) and other small-businesses set-aside programs.

I try — because I am a good data scientist — to calibrate for my own bias. Before I ran these numbers, I asked myself, “Are there any situations where just one or two bids is reasonable and normal and unobjectionable, even under ‘competitive’ circumstances?”

And I answered myself: “Yes! The Department of Defense really does deal in missile-guidance-systems-at-midnight-during-a-typhoon-with-a-Russian-submarine-watching kind of situations. It is completely reasonable that some national security work would have only one or two viable vendors.”

So I removed all of that. No DoD awards at all.

That eliminates any possibility of low numbers that are low for good reasons skewing the analysis, and I included only (and all) the civilian agencies. I did that to give the anti-8(a) side the strongest benefit of the doubt I could.

If competition in federal procurement were robust, you would expect most of these awards to have many bidders.

But across FY2018–FY2024, for civilian Full and Open + Full and Open After Exclusion awards:

• From 9% to 14% had two bidders

• And from 18% to 38% had only one bidder

Here is the chart that makes that unmistakably clear:

Meaning: even in the procurement environment critics praise as the ideal — the “everyone just competes” environment — a huge share of awards have either no real competition (1 bid) or only token competition (2 bids).

To make the scale of this clearer, I combined all civilian Full and Open + After Exclusion awards from FY2018–FY2025 and grouped them based on whether they had meaningful competition (three or more bids) or effectively no real competition (one or two bids). Here’s what that looks like:

This is not a system where new firms naturally enter and discipline incumbents.

It is a closed-loop system where past performance is required to get past performance, and firms without it simply cannot participate at all.

Which brings us back to the core point:

The 8(a) program is not a workaround to avoid competition.

It is the on-ramp that makes competition structurally possible.

And importantly, “sole source” under 8(a) does not mean the government just hands work to whichever firm it feels like.

In practice, agencies routinely speak with multiple 8(a) firms before issuing a sole-source award. They review capability statements, hold technical discussions, ask how each firm would solve the actual mission need, and evaluate past performance, staffing, and approach.

It is a competitive dialogue — one where the government gets to ask real questions and assess real execution competence. This is often superior to the formal RFP process, where communication is restricted, questions are limited, and the government must evaluate based on written narrative rather than real operational clarity.

In 8(a) sole-source engagements, the government sees how a contractor thinks, not just how well they write proposals.

Take away the on-ramp, and you don’t get more meritocracy.

You get a smaller, more entrenched cartel of incumbents.

8(a) Contracting is Cheaper For the Taxpayers

One of the strangest assumptions behind criticism of the 8(a) program is the idea that “Full and Open Competition” is always cheaper for taxpayers.

That sounds plausible — if your mental model of procurement is eBay or a local construction bid board.

But in federal contracting, the act of competing work is itself extremely expensive.

The government doesn’t just pay for the winning work.

It pays for the entire competitive apparatus surrounding the work.

A single competitive solicitation can require a 50–400 page proposal package: technical architecture, staffing plans, past performance narratives, subcontracting strategies, cost models, pricing justifications, schedules, risk mitigation matrices, cybersecurity attestations, and more.

Teams of people write these. Review boards convene. Color teams iterate.

Legal and pricing must certify every section.

This isn’t just corporate overhead. It is cost that is ultimately billed back to the government.

According to the Professional Services Council, the average cost of preparing a proposal for a competitive civilian agency award was $139,000 in FY2015. Large, complex bids can run into the millions of dollars before a single hour of contract performance begins.

A study by OCI, a professional proposal development firm, found that proposal effort typically absorbs 1% to 3% of the contract value. Meaning: on a $10 million procurement, industry may collectively burn $100,000 to $300,000 just to be considered—before orals, pricing analysts, transition planning, or cybersecurity validation.

None of this is absorbed out of civic virtue. As the Association of Proposal Management Professionals notes, firms with high win rates spend more on capture than on proposal writing itself. They are investing in persuasion long before the RFP drops. And the government pays for that.

Sometimes, the government even funds the contest directly — paying companies to prepare the bids. When proposal development isn’t reimbursed or subsidized, bid preparation costs regularly exceed 2% of contract value.

And the granular estimates tell the same story:

High-end technical engineering staff augmentation: ~1.5%

Integrated hardware/software solutions: 2.5–3%

Standard product proposals: <1%

Base O&M (operations and maintenance): typically around 1.2%, with variation based on stability and transition requirements

These costs do not disappear.

They are priced into the award.

This is why the federal acquisition system built alternatives. FAR Part 13 and the 8(a) program exist specifically to reduce transaction cost and acquisition lead time.

When the agency already knows the requirement, the vendor, and the performance history, forcing a full competition does not improve outcomes. It simply burns calendar time, staff capacity, and taxpayer money.

8(a) awards use streamlined authorities — which means the government pays for execution, not theater.

In Full and Open Competition, the government pays for a contest.

In 8(a) and other small-businesses set-aside program awards, the government pays for the work.

Price reasonableness reviews, audit oversight, and performance monitoring still apply. What disappears is the ritualized performance of compliance — the novel-length bid created to prove a contractor can do work it has already been doing.

When agencies are under deadline pressure, or when continuity of service matters, the ability to award quickly is not just efficient — it is operationally necessary.

And when you zoom out, forcing every requirement through the slowest possible acquisition lane is not just wasteful. It is counterproductive. As we saw, roughly a third of civilian “competitive” Full and Open awards (2018–2025) received just one or two bids.

The quiet truth is this: the cheapest contract is the one that doesn’t require a 300-page capture strategy.

The 8(a) program allows the government to buy what it needs without making taxpayers finance a performance every single time.

The administrative costs of the 8(a) program are about half of the costs of Full and Open Competition. Note: that is administrative costs, not full costs. Some people have found the study where I calculated that (you can see it all, in painstaking, code-pasted-in-detail, here) and quote it inaccurately. It does not mean that an 8(a) can do for $1,000,000 what Northrop can do for $2,000,000.

But without the costs of a “competitive” process that gets you 1 or 2 bids a third of the time anyway, obviously the administrative costs are dramatically lower.

And that matters not just for efficiency.

It matters for results — which is where we go next.

Sources: here, here, here, here, and here.

8(a) Contracts Are Cheaper in Another Way: Profits Are Reasonable — by Law

The myth that 8(a) and other small-businesses set-aside program awards allow firms to “name their price” is common, but completely false. In reality, 8(a) firms are subject to formal pricing oversight and statutory limits on profit margins — oversight that is much tighter than in Full and Open Competition.

The Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Subpart 15.404-4 specifies structured guidelines for allowable profit and fee on negotiated contracts, including 8(a) sole-source awards. For civilian agencies, the limit is typically 10% on cost-plus contracts and lower on fixed-price ones, depending on risk, capital investment, and complexity. In Defense contracts, the DoD’s weighted guidelines reinforce similar caps, with rare exceptions.

More importantly, contracting officers must document price reasonableness, including profit, on every sole-source award. The FAR makes this mandatory. If the price is not supported with cost or pricing data, justification fails, and the award cannot proceed.

And this is the part critics never mention: in an 8(a) sole-source negotiation, the pricing is not some black box.

It is done line-by-line, with the government seeing the contractor’s labor categories, hours, indirect rates, fee, and every cost component. The government knows exactly what the contractor is charging and exactly where the costs sit. There is no “add 50% and pass it through” option here — there is literally nowhere to hide margin.

In contrast, in a Full and Open Competition, the government sees only the final price. If a bidder chooses to load 40–50% profit into that number, and there are at least two bids, the government is legally required to presume the price is reasonable.

The 8(a) pricing process is not a loophole around competition — it is competition conducted in the open, instead of in a sealed envelope.

This stands in sharp contrast to Full and Open Competition, where the winning price is presumed reasonable if multiple bids are received. That’s true even if the bids themselves are padded, collusive, or unreasonably high due to barriers to entry that exclude true competition.

And when only one or two bids are received — which, as shown earlier, happens roughly a third of the time in civilian Full and Open awards — the so-called competition may do little or nothing to discipline price.

In short: 8(a) and other small-businesses set-aside program awards are scrutinized for fairness in every transaction. Full and Open awards are only and always presumed fair — whether or not they actually are.

Sources: here, here, and here.

Incentives and Accountability Work Differently — And More Effectively — in the 8(a) Program

One of the most persistent misunderstandings about the 8(a) program is the idea that competition automatically disciplines performance. The intuitive assumption is that more bidders lead to better outcomes.

That’s often true in ordinary consumer markets, where switching is easy and poor performance quickly costs a company customers.

But federal contracting does not function like a normal consumer market. A closer analogy is the commercial airline industry: there are technically multiple competitors, but the switching friction is high, incumbents are entrenched, and mediocre performance is often rewarded simply because the structural barriers to new entrants are enormous. Competition exists on paper, but not in a way that meaningfully improves the customer experience.

The federal procurement ecosystem is similar. The mechanism that disciplines performance isn’t how many bids are submitted — it’s how follow-on work is awarded and how quickly poor performance results in loss of future work. And in that respect, the incentive structure in 8(a) is not only different, but in many cases, stronger.

The performance incentive structure in the federal government is different — and in some cases, the opposite of what people assume.

In Full and Open Competition, Incumbents Win on Paper — Even When Performance Is Mediocre

In Full and Open Competition, incumbents have advantages baked into the structure of the process:

They already know the agency’s mission language

They already have past performance narratives in the required format

They have proposal and capture teams who specialize in writing to evaluation criteria rather than describing actual work

As a result, even when an incumbent’s performance has been middling, or even genuinely poor, they often win the recompete anyway — not because the customer loves the work, but because they submit the strongest proposal package.

This isn’t speculation. The Government Accountability Office documented this pattern directly: “Agencies did not consistently consider contractor performance information in making award decisions.”

And the Federal Acquisition Regulation explicitly allows agencies to award to an incumbent even if their past performance record would not justify it on its own: “The evaluation of past performance need not be based solely on the CPARS record.”

Meaning: if the incumbent writes a better proposal, the incumbent wins — regardless of whether they actually performed the work well last time.

Full and Open Competition rewards proposal strength, not performance strength.

The performance signal gets diluted behind layers of narrative compliance.

In 8(a), the Incentive Is Immediate and Direct: Perform Well or Don’t Get Follow-On Work

8(a) awards — especially sole-source or directed awards — operate at a closer range. The customer works directly with the vendor. The feedback loop is short. There is no automatic expectation of renewal.

If the firm underperforms, the agency simply does not award follow-on work.

There is no “we’ll try again in three years when the recompete cycles.”

There is no diversified portfolio softening the blow.

A single negative CPARS evaluation can be existential for a small business. The CPARS policy guidance makes that explicit:

“Contractor performance evaluations are required to be used in source selection decisions and are critical for future acquisition.”

Large contractors can absorb a bad rating. They have other contracts, other customers, and legal teams to negotiate the narrative down to “Satisfactory.”

Small firms cannot. The downside risk is real, serious, and consequential.

This is the point critics miss: 8(a) does not shield weak firms. It eliminates them faster. It is aggressively Darwinian.

The 8(a) environment enforces accountability quickly. Strong performers continue, and weak performers are replaced with minimal friction. The correction occurs in real time.

In Full and Open Competition, incumbents can continue to win on proposal strength even when execution has been weak. Performance penalties dissipate within large corporate portfolios, and market correction is slow or nonexistent.

If the objective is real performance rather than documentation of performance, the 8(a) incentive structure is more direct and more effective. In Full and Open Competition, performance failures are inconveniences. In the 8(a) environment, performance failures end opportunities. The system self-corrects.

And this is where the “8(a) = no accountability” narrative collapses entirely. If you talk to anyone who has actually managed federal contracts, they will tell you that the real nightmare isn’t sole-source awards — it’s bid protests. And 8(a) awards are one of the only mechanisms that avoid that trap.

This is not a handout system. It is a performance-enforcing gateway into a market that otherwise tends toward consolidation.

Sources: here, here, and here.

Bid Protests: A Subsidy to Large Corporations

In federal procurement, a disappointed bidder can challenge an award at three levels: first to the agency, then to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), or to the Court of Federal Claims.

GAO is the workhorse forum because it is fast by statute: GAO issues a decision within 100 days of filing (there’s also a 65-day “express” track), and that timeline drives agency behavior across the system.

Timelines matter because of the automatic stay. Under the Competition in Contracting Act (CICA), if a protest is filed at GAO within the later of 10 days after award or 5 days after the debriefing date that was offered, the agency must suspend award or performance while GAO reviews the case — unless a senior official signs a written override for urgent and compelling reasons.

Practically, that means the winner cannot start work and the government cannot get the service, sometimes for months or even years.

Now the incentives. A stay is a delay, and delay is expensive. Big incumbents can ride out a 100-day pause because they have cash flow from dozens of other vehicles.

How many small firms do you think can afford 100 days of salary for an entire team that’s waiting to see if they’re going to have a job at the end of it?

Even when protests don’t succeed on the merits—and in FY 2024 GAO sustained only 16 percent of the protests it decided—more than half still produced some relief (a corrective action or a sustain). In other words, filing often pays, even if you don’t “win.”

For a large contractor, that creates a rational strategy: protest to freeze the newcomer, force the agency to reopen something, and buy time to protect the incumbent position or regroup for the next bite at the apple.

This is where 8(a) and other small-businesses set-aside programs change the risk surface. Directed 8(a) awards and streamlined competitive 8(a) actions sharply reduce the opportunities for rivals to weaponize the GAO stay against a small entrant.

In other words, Microsoft will have a harder time screwing over a startup in order to protect its market position.

Fewer protestable seams mean fewer 100-day freezes. The result is not less accountability — agencies still must justify price reasonableness and monitor performance — but less procedural drag that only the biggest balance sheets can comfortably subsidize.

If you want a picture of what the world would look like with zero sole-source tools and mandatory competition on everything, let’s talk about that.

Sources: here and here.

The DMV in a World Where Everything Must Be Fully Competed

To really understand why 8(a) and other small business set-asides are necessary, it helps to imagine the world the critics think they want: a world where every single purchase must be fully competed, where any disappointed bidder can protest, and where performance cannot begin until all challenges are resolved.

Let’s drop into your local DMV.

You walk in. You need a pen to fill out a form. The pens are gone.

The state previously had a contract for ballpoint pens. When that contract expired, the new solicitation specified “black, quick-dry ink suitable for paper forms handled in volume.” One vendor interpreted “quick-dry” as under 2 seconds; another interpreted it as under 10. The losing vendor filed a protest arguing that the government failed to define the requirement with sufficient clarity under FAR 11.002. Under CICA stay rules, the award is frozen until resolution.

So: no pens.

The clerk tells you to pick up a clipboard so you can lean on something.

But there are no clipboards, either.

The incumbent supplier of clipboards submitted a higher bid than a newcomer and lost. They filed a protest claiming the agency’s evaluation of “durability under heavy public use” was subjective and insufficiently documented. The agency issued a corrective action. The contract is now in its third round of revised proposals, and in the meantime, the award remains stayed.

So: no clipboards.

Okay. You go take a seat to wait your turn.

There are no chairs.

The furniture contract expired eighteen months ago. The recompete RFP (Request for Proposals) included a requirement for “commercial durability suitable for high-frequency public seating environments.” A prospective vendor argued that this unfairly favored an incumbent who had proprietary stress-test data. The protest argued unequal access to information. GAO requested briefing. The agency froze purchases pending the outcome.

So: no chairs.

You ask how long this will take. The clerk sighs, points to the ticket kiosk, and tells you to take a number.

There is no number kiosk.

The kiosk provider changed its pricing model. The new RFP attempted to bundle “ticket issuance + queue management software + automated announcements” into a single integrated solution. A rival solution provider argued the bundling was “unduly restrictive of competition” under FAR 6.101(b). They filed a protest.

Under the stay: no one is allowed to issue numbers.

Now there is a group of thirty-seven people staring at one another, each silently calculating who arrived first and who is going to lie.

Finally, you get to the service window where your license photo is supposed to be taken.

But the photo equipment is covered in shrink wrap and labeled:

DO NOT USE — AWARD STAYED PENDING PROTEST.

The losing vendor challenged the award by arguing that the evaluation team did not sufficiently document why the winning proposal’s “color accuracy verification workflow” was superior. This is a standard GAO protest argument. Agencies frequently take corrective action to avoid a written decision. Corrective action pauses everything.

So: no photos.

Which means no licenses.

Which means no driving.

And all of this — every frozen pen, clipboard, chair, kiosk, and camera — is not dysfunction. It is the system working exactly as designed under a regime where “more competition is always better” and every disappointed bidder has the right to stop the world while GAO reviews paperwork.

This is Full and Open Competition taken to its logical conclusion.

And we haven’t even gotten to the part where the DMV tries to purchase the actual services that keep the system running.

That’s where things get truly bleak.

Which brings us to the final point:

Full competition without entry mechanisms does not create efficiency.

It creates paralysis.

This is not government “failing.”

This is government complying — with exactly the rules people, especially those of us on the right and center-right, think they want.

Imagine a world where anyone, at any time, can throw a veto that can grind the machinery of state to a halt, even in a war or a national emergency.

If you think government shutdowns are bad now, just wait: the world you’re begging for is all functional shut-downs, all the time, for any reason or no reason at all. That’s the power of bad incentives.

Why Bid Protests Exist (And Why We Still Need Them)

Before we go any further, I want to be clear about something: bid protests are not the problem. They serve a real public purpose. Without a protest mechanism, federal contracting would collapse into the worst version of machine politics: every award decided by who knows whom, whose cousin is on the county board, or which deputy assistant administrator plays golf with which vendor’s rep.

Bid protests are the guardrail that prevents federal procurement from devolving into patronage. They ensure that:

Agencies document their decisions.

Requirements are defined clearly.

Evaluation criteria are applied consistently.

Awards can be challenged if something looks irregular.

And in the cases where someone really is trying to slide work to Joe’s brother-in-law’s freshly created “consulting firm,” the protest mechanism is how that gets stopped. We do not want to get rid of that. The alternative is not efficiency; the alternative is corruption.

So the goal here is not to eliminate bid protests. The goal is to avoid creating procurement environments where protests are the most rational strategy.

This is where scale matters. The federal government buys:

Satellites

Cloud infrastructure

Missile parts

Custodial services

Snow removal

Office chairs

Statistical modeling

Tribal health services

AI-enabled logistics support

There is no one acquisition model that fits all of that.

The suggestion that “everything should just be competed” is as unserious as suggesting that “everything should just be sole-sourced.” The government is large and its mission is varied; its procurement tools must be varied as well.

The point of the 8(a) and other small-businesses set-aside programs is not to replace Full and Open Competition.

It is to balance it.

Without mechanisms like 8(a), the market collapses into an incumbent oligopoly.

Without bid protests, the market collapses into political favoritism.

We need both:

Bid protests to keep the process honest.

8(a) and other small-businesses set-aside programs to keep the market open.

What we do not need is a world where the protest mechanism becomes the primary competitive strategy — where the firm with the deepest cash reserves wins by dragging the process out long enough for everyone else to fail.

The goal is not to eliminate rules.

The goal is to make sure the rules actually produce competition.

And that requires more than one tool.

Before we get to discussing the social and economic disadvantage criteria I promised, there are a few remaining structural points that matter just as much — because they speak to national security, market stability, and whether the federal vendor base is resilient or brittle.

Why 8(a) Strengthens the Republic: Resilience, Local Capacity, and Market Integrity

The 8(a) program is not just about helping small firms enter a difficult market. It plays a direct role in national capacity and economic stability — in ways that become obvious when you zoom out from the contracting paperwork and look at the system as a whole.

1. National Security Requires Bench Depth

The federal government cannot rely on a tiny handful of giant contractors to do everything — especially in defense, intelligence, cybersecurity, emergency response, and critical infrastructure.

When only a few firms hold all the expertise and all the cleared personnel, the system becomes fragile. A supply chain failure, a ransomware incident, a merger, a bankruptcy, or a geopolitical pressure event can cascade.

And the fewer firms there are, the easier it is for foreign intel services to find choke points in the information and power flows.

The Pentagon has said this outright for decades: resilience requires multiple suppliers. 8(a) firms are how new suppliers get built. They do not displace the major integrators — they ensure the major integrators are not the only ones.

If you want the federal government to have real surge capacity in a crisis, you cannot get there with ten primes. You need the bench.

8(a) and other small business set-asides are how the bench gets made.

And 8(a) firms provide an enormous amount of bench. Here’s a chart showing the full universe of NAICS codes (the categories under which federal work is organized) vs. those 8(a) firms provided in 2018-2025.

(I defined active 8(a) firms exactly as before and used the naics_code field in USASpending.gov data to make this.) The blue dot is the percentage of federal contractors that 8(a) firms represent (around 4%, consistently) and the green dot is the percentage of NAICS codes they cover, with the gray bar showing the additional coverage they represent above and beyond their numbers.

2. 8(a) Firms Are Local Employers

Large contractors centralize operations. Headquarters in Northern Virginia, satellite offices near major bases. Their revenue leaves the community where the work happens.

8(a) firms are different. They tend to be rooted where they were founded — because the founders live there. Their employees are local. Their payroll circulates in the same city they recruit from. Their tax contributions stay in the region.

Take away the mechanism that lets these firms get initial past performance, and you’re not just removing “small business set-asides.”

You are removing:

Local jobs

Local managerial capacity

Future contracting competition

The possibility of regional economic independence

This matters in rural, post-industrial, and frontier regions most of all.

3. Veteran Entrepreneurship Depends on This System

A large share of Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) rely on the 8(a) program to break into the federal market.

And of the others, many are former 8(a) participants — firms that were able to grow into full competitors only because 8(a) gave them the initial foothold the market otherwise structurally denies.and stabilize operations.

To calculate this, I used only prime award data from USASpending.gov and defined “active contractors” as firms receiving at least $2,000 in obligated dollars in a fiscal year. This avoids counting firms that are technically registered but not performing work. I identified SDVOSBs using the federal SDVOSB participation flag, and identified 8(a) participation using the 8(a) and 8(a) joint venture flags on those same award records.

Across FY2018 through FY2025, roughly 6,300 to 6,700 SDVOSB firms perform federal contract work each year, and about 800 to 850 of them are active 8(a) participants.

That means roughly one in eight active SDVOSB contractors relies on the 8(a) program as a market entry and stabilization mechanism. The number is remarkably stable over eight years, ranging from about 12.4% to 12.9%.

This is not accidental.

Veterans start companies that are mission-oriented, familiar with federal environments, and often staffed by people who already know what execution looks like at operational tempo.

But having served your country does not magically supply a DCAA-compliant accounting system, past performance narratives in the formats required for procurement evaluation, or the capture and proposal infrastructure needed to bid competitively.

The 8(a) program is how veteran-owned firms build the operational backbone that allows them to compete head-to-head later. If you remove or restrict that on-ramp, you do not produce a more meritocratic free market.

You produce a smaller federal vendor base with fewer veteran-run companies in it.

4. Conservatives Used to Understand Anti-Monopoly Logic

There was a time — not even that long ago — when the political right understood that concentrated private power can be as dangerous as concentrated public power. When the concern was not only “big government,” but also big business with no competitors.

The current attack on 8(a) and other small-businesses set-aside programs forgets that history.

If you remove the pathways for new entrants to gain capacity, you do not get a free market.

You get monopoly — or more precisely, oligopoly.

And oligopoly always results in:

Higher prices

Less innovation

Lower accountability

National policy being set by unelected CEOs and financiers

And worse service to the taxpayer

The 8(a) program is not redistribution.

It is anti-monopoly infrastructure.

5. And the Fraud Data Doesn’t Support the Criticism

If 8(a) were a “corrupt handout pipeline,” you would expect to see higher incidence of fraud, waste, and abuse flags compared to the broader government contractor base.

But that is not what the data shows.

Based on the Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF) enforcement and investigation data, 8(a) firms appear in fraud cases at roughly 3.5x lower rates than would be expected given their share of federal contract dollars.

To help you understand the math, here’s a simple example. We know that men commit the vast majority of violent crimes: men make up about half the U.S. population but accounted for roughly 79 percent of arrests for violent offenses in 2019. When a violent crime occurs, a woman is about 2.4 times less likely than a man to be the perpetrator.

Applying the same simple logic to government contracting, the Department of Justice’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF) has opened nearly 200 investigations since 2019, yet only two involved an 8(a) program firm—just about 1.14 percent. Because 8(a) firms comprise roughly 3.97 percent of all federal contractors, they would be expected to appear in seven or eight investigations if fraud risk were evenly distributed. Instead, they appear in less than one-third of that number, meaning 8(a) firms are about 3½ times less likely to appear in PCSF investigations than non-8(a) firms.

Put differently, 8(a) firms would have to be investigated about 350 percent more often just to match the malfeasance from the mega-contractors.

An 8(a) firm is even less likely to be involved in a fraud case than a woman is to be arrested for a violent crime.

Meaning:

The group critics accuse of gaming the system

Is the group that, proportionally, is least likely to be under federal investigation for procurement fraud.

The narrative is upside-down.

The point is simple: 8(a) is not charity. It is state capacity.

It is how the federal government avoids concentration, fragility, and capture.

It is how we maintain supplier diversity, geographic resilience, veteran entrepreneurship, and a marketplace where incumbents do not get to rule forever.

We weren’t supposed to forget that. I wish we hadn’t.

Now, before I shut up, it’s time to address the “social and economically disadvantaged” bit.

Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Means What, Exactly?

Before we go any further, we need to talk about the phrase everyone gets hung up on: “socially and economically disadvantaged.”

People often assume this means the government is handing out contracts based on identity categories and that 8(a) is just DEI by another name.

That’s not what the law says, and it’s not how the program works today. And after the Ultima decision in 2023, which specifically declared that coming from an historically disadvantaged group is not enough to mean you, personally, are disadvantaged, it works even less like that.

First, the economic criteria. The 8(a) program requires business owners to show economic disadvantage. As of the 2023 SBA updates, that means:

• Personal net worth below $850,000 (excluding your primary home and retirement accounts)

• Average adjusted gross income below $450,000 over the prior three years

• Total assets below $6.5 million

These thresholds are not poverty line numbers, but they clearly exclude people who already have significant accumulated capital. If you already have the financial infrastructure to compete, the government does not need to provide you an on-ramp.

The more misunderstood part is social disadvantage. For decades, the SBA used what was called a “rebuttable presumption” for certain groups, though anyone could always qualify by providing narrative evidence.

The Ultima Services Corp. decision changed that. The court struck down the group presumption, so now every applicant must provide a narrative demonstrating that they faced persistent, externally imposed barriers that limited their ability to develop and demonstrate business capacity.

Meaning: no, straight white men are not excluded. They never were. Now they just follow the exact same evidentiary standard as everyone else.

And here’s the part that most people never hear: the vast majority of white men meet the economic thresholds.

The limiting factor is the narrative, not the demographic category. If someone grew up poor, rural, systemically isolated, in a family marked by instability or addiction, or in a region without high-skill employment pathways, they can qualify.

That is what social disadvantage actually means. It is not about feelings. It is about structure.

A concrete example makes this clear: Vice President of the United States, J.D. Vance. Vance is a straight white Christian man. Marine veteran. Yale-trained. U.S. Senator.

Today, obviously, he is not economically disadvantaged.

But rewind to him at 22, before military service and law school, working retail, carrying family instability on his back, trying to escape generational trauma in Middletown, Ohio. At that point, he would have qualified for 8(a) immediately.

This is the actual point: 8(a) exists to create the first rung of the ladder in a market where the first rung otherwise does not exist.

Now, to be completely fair: of course there have been cases of abuse. This is the federal government. There is no program that has ever existed that someone didn’t try to run a scam through.

And I am more than willing to entertain the possibility that the Biden administration handled this program with the same level of boundary enforcement and procedural seriousness that it brought to the southern border. That is, not much.

But that doesn’t change the structural reality demonstrated in the federal obligation data. The overwhelming majority of 8(a) firms never receive contracts at all, and those that do must perform well or they lose future work.

The incentive structure is real. The accountability mechanism is real. And the cost savings in acquisition time and bid overhead are real.

The numbers are not vibes. They are not ideology. They are not marketing.

They show that 8(a) is one of the best deals taxpayers get in the entire procurement system.

So when we talk about “socially and economically disadvantaged,” what we are really talking about is whether this country wants a federal contracting vendor base that reflects the lived reality of the American economy — including the rural, the working class, the children of addiction and instability, the veterans rebuilding a second life, the people who started without a network or a cushion — or whether we want a vendor base drawn almost exclusively from the already networked and already capitalized.

That is the actual choice.

Not “diversity vs. merit.”

This is our choice: a world where the fat cats and megacorps run the tables, or where the little guy can sometimes sit down and play against them.

Will normal people have access to the starting line, or no access at all?

Conclusion

If you’ve made it this far, the picture is now clear.

The 8(a) program is not a shortcut, a loophole, a giveaway, or a DEI ornament hung on the side of federal contracting. It is one of the only structural mechanisms that keeps the federal vendor base open, resilient, and capable of absorbing new entrants.

Without it, the market does not become leaner or fairer. It becomes narrower, slower, more fragile, and more expensive.

The data is unambiguous:

• Most firms in 8(a) never win a contract at all.

• The firms that do win do so by performing well enough to earn follow-on work.

• 8(a) does not displace competition — it creates the conditions under which competition can exist in the first place.

• Bid protests remain essential guardrails, but without 8(a) and other small business set-asides, they become a weapon for power players with deep pockets, against both their competition and the taxpayer.

• Veterans, rural entrepreneurs, tribal enterprises, small technical shops, and founders without inherited networks rely on this program to achieve the first measurable rung of performance.

• Fraud data does not support the claim that 8(a) is corrupt — if anything, the opposite is true. It’s uncommonly clean.

• And the administrative cost savings are real, significant, and directly tied to taxpayer outcomes.

What all of this means is simple and slightly uncomfortable for us right-of-center folks: the problem in federal procurement is not that entry is too easy.

It is that entry is nearly impossible.

8(a) and other small business set-asides are the corrective. It does not guarantee success — it simply prevents the door from sealing shut.

If we remove it, the market does not revert to some idealized vision of rugged competition. It defaults to a stable oligopoly of a few firms who already control the majority of contract vehicles, pricing power, and capture infrastructure.

That is not a free market. That is not fiscal responsibility. That is not stewardship of public funds.

It is surrender.

The question, then, is not whether 8(a) and other small business set-asides are perfect. They are not. No mechanism in federal procurement is perfect.

The question is whether we want a federal government that is structurally dependent on a handful of firms, or one that can still cultivate new capacity, regional resiliency, and genuine competition.

If we want the latter — and conservatives, moderates, libertarians, and anyone who values market dynamism should — then the 8(a) program is not something to tear down.

It is something to maintain, monitor, and improve responsibly.

This isn’t about defending a bureaucratic acronym.

It is about whether the United States continues to have a living, breathing, replenishing supply of firms capable of serving the nation.

Or whether it becomes like Europe — staid, stagnant, run by corporations, with ever-decreasing room for the upstart entrepreneur.

And that is a matter of national strength, not sentiment.