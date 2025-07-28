I just spent my lunch break at the post office, trying to sort out some details around shipping now that my DIY student loan exorcism/print sale is live.

The clerks at my local branch are genuinely helpful — warm, competent, patient — but even the best humans can only do so much inside a collapsing system.

And make no mistake: the U.S. Postal Service is collapsing. Service quality has eroded. Wait times are longer. Automation is glitchy. Everyone looks exhausted.

And just when you think it can’t get worse, it does.

They’ve added a new feedback system. Two days old, according to the clerk — who, I must emphasize, was kind and helpful and did not deserve what I’m about to describe.

Right after you pay — but before the receipt is handed over, before the tracking number is circled, before the end of the human interaction — a prompt appears asking, “How was your experience?” You get three options: a sad face, a neutral face, and a happy face.

Let’s talk about why this is not just useless, but actively harmful.

First, there’s the obvious: you’re standing right in front of the person you’re being asked to rate. This isn’t anonymous feedback. This is a performance. Unless the clerk just lit your package on fire while kicking your dog, most people will default to the happy face out of politeness or discomfort or both.

The rating becomes a social nicety, not a legitimate data point.

Second, it’s vague to the point of incoherence. What part of “your experience” are you rating? The clerk? The thirty-minute wait in line? The flickering fluorescent light that gave you a migraine? The fact that the self-service machine has been broken since March? The interface gives you no way to say.

Third, it’s cheap theater. A performative gesture that lets someone in a D.C. office feel like they’re “measuring customer satisfaction” while doing absolutely nothing to fix what’s broken.

It’s like putting an air freshener on a rotting corpse and calling it first aid.

And worst of all: it gives the illusion of feedback while silencing actual feedback. You hit the smiley face, you walk away, and nobody asks what really happened. There's no follow-up, no text box, no survey link.

It trains you out of expecting to be heard.

From a data science perspective, it’s junk.

There's no control group, no demographic metadata, no standardization across location or time of day, no mechanism to distinguish a clerk issue from a systems issue. It introduces response bias, non-response bias, and social desirability bias — all in the span of three emojis.

Even if you did want to analyze the results, you couldn’t separate signal from noise. You’d be trying to do root-cause analysis on a dataset full of smiley faces tapped at random by people trying to be polite, or just trying to leave.

So no, I won’t be pressing any of those faces. Not sad, not neutral, not happy. Because my experience wasn’t any of those.

It was this: standing in line inside a decaying institution, watching frontline workers do their best while upper management installs cartoon emojis in place of leadership.

And if there were a face for that, I’d press it. Twice.

Because this doesn’t just fail to help — it actively misleads. It feeds bad data into whatever spreadsheet (or, probably ChatGPT prompt, sigh) someone’s using to justify stagnation.

It rewards surface-level satisfaction while masking real systemic rot.

It tells decision-makers, falsely, that things are fine.

And when the numbers look fine, nothing gets fixed.

Which means the line will keep getting longer. The machines will keep breaking.

And the clerks — the only thing still working — will keep getting blamed for a system that’s designed to fail.

