Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
7hEdited

“It’s like putting an air freshener on a rotting corpse and calling it first aid.”

💥💥💥💥 🤣🤣🤣🤣

But sadly accurate. When the decision was made to allow US Government workers to unionize, it spelled the death of efficiency and effectiveness, particularly at the USPS (where I understand the Postmaster General has to deal with at least 8 different bargaining units 😳). You cannot do much to innovate or change the system with that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Holly MathNerd and others
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
7h

“It’s like putting an air freshener on a rotting corpse and calling it first aid.”

Absolutly! Holly, you are a poet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture