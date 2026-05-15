Last month I drove to Burlington to buy art supplies.

There is a new art store there that carries the Canson toned paper variety pack and the Micron pens in the 005 and 01 sizes, which are the kind of objects that make me willing to navigate a city I have been actively avoiding for two years.

I parked as close to the store as I could get. I planned my route in and out. I walked fast.

On the way back to my car I stopped at a CVS for a Coke Zero.

Almost everything in the store was locked behind glass. Not just the high-theft items — almost everything. You might as well bring in a list and hand it to an employee.

The default assumption, baked into the store’s physical layout, is that every customer is a thief.

I am a white woman in clean jeans, a carefully chosen nerdy t-shirt — signals intelligence and having the means to choose clothing — and embroidered Chuck Taylors, carrying two iPhones (one for work). In other words, I have no visible signs of addiction and several visible signs of solvency.

In the Burlington CVS in May 2026, I might as well be tweaking.

The store is not policing the people who steal from it. The store has given up and is policing me instead.

The walk back to my car was variable, the way these walks are now. There were fewer needles than I expected to see, which I think is the only category in which Burlington has improved. There was more graffiti than I expected, on surfaces that used to be clean. There were no public bathrooms anywhere — not in the art store, not in the CVS, not in the cafes I passed.

A man asked me for money in a way that did not feel like asking.

I have learned to play the deaf card in these encounters, which is not technically a card since I am actually deaf: I put an aggressively confused look on my face, sign please leave me alone and keep walking. It works because most people do not know what to do with a deaf woman, and because the encounter takes longer to escalate than the distance to my car.

Other days in Burlington I walk from my car to the store and back and nobody bothers me at all. That is also true. The disorder is not constant. It is ambient. You cannot predict which kind of trip you are going to have, which is itself a kind of cost — the planning, the route-mapping, the walking fast. The trip tax.

This is what nineteen months of progress looks like.

In September 2024, I wrote about watching a homeless black man set up an unlicensed busking operation outside a restaurant where I had just eaten lunch. I noted that nobody would call the police on him.

The Chittenden County State’s Attorney doesn’t prosecute most property crime.

More importantly, the optics of any white business owner, and certainly any white woman, calling the cops on a black man were politically and socially radioactive.

So he sat there, and I predicted that the next one would sit there too, and the area would slowly become Burlington.

The State of Burlington

Last month, a Democrat announced he is running against Sarah George in the August primary. His name is Bram Kranichfeld. He was a deputy in her office before being passed over for the appointment in 2017. He lives in Chittenden County. His campaign launch included this sentence, which I will quote because I could not have written it better myself: many people in Chittenden County no longer call the police because they don’t trust that there is going to be any kind of meaningful response.

It’s important to be explicit about what this means, because the reality of the situation might not be clear to those of you not from New England. This is a Democrat, running in a Democratic primary, in the bluest county in one of the bluest states in America, running to Sarah George’s right on prosecution.

The political center of gravity in Burlington has moved. Not because conservatives won an argument — they did not — but because the conditions on the ground became impossible to defend from inside the coalition that produced them.

In May 2025, more than a hundred downtown Burlington business owners — most of the marquee Church Street tenants, the kind of people who do not normally sign group letters about anything — wrote to the Progressive mayor declaring downtown in crisis. They asked her to clean up needles, remove graffiti, ban public nudity, relocate an outdoor soup kitchen operating out of a parking garage, and restore a visible police presence.

The letter noted that downtown Burlington contains a high school, a middle school, and a YMCA daycare, and that children walking to school were stepping over needles. It noted that young women hired to work in these stores were quitting after a shift or two because of street harassment. Twelve Church Street storefronts are currently empty, the highest vacancy rate since the 2009 recession.

This is the half I was right about. I am not happy to have been right about it.

Williston

I was wrong about Williston.

Not partially wrong. Not wrong-in-spirit-but-right-in-direction. Wrong.

The original essay was specifically about Williston — the LL Bean, the Whole Foods, the old-fashioned toy store, the REI, and the restaurants among them. That was the shopping area I described as still pretty nice. That was the place where I watched the busker and decided the stench was spreading.

Nineteen months later, downtown Williston is fine. Not fine-ish, not holding on, not fine if you don’t look too closely. Fine. The weather has turned and I am there regularly again. The LL Bean is the LL Bean. The Whole Foods is the Whole Foods. The bathrooms are unlocked. The toys at the toy store are not behind glass. Nobody asks me for money in the parking lot. The buskers are gone. The shopping area I predicted would become Burlington did not become Burlington.

I owe Williston an apology and I owe the reader an accounting of what I got wrong.

What I got wrong was the mechanism. I assumed disorder would diffuse outward like a gas.

It didn’t.

It concentrated.

Burlington got worse on its own without exporting much of anything to the towns 20-30 minutes away.

The mechanism I missed is more uncomfortable than the one I assumed. Williston and Burlington are in the same county. They share a prosecutor — Sarah George. The shoplifters who hit the Williston Bed Bath & Beyond face the same revolving-door prosecution as the shoplifters who hit the Burlington Outdoor Gear Exchange. WCAX called Williston “Vermont’s shoplifting capital” in 2023. Williston has the retail-theft problem too.

What Williston does not have is Burlington’s downtown. It does not have a pedestrian mall, a needle exchange, a parking-garage soup kitchen, or a Progressive mayor. It has parking lots between its stores, no benches, no shelter from the weather, no place to loiter even if you wanted to.

And it has no services that would attract someone to live there if they had nowhere else to live. People who need those services end up in Burlington, because Burlington is where the services are.

Burlington is where the answer is always more enabling of addiction and other problems, no matter the consequences to taxpayers.

The 20 minutes between them is less a buffer than a sorting mechanism.

This matters because it changes the prediction. The 2024 essay implied that the rot was geographic and would spread.

It is not geographic. It is political.

Towns that adopt Burlington’s approach will get Burlington’s results. Towns that don’t, won’t. The slope is not slippery in the direction of physical contagion. It is slippery in the direction of policy adoption.

That is a better prediction, and it is the one I should have made.

Montpelier

I have moved to Montpelier since I wrote the original essay, so I now have a second data point that is neither Burlington nor Williston.

Montpelier is in the middle, and it is in the middle in a specific way that I think is worth considering.

There are more homeless people in Montpelier now than there were last fall — though I should note that I did not go downtown much during the winter, so I am not certain when the increase happened. The visible population of people in obvious distress is up.

But the texture is different. The homeless people I see in Montpelier are mostly sitting in doorways getting high.

They are not aggressive. Nobody has approached me for money. Nobody has tried to intimidate me. I walk through downtown Montpelier alone frequently and with Josh Slocum pretty regularly, and the alone-versus-accompanied distinction has not mattered. I am left alone either way.

This is what passive disorder looks like, and it is different from what is happening in Burlington. Passive disorder is genuinely tragic — the people sitting in those doorways are dying slowly in public, and that is a moral problem the city has not solved — but it is not the same phenomenon as aggressive disorder.

People sitting in doorways getting high is a tragedy. People aggressively panhandling, harassing employees, and driving young women to quit their jobs after one shift is a tragedy and a public-order problem.

The original essay refused to pretend these are the same thing, and I want to be clear that I still refuse. Burlington’s homeless addicts are not better off in the conditions Burlington has produced for them.

The choice is not between compassion and enforcement. The choice is between policies that contain a tragic problem and policies that amplify it.

Montpelier and Burlington both have addicts. Only one of them has driven a hundred business owners to sign an open letter using the word crisis.

The biggest public-disorder problem in downtown Montpelier right now, as far as I can tell from my regular walks through it, is the protesters — mostly aging hippies who should be reading books to their grandchildren but who instead are standing on street corners demanding to free Gaza — and the cacophony of car horns that accompanies them.

I am grateful to be deaf, because I can turn off my hearing aids.

(That is a different essay.)

I have been writing on Substack for almost five years. In that time I have been right about some things and wrong about others, and I have tried, when I am wrong, to say so in writing where the wrongness is visible. I expect it will not be the last.

I do this because the alternative is worse. The alternative is to let the original prediction stand, to never check it against what actually happened, to let my readers believe a thing I no longer believe.

The cost of correcting myself in public is small embarrassment. The cost of not correcting myself in public is a slow accumulation of unchecked claims that other people might rely on. The first cost is mine. The second cost is theirs.

The 2024 essay closed on a hedge. I wrote that maybe I was catastrophizing, maybe my trauma was talking, maybe in the spring Substack would remind me of the post and I would get to write something funny and self-deprecating about the time I panicked and prophesied doom.

I am writing the update now, and it is not funny and it is not self-deprecating in the way I hoped.

It is partially self-deprecating in the way I did not hope. I was wrong about Williston. The mechanism I proposed was wrong. The geography did not matter the way I thought it would.

But the prediction was not wrong in the direction I feared. It was wrong in the direction of being insufficiently specific. The rot did not spread. The rot concentrated, exactly where the policies that produce rot were in place, exactly to the degree that those policies were in place.

Burlington did not become a slightly worse Burlington. Burlington became significantly worse Burlington. Williston stayed Williston. Montpelier became a more troubled Montpelier without becoming Burlington, because Montpelier has not made Burlington’s choices.

The refined version of the prediction is this. Disorder is not weather. It does not move through the air. It is downstream of policy. Towns and cities that make Burlington’s choices will get Burlington’s results, on roughly Burlington’s timeline. Towns and cities that do not make those choices will not, even if they are 25 minutes away.

This is a better prediction than the one I made in 2024. It is the one I should have made.

I want to end on Williston, because Williston is good news.

The original essay was a doom essay. It predicted that the place I shopped, ate, and lived close to would get worse, and that there was nowhere to retreat to.

The Whole Foods, the LL Bean, the toy store — these were the things I described as still pretty nice, with the implication that still was doing all the work in the sentence. I was telling the reader that the things I liked were going to be taken from me, and from anyone else who liked them.

I was wrong about that. Williston is fine. Not because Williston is virtuous, and not because Williston is far enough from Burlington to be safe.

Williston is fine because Williston is a different kind of place that made different kinds of choices, and those choices have held.

This matters because the doom version of the story makes people give up. If the rot spreads inevitably, the only rational response is to stockpile or to leave.

The actual story is less dramatic and more useful. Burlington’s problems are Burlington’s problems. They are downstream of Burlington’s choices. They are not coming for Williston unless Williston chooses to import them, and Williston has shown no sign of wanting to.

I do not want to be a person who tells my readers the sky is falling when it isn’t.

The sky is falling on Church Street.

The sky is fine over the LL Bean parking lot.

The difference is policy.