Before I dive in, a quick procedural note for readers who require qualifiers with the regularity of a nuclear launch code.

In what follows, I am going to use language associated with the Cluster B personality disorders. I am not a clinician. I am not diagnosing anyone. It is literally impossible for me to commit an act of diagnosis, as I do not have a medical license and even if I did, I would not have access to anyone’s medical charts. I’m using these terms descriptively and colloquially — the way journalists, therapists, and late-night comedians do when they want to talk about patterns of behavior without inviting a malpractice suit.

As with my previous essays: I’m not going to litter this piece with asterisks and “not all” disclaimers. If you need to apply those to every generalization — not all conservatives, not all supporters, not even all PowerPoints — I trust you’ll supply them yourself.

Now to the substance.

I’m writing this with a high-but-not-dangerous fever. I have to do something, and my brain isn’t sufficiently online to draw or do math, so here we are.

This matters because when I get sick, I get disinhibited. That’s probably some leftover evolutionary mechanism.

What it means for you is that I’m not holding back.

I have written before about why I think the Left has already won in the long run.

The reason is not demographic destiny or institutional capture, but something simpler and more corrosive: the American Right has abandoned individualism.

It has embraced tribalism and collectivism so completely that there is no longer any credible internal movement to reclaim the idea that people are morally responsible for their own actions.

That choice has costs, and they are no longer abstract.

Chief among them is a level of hypocrisy so extreme it would be breathtaking if it weren’t also utterly self-defeating. The usual phrases — self-own, shooting yourself in the foot — feel quaint here, like describing a collapsed bridge as a “minor structural inconvenience.”

Consider two recent cases.

Jimmy Kimmel nearly lost his show after falsely attributing the motive for Charlie Kirk’s murder to a political faction on the Right. In his monologue he said:

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

That remark was widely and rightly condemned because it assigned collective motive to an individual act of violence without evidence, turning an actual human tragedy into a partisan argument.

Now consider what the President of the United States — Donald Trump — did.

After the tragic murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Trump took to social media and attributed the cause not to the alleged pathology of their son, who has been charged with the crime, but to what he called a “mind-crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome,” claiming that the anger Reiner provoked in others caused both deaths.

In doing so, he wasn’t blaming an ideological enemy. He was blaming the perceived grievances of his own political tribe — a shift from individual responsibility to collective moral causation.

This is grotesque. And it is stupid to the point that it invites uncomfortable questions about cognitive decline — questions I would prefer not to have to take seriously.

Two people were murdered, and a sitting president’s first reflex was not grief, restraint, or solidarity with a bereaved family, but political aggrandizement. The implication was that a critic’s passion for opposing him somehow explains or justifies the violence — a narrative that collapses moral agency and transfers responsibility from one individual to a tribe’s emotional response.

That’s not leadership. It’s tribalism in its rawest form, dressed up as moral defense.

And the sheer stupidity of what he said cannot be understated.

Much of the modern Left is indeed plagued by hysteria. But statements like this hand them something they rarely deserve: hard evidence.

When the leader of a political movement flat-out declares that disagreement with him — and emotional overreaction to him — makes getting your throat slit comprehensible, fear of his movement’s supporters becomes far more reasonable than it was before.

Some of you aren’t following me here because what Trump actually said has gotten lost, so let’s pause.

Imagine that a local celebrity — the mayor and his wife, say — had their throats slit, and the pastor of that church publicly claimed it happened because of a long-running, nasty dispute over zoning and parking rules that had angered his congregation.

Would you feel safe and comfortable around members of that church?

Could you credibly tell someone who now regarded — or had for years already regarded — that church’s members as dangerous that they were wrong?

And that, dear readers, is the real self-own. A level of monumental stupidity so breathtaking that it makes me wonder whether a Woke has infiltrated his inner circle for purposes of sabotage.

I’m not surprised that Trump’s narcissism — which I believe to be of the neglected-child variety that craves universal adoration and cannot tolerate rejection — extends to something this distasteful.

Early Monday morning, when I saw the Right praising itself for how classy and restrained it was being, and comparing that to the Left’s response to Charlie Kirk’s murder, I rolled my eyes.

My first thought was: “Saying these things before Trump speaks is so monumentally stupid that I might die of the cringe. Jesus Christ.”

Trump’s statement — and the defenses of it on the right — are galactic-scale errors.

Not because it proves the Left correct in every claim they make, but because it obliterates the Right’s last credible argument: that it stands for individual responsibility, moral restraint, and the rejection of political violence as a group phenomenon.

You cannot legitimately argue that violence is the product of individual moral choices while simultaneously suggesting it is a collective emotional reaction to political critics in the next sentence.

That isn’t conservatism. It’s tribalism with a marketing budget.

And once you surrender that distinction, you don’t just lose elections — you lose the argument itself.

The Right has completely surrendered to the Left’s framing, rules, and moral assumptions.

Individualism is dead. I’m not reacting to Trump’s statement — which surprised me not at all. That individualism was dead was flatly obvious before this, but I’m writing about it because the statement and the reactions to it were the Emperor-strutting-down-the-street-with-his-testicles-flapping-in-the-wind moment.

I am now attempting to be the child in the story — a little deaf girl fiddling with her hearing aids and pointing — while saying out loud this truth:

Our entire political apparatus now operates according to Cluster B rules. Not some of it. Not most of it. ALL of it.

We are all leftists now: offloading personal responsibility onto others, engaging in reversals — making yourself the real victim of someone else having their throat slit is a classic narcissistic reversal — and applauding when people like Kimmel are held to standards we cheer our own guy for violating.

Having established this baseline reality, I’m going to explain what Cluster B rules are, how they work, and how the Left is using them effectively while the Right — surprising me not at all — is fucking everything up.

The Left is fully embracing the Cluster B rules and playing to win.

The Right is fully engaged in Cluster B activity while pretending not to be — and thus handicapping itself severely. You can only play a game effectively if you’re willing to admit which game you’re actually playing.

If your goal is to defend the Right at all costs, you should probably stop reading now. This requires a level of adult detachment many people are not prepared for.

Adults live in reality, and this is the reality. This is where we are.

Permanent Moral Permission

The clearest evidence that the Left has already won is not electoral. It’s epistemic.

It’s the quiet, near-universal adoption — by the American Right — of the Left’s moral tools, framing, and standards of proof, long after insisting those tools were incoherent, unjust, and dangerous.

A recent Compact Magazine article makes this painfully obvious.

The article argues that whites, men, and especially white men have been discriminated against in hiring and institutional advancement. The evidence offered is almost entirely statistical: group-level percentages comparing population share, applicant pools, and outcomes. Whites apply at X rate, are hired at Y rate. Men apply at X rate, are hired at Y rate. White men apply at X rate, are hired at Y rate. Therefore: discrimination.

And here’s the remarkable part.

Since that article ran, I have seen hundreds of right-of-center commentators cite it approvingly. Not ten. Not twenty. Hundreds. And every single one — without exception — pointed to the percentages.

The numbers spoke for themselves. The disparity was treated as self-evident proof. The conclusion was presented as obvious, commonsense, beyond serious dispute.

Which would be fine — if the Right hadn’t spent decades arguing the exact opposite.

For decades, the Right rejected the claim that group-level statistics were sufficient to diagnose racism in individual cases. The argument was consistent and, frankly, correct: population percentages do not automatically translate into moral conclusions. Outcomes are shaped by countless variables — preferences, qualifications, culture, incentives, risk tolerance, geography, self-selection — and collapsing all of that into “X percent of the population but Y percent of the outcome, therefore racism” was rightly criticized as lazy reasoning.

This wasn’t some fringe objection. It was foundational.

It was the backbone of conservative resistance to identity politics.

“Black people are 13% of the population but 50% of arrests, therefore racism” was rejected — correctly — as an illegitimate inference.

“Black people are 13% of the population but only 5% of engineers / chess grandmasters / astrophysicists / Fortune 500 CEOs, therefore racism” was rejected — again, correctly — as an abuse of statistics to smuggle in a moral claim.

The Right’s position was clear: group-level disparities are not, by themselves, proof of discrimination. You need evidence of intent, mechanism, policy, or at least a plausible causal chain. Percentages alone don’t get you there.

That position is now gone.

And this is where the trap snaps shut.

Because if your response to the Compact article is, “This isn’t symmetrical — it’s self-evident that whites and men and especially white men have been discriminated against,” then you are making my point.

What you are actually saying is this:

The Leftist epistemological tool of using group-level percentages to diagnose racism is valid and useful when applied to claims I believe are obviously true. I simply reject the Left’s claims about what is obviously true when they use it.

Congratulations. You’ve just handed them permanent moral permission.

You are no longer arguing that the tool itself is flawed. You are arguing about whose conclusions deserve to be drawn from it.

And once you make that move, the fight for the moral high ground is over. Done.

Because the moment you concede that disparities as such are sufficient to establish discrimination — provided the discrimination is obvious to you — you have lost the only principled objection you ever had.

You cannot say, with a straight face, “Percentages are illegitimate when you use them, but dispositive when I do.”

That isn’t a standard. It’s a preference.

And preferences do not survive regime changes.

The Left understands this perfectly. That’s why they spent decades entrenching this epistemology — not because it was always correct, but because it was always powerful.

Once group statistics become moral proof, whoever controls the narrative controls the verdict.

And they will be back in power. Soon.

When they are, they will not forget that you validated the method. They will not be moved by your sudden rediscovery of nuance.

They will not accept “but this time it’s different” as an argument — because you already taught them it isn’t.

They will simply say: you agreed that disparities prove discrimination. You just disagreed about who the victims were.

This is how the Left wins without lifting a finger.

APBPD — American Political Borderline Personality Disorder, which I coined to describe our political personality disorder as a nation — always looks like this.

An overcorrection. A reversal. A moment where someone insists, earnestly, that this time the shortcut is justified because the conclusion feels obvious.

And in doing so, they lock in the rule forever.

The Right did not lose this argument because it was wrong about discrimination. It lost because it abandoned its own standards in a moment of emotional satisfaction — and mistook that satisfaction for victory.

That isn’t strategy.

That’s surrender with applause.

And once you give away the rules of judgment themselves, there is no appeal left to make.

To be absolutely clear: if you think I’m arguing that whites, men, or white men haven’t been discriminated against, you are failing the reading comprehension test, the thinking test, and the test of whether you can grasp a meta-argument.

I am pointing out an inconsistency in a political movement’s claims about a specific epistemological tool, not commenting on the substantive validity of the conclusions drawn by either side when they use it.

If you can’t distinguish between criticizing a method and endorsing or rejecting a conclusion, that is not my failure as a writer.

It is yours as an adult, and a thinker.

Two Ways to Look at Victimhood

We now live in a political culture governed by Cluster B rules.

That doesn’t mean everyone is disordered, unstable, or abusive. It means the rules of moral engagement have shifted: narrative outranks causality, emotional injury outranks agency, and victimhood outranks responsibility.

Once those rules dominate, there are two fundamentally different ways victimhood gets used.

You can treat victimhood as moral currency and admit you’re doing it.

Or you can treat victimhood as moral currency while insisting — loudly — that you despise victimhood politics.

The Left does the first.

The Right now does the second.

And that difference — not ideology, not policy, not demographics — is why the Left keeps winning.

Before going further, I want to draw a bright, non-negotiable line around something that people reliably conflate.

Trauma and suffering can provide valuable perspective.

They can sharpen pattern recognition. They can teach you how power actually operates. They can make certain behaviors visible that people who’ve never had to navigate instability, emotional volatility, or moral inversion simply don’t see.

My friend Josh Slocum had a genuinely shitty childhood — not the curated, therapeutic kind, but the kind that forces you to understand early how adults manipulate, reverse blame, weaponize emotion, and evade responsibility. Long before I had language for Cluster B dynamics, Josh understood them intuitively because he had to survive them. (Visit his Substack to get the benefit of his rigorous application of those dynamics to today’s culture.)

The same is true for me. I didn’t seek out my childhood education in dysfunction, but I got it anyway. One of the few compensations is that it trained me to make some connections that other people sometimes miss.

That is trauma as lens.

Lens is descriptive.

Lens does not grant moral authority.

Lens does not exempt you from standards.

Lens does not turn your pain into a claim on other people.

That is not Cluster B behavior. It’s often how people escape Cluster B dynamics.

What breaks societies is not acknowledging suffering.

What breaks them is turning suffering into leverage.

That is where Cluster B rules come in.

The Left treats victimhood as moral currency and says so openly.

It doesn’t merely acknowledge trauma; it valorizes it. It converts suffering into status. It treats victimhood as a credential that confers moral authority, explanatory power, and exemption from scrutiny.

Agency gets reassigned.

Boundaries become violence.

Enforcement becomes cruelty.

Dependency becomes compassion.

Institutions are praised not for reducing helplessness, but for managing it. The more people can be framed as powerless, the more virtuous the system that “supports” them is said to be.

This is why crimes become symptoms, not choices. Why rules become oppression. Why outcomes become indictments.

Why compassion is measured by how many people are on welfare rather than how many people no longer need it.

You can argue that this is corrosive. I often do.

But you cannot argue that the Left hides what it’s doing.

It defends this framework as reality itself.

Now look at the Right.

The Right claims — loudly, repeatedly — that it rejects victimhood politics. That it believes in adulthood, resilience, responsibility, and agency. That it does not confuse hurt feelings with harm or disagreement with violence.

That used to be a real distinction.

It no longer is. It hasn’t been for awhile, but we’re now at the point where we have to stop pretending if we’re ever going to make headway.

If you want another concrete example of the Right doing exactly what it claims to despise — converting grievance into official-looking moral narrative and defending it as neutral truth — look at the plaques Donald Trump installed under presidential portraits on the White House colonnade.

These plaques do not present themselves as opinion. They are not framed as partisan statements or expressions of personal grievance. They are written in the tone of historical fact. They declare, in plain declarative sentences, who certain presidents “really were,” what they “did to the country,” and how they should be morally understood.

This is not restraint. It is narrative installation.

Now, if you want a left-wing analogue to this move — moral narrative presented as neutral description, grievance converted into institutional text, defended as “just telling the truth” — land acknowledgments are the perfect comparison.

Land acknowledgments are now standard at universities, government meetings, cultural institutions, and conferences. They are short, formulaic statements declaring that the land on which an institution sits was once inhabited by a particular Indigenous group, and that this fact carries ongoing moral significance in the present.

We are told, explicitly, that these statements are not political. They are described as educational. Corrective. Contextual. Simply factual. A way of “telling the full story.”

But they are not neutral descriptions. They are moral scripts.

They take a long, complex history involving migration, conquest, treaties, war, disease, and state formation — processes that apply to literally every piece of land on earth — and compress it into a single moral frame: dispossession, victimhood, and inherited responsibility.

No one reading a land acknowledgment is being invited to weigh competing historical forces, or to think carefully about causality, contingency, or agency. They are being told how to feel, who the moral subjects are, and where guilt is meant to land.

And crucially, the land acknowledgment is defended not as ideology, but as reality itself. To object to it is framed as ignorance, cruelty, or denial. The move becomes invisible to its defenders because it has been successfully rebranded as baseline truth.

This is exactly what the plaques are doing on the right.

Different content. Same mechanism.

In both cases, the work is done by the text itself. The plaque. The acknowledgment. The short declarative statement that looks informational but functions normatively. Once installed, it reshapes how disagreement is interpreted. You are no longer arguing about history or policy; you are resisting reality itself.

That is the tell.

When moral judgments are embedded into institutional language and defended as mere truth-telling, you are no longer in a world of persuasion. You are in a world of catechism.

And once you accept that move on one side, you have no principled ground to object when the other side adopts it — badly, clumsily, and with far less restraint.

And again — if you want to argue with me that land acknowledgments are bullshit but what Trump said was true, you are failing reading comprehension today.

I am making a meta-argument about method, not outcomes: that the Right has adopted Leftist epistemic tools while pretending it rejects them.

I am not adjudicating the moral truth of every claim made with those tools, endorsing their conclusions, or asking you to agree with the Left about anything substantive. I am pointing out that once you accept the tool, you have already lost the argument about how truth itself is supposed to be determined.

Donald Trump has made personal grievance a central political identity. He presents himself as perpetually wronged, persecuted, maligned — not by institutions with coercive power over him, but by critics. By journalists. By comedians. By Hollywood blowhards.

And the Right doesn’t just tolerate this. It celebrates it.

This is where the Rob Reiner example stops being incidental and becomes clarifying.

Rob Reiner did not have power over Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is the President of the United States — the most powerful political office on the planet. Reiner was a loud, obnoxious filmmaker with opinions.

That’s it.

Reiner was not Trump’s parent.

Not his teacher.

Not his employer.

Not his therapist.

Not his clergy.

These are the very few contexts where hurt feelings can plausibly rise to the level of real harm — especially for children. Even then, we are careful. Even then, we do not casually convert emotional injury into moral victimhood.

Trump is not eight years old. Remember that, please. All of us — including me — tend to hand-wave away his nonsense with “That’s just how he is,” as if he were an overtired babysitting charge who got too much sugar at snacktime and cannot be expected to rise to any standard.

We have zero standards for him because he’s ours, and because the alternative was worse in many ways.

But it bears repeating because we so often excuse him and refuse to criticize him as if he were a child: Trump is not, in fact, a child.

And even if he were, Rob Reiner was not his father.

What Trump experienced was criticism. Mockery. Opposition. Disapproval.

Those are not trauma.

They are not violence.

They are not victimhood.

They are the cost of choosing public life — especially a public life built on provocation.

Yet Trump responded to Reiner’s murder by framing it as downstream of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” — as if his own hurt feelings, his grievance at being criticized, somehow explain, contextualize, or justify the killing.

And note what has to be smuggled in to make that move work. The justification isn’t based on anything Rob Reiner actually said. In fact, when asked about Charlie Kirk’s murder, Reiner explicitly condemned it: “That should never happen to anybody. I don’t care what your political beliefs are. That’s not acceptable. That’s not a solution to solving problems.”

The defense instead relies on an imagined counterfactual — the claim that Reiner would have celebrated Trump’s death if the roles were reversed.

This is not moral reasoning. It is punishment for hypothetical thoughts. It is the assignment of guilt based on speculative inner states, which is exactly the kind of logic the Right insists it opposes when the Left deploys it. It is the kind of Cluster B bullshit that kid-me cut dozens of switches for.

That argument only works if Trump is treated as a victim.

Not rhetorically. Morally.

And this is where the Right has abandoned its own stated standards.

Because now it is doing exactly what it accuses the Left of doing: inflating emotional injury into moral injury, and then insisting that injury confers explanatory power over other people’s actions.

This is the symmetry people keep missing.

The Left says: Nobody is transing kids.

Except when they are. And then it’s good that they are.

The Right says: We don’t valorize victimhood.

Except when we do. And then we’re the bigger victims.

Same structure. Same move. Same evasion.

In both cases, the denial is part of the maneuver. The claim is not just that the thing exists, but that noticing the maneuver itself is immoral — unless we are the ones doing it, in which case it becomes evidence of courage and truth-telling.

That’s not principle. That’s opportunism.

And this is why the Left keeps winning.

Not because its framework is healthier — often it isn’t — but because it is coherent. It knows the currency it trades in. It knows how victimhood functions in its moral economy. It does not pretend otherwise.

The Right wants the same power without admitting it believes in the same system.

It wants to say: We don’t do victimhood — except when we do — and when we do, it’s different.

It isn’t different.

If the President of the United States can be framed as a victim of a filmmaker’s opinions and of a filmmaker’s imaginary reaction to a President’s future death, then victimhood has lost all limiting principles.

And once that happens, you don’t get to complain when your opponents outspend you in the same currency.

You can reject the politics of victimhood — consistently, even when it costs you emotional satisfaction.

Or you can accept that you are playing that game and stop pretending otherwise.

Trying to do both is not adulthood. It’s self-deception.

And self-deception is the one thing Cluster B rules always punish.

Once These Rules Apply, Outcomes Are No Longer Accidental

Once victimhood becomes moral currency, a very specific set of rules comes into force. They are not written down anywhere. No one votes on them.

They emerge organically once enough people agree — tacitly — that feeling harmed matters more than what was done, and that narrative matters more than causality.

At that point, outcomes stop being surprising. They stop being contingent. They stop being correctable by good-faith argument.

They become structural.

What follows is not a clinical taxonomy. It’s an operating manual. These are the rules that now govern moral and political reality — whether you like them, reject them, or insist you don’t believe in them.

Rule 1: Victimhood Overrides Agency

Once victimhood is the primary moral credential, agency becomes optional.

If someone can be framed as injured — emotionally, historically, symbolically — then their choices are no longer treated as choices. They become symptoms. Reactions. Inevitable responses to harm.

Responsibility flows away from the person acting and toward whatever story best explains why they shouldn’t be held accountable.

This is why crimes become “understandable.” Why bad behavior becomes “contextual.” Why violence becomes “complicated.” It’s not that agency disappears — it’s that it becomes selectively applied.

And once that selectivity is normalized, responsibility stops being a principle and becomes a weapon.

Rule 2: Power No Longer Disqualifies You From Being a Victim

Under adult moral reasoning, power matters.

A child and a parent are not equal. An employee and an employer are not equal. A citizen and the President of the United States are not equal. Power asymmetries shape responsibility.

Under Cluster B rules, power becomes irrelevant — or is quietly inverted.

A billionaire can be a victim of criticism.

A sitting president can be a victim of a filmmaker’s opinions.

A dominant institution can be a victim of dissent.

The only thing that matters is whether the story can be told convincingly enough to generate moral sympathy.

Once this rule applies, there are no limiting principles left. Anyone can be a victim of anyone else, provided the narrative is emotionally legible.

Rule 3: Hurt Feelings Are Treated as Harm — Selectively

This rule is always denied, but it is always enforced.

Hurt feelings are not inherently treated as harm — only the right hurt feelings are. The ones that advance the preferred narrative. The ones that can be leveraged into moral claims.

Discomfort becomes violence. Disagreement becomes danger. Offense becomes injury.

And crucially: once hurt feelings are upgraded to harm, real harm becomes narratively fungible. Emotional distress and physical violence are allowed to blur into one another — not because they are the same, but because the distinction is inconvenient.

This is how you end up with explanations that quietly imply causation or justification without ever stating it outright.

This is how speech becomes violence and actual violence becomes speech.

Rule 4: Reversals Are Features, Not Bugs

Under these rules, reversals are not mistakes. They are the mechanism.

The person enforcing a boundary becomes the aggressor.

The person committing a violation becomes the victim.

The person pointing out inconsistency becomes the real problem.

Once you see this, you can’t unsee it. The reversals aren’t random; they are predictable responses to any situation where responsibility threatens to land somewhere uncomfortable.

And once reversals become normalized, moral language stops describing reality and starts actively obscuring it.

Rule 5: Collective Moral Causation Replaces Individual Causation

This is the most dangerous rule, and the one that collapses societies fastest.

Individual actions are no longer explained by individual choices, but by the emotional climate of a group. Violence is caused by rhetoric. Crime is caused by vibes. Harm is caused by how people “made others feel.”

This is how responsibility diffuses until it attaches to everyone and no one at once.

It also happens to be how you justify punishing entire groups for the actions of individuals — while insisting you oppose collective blame.

Once this rule applies, moral reasoning becomes atmospheric. Accountability becomes optional. And violence becomes narratively contagious.

Rule 6: Denial of the Maneuver Is Part of the Maneuver

This rule is critical.

Under Cluster B rules, the most important move is not the inversion itself — it’s the insistence that no inversion is happening.

“We’re not doing victimhood politics.”

“We’re just telling the truth.”

“We’re just being compassionate.”

“We’re just saying what everyone knows.”

The denial is not incidental. It is protective camouflage. It allows the maneuver to continue without scrutiny, because anyone who points it out can be accused of bad faith, cruelty, or ulterior motives.

This is why pointing out the pattern reliably provokes outrage rather than engagement.

Rule 7: Consistency Is Optional; Leverage Is Everything

Once victimhood is currency, consistency stops mattering.

You don’t need a coherent standard. You need a useful one.

What matters is not whether today’s claim contradicts yesterday’s, but whether it advances the narrative now. Moral arguments become situational tools, not principles.

This is why accusations slide so easily. Why definitions stretch and contract. Why rules apply fiercely in one direction and evaporate in another.

Under these rules, hypocrisy isn’t disqualifying — it’s expected.

Rule 8: If You Pretend You’re Not Playing, You Lose Faster

This is where the Right consistently fails.

You cannot oppose these rules while quietly adopting them.

You cannot claim to believe in individual responsibility while invoking collective moral causation when it feels satisfying.

You cannot mock victimhood politics while competing to be the biggest victim.

Pretending you’re not playing doesn’t exempt you.

It just makes you bad at the game.

The Left understands these rules, enforces them, teaches them, and uses them without apology. The Right uses them clumsily, defensively, and dishonestly — while insisting it still lives by a moral system it abandoned years ago.

And that is why outcomes now feel inevitable.

Once these rules apply, arguments don’t persuade. Evidence doesn’t correct. Appeals to consistency don’t land.

What happens next is not mysterious. It is structural.

And unless you are willing to name the rules — honestly — you will keep acting surprised by outcomes that were baked in from the start.

We Don’t Get to Go Back

There is one temptation I want to kill off explicitly before closing, because it’s comforting, intuitive, and completely wrong.

We are not going back.

There is no “return” available to us — not to some imagined era of sturdier norms, not to a pre-internet moral ecology, not to a time before everything got weaponized and weird.

Even if parts of the past really were better — and in some ways, they were — nobody is ever going to be willing to admit that out loud in a culture that has correctly (if overblown at times) cataloged the sexism, racism, homophobia, and brutality that also existed there.

That door is closed. Bolted. Welded shut.

Any movement that frames itself as a restoration project is doomed on arrival, because it immediately triggers the immune system of modern morality. “Going back” will always be read as “bringing back the bad stuff,” and no amount of throat-clearing or disclaimers will change that.

So if there is a way forward, it will not look like a return.

It will look like rediscovery.

You can see this happening already, in a form so small and almost embarrassing that it’s easy to miss.

There’s a TikTok trend right now where kids talk about “rawdogging boredom.” They take a plane ride without headphones. They set a five-minute timer and don’t touch their phone. They sit with themselves, unmediated, and experience it as something novel — even daring.

They honestly think they’re inventing something.

Which, in a sense, they are. Not because boredom is new, but because the capacity to tolerate it has been so thoroughly stripped away that recovering it feels like innovation.

I don’t say that mockingly. I say it with recognition.

Because last summer — long before TikTok started rawdogging boredom, but well into the age of smartphones — I had what I thought was a brilliant startup idea. I wanted a phone with perfect sound quality and flawless reliability, but one where I could only be reached when I chose to be.

I wanted presence without intrusion. Connection without constant availability.

I spent a solid fifteen minutes thinking about how to monetize this before it hit me: I had invented the landline.

That’s where we are.

We are not pioneers blazing a trail into a brave new moral world. We are people stumbling back toward elementary human capacities — attention, responsibility, proportion, restraint — under conditions that actively discourage all of them.

The Left at least admits it wants new rules; the Right insists, ad nauseum and at the top of its voice, that the old ones still apply while behaving as if they don’t.

And that contradiction is the rot this essay has been describing.

Which brings me to the only position I’m confident enough to defend without apology.

I don’t know how to make this better.

Anyone who tells you they do is either lying or selling something.

But I am very confident about something else: we know how to make it worse.

I wrote recently about gun policy, and my email critics have taken me to task for not proposing ways to make it better. I’m too busy to reply to email these days, but if I had, I would have written that the first rule of triage is simple: do not make it worse. That rule applies here too.

Inflating victimhood until it loses all limiting principles makes things worse.

Collapsing hurt feelings into moral injury makes things worse.

Replacing individual agency with collective moral causation makes things worse.

Treating narrative as more real than reality makes things worse.

And pretending that doing all of this is somehow an act of courage or truth-telling makes things much, much worse.

Whatever a future movement toward sanity looks like — and I don’t pretend to know what form it will take — it will not begin with grand moral claims or totalizing solutions.

It will begin with small acts of rediscovery: of limits, of adulthood, of the difference between harm and offense, of the fact that dignity is inseparable from responsibility.

It will not feel triumphant. It will feel awkward.

A little retro. Slightly embarrassing.

Like sitting on a plane without your phone and realizing, to your own surprise, that you’re still there.

That’s not a solution. But it’s a start.

And at this point, starting by not making things worse would already be a meaningful act of sanity.