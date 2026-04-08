One of the genuinely delightful things about running a math Substack is that occasionally, someone finds you and says: hey, would you introduce this cool math thing to the Americans?

And you say yes, because it’s interesting, and because you’re usually a person who responds to “here is a cool thing” with enthusiasm rather than a cost-benefit analysis.

(The cost-benefit analysis comes later. We’ll get there.)

I did some research with Claude, to be sure I was passing on something legitimate and valuable to you.

The Joy of Thinking Foundation (A Gondolkodás Öröme Alapítvány) is a Budapest-based nonprofit that has been running mathematics programs for gifted students since 1988.

Founded by mathematician Lajos Pósa — recipient of Hungary’s Széchenyi Prize — the Foundation is the primary keeper of what’s known internationally as the Pósa method: structured discovery learning, carefully sequenced problems, and the radical pedagogical premise that students should be given enough time to actually think.

If you’ve spent any time in American K-12 math education in the last fifteen years, you just perked up.

Here’s the thing about the Pósa method that I should make clear: it is not the discovery-learning chaos that gave Common Core its well-deserved reputation for producing anxious, innumerate, math-trauma-riddled kids. (Something I address through private tutoring and have written about repeatedly.)

American discovery learning usually means “figure it out yourself with minimal scaffolding and we’ll call the struggle productive.”

The Hungarian version means the teacher has thought very carefully about the sequence of problems, the difficulty gradient, and the precise kind of struggle that leads somewhere. Students discover — but into structure, not void.

The emphasis is on interesting problems, individual thinking, and not competing against each other. It produces mathematicians.

American discovery learning produced a generation of kids who think they’re bad at math, some to the point of diagnosed anxiety disorders they wouldn’t otherwise have.

This spring, the Foundation is running Month of Math 2026 — two problems every two days, for five weeks, starting April 13th. It’s free to participate. Most answers are a single number.

At the end of the month, participants get a certificate based on how many problems they solved. You can find it at monthofmath.substack.com and subscribe directly there.

Now, the consolation prize part.

At the start of 2026, I began posting weekly problem sets from the Daily Epsilon of Math calendar, with the caveat that I’d keep it up only if it translated into paid subscriptions. It didn’t, so I stopped — not out of pique, but out of arithmetic.

I’m carrying student loan debt that I am aggressively paying down, and I simply cannot spend significant time on work that doesn’t bring the payoff date closer. I’ve been editing the “Subscribe” button verbiage to note that on the day I make my last payment, I’m turning off billing and removing all paywalls. And I’ll also be able to do cool things like a daily math series without concern for needing time investments to bring in money. Oh, how I long for that day.

If you’d like to bring that day closer, the button is below.

The Month of Math problems are a reasonable substitute — harder in the interesting ways, free to access, and run by people who have been doing this for thirty-five years.

I’ll be posting at least some of my solutions in Notes, with comments open to paid subscribers.

If you want to discuss your answers somewhere, that’s where we’ll be.