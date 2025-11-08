Michelle Obama’s new book, The Look, is ostensibly about the evolution of her personal fashion.

I have a theory about who is qualified to review a book about “style,” and there are exactly two kinds of people on earth who should attempt it:

One: the fashion demigoddess — a woman who can identify a 1998 Galliano bias cut gown from across a dim room; who knows instantly whether a pleat is referencing Dior’s 1954 Bar jacket or the Spring 2012 Raf Simons tulip line; who could perform last rites on a raw silk hem. She doesn’t wear clothes — she conducts them. (Yes, I asked ChatGPT for examples.)

Two: me. A woman who changes her wardrobe seasonally in the sense that I rotate between gym shorts in warm weather and jeans and hoodies in cold weather.

Anyone in between — the “owns three blazers and thinks that’s personality” demographic — is exactly the wrong person. They know just enough to be smug, and not nearly enough to see what they’re missing.

They would think the book is about clothing. Heh.

But here’s the twist:

I am not merely the goblin who considers “clean” and “on my body” the two primary qualities of a garment.

I am also an artist.

Which means I understand, at least to some extent: composition, visual hierarchy, color theory, weight and balance, the psychological effect of shape, how the eye reads a silhouette, and how image can do the narrative work that language attempts but rarely achieves.

So I am, in fact, the perfect midpoint between knowing absolutely nothing about clothes and knowing everything about the meaning of clothes.

The couture priestess understands fashion as culture.

I understand aesthetics as signal.

Which is the only thing this book is actually about.

If you’re new here, my book reviews come in two varieties:

Cultural Pest Control: where I read deeply stupid books so you don’t have to, sparing you irreversible neuron loss and preventing outbreaks of ideological brain rot. These reviews should come with hazard pay. Examples include my reviews of Jake Tapper’s book, Kamala Harris’s book, and, most tellingly — truly the Platonic form of dumb — Karine Jean-Pierre’s book.

Literary Vivisection: where I take a book that is good or at least competent and peel back the narrative membrane to reveal the worldview pulsing quietly beneath it. Examples include this review of a new novel about school board politics in New England.

Michelle Obama’s new book belongs squarely in the second category.

This is not a book about style.

This is a book about:

mythmaking

composure as moral language

identity as performance

and power exercised through aesthetic serenity.

Which is why I — a woman with exactly one winter coat and no idea how to fold a scarf — am not just qualified to review it.

I may, in fact, be the ideal reviewer:

Too aesthetic to be fooled by the fabric.

Too slovenly to be seduced by it.

Let us begin.

There are two psychological currents running underneath this book, and they appear so consistently that they deserve names. Let’s call them The Femme Burden and The Racial Lament. They are intertwined throughout, but they are not the same thing — and Michelle slides between them so fluidly that, if you’re not watching closely, the argument she’s making in one space will quietly substitute itself for the other. The first is real, biologically grounded, and older than agriculture. The second is… let’s say, more interpretive.

She puts the two side by side very early on:

“Everything shifted after I stepped onto that national stage during Barack’s first presidential campaign, and most of the articles that mentioned me invariably led with what I was wearing or some commentary about how I looked. Male reporters, female, it doesn’t matter—when you’re a woman in the public eye, you’re often reduced, first and foremost, to your physical appearance. I would come to understand that there’s no one who is ever pretty enough or looks good enough to escape criticism. And as a Black woman, I was under a particularly white-hot glare, constantly appraised for whether my outfits were “acceptable” and “appropriate,” the color of my skin somehow inviting even more judgment than the color of my dresses.”

This is the Femme Burden part. Women are judged on appearance — by men, by women, by culture, by evolution, by the mate-selection mechanisms baked into our species since we were still worrying about being eaten by cats the size of minivans.

This is not a revelation.

It is not a system someone invented in 1955 and imposed unfairly on an unsuspecting public.

It is literally how mammalian sexual selection works.

Michelle Obama is an extremely intelligent woman who married a man with presidential ambitions. She did not accidentally wander into the spotlight through a wrong turn at Whole Foods. The idea that she did not anticipate scrutiny of her presentation is, at best, theater.

But then she shifts to the second piece — The Racial Lament — and here is where the story starts to wobble. Because yes, of course Michelle Obama faced racist commentary. I remember some of it vividly, and it was real, ugly, and inexcusable.

But the worldview she overlays on top of that — the intersectional sermon about America as a white-supremacist monolith — simply does not square with the observable reality that the country elected her husband twice, by comfortable margins, from among multiple white alternatives.

To claim that the primary defining force of her public treatment was racial hostility is to believe that tens of millions of Americans voted for a black president and a black First Lady despite believing black people to be inherently inferior — a theory that collapses under the weight of its own stupidity.

It presupposes a nation saying, in unison, “We believe black people are unfit to lead — which is why we will now elect them to lead the global superpower. Twice.”

So, going forward, I will not be re-litigating these two dynamics every time they reappear. When Michelle laments the obvious consequences of being a woman in the public eye, I will call it The Femme Burden. When she performs the ritual sigh of the country that never deserved us, I will call it The Racial Lament.

This will save us all time, sanity, and blood pressure.

Now — let’s get to the clothes. Which, as we will see, are not clothes.

They are arguments.

They are language. They are persuasion.

And Michelle, to her credit, absolutely understands this.

What she does not quite acknowledge is that she treats self-confidence like a federally funded infrastructure project requiring staffing, procurement, scheduled asphalt delivery, and quarterly review by Deloitte.

She writes:

“First, I was going to find a way to screen out all the noise. I couldn’t let the detractors throw me off my game with frivolous attacks. Like most women, I can be critical enough of myself without trying to see myself through thousands of others’ eyes. So I did my best to tune out the relentless media and commentary about my appearance. With the help of the skilled professionals whom I relied upon for styling, hair, and makeup, I could trust that I would be comfortable and camera-ready for whatever event or appearance was happening that day. That was all I could control. People could say whatever they wanted—I’d keep my head high. Self-confidence is as much a choice and a mindset as anything else.”

This is one of those passages that sounds profound on first read and then, on second read, reveals itself to be a very fancy way of saying “I hired a glam squad and tried not to read Twitter.”

Which, listen. Fair. Truly. I have also chosen to deal with criticism by:

throwing my phone into a drawer

eating cheese directly from the package

and declaring I am above such things now

We all cope how we cope.

What’s funny is not the strategy.

What’s funny is the framing.

Because nothing says “I have successfully transcended public scrutiny and chosen self-confidence” like…

writing a 304-page book nine years after leaving the White House about how hard it was to not care what people said about your arms.

If self-confidence is a mindset, Michelle Obama has chosen a mindset in the same way the Pentagon chooses a fighter jet contract: multi-year funding, several advisory committees, and a procurement chain involving twelve global subcontractors and a full competition process, even though they only got one bid anyway and they knew it all along.

This woman can say “I tune out the noise” while remembering, with photographic clarity, what a regional columnist from Des Moines implied about her collarbones in 2010.

There are monks who have meditated in caves for forty years who do not possess the memory recall Michelle Obama has for the exact wording of a magazine sidebar about her belt choices during the Stimulus Bill rollout.

This is not judgment.

This is art.

It is not self-absorption.

It is archival commitment.

It is not insecurity.

It is weaponized personal brand strategy disguised as aw-shucks-I-just-had-to-believe-in-myself.

In other words:

She did not ignore the noise.

She built a cathedral to house it, curated the lighting, and scheduled visiting hours.

She continues:

“...we were going to leverage that to steer the conversation right back to the issues that mattered. If you want to talk about my gown, let’s talk about the BIPOC designer who made it; if you’re going to take a hundred photos of my sweater, do it while I’m gardening or jumping rope to promote healthy living. If you want me to be on your magazine cover, let the focus be on what I stand for as much as on the heels I’m standing in.”

This is where she shifts from The Femme Burden into The Racial Lament, but with a tone of gentle benevolence — like she is not merely reacting to scrutiny, but transforming it into civic service.

The message is: the unfair attention hurt, but she turned that pain into something ennobling, something for us.

The effect is a little like watching someone explain that their Pilates routine is actually a community outreach program.

Yes, Michelle was scrutinized. Every First Lady is scrutinized. Jackie Kennedy’s accents were scrutinized. Nancy Reagan’s choice of china was scrutinized. Hillary Clinton’s hair was practically a national referendum. Melania got picked apart like a rotisserie chicken at a church potluck.

This is not a unique trial. It is the job. Being First Lady is America’s longest-running beauty pageant for women who did not enter a beauty pageant.

