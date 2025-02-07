This is a web-only publication; I’m only going to post it on Notes and send the link to a few friends, rather than publish to my full mailing list.

This is the LEGO White House, with some accessories I ordered from one of the many LEGO-adjacent small businesses that make such things. That’s where the model of President Trump, the MAGA hat at his feet, and the American flags on black poles came from, which I ordered to accessorize the model a bit.

Not writing much lately because sadness has eaten all my words, but LEGO is a nice way to pass the time, and I thought some of you might like to see the pictures.

It’s an enjoyable build, with just a few places that are easy to mess up, and a lot of nice details, like the rose bushes.