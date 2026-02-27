I have student loans.

They remain unimpressed with my desperate desire to be free of them and continue to demand currency.

In response, I do lots of things. I have a good job-job and I pay as much as possible every payday. I read political books by Woke idiots (for example, the likely 2028 Democratic nominee, whose book came out this week) and thoroughly review them, which lets you both get a good laugh and plausibly pretend to have read it yourself.

And I draw.

I am officially taking commissions to draw your pets in tinted charcoal. This is the part where I explain that charcoal is not just black. There are white charcoal pencils for highlights, compressed charcoal in warm and cool tones, and pastel-charcoal blends that allow for subtle color — soft browns, muted grays, even gentle pinks inside ears. The featured image for this post is a good example. The eyes are green, the ears have pink inside, but it’s still all charcoal.

I work on warm-toned paper and use the paper itself as a middle value, then build shadows and light on top of it. The result is richer and more dimensional than a standard black-and-white drawing.

It’s moody without being muddy. Dramatic without being theatrical.

Your dog will look noble. Your cat will look like it has long-term financial plans.

Price will vary depending on complexity — one pet or several, simple background or something more elaborate, head-and-shoulders or full “curled like a cinnamon roll” portrait like the one above.

If you’re interested, email vtwriterartist at gmail dot com and tell me about your animal. I will need reference photos (your cell phone pics are fine if you can send them to me at Actual Size, which is easy to walk through on an iPhone, and we’ll figure it out if you’re on something else).

Commissioning a drawing is a lovely way to support an artist, chip away at my student loan debt, and subsidize my enormous personal sacrifice of reading Gavin Newsom’s memoir (also Karine Jean-Pierre’s, Kamala Harris’s, and Michelle Obama’s) so that you, dear reader, may remain blissfully free.