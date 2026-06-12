Barring unforeseen disaster, I am going to pay off my student loans next year.

I know this the way I know few things about my own finances, because I’ve watched the number go down every single month for years. I pay extra on autopay. I make additional payments whenever my Substack income allows it — which is to say, whenever you fine people decide my writing is worth a few dollars, nearly all of which I immediately hand over to the Department of Education. (If any of you are feeling generous, the date of my liberation is, frankly, negotiable. I accept tributes.)

I paid all the way through the COVID pause, too, when I could have stopped and lost nothing. During the pause the interest rate was zero, so every dollar I paid hit the principal directly — I didn't want to waste that, and I didn't trust that "free" would stay free. That turned out to be the right instinct, for reasons I’ll get to.

So I want to be clear, before I argue for what I’m about to argue for, that I am not asking for anything for myself.

I don’t need IBR (income-based repayment). I don’t need deferment. I don’t need forgiveness.

I’m going to finish this the boring way: by paying it.

Which is what makes it strange that every single month, the government offers to help me stop.

The emails come like clockwork. Lower your payment. Pause your loans. Switch to an income-driven plan. They shove it at me, and I keep saying no — because I can. Most (yes, most — keep reading) people can’t.

And that, it turns out, is the whole problem.

Before I give my solution: I have no illusion that the Republicans (the red narcissists) will do any of this, or anything else. The Democrats (the blue narcissists) will probably try for a far less reasonable version, so they can both do nothing and blame the red narcissists.

This is me laying out a solution, not having any hope that it will matter.

So: here is what I think should happen.

Once you have paid back 120% of what you borrowed, you are done. The loan is satisfied. The meter stops.

Not forgiven. Not cancelled. Paid — with a fifth on top, because a loan is supposed to cost something and I’m not interested in pretending otherwise.

You borrow ten thousand dollars, you pay back twelve, and at twelve the government says thank you, we’re square and closes the account.

That’s it. That’s the whole proposal.

I want to be precise about the mechanism, because it matters: this is a cap on what you’ve paid in, not on what you currently owe. The day your cumulative payments cross 120% of the original principal, the balance — whatever interest has done to it, however underwater you are — goes to zero.

You don’t have to do anything clever. You don’t have to qualify. You just have to have already paid 20% more than you borrowed.

Which, as it turns out, an astonishing number of people already have.

To understand how, you have to understand one piece of arithmetic that almost nobody explains to an eighteen-year-old signing the paperwork.

Your loan accrues interest every day. Each month, that adds up to a number — call it what the loan costs to simply exist for thirty days.

When you make a payment, the first thing it does is cover that month’s interest. Whatever is left over, and only what’s left over, goes toward the principal — the actual amount you borrowed.

So here is the trap. If your monthly payment is smaller than the monthly interest, there is nothing left over. You don’t touch the principal. Worse: the unpaid interest gets added on top of it. Now you owe interest on your interest. Next month, the number to beat is even higher. You can pay every month, on time, for years — and watch the balance climb.

And if your payment is normal-sized, let alone small, you pay interest on the interest on the interest on your interest.

This is called negative amortization, which is a forgettable name for a vicious idea: paying, faithfully, while going backward.

And here is the part that should make you angry.

The two things most likely to put you in that trap are the two things the government itself markets as help. Income-based repayment lowers your monthly bill — usually below what the interest costs, which is precisely when the balance starts to grow. Deferment and forbearance let you pause payments entirely — while the interest keeps accruing the whole time, then capitalizes onto your principal the moment you resume.

Both are sold as relief.

Both are, for a great many people, the exact machinery that makes the debt immortal.

I spend my evenings teaching a kid that the method sold to her as “deeper understanding” was the thing actually burying her understanding. I know a noise-disguised-as-help when I see one.

This is the same crime in a different subject. The relief is real — your payment really does go down, the pause really does happen — and the harm is also real, and the harm is caused by the relief that your government shoved in your face.

You feel helped right up until you look at the balance.

The Actual Data

Plenty of people have looked at the balance.

In 2022, the National Consumer Law Center and the Center for Responsible Lending pulled data, through a Freedom of Information Act request, on borrowers serviced by Navient — at the time the largest student loan company in the country. They looked specifically at people who had made voluntary payments during the pandemic pause. People who, like me, didn’t have to pay and paid anyway.

There were 428,268 of them.

Sixty-three percent were underwater. Not a single dollar below where they started. They had volunteered money, during a crisis, toward a balance that hadn’t moved.

Again: 63% owed more than they borrowed. Zero progress.

63% of people who were responsible enough, had high enough character, and were financially capable of paying when they officially didn’t have to, owed more than they originally borrowed.

Gosh, I wonder why socialism is so popular among the young?

And it gets more specific. Of those underwater borrowers, 67% owed between 100% and 125% of what they originally borrowed. Another 26% owed between 125% and 150%. And 6% owed more than 150% — half again as much as they took out, after paying.

Sit with the first number, because it’s the one my proposal is built around. Most of these people — two-thirds of them — were sitting between 100% and 125% of their original loan. Under a 120% cap, the overwhelming majority would already be finished. Not bailed out. Finished, because they’d already paid what a fair system would have asked.

This isn’t a Navient quirk, either. More than 25 million federal borrowers currently owe more than they originally borrowed, some after decades of repayment. By recent Federal Reserve figures, roughly 63% of federal borrowers have balances that are growing or standing still.

If you want a face instead of a statistic, here's one who did the responsible thing and says so plainly. Lacy Johnson left grad school in 2008 owing $70,000 — a choice she calls, in her own words, a poor one she wouldn't make again. For eleven years she made her payments. About $60,000 of them. And when she went to check what she still owed after paying sixty thousand dollars, the answer was $70,000. The full original balance. Untouched.

That is not a loan. That is a subscription.

And there are millions of others in her position.

They Warn You About Tylenol

Open your medicine cabinet.

Pick up the Tylenol. On that bottle, by federal requirement, is a warning that taking too much — or taking it with alcohol — can destroy your liver. Pick up the Advil. Same deal: a warning that it can cause stomach bleeding, and that long-term use raises your risk of heart attack and stroke.

These are drugs you take for a headache. A minor, self-limiting, here-this-afternoon-gone-tonight inconvenience.

And the United States government has decided that before you swallow one, you are entitled to know — in plain language, printed on the package, mandated by law — exactly what the worst case is. You took the risk voluntarily. It’s small. It’s rare. Doesn’t matter. You get warned anyway, because the principle is that a person handling a risk deserves to see it.

Now go find the paperwork for income-based repayment.

Find the warning that tells you your balance can grow while you pay. Find the line that says this plan may result in you owing more after ten years than you owe today. Find the disclosure, in any of the cheerful monthly emails inviting you to lower your payment or pause your loans, that the relief on offer is the exact mechanism that can keep you in debt for the rest of your working life.

I went looking for the liver warning. There isn't one. I’ve never seen it in any of the emails cheerfully encouraging me — who doesn’t need the relief — to move to deferment, forebearance, or IBR, and I cannot find it anywhere else from our government.

Nowhere — not in the emails, not in the enrollment flow — does it say the plain thing, that you can pay for a decade and owe more at the end than the beginning. The only outfits that bother to warn you are third-party finance websites, which is its own kind of damning: the lender won't tell you the risk of its own product, so a personal-finance blogger has to.

The same government that will not let you buy a bottle of painkillers without a liver warning will hand you a financial product that can quietly double your obligation — a product it issued and that it profits from — with no warning at all. Just a friendly nudge. Struggling? You have options.

They make sure you understand the risk of a headache remedy. They make sure you don’t understand the risk of the thing that can follow you to your grave. (Yes, there are people on Social Security still paying off student loans.)

That asymmetry is not an oversight. It is the whole tell. You warn people about the risks you don’t profit from and stay silent about the ones you do.

And it’s the deepest reason a cap is owed. If they will not warn you on the way in — if informed consent is apparently too much to ask of a lender — then the least they can do is give you a way out.

Blanket Forgiveness Is Not Okay

Now let me say the part that will lose me some readers on the left.

You borrowed the money. You should pay it back. With interest, because that is what a loan is — the lender gave you something of value when you had nothing, and they are owed a return for it. I am not interested in the argument that the debt is illegitimate, or that an eighteen-year-old’s signature means nothing, or that some unspecified they should simply eat the cost while the borrower walks.

I am paying mine. I expect others to pay theirs. The personal responsibility here is real, and pretending it isn’t insults the people who sat down and did the boring, grinding work of paying.

But two things are true at the same time, and adults can hold both.

You should pay what you owe — and most people were handed this product with no ability to see the trap inside it. They were never taught the arithmetic I walked through earlier. They got the same math education I write about so often, the one that produces adults who can’t compute a tip, and then they were asked to evaluate a thirty-year financial instrument with compounding interest at the age of seventeen.

They weren’t warned by their schools and they weren’t warned by their government. Both failures are real, and both land on the same person.

A cap is what honors both truths at once. Forgiveness erases the obligation — it says you never really owed it. A cap completes the obligation — it says you owed it, you paid it, and at 120% the books are closed. One treats people as victims. The other treats them as adults who paid their debt and are now free.

I want the second thing. I have always wanted the second thing.

Let me show you what that looks like with a real person who'd disagree with me. Steven Cotterill — his handle is, no kidding, @socialiststeve6 — laid out his family's numbers and ended with a challenge: explain to me again why student loan debt shouldn't be cancelled. So here's my explanation. He and his wife borrowed $70,000. Over 23 years they've paid more than $120,000 against it, and they still owe $60,000.

And my answer to him is not "tough luck," and it is not "cancel it all." My answer is that under a 120% cap he and his wife were finished at $84,000 — years ago, more than $36,000 of payments ago, with that $60,000 balance erased. He's reaching for cancellation because someone handed him two doors, pay forever or pay nothing, and hid the third one. I'm not on his team. I'm pointing at the door.

The Conservative Case

And here is the part nobody with a mortgage and a 401(k) wants to say out loud: if we would like capitalism to survive, then people under forty need a reasonable expectation that they can accrue capital.

That is the entire deal. That is the thing that makes someone show up, produce, save, buy in, and defend the system that lets them do it.

Take a generation and arrange things so that no matter how faithfully they pay, they own nothing and owe forever — and you have not made them socialists by accident.

You have made them socialists on purpose, and then acted surprised.

A person with no path to ownership has no reason to care whether the system of ownership lives or dies.

Why the hell would they?

The cap is not charity. It’s maintenance on the thing itself.

So what have the people in charge done about all this? Both parties, for years, endless noise.

Start with Biden. His first move was the big one: cancel ten to twenty thousand dollars per borrower, across the board. The Supreme Court struck it down in 2023, ruling he didn’t have the authority to wipe out that much debt by executive fiat. So he pivoted to a new repayment plan called SAVE — and here’s where I have to be honest against my own interest.

SAVE did the one thing I’ve spent this entire essay demanding. It eliminated negative amortization. Under SAVE, if your payment didn’t cover the interest, the government ate the difference instead of piling it onto your principal. The trap I described earlier — the one that makes the balance immortal — SAVE actually closed it.

I’m not going to pretend that away to keep my argument clean. The program I’d reflexively oppose, on the grounds that it bundled in $0 payments and fast forgiveness I think go too far, also contained the single most humane fix anyone has put on the table. Both things are true.

I’d have stripped out the giveaways and kept the no-negative-amortization rule in a heartbeat.

But…nobody asked me.

Then Trump. His administration stopped defending SAVE in court and settled it out of existence. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed in 2025, killed SAVE, ICR, and PAYE outright, replacing them with two plans — and made forgiveness taxable again starting in 2026, the aptly named tax bomb. (If $10,000 is forgiven, you owe taxes on that $10,000 as if it had gone into your pocket instead of just vanished from a digital ledger.)

It also dropped the hardship requirement for income-based repayment, meaning higher earners can now enroll too. Read that last one carefully: it widens the on-ramp to the exact low-payment plans where balances grow.

One party tried to fix the trap and gave away too much doing it.

The other party closed the fix and didn’t just keep the trap — they expanded it.

And a person paying faithfully every month is no better off after either.

I’m going to be done next year. I’ve said that twice now, and both times I’ve left out the part that matters most.

I’m going to be done because I got insanely, overwhelmingly lucky.

And not even the ordinary kind of lucky. I stumbled into a way to make money writing the things I'd be writing anyway: the essays, the political book reviews, the stuff I do on my couch and on my lunch break and would do for free if no one paid me.

I’m not DoorDashing in a Vermont winter. I’m not waiting tables on my weekends. I’m working a job I love Monday through Friday and writing essays when I feel like it.

Most people clawing for a second income don't get to enjoy the second income. I get to. That's not virtue, it's a winning lottery ticket I happened to be holding, and it's why the date is next year and not never. Strip it away and I'm not an exception to anything. I'm just another person making teh regular payment, watching the regular interest eat it, doing the responsible thing on a loop that doesn't end.

If I hadn’t gotten lucky?

I’d have assumed that I bought a degree instead of ever owning a house.

The one and only reason why I expect to own a house someday is that a lot of people are willing to pay money to read stuff I’d write anyway.

Think about how lucky that makes me.

And notice who that math removes from the future. I don’t have kids.

I made my own choices there — but I know exactly how the arithmetic reads to someone who hasn’t decided yet: a degree, then a debt that won’t die, then no house, then what, exactly, would you raise a child in?

The people loudest about wanting Americans to have more children are, by and large, the same people who’d call my cap a handout. You cannot demand a generation form families while arranging their finances so that family formation is the first thing that becomes impossible. Pick one.

So this is the rule I want, and I want it for people who will never have my luck. You borrowed it, you paid it back, you paid a fifth on top — and then you’re free.

Free to save. Free to buy.

Free to build the thing the whole system is supposedly for.

A loan is supposed to be a thing you can finish.

Let people finish.

My new project is a comic strip, Visitor Notes. Coming late summer 2026.