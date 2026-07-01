“Three can keep a secret if two of them are dead.” —Benjamin Franklin

Back in college, in one of those mandatory “diversity issues” courses, I was taught about the oppression of the “asexual spectrum,” one end of which is labeled demisexual — a person who only experiences sexual attraction inside a close emotional bond. Or, as my therapist put it: “When I was a boy, we had another word for people like that. We called them women.”

The stupidity wasn’t what made the memory stick. What made it stick was that I’d watched it happen. I was on Tumblr from 2012 to 2014, and I saw demisexuality go from a made-up word that vaguely existed, to a well-known word, to a contested word, to a thing only a bigot would question — the full arc, neologism to thoughtcrime-to-deny, in about four years.

I’ve been thinking about that arc all week, because I’m watching another idea run the same track — except this one is doing it in roughly a week and a half. Which is either a triumph of human connectivity or a reason to unplug the router and move to one of those Vermont towns I still haven’t visited.

How am I watching it happen?

I have fallen down a Karmelo Anthony YouTube rabbit hole.

Here’s Your “Not All”

Yes, I am white. Not just white skin, white in cultural attitudes.

I am please-notice-my-cute-shoes, white-girl white.

Pumpkin-spice-scented-everything, white-girl white.

I’m so white that Casper the Friendly Ghost considers me his “representation.”

I’m so white that I got a sunburn last night, dreaming about the beach.

Writing about racially charged things makes me nervous, as I suspect it does everyone who, as the kids say, “looks like me.”

The definition of racism was changed in the last few years, by academics and other idiots, to “a thing only white people can be” because of alleged “power plus prejudice,” instead of the far-more-sensible definition, “animus toward a racial group.”

As a consequence of this redefinition, we are often left without language when a person who is not white expresses racial animus.

This is bullshit and I refuse to participate, so in the rest of this essay I’m going to call racism what it is — racial animus — even when it’s expressed by a black American.

Not all …

…black Americans believe, or are even sympathetic to, the horseshit and racism we’re about to discuss.

YouTube presented me with plenty of black conservatives, whose response to the verdict and sentence was on a spectrum between “Good” and “Too bad they don’t do firing squads anymore.”

And the algorithm also presented me with plenty of black moderates, whose response to the release of the court evidence could be fairly summarized as: “Goddamn. I thought you know, this seems more like manslaughter to me, since it was the first time he ever got in trouble and it was definitely a stupid-kid-heat-of-the-moment thing, but after seeing that video? Little brother straight up murdered the dude. He was lucky he didn’t get life. Nah nah nah nah, hey hey, goodbye. Don’t let the cell door hit you in the ass on your way in.”

Everything I’m about to say about the third group — nearly all black, plus a handful of white allies — should not be construed as an implication that most, or even all that many, black Americans agree with them.

Social media is a self-selecting group of loudmouths by definition, and I have no opinion on what the correlation is between the sizes of these groups on YouTube and the sizes of these groups in ordinary American life.

For me to develop an opinion would require a statistically significant dataset and mathematically robust work that I could examine. To my knowledge, neither of those exist, so I will not be developing an opinion anytime soon.

Now, let me start with why I was primed to hate what I found down there, before I'd watched a single minute of it.

The Trouble With a Good Conspiracy

I don’t believe in many conspiracies, and the reason is not that I have a touching faith in institutions. It’s the opposite. I have watched institutions. I’ve worked alongside them, contracted with them, waited on hold with them. In my job-job, I download their data and mathematically analyze them.

And the thing I’ve learned is that a real conspiracy — the grand, coordinated, decades-deep kind — asks me to believe something about human beings that I have never once seen be true.

It asks me to believe people can keep a secret.

They can’t. Not in groups, not for long, and especially not now. We live in a world where everyone has both a video production studio and access to everyone on earth in their literal pockets, where viral fame converts directly into money, where the single most valuable thing an insider can possess is the receipt that brings the whole thing down.

The incentive to defect — to be the one who talks, who leaks, who sells the book and gets the documentary — grows with the size of the secret.

The bigger the conspiracy, the more people are sitting on a winning lottery ticket they’ve all somehow agreed not to cash.

Every additional conspirator is another mouth, another grudge, another drunk evening, another person who eventually gets dumped or fired or saved by Jesus and decides to unburden their soul.

There’s a tidy bit of math on this — a physicist named David Grimes modeled it in 2016 — and the upshot is that large conspiracies should collapse on probability alone within a few years, just from the accumulated odds of one person talking.

They don’t hold. They can’t hold. People are leaky by design.

And even if they could hold their tongues, there’s a second problem, which is that a conspiracy requires competence — flawless, sustained, error-free competence — from the exact institutions that demonstrate, daily, in front of me, you, your grandma, God, Jesus, Allah, Zeus, and everyone else who owns a camera phone, that they have none.

This is the part that tips from infuriating into hilarious.

The same government that cannot fill a pothole, not even in New England states where winter has looked exactly the same for the three hundred effing years before this was even a proper country, where the failure mode is not a fucking mystery anyone needs to solve, is somehow imagined as a sleek, frictionless machine capable of orchestrating a flawless multi-agency cover-up with zero leaks and no paper trail.

No paper trail in a world where people use Google Maps to get to the grocery store, and so there’s a digital record of where you were, and when, all the time.

The same institutions we watch botch website launches and email their own embarrassing memos to the wrong list are, in the conspiratorial imagination, suddenly capable of the kind of airtight coordination that would make a Swiss watchmaker fall on his knees and have a life-changing religious experience.

The theory demands superhuman precision from people who are visibly, provably, mundanely bad at their jobs. And the cruel joke is that it gets worse the higher the stakes climb: the bigger the alleged plot, the more godlike the competence it has to assume.

And so the story gets more absurd at exactly the moment it most needs to be believed.

You cannot have it both ways. You cannot tell me the system is too incompetent to be trusted with my tax return and also competent enough to frame an innocent person, bury the evidence, and keep dozens of unrelated strangers — cops, paramedics, clerks, a medical examiner — silent and coordinated for a paycheck none of them is collecting.

Pick one. The institutions are either clumsy or they’re masterful.

They have shown us, over and over and over and over and over again, which one they are.

So when someone hands me a conspiracy, they’re not just asking me to believe a particular claim. They’re asking me to believe that human beings stopped being leaky, and that bureaucracies stopped being clumsy, both at once, in perfect concert, for years. That’s the part I can’t get past.

It’s not the content of any given theory that loses me. It’s that the theory requires a species I’ve never met.

None of this is to say that shit doesn’t happen. I am grateful every day that I didn’t get a COVID vaccine, and I don’t believe the public was given complete, accurate, or truthful information.

But that is a case of bad incentives and humans who were terrified of death believing what brought them comfort, nearly across the board.

Is it likely that some people at the highest levels of power consciously and knowingly lied about the vaccines, just as they pivoted from “masking doesn’t work” to “mask all the time or you’re a grandma murderer,” justifying the former as being a necessary lie to save PPE for healthcare workers?

Yes.

But notice what that requires and what it doesn't. It needs no secret room, no coordinating hand, no roster of sworn conspirators — just a lot of frightened people, pointed the same direction by the same incentives, each independently reaching for the lie that let them sleep.

That's closer to a stampede than to any other analogy for how people behave in groups. Nobody has to organize a stampede; you only have to spook the herd and stand back.

The result looks coordinated from the outside, which is exactly why it gets mistaken for a plan. But it runs on ordinary human fear and self-interest, not on the one thing humans have never managed, which is keeping the secret afterward.

So I came to this already knowing the difference between a stampede and a plot.

I came to this already knowing which one the world actually produces.

And then I went looking at what a few thousand people online had decided happened to Karmelo Anthony.

What I found in the Karmelo Anthony rabbit hole required all of that — and then asked for considerably more.

The Video That Doesn’t Exist

Every conspiracy theory about this case begins with the existence of a video that, as far as I can tell, does not exist. Obviously, I cannot be mathematically certain of this, but I will explain how I came to this conclusion.

A man named Morris Dwayne Turner has been claiming for over a year that he went to the Frisco ISD (independent school district) and watched a video of the events. He claims it was crystal-clear, to the point of being able to see raindrops. He claims that you can see four boys (the Metcalf twins and two others) attack Karmelo Anthony, completely unprovoked. “Austin pushed; Hunter hit; then everybody swung.”

Here’s a short video of Turner spinning this yarn, before the actual video (grainy and nothing like what he described) was released.

If this video existed, it would not be a secret. This is the part the whole edifice rests on, so let’s pause here for a second.

We are asked to believe that a piece of footage exists which is, in every sense of the word, exculpatory — which shows a clear, unprovoked, four-on-one assault that would transform a murder into self-defense — and that this footage has simply…stayed put.

In a world where the defense had every incentive to find it, every right to subpoena it, and a client facing five to life.

A client who is still a teenage boy with the possibility of being incarcerated when this country starts approaching it three hundred fiftieth birthday.

If this video existed, it would be a serious Brady violation for the state not to give it to the defense, and a serious case of legal malpractice for the defense not to show it.

If this video existed, Anthony would likely not have been charged, at least not with murder.

Think about who wanted this video to be real. Anthony’s own defense attorney, Mike Howard — a man the family chose and paid handsomely, a former public defender who built his reputation on vigorous defense — ran a self-defense case at trial.

If a crystal-clear eleven-minute video showing his client being jumped existed in a building in Frisco? That video is the entire fucking case.

You don’t paraphrase it through a man off the street; you enter it into evidence and then you grin for the cameras as you walk your client out the door.

Howard didn’t introduce it. Not because he’s in on a conspiracy against his own client, but because of the far more boring explanation: both sides worked from the same district-provided footage, subject to the same technical limits, and that footage simply did not show what Turner says the magic version shows.

The jury saw the available video and deliberated less than three hours.

And it isn’t only the defense. No independent journalist who viewed the material has corroborated Turner’s specific sequence. No defense expert has. The footage Frisco ISD holds can be viewed in person, by appointment, under open-records law — which is precisely how Turner says he saw it.

So the thing is not hidden. It is viewable.

And the people with the most to gain from its containing what Turner claims — the defense team, the appellate lawyers, the family’s own representatives — have not produced it saying so.

A genuinely exculpatory video that is available for viewing and that no motivated party will stand behind is not a suppressed bombshell.

It is a Rorschach blot that one man has narrated into something it isn’t.

The other people who claim to have seen it — I’ve seen four or five different ones, all black women on various podcasts, none of whom gave a first and last name, so I couldn’t research them — all tell a somewhat similar story, but the details vary wildly. Some say it was six boys who jumped Karmelo. Some say that the claim that Austin died in Hunter’s arms is bullshit because you can see Austin die in the video and Hunter is nowhere near him. Others claim that Karmelo tried to leave the fight and they dragged him back in by his hoodie strings.

The point of these stories is to insist that it was clear-cut self-defense, and therefore the fact that the jury never saw this video and convicted him is evidence of a grand conspiracy.

Besides all the reasons why the video, if it existed, would have changed everything — and therefore almost certainly does not exist — we must examine Mr. Turner’s motivations for saying what he has said.

And here the public record is not subtle. Morris Dwayne Turner is a registered sex offender in Texas, required to register for life, currently listed at a moderate risk level on the county registry, in connection with a 2017 conviction for indecency with a child by contact involving a 13-year-old.

Before I go on — I am not claiming that Mr. Turner’s past means he is lying.

Just as an opiate addict absolutely can get in a car wreck, break six bones, and have a completely legitimate need for pain medication, a degenerate child sex offender can tell the truth. His being a degenerate child sex offender does not mean that if he claims the sky is blue, it’s definitely some other color.

I raise his record not to poison the well, in other words, but because it bears directly on the one thing his entire claim runs on: his word. The footage cannot be copied or recorded; it can only be viewed in person and described afterward.

That means there is no artifact. There is only Turner’s account of an artifact — and the sole thing standing between you and the truth of that account is the credibility of the man giving it.

When the only evidence is a man’s testimony, the man’s record for honesty and his relationships to minors and to the truth are not a smear.

They are the evidence.

A claim that reduces entirely to “trust me about what I saw” collapses the instant “me” turns out to be someone whose history gives you no reason to.

There’s a tell in how the claim is defended, too. The TikTok creator who platformed Turner’s hour-long account, “Secret Service Sam,” made a show of authentication — displaying emails and receipts confirming that Turner requested an appointment, scheduled a viewing, and watched teh footage.

But look at what those receipts actually prove. They prove he was there. They prove he booked a slot and showed up. They prove nothing whatsoever about what the footage contains — which is literally the only thing in dispute.

Nobody doubts Turner went to a building. The documentation authenticates the trip and quietly substitutes it for the testimony, hoping you won’t notice that “he really did attend a viewing” and “his description is accurate” are completely different claims, and only the worthless one comes with receipts.

Why else should we not believe him? Dominique Alexander, the family spokesperson, has not claimed the video contains anything that Mr. Turner claims it contains. Here is Mr. Alexander on a podcast with an honest host who says she never saw Anthony getting jumped, and Mr. Alexander concurs with her that the video does not show this. Watch starting at 39:30 for about 3 minutes.

You will see the host describe the video that does not exist and see Mr. Alexander reluctantly admit that the video shown at Frisco ISD is exactly what was released on June 19th.

It’s obvious (to me) that he doesn’t want to admit this, but to his credit, he does.

The Picture That Isn’t

There is a photograph going around. It shows a man at some kind of winter party, standing with four other people, a drink in hand, the easy posture of someone at a gathering among friends. The man is Jeff Metcalf — Austin’s father. And according to the caption that sent it ricocheting across Twitter and Instagram and Facebook, the two men beside him are Judge John Roach and District Attorney Greg Willis: the man who presided over Karmelo Anthony’s trial and the man who prosecuted it, caught on camera socializing with the victim’s father, proof at last that the whole thing was rigged from the start. This should be a mistrial due to a conflict of interest, one viral post announced. Karmelo is innocent.

Here is the photograph.

And here is what’s actually true about it: the picture is real. Jeff Metcalf really is in it. But the judge and the DA are not. The two men labeled as Roach and Willis are strangers — random people at a party, identified by no one, who happen to be standing near a grieving father.

Snopes compared them feature by feature to the actual judge and prosecutor and found no match; the real Roach looks nothing like the man wearing his name. TMZ reported that sources connected to the prosecution confirmed the same thing — just random folks, nothing to do with the case. Roach, asked directly in a televised interview whether he had any relationship with the Metcalfs, said he wouldn’t know the man if he walked up and said hello. Asked about the images of him drinking with the family: Never happened.

So nothing was forged.

No pixels were generated, no faces were swapped. Someone simply took a true photograph and wrote a lie underneath it.

And I want to pause, again, because it’s the cleanest little demonstration of the whole machine I’ve found. A fabricated photo at least requires effort — a model, a prompt, some technical skill, a forger who has to make something. This required none of that. It required only a real picture of a man who buried a son, and the willingness to point at two strangers beside him and say: those are the conspirators.

The image didn’t have to be fake. It only had to be captioned, because the caption was always where the work was being done. The photo is just a surface to write on.

That’s the thing about a picture like this. A real photograph of the actual judge with the actual father would be constrained — it would have to show a real relationship, a real moment, something that happened.

This photo is better than that, for the conspiracy’s purposes, precisely because nothing in it is true. It can mean whatever today requires. Today the strangers are the judge and the DA. Tomorrow, if the story needs them to be, they can be witnesses, or bagmen, or whoever the narrative is short on. The picture makes no claim of its own and therefore can be made to claim anything.

Its emptiness is a feature, not a bug.

And notice what it costs the man in the frame. Jeff Metcalf did not pose for a conspiracy. He stood at a party, sometime, with some people, the way everyone alive and free has stood at some party with some people.

And that ordinary human photograph was reached into and turned, without his knowledge or consent, into evidence that he helped frame his own son’s killer — while he was still burying the son.

That is the actual transaction here. Not clever forgery. Just a real image of a real bereaved father, repurposed into a weapon against him, by someone who needed the apparatus to be rotten and didn’t much care what they had to relabel to get there.

There was no camera in that courtroom. There was no judge at that party. There is, increasingly, no floor.

The Autopsy That Isn’t, Either

There is also a document going around. It is an autopsy report, and it says Austin Metcalf died of a drug overdose — not a stab wound to the heart, the way the medical examiner testified under oath, but drugs.

If real, it would detonate the entire case. A boy who died of an overdose was not murdered by a knife.

It is, of course, a forgery, and not even a careful one. The date of birth is wrong. The time of death is wrong. The version of it I saw lists a birthday of July 13 (the actual birthday is July 31) and a time of death of 4:44pm (when the incident actually occurred early in the morning).

These are not subtle tells buried in medical jargon; they are the two facts a real report gets right before it gets anything else right, and this one fumbles both. Anyone with the actual record in hand — which is to say, the court, the ME’s office, and the defense — could hold the two documents side by side and watch the fake fall apart in seconds.

Here is where it becomes genuinely remarkable, and where you should understand what you’re looking at. Turner — the same Morris Dwayne Turner from the video that doesn’t exist — was asked about the errors. And he had an answer ready.

The errors, he explained, are how you know it’s real. A whistleblower inside the ME’s office, leaking the suppressed true report, would deliberately introduce small mistakes — a wrong date, a wrong time — because that’s normal and common, that’s simply how leaks work, a little garble to cover the leaker’s tracks.

The wrongness isn’t evidence of forgery. The wrongness is the whistleblower’s fingerprint. The wrongness is proof. Here is the long interview during which Mr. Turner makes these claims, and many others we’ll address below.

Examine, with me, the shape of that for a second, because it is the purest specimen in this entire essay.

The document being correct would prove it’s real. The document being incorrect also proves it’s real. There is no possible version of this document — accurate or inaccurate, clean or garbled — that Turner would accept as fake.

He has built a claim that cannot lose. Every arrow points to his conclusion, including the arrows pointing the other way. This is what a belief looks like after it has quietly cancelled its contract with reality and kept using the word “evidence” anyway: the disconfirmation is the confirmation, and the mind performing the maneuver feels, from the inside, exactly as certain as a mind that has actually checked something.

And then there’s the detail that I cannot stop thinking about, because it is so small and so devastating. The time of death on the forged report is 4:44 pm.

Where did the forgers get that number? From the body-camera footage. On the bodycam, an officer at the scene says “Precinct 443” — a routine bit of radio housekeeping, an officer stating his location the way officers do a thousand times a shift. The forgers heard “four forty-three,” did not understand it was a precinct designation, assumed it was a timestamp, nudged it to a tidy 4:44, and stamped it onto their fake as the hour Austin Metcalf died.

They did not know what they were listening to. They lifted a number off a cop’s radio call, misread its meaning entirely, and welded their own incompetence directly into the forgery — and then a man went on camera and explained that the incompetence was, in fact, a whistleblower’s careful craft.

The error is not just an error. It’s a fossil record of the exact moment someone who did not understand the evidence tried to manufacture more of it.

Mr. Turner made these assertions in the long interview linked above, during which he also made many other claims that I cannot find one scrap of evidence for — among them that the twins were known bullies, that Austin was a known user of steroids and other drugs, that Jeff Metcalf is a domestic violence offender, that the twins and their mother had to flee the home due to Jeff’s violence, that Jeff Metcalf has a record as a sex offender, that so does Judge Roach, that Hunter Metcalf is now dating his brother’s girlfriend and driving his brother’s truck, that the twins’ mother has freely admitted they’re undisciplined bullies, and many other specious claims.

Notice what every one of these has in common: they're all checkable. A sex-offender registration, a criminal charge, a protective order — these live on paper, in public databases, retrievable by anyone in about ten seconds. Texas has a searchable registry; Jeff Metcalf has invited people to look him up on it, because he isn't there, and neither is the judge.

I can't prove a universal negative, and I won't pretend to. But these aren't claims about hidden things. They're claims about things you could confirm before your coffee got cold — repeated endlessly by people who never once bothered to, and aimed at a family in the middle of burying a child.

None of this, I want to stress, was hard to find.

The Saddest Part

I have now watched dozens of black commentators — thoughtful ones, articulate ones, some of them clearly kind — arrive at the sincere conviction that Karmelo Anthony is Emmett Till. That they are watching, in real time, a black child fed into a white machine built to destroy him. Many of these people believe that Hunter Metcalf killed his brother and Anthony is being framed, despite the total lack of evidence.

That the video, the autopsy, the photograph, the judge, the jury with no black faces on it, are all of a piece: the same old racist American engine doing the same old American thing.

I am not being glib. That belief is based on something. Emmett Till was real. The machine was real. There is a mountain of history under that fear, and the fear is not stupid; it was earned, generation over generation, in a way I will never fully feel from the inside. When a black American looks at a courtroom and braces for the worst, they are not hallucinating a pattern out of nothing. They are recognizing one that genuinely existed and genuinely killed people who looked like them.

But no society is static. Ours is not. Our society has made astonishingly rapid progress, from Jim Crow to a black POTUS being elected with huge margins, twice, in a single lifetime. Plenty of people who were children and teens during Jim Crow lived to vote for President Obama.

There are disparities that still hit black defendants harder. Judges are more likely to give a break to kids from two-parent homes whose parents show up to court and take responsibility for course-correcting them. And far fewer black kids than white kids have that privilege, through no fault of the child’s.

But this case is just not that.

This case is as simple as a stab wound to the heart.

And watching sincere people force it into that shape anyway — reach for the drug-overdose autopsy, the phantom video, the strangers relabeled as the judge — is one of the saddest things I have watched in a long time.

And here is the part I've been dreading writing, because it's the ugliest turn of the whole thing. The people forcing this case into the shape of Emmett Till are, in the process, doing the exact thing they claim to be fighting.

To believe Karmelo is innocent, they have decided that a white boy's life was worth so little that his killing must be a hoax, that his grieving white father must be a sex offender, that his surviving white twin must be a murderer sleeping with the dead boy's girlfriend.

Every one of these is animus assigned by race — a story in which the white people must be monstrous because they are the white people in it.

That is racism. Not "prejudice plus power," not some academic contraption built to make the word unavailable when it's inconvenient. Racial animus, plain and pure and simple, aimed at a family for the color of their skin.

And just as there is now a whole generation who honestly believes that male sexuality is the norm and being "demisexual" is a persecuted minority rather than a Thursday, there is now a whole grammar engineered so that what these people are doing to the Metcalfs cannot be named.

I decline the grammar.

The word was taken away right when it was needed. Call it what it is anyway.

The response to a machine that once dehumanized black Americans has been, for this particular subset, to build a smaller machine that dehumanizes white ones.

Because to make Karmelo Anthony into Emmett Till, you have to look away from a two-and-a-half-inch wound through a seventeen-year-old’s heart. You have to make the actual dead child, and his actual brother who held him while he died, disappear.

The narrative has a terribly high cost, and the cost is paid by real people who are already destroyed.

The saddest thing about this, to me, is that I fully understand it in a way very few people can.

I know what it’s like to feel that everything that happens is about you and how much the people in charge hate you and want you to suffer. I grew up in a house where everything really was about how much the people in charge hated me.

That was not a delusion; it was the weather. And the specific damage that does to a mind is that it miscalibrates you forever after. It teaches you that every bad outcome is authored, aimed, personal — that indifference is secretly malice, that accident is secretly design, that you are, at all times, important enough to be the target.

I’ve spent years — real years, real money, a good therapist — learning to price hatred correctly. Learning that most harm is cheap and careless rather than expensive and aimed. Learning the hardest and most freeing thing a formerly-targeted person can learn, which is that you are usually not that important to the people who hurt you.

They didn’t convene about you. You weren’t worth the coordination.

I am well along in healing from this, though I have a long way to go. When I get badly frustrated, it still kicks in. When something goes inexplicably wrong on a good day, some part of me still thinks that the universe noticed, and is punishing me for being, however briefly, happy.

But I can see it now, recognize the irrationality, and get some control over my feelings. Or, at least, not act on them. (Most of the time.)

So I am not writing about these people from across a distance. I am writing about them from inside a room I used to live in.

I know what it is to need the story to be a conspiracy, because a conspiracy at least means you matter — that you are significant enough for the machine to turn its whole attention on you.

That a defense attorney hates you and everyone who looks like you so much that he would tank his opportunity to become the next F. Lee Bailey by getting an acquittal in an infamous case, just to hurt your feelings.

More than one commentator — the algorithm has sent me so many that I can’t remember who said it first — believes the “Hunter actually did it” story, and believes that Karmelo was framed because the Metcalf mother couldn’t bear to lose both her sons (Austin to death, Hunter to prison).

Think about that. These people honestly believe that a single white woman’s feelings are enough for a grand conspiracy among dozens of officials.

They believe that they are that hated, despised, and central to the lives of white Americans. And notice, again, what they have to believe about the people in that story. Every white person in it has to be a monster — the father a predator, the brother a killer, the judge and prosecutor and twelve jurors all bent to the will of a grieving mother's feelings.

Not one of them is allowed to be an ordinary person who did an ordinary thing. That is the racism and the narcissism fused into a single move: the white people must be evil, and I must be important enough for all of them to conspire against. Both halves are the same refusal — to let anyone in the story, including oneself, be small.

An indifferent universe that simply let something bad happen, with no author and no villain and no one who can be made to answer, is so much worse. I understand the reach for the authored version in my bones. I reached for it for years.

Which is exactly why I can call it what it is: it’s a kind of narcissism.

Not the strutting, look-at-me kind — the wounded kind, the kind that cannot accept its own smallness, that would genuinely rather be persecuted than be overlooked.

And I say that with empathy, because I had to have it said to me, with empathy, before I could begin to put it down.

But here is the difference between my situation and theirs, and it is the difference that turns private sadness into something closer to fury.

When I finally started clawing my way out of that miscalibration, nothing was fighting to keep me in it.

Nobody profited from my staying wounded. There was no infrastructure.

These commentators have an entire ecosystem built to hold them exactly where they are. There is a content economy — YouTube channels, podcasts, TikTok accounts, livestreams three and four hours long — that runs on precisely this fuel, that is monetized by it, that surfaces the next Karmelo the instant the last one is exhausted, that rewards the drug-overdose autopsy with views and the sober “I thought it was manslaughter, then I saw the video” reaction with silence.

There are people making a very good living manufacturing the exact miscalibration I had to pay a therapist to begin to undo.

The wound that took me years to climb out of, they are paid to deepen — in millions of people at once, in real time, for money.

That’s the part that isn’t sad anymore. That’s the part that’s obscene.

Coda: No Camera, No Judge, No Floor

I said earlier that none of this was hard to find, and I meant it more literally than it probably sounded.

I did not conduct an investigation. I did not file records requests or cultivate sources or stay up for nights running anything down. I researched this whole essay — the registry entry, the fact-checks, the trial testimony, the “Precinct 443” on the bodycam — in ordinary afternoons, at my personal Mac desk, which is one of three desks in my office-bedroom, while listening to the music you all recommended in the comments of my last post with open comments. (Thank you for those, by the way. It was a good soundtrack for watching a small piece of the world lose its mind.)

That’s the thing I keep coming back to.

Every single claim in this essay collapsed the instant anyone bothered to check it, and the checking was trivial. The video that would have freed him is available for viewing and his own lawyer never used it. The autopsy that proves overdose gets the birthday wrong and lifts its time of death off a cop’s radio call. The photograph of the corrupt judge is a photograph of two strangers.

None of it survives thirty seconds of a skeptical adult with a phone — the same phone everyone in this story is already holding.

Which returns me to where I started, to the reason I was primed to disbelieve all of it before I’d watched a minute.

A real conspiracy asks me to believe that people stopped being leaky and institutions stopped being clumsy, in perfect coordination, for years.

What I actually found asks for the opposite and somehow more: not a silent, competent machine, but a loud, sloppy, visible one — dozens of people generating contradictory fabrications in public, each too shoddy to survive a glance, held together by nothing but the shared decision that the conclusion comes first and the evidence can be whatever it needs to be.

That’s not a conspiracy. It isn’t even a good stampede. It’s just a lot of people who have agreed, out loud, not to look.

And underneath the whole thing is a boy with a knife wound through his heart, and his brother who held him, and a father at a party who never met the judge — real people, flattened into set dressing so the story could keep its shape.

There was no camera in that courtroom. There was no judge at that party.

There was no overdose, no eleven-minute video, no whistleblower salting a leak with tender little errors.

There was a stabbing, and a trial, and a verdict, and a mountain of nonsense poured on top to make the unbearable ordinary thing feel like it meant something larger.

It didn’t.

A child killed another child, and twelve people looked at what happened and said so.

Sometimes the floor is right where you left it. You just have to be willing to stand on it.

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