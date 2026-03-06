In “Virtuoso,” one of the best episodes of Star Trek: Voyager, the Doctor accidentally introduces an alien culture to music.

The Qomar are a civilization that has achieved extraordinary technological sophistication — and managed to do it without ever encountering the concept of organized sound as art. When the Doctor, Voyager’s sentient holographic physician, begins singing absentmindedly while treating their injuries, they are transfixed.

Not moved, exactly. Transfixed.

They immediately begin trying to work out the mathematics. One suggests it might be a fractal. Another wonders if it’s waveform calculus. They are, in their way, genuinely captivated — they just have no idea by what.

What follows is a first contact story that its writers probably didn’t know was about artificial intelligence, but is.

The Qomar become obsessed with the Doctor’s performances. They open their closed civilization to Voyager. They fill his inbox with fan mail and his sickbay with groupies who fake illness to get close to him.

One of them, Tincoo — a scientist, the closest thing the episode gives us to an intellectual peer for the Doctor — composes an original piece of music and asks him to sing it. He is, briefly, the most celebrated being in their world.

And then Tincoo builds a better hologram.

It can sing her composition, which the Doctor cannot — the notes exceed his vocal range. It can produce multi-harmonic overtones. It is, by every measurable standard, superior. The Qomar lose interest in the Doctor almost immediately. He gives a quiet, melancholy farewell performance to polite applause, and Voyager departs.

The episode is usually read as being about the Doctor’s ego, his hunger for recognition, the pathos of a created being who wants to be seen as more than software.

And it is about those things.

But there’s another argument running underneath, one that the episode makes almost by accident.

The Qomar never actually heard music.

They heard algorithms. That’s the word they used from the very first moment — a unique mathematical variation, one of them says, when the Doctor sings a folk song in sickbay. They were captivated by something they couldn’t quantify, and they spent the entire episode trying to quantify it.

When they finally could — when Tincoo cracked the problem and built something that produced superior sound — they were done. Satisfied. They had solved it.

What they missed, and what the Doctor tries to articulate in the moment he realizes he’s being replaced, is that when he sings, you are not just hearing notes. You are hearing, as he puts it, his artistry. His soul.

Everything he has experienced and felt and become — and his journey of growth and exceeding himself is one of the show’s best throughlines — expressed through a medium he has spent years learning to inhabit.

Tincoo’s response is telling: I’ve duplicated that, too, she tells him, beaming.

She hadn’t, of course. She’d duplicated the output.

The Qomar, brilliant as they were, could not tell the difference — because they had never understood what they were appreciating in the first place.

They thought they loved music. They loved novelty.

They loved a stimulus they couldn’t yet explain.

The moment they could explain it, they were finished with it.

There is a war happening on Reddit — and Substack, and Twitter, and anywhere else people talk about art — that is being fought, mostly without anyone realizing it, over exactly this confusion.

The War on Reddit (And What It’s Really About)

Since I opened up commissions to draw charcoal pet portraits — part of my ongoing attempt to get out of debt — I’ve been spending my mealtime scrolling mostly on Reddit art forums. And the feed has been sending me the war between “antis,” people who don’t believe that prompting an AI to create an image is art or being an artist, and people who do believe those things — that when they prompt an AI to get a specific image, they are producing art and are artists in every sense. (Yes, they really believe this.)

The people on the pro-AI side of this war are not stupid.

(Well, some of them are. It’s Reddit.)

But some of them aren’t, and their primary arguments deserve a fair hearing before I explain why they’re wrong.

The first is the disability argument: AI image generation allows people who cannot physically draw — due to injury, disability, or neurological difference — to create visual art.

This is true, and it’s genuinely moving, and it has nothing to do with whether prompting makes you an artist. It makes the case for AI as an accessibility tool, which is a good case. A paralyzed person who crosses a finish line in a wheelchair has done something admirable and worth celebrating.

But they have not run the race in the sense that Usain Bolt runs a race.

That’s not cruelty — it’s just a true sentence.

Using the genuine pathos of disability to smuggle in a much larger claim about artistic identity is not an argument. It’s emotional hostage-taking of the sort our culture specializes in, in 2026.

The second is the democratization argument: art supplies, art lessons, and fine arts education are expensive, and AI levels the playing field.

Also true, and also not remotely the point.

I spent my first five years drawing with drawing pencils that cost two dollars each, and that was a genuine sacrifice. It was a time in my life when I sometimes missed meals, and every trip to Michael’s for a new 2H or HB required real and serious contemplation.

Before that I couldn’t afford them and I drew with whatever I had.

What I was doing, the whole time, was learning to see — to translate the three-dimensional world into lines and shadows on a flat surface.

That capacity is not locked behind a paywall. It’s locked behind time and repetition and the slow accumulation of something that lives in your eye and your hand.

AI doesn’t “democratize” that.

What it does, is offer a door that opens onto a room where that work was never done.

The third is the calculator argument: AI is a technological advancement and if you say they’re not artists you’re just a moron like the ones who allegedly said that calculator use wasn’t doing math, when calculators were invented.

This argument is the most interesting, because it comes closest to being right.

Nobody says a mathematician isn’t doing math because she uses a calculator. Tools extend human capability; they don’t disqualify it. Agreed.

But a calculator executes a procedure the user already understands.

If you don’t know what operation you need, the calculator is a paperweight. If I hand you a TI-84 and you aren’t already a statistician, or at least familiar with the basics, you will not suddenly become able to run an ANOVA test.

The knowledge lives in the human; the calculator removes the labor of arithmetic.

Prompting inverts this entirely. The knowledge of how to make the image lives in the model. What the prompter provides is a description of desired output — which is much, much closer to commissioning a painting than to making one.

And here is the thing that never gets said clearly enough: using a calculator does not prevent you from learning algebra.

Prompting does not teach you to draw.

The process produces nothing in you.

When you are done, you cannot do anything you could not do before.

The fourth is the training data argument: the model learned from the same masterworks you learned from, so what’s the difference? (Yes, they really believe this is a valid argument.)

The difference is everything.

When an art student spends three weeks copying a Vermeer, he is learning what Vermeer knew — about light, about edges, about how a surface receives color. The painting teaches him through the doing of it. He is building a capacity that will be present in his hands and eyes for the rest of his life.

The prompter who types “in the style of Vermeer” is conducting an interactive Google search.

The masterwork passes through them and leaves nothing behind.

I should acknowledge that the anti-AI side of this war has its own extremists, and that my own habits would get me excommunicated by the strictest of them. I use AI to generate reference photos when I want a specific composition I can't photograph myself.

I also used it, extensively, to teach myself color theory — a process I found so illuminating that I wrote several earnest posts about it, which I stand behind completely and which the purists are welcome to use as kindling.

I have since graduated and can be trusted with the colored pencils unsupervised. (Though I accept that this is exactly what someone who couldn't be trusted with the colored pencils would say.)

To the strictest antis, this probably makes me a collaborator, a sellout, and possibly the reason Western civilization is declining. Heh.

I find I don't care very much, because I have never been particularly attached to the identity of “artist.”

I'm attached to the experience of being able to do something I couldn't do before.

Those are different things, though there’s a superficial resemblance.

Which brings me to what actually alarms me about this argument — and it isn't the Reddit comment sections, which are dysfunctional in the way that all Reddit comment sections are dysfunctional, and could be safely ignored if they were only about themselves.

What alarms me is what the argument reveals about something much larger: a creeping cultural loss of respect — and even basic comprehension — for the concept of capacity itself.

Not the gatekeeping of it. Not the unequal access to it.

The very idea that it exists, that it is real, that it is different in kind from the output it produces.

And that it actually matters.

What Is Heartbreaking About This

Here is the thing I have to say before I go any further, because if I don’t say it the rest of this will read as contempt, and it isn’t.

I understand the hunger.

I remember the exact moment I understood that drawing was a learnable skill and not a gift I’d been passed over for. (I wrote about it, and my larger journey, here.)

A girl showed me her portfolio and I was gutted with wanting it — not the portfolio, but the capacity. The ability to look at the world and put it down on paper in a way that made someone else see it. I wanted that so badly it was almost physical.

If someone had handed me a shortcut in that moment, I would have taken it without hesitating. I can say that honestly. I can own it — I’d have taken the shortcut.

The hunger was that real.

I am so grateful no one did. I am so, so grateful the shortcut did not exist then.

Not because suffering is virtuous, or because difficulty is its own reward, or any of the other things people say when they want to sound wise about hardship. But because the years between wanting to draw and being able to draw were not empty time.

They were the thing itself.

The frustrating hours and the bad drawings and the slow, humbling accumulation of understanding what I was getting wrong — that was not the price of admission. That was the education.

And now I know that drawing is a learnable skill, not a mystical talent distributed unfairly by a capricious god. I am as certain of this as I am of mathematical law.

There is something that happens to you when you develop a hard capacity over a long time. It becomes part of how you see.

I cannot look at a face now without seeing the planes of light and shadow.

I cannot look at a bird without noticing the way the feathers layer and overlap.

I cannot drive by a lovely Vermont farmhouse with a picket fence without seeing the lines that show the weathered wood and the shadows cast by the posts on the snow.

The skill didn’t just add an ability. It rebuilt the perceptual equipment.

You cannot prompt your way to that.

And what breaks my heart a little, genuinely, about the people fighting hardest for the identity of “artist” — the ones who will argue with a ferocity that I find more revealing than they intend — is that they have the hunger.

I recognize it.

They want to make things. Or, perhaps more importantly, they want to be people who make things.

They have found a door that opens, and they walked through it, and they are standing in a room that looks right from certain angles, and they are not getting what they came for and they know it.

And that is why the argument is so loud.

The shortcut got them the output.

It couldn’t get them the thing the output was supposed to prove.

This confusion about capacity — the inability to distinguish between having access to an output and being able to produce it — is not limited to art, and that’s what makes it worth taking seriously beyond the Reddit comment sections.

We live in a moment that has lost confidence in institutions, and largely for good reasons.

Journalists spin. Experts credentialize. Authorities mislead.

That skepticism is often healthy and overdue. But somewhere in the process of learning not to trust institutions, we have started conflating institutional authority with earned capacity — and those are not the same thing!

A journalist with an agenda is less trustworthy than an eyewitness. Full stop. The eyewitness was there. Their capacity to know what happened derives from direct encounter with reality, and no amount of credentialing or platform or rhetorical sophistication changes that asymmetry.

A doctor who has performed ten thousand procedures knows something that a patient who has read extensively about the procedure does not know, regardless of what either of them thinks about the AMA.

A structural engineer who has spent twenty years watching buildings fail understands load-bearing walls in a way that someone who has watched twenty YouTube videos about construction does not.

The distrust of institutions is sometimes wisdom.

The distrust of capacity is just magical thinking. Childishness gone to seed.

The same pattern shows up wherever our culture is most actively pressured to deny material reality in deference to feeling or identity.

The demand that physical realities — what bodies can do, what years of development produce, what matter actually is — dissolve under the warm glow of sincerely held belief is the same demand the Qomar were making.

They believed they understood music. They believed it so completely that when they built something that produced superior output, they assumed they had replicated the thing itself.

They had not.

They had replicated the part that was visible to them, which was never the most important part.

It Doesn’t Stay on Reddit

What’s actually being lost is not the identity. I don’t care about the identity. The word “artist” can mean whatever the culture decides it means, and I’ll find another word if I need one.

What’s being lost is the thing I felt two days ago when I finished a commissioned portrait of a cat — a tabby with green eyes and a raised paw and an expression of magnificent self-possession — and I set down my pencil and looked at it and knew, in my hands and my eyes and whatever part of the brain keeps score on these things, that I had done something I could not have done a year ago.

That the ten years of work had compounded into this specific moment of being able to see something, and translate it, and give it back to someone who loved the animal it depicted.

A prompter can generate a more technically impressive cat.

They cannot feel that.

I will go so far as to say this: I don’t think they can even imagine it.

No, not because they lack the capacity for feeling, but because the feeling is inseparable from the years that precede it.

It is not the reward at the end of the work. It is what the work becomes, when it has been going on long enough.

The Qomar thought the song was the algorithm.

They were wrong about what they were hearing.

But here is what’s worth sitting with: the Qomar were not stupid.

They were, by every measure, a more technologically advanced civilization than the crew of Voyager. Their failure was not one of intelligence. It was one of comprehension — a category error so complete they didn’t know they were making it.

Hell, it was a category error so complete they probably lacked the intellectual scaffolding to comprehend the very categories regarding which they erred.

That is, I’m afraid, exactly where we are.

This episode is so relevant to 2026 that it’s more than a little startling.

We are not confused about art because we are stupid.

We are confused because we have spent years training ourselves to distrust the idea that some things require more than sincerity, more than access, more than wanting it to be true badly enough.

More than “identifying as”.

We have mistaken the democratization of outputs for the democratization of capacity, and told ourselves this was justice.

It isn’t justice. And the consequences of that confusion do not stay on Reddit.

A society that cannot respect earned capacity — that flattens the distinction between doing something and generating its appearance — does not just get art wrong.

It gets expertise wrong. It gets knowledge wrong. It gets reality wrong.

Vibes over substance. Identity over ability.

Output over everything that output was supposed to mean.

The Doctor sang an old Neapolitan ballad at his farewell performance, to polite applause, and went home.

The Qomar never knew what they’d lost.