This morning, I wrote my first post in over a week. It was a small-picture take on the death of Charlie Kirk.

I almost wrote a big-picture take, but I didn’t, because of the incessant demand of internet readers for caveats, carve-outs, and exceptions.

I wanted to write about how the assassination was the natural and predictable outgrowth of “words are violence” as a philosophy, but doing that would have required many caveats. If I didn’t caveat seventeen ways to Sunday, there would have immediately been comments or re-stacks saying things like:

Someone has no concept of the power of verbal abuse.

My father changed my entire life with his words when I was five, and I’m seventy-two, and it infuriates me that even well-intentioned writers who know a lot about trauma pretend that verbal abuse doesn’t count.

It would have gone on and on, and I would’ve had to spend the day writing apologetic replies assuring them, yes, I too have wounds from parental words and so I do understand, but I wasn’t writing about children and parents — I was writing about the left’s philosophy as a cultural movement. I wasn’t writing to disrespect your personal trauma, k? Or live with having hurt people unintentionally, which is never something I want to do.

I also wanted to write about how the most psychopathic 1% produce 90% of the social media content, which is why real life is not nearly as toxic as the internet, but that would have required even more caveats.

And if I said fuck it and didn’t issue the caveats, my day would’ve been even more derailed.

Yes, I live in the People’s Republic of Vermont, where people still mask — I do understand that those people are real.

No, I’m not saying that your real-life experiences don’t count.

No, I wasn’t saying the protest you passed on the way to work this morning was fake.

The desperate need to pounce on anything not caveated enough to placate each and every ego, opinion, and experience seems universal.

I could give several hundred examples, but here are just a few.

I’ve talked before about our brains’ production of patterns and hyperactive finding of agency and said, “This is why you’ve many times mistaken a stick for a snake but you’ve never mistaken a snake for a stick.”

Ah, but I left out the footnote caveating: “I’m sure someone on earth, at least once, had made the snake-for-a-stick error. I didn’t mean to call you a liar if that’s you. I was making a broad, sweeping point, not commenting on your personal experience.”

And sure enough, it was right there in the comments. Nuh uh! She HAD TOO mistaken a snake for a stick!

I get this from religious people so often that I actually pondered whether I needed to caveat about mathematics. Yes, there are a few open problems. But that doesn’t mean the rest isn’t solid. Still, I knew some religious jackass would pounce and claim that my lived experience of having tried to find some belief in a deity was really just a self-delusion, since if I can live with the uncertainty of the Twin Primes Conjecture then I could believe in God if I chose!

I elected not to, but sure enough, it popped up in the comments anyway.

In a post about trauma and assassination, for fuck’s sake.

I wonder often if I’m just not a good enough writer — and if that’s the answer, fine. I wrote about that dilemma here.

I put up with this bullshit for a long, long time.

I looked at it as what I was getting paid for, since comments had been a paid sub perk, but if that’s this job — and it unequivocally is — then I quit.

In the future, comments will be open if and only if I feel like it and am having the kind of day when I can tolerate the need for this sort of babysitting.

This will likely happen only if I haven’t been around young children enough lately and so feel the need to placate and soothe creeping up on me. Or, possibly, if I have a problem for which crowd-sourcing might help me.

And the fact that I’m right now resisting the urge to caveat — ‘no, I don’t mean every single one of you’ — tells me it doesn’t matter if it’s me.

It’s sick, it’s toxic, and one of the many things I carried away from my recent trauma-recovery retreat is that I don’t have to put up with sick and toxic anymore.

I grew up being held responsible for the ego states, mood, feelings, and opinions of adults — with draconian penalties for failure.

Then I created a part-time job for myself where I would be held responsible for the ego states, mood, feelings, and opinions of adults.

But unlike childhood, I’m not trapped here. I can walk away. And I am.

And if enough of you unsubscribe that this stops being a decent part-time job, oh well.

I’ll have more time to draw.