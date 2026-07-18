A few years ago I had a memorable conversation with a guy who was, at the time, a good friend.

He grew up wealthy and privileged, and while he now belongs firmly to the “the left left me” contingent, some leftist reflexes still fire in him unbidden. They’d surface at odd moments and catch me off guard — but never more than in this conversation.

I was telling him how much I love roller coasters. All of them, though I’ll take an old-fashioned wooden coaster over any corkscrew, inversion, or loop-the-loop contraption engineered to snap your head around. I'll tolerate being rattled between moments of flying if that's what you've got, but it isn't my favorite. I mostly want to throw my hands up and feel like I’m flying for as long as possible.

Wooden coasters, the ones drawn up before computers, are a small miracle of math and art in the same beautiful breath. Someone sat down with a pencil and a t-square and conjured something beautiful and strong — and in an age before commercial flights, bungee cords, and sedans that top 100 on the interstate, that structure represented the fastest a person might ever go in one lifetime. The high-water mark of speed and sheer physical joy. They are one of my deepest pleasures.

I mentioned an upcoming trip to an amusement park, and that I planned to buy a FlashPass. For the uninitiated: it’s a line-skip pass. The price floats with demand, but on the days I’ve used one, it’s run me somewhere between 80 and 100 percent of the ticket itself.

My then-friend was scandalized.

“Are you serious?” he demanded. “People can now buy their way out of the communal experience of standing in line?”

I laughed, and pointed out that he’d spent his whole life in a world where he could visit an amusement park whenever the mood struck — in another state, another country, take your pick. He heard this as me excusing elitism, a species of conspicuous consumption he found vulgar and obnoxious.

Back then, I cared far too much what he thought. This was a recurring flaw of mine, right up there with my inability to walk past a stray cat. But I was also genuinely tickled by his failure — and it read to me as a failure, not a refusal — to grasp where I stood. So I kept at it.

“I finally have a middle-class job,” I said, “but with my student loans, a real vacation with an airplane involved is fantasy. Driving to Six Flags, though? That I can swing. So on my very best day, everything breaking my way, I’m going once a year. Realistically every two years, or maybe two out of every three years. If I can spend $59 and ride eight or ten times, or spend $100 and ride twenty-five or thirty — dude, why on earth would I not buy the FlashPass?”

He backed off, though I never really learned whether I’d convinced him or whether he’d simply lost the appetite to keep calling me spoiled for wanting to spend my rare, precious hours on the coaster instead of in the switchback queue — grinning, weightless, flying.

I thought about him recently, because I made my roughly-annual pilgrimage to a coaster park.

And you’re goddamn right that I bought the FlashPass.

The Commie Bitch

Before I get to the commie bitch — the park itself was glorious, and in a specific, unexpected way. Everything felt wonderfully, gloriously normal.

I had my dear friend Josh Slocum with me, and he clocked the same thing I did. The staff — the commie bitch excepted — were friendly and knew their park cold. Everyone we asked for directions could actually give them. The place was thick with families, including a genuinely heartening number of dads. Kids were everywhere, having fun without a screen in sight.

And — maybe most striking — nobody was hovering. We watched kids of eight or nine navigating the park solo or in little packs, and I don’t even care if this sounds melodramatic: that sight? It was a balm to the soul. The notion that children are still permitted to practice independence turns out to be both edifying and, every bit as much as a roller coaster, thrilling.

I’ve zeroed in on this because it is worth mentioning explicitly and with approval, because it’s so much rarer than it should be. Children are competent and capable, if we let them practice.

Watching some of them practice was marvelous.

Josh is the kind of friend who can take pleasure in my pleasure, even though he would sooner file his taxes by hand than board a roller coaster. He rode the tamer stuff with me, and floated one genuinely inspired idea: hit a water ride early, right after we arrived. It was the best call of the day, and one I’m stealing for every future trip. It took the sun a few hours to wick us dry, and in the meantime we were pleasantly, enviably cool while everyone else baked.

So it was a wonderful day for reasons far beyond the obvious I rode a lot of coasters one — and the research on happiness, which I’ve been reading a lot lately, is clear here, which is why I made a point of savoring it in the moment.

Happiness is far more about consciously and fully experiencing the good things in your life, with gratitude expressed directly, than about almost anything else. I’ve been working hard on increasing my own capacity for happiness, which is why I’m pausing here to fully recollect, just as in the moment I paused to fully experience — it was a truly marvelous day.

My factory setting is pessimism; I assume good things are fragile, easily lost, and nearly impossible to win back. (I am a delight at parties.) So let me be emphatic and explicit: the commie bitch was the aberration, not the rule.

Which brings me to her.

She was working the gentler of the park’s two wooden coasters — the one I wanted to ride a couple of times before devoting the rest of my day to its bigger and more exciting sibling. I walked up to the FlashPass entrance, and it was instantly, radiantly clear that she resented the small clot of us — four people, maybe five — standing there.

She kept shooting looks our way, pulling a face, shaking her head in open disgust. When she finally deigned to open the gate, I asked, “Where do I go?” — because parks vary, and so do rides within parks. Some keep a car or two open for FlashPass holders; some let you ride again and again without leaving your seat; others make you exit and loop back around to the gate each time. I don’t presume. I defer to whatever the staff wants.

She pointed toward the section of the queue with about a five-minute wait and told me, in a thick Russian accent: “You go over there and you can find a row and you can just queue up.”

I swear I braced for the …you capitalist pigs that never came.

I was far too happy, and having far too good a day, to muster anything but a laugh and a private glee at the thought of relaying the whole thing to Josh once I was off the ride.

But past the one memorable defection from an otherwise flawless day of ordinary, beautiful, glorious American life, the moment stuck with me for another reason.

Little House and Abraham Lincoln

The moment stuck with me because it was a small aberration in a day where nothing else was like it — nothing else was about complaint, ingratitude, or wanting to change anything at all.

Not long ago I reviewed the first two episodes of the Netflix Little House remake. I was measured about it — critical, but fair.

I should have waited. It gets so much worse. By later in the run, Mary is violating every norm of her era by initiating a kiss with a boy she’ll never lay eyes on again, and Ma is single-handedly saving a group of Indians from slaughter by… delivering a speech. The Indians are people, just like us!!

Y’all, it is so heavy-handed that I am legitimately astonished it hasn’t drawn a woke backlash to go with its anti-woke one. Because not one indigenous person in the entire brutal sweep of that part of our history was ever spared the wrath of a man with a gun because a white lady made a moving speech.

The rewrite, in the pursuit of honoring oppression, fails to honor anyone. It just does its own version of the “white savior” trope these same people decry (while auditioning for the role), and calls that progress.

I bring this up because of a small thing I noticed at the park.

In a full day, moving through crowds for hours, I saw exactly one noticeable piece of political signaling: a single man in a Trump shirt, and a joking one at that — Trump as a leprechaun with a smug look on his face.

That was it. Nothing else about the day announced a side. Nobody was performing. Nobody was recruiting. Thousands of people were simply there — riding rides, eating overpriced funnel cake, existing in the same space without needing to sort one another into friends and enemies first.

And the contrast landed hard, because in the Little House remake, everything is political. Every scene has an argument to win, a wrong to correct, a lesson to administer, or a Proper Example to set.

Watching it is exhausting in exactly the way the amusement park was restful. There is a deep, underrated pleasure in simply being present in your life — not litigating it, not advocating to change every fucking thing, just living inside the day you’re in.

The show did do me one favor, though: it sent me down a research hole about what was actually happening in teh era it flattens. That’s how I landed on Prairie Fires, Caroline Fraser’s biography of Laura Ingalls Wilder — which, so far, is superb. Her politics seep in from time to time — she calls something “race hatred” that would be more accurately summarized as “war is hell” — but the story is well told and deeply engrossing. It’s moving, unsentimental, and far more interesting than any speech Netflix could script.

And somewhere in all that reading about the period, I got the urge to draw President Lincoln.

A quick aside for the fellow art nerds. Lincoln had gray eyes, and I made the deliberate choice to render the eyes in colored pencil while keeping the rest of the portrait in graphite. This is harder than it sounds. Gray is barely a color. It has almost no chroma to work with — so I couldn’t rely on saturation to make the eyes the focal point the way I could drawing a person with brown, blue, or green eyes. The eyes had to hold the whole composition on value, temperature, and correctly placed catchlight, and they had to read as in color against a field that is, itself, essentially gray. Get it slightly wrong and the eyes just vanish into the graphite. Get it right and they’re the only living thing in the frame.

I think I got it right. And I’m very pleased by something else — this portrait feels like a level-up. I’ve been drawing for a decade, mostly by convincing YouTube to teach me, and progress at this stage usually arrives in maddening millimeters.

This one felt like a stride. I can see, in this piece, a control I did not have even a few months ago. I also am letting myself buy the very best materials now; my skills are finally at a point where drawing on a $3 sheet of artist paper using the bougie pencils doesn’t feel like indulgence.

The portrait is my best work so far. I’m proud of it, and proud of myself, and I’m not a person who says that openly and clearly very easily.

Which brings me, unavoidably, back to where this whole essay started — the coaster, the FlashPass, the commie bitch and her disdain for a market. The same system that lets a middle-class woman with student loans buy a few extra rides is the one that lets me sell what I make with my own two hands to whoever wants it.

Which brings me to one final market transaction: the Lincoln is for sale.

Somebody bought their way to the front of the line for joy; somebody else can buy a US President rendered in graphite and gray. That’s not vulgar. That’s the whole beautiful machinery of opportunity, running exactly as designed. If you want it, email vtwriterartist at gmail dot com and tell me what you’d pay. Highest offer takes it home.

I’m also leaving comments open (for both free and paid subscribers) on this one, and for a specific reason. This new approach — technique feels like too big of a word for something I basically invented by anxiety-management combined with stubbornness — is such an absolutely blast, and the challenge so satisfying to conquer, that I want to make more of them: graphite portraits with color living only in the eyes.

Sooooo….whose face would you want to see get this treatment? Cultural icons, specifically. Comments won’t be held against you as a promise to buy — think of it as helping me scout the market, no wallet required.

I’ve already got a list forming. The original Little House cast is up next. After that I’m eyeing the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation (though there I’d probably let the uniform tops carry the color, not just the eyes), Marty McFly and Doc Brown, and — because a girl needs balance — Chucky, the murderous doll. A few other icons are rattling around my head too.

What am I missing? And as ever: if the face you want drawn belongs to someone in your own life rather than the larger cultural firmament, that can be arranged too. Email vtwriterartist at gmail dot com and we’ll work out the details.

The line, after all, is the only thing worth skipping.

The joy is the whole point of the ride.