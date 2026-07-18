Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

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Maureen's avatar
Maureen
1d

“(I am a delight at parties)”. Your droll humour cracks me up 😆.

Mark Twain might be a fun one.

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Kate D.'s avatar
Kate D.
1d

Beautiful work!

Mister Rogers might be an inspiring portrait. Color pop for the sweater? I read his biography and was moved. The intentionality and work he put in to show up in the world with such kindness and compassion was impressive.

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