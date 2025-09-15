Introduction: Why I Picked Up Wally Lamb Again

I picked up Wally Lamb’s newest novel for one reason: his earlier I Know This Much Is True was brilliant. Having been in therapy for a long time, I especially appreciate novels that depict the therapeutic relationship with realism instead of cliché.

By 2025, therapy is often reduced to something soft—paying someone to reassure you that you’re wonderful. But real therapy is grueling. It’s not affirmation, it’s confrontation. It’s having a mirror held up to every flaw, fault, and scar you’d rather leave buried.

The therapeutic relationship in I Know This Much Is True was a little idealized, but still the most convincing portrayal I’ve ever encountered in fiction. That alone would have sold me, but the novel was brilliant on every level. Lamb earned my loyalty; I’ll give anything he writes a chance.

This time, though, I didn’t expect the reading experience to double as a test of my own therapeutic progress.

The Prison Setting: A Personal Pop Quiz

Most of the new novel unfolds in a prison. The protagonist lands there after a tragic accident—drinking just enough to dull his edges, splashing liquor into his morning orange juice—when he accidentally backs over his toddler son.

Prison is one of my worst fears, and one reason I am excruciatingly law-abiding. Accounts of women’s prisons have taught me what “correctional” really means: sanctioned brutality. Guards can beat you, rape you, humiliate you at will.

And if you tell anyone, they either call you a liar or ask you what you expected.

If you didn’t want to experience that, why did you break the law?

I did my time—eighteen years—in a place like that, waiting for the magic birthday that finally made me a human in the eyes of the law. I survived. I never want to go back. I will never go back.

I’ve conquered the demon of suicide in most circumstances, but prison is the one exception. Just the thought is destabilizing.

So a novel set almost entirely inside a prison, filled with verbal abuse, sadistic humiliation, and the inevitability of physical and sexual violence? For me, that was a therapeutic pop quiz.

Could I read something so inherently triggering without being triggered? And if I couldn’t, how bad would the fallout be?

Would I need to pause, or put the book aside entirely?

To my pleasant surprise, I did well. I even consumed some of the hardest passages in audiobook form. Not by design—it was just coincidence that those chapters landed during a long drive. The audiobook was narrated by the actor Jeremy Sisto (Billy Chenowith from “Six Feet Under”). His delivery of the most sadistic scenes was blood-chilling.

And still, I was fine. Not activated, not triggered, not spiraling.

That realization alone was its own kind of progress report.

From Personal Reaction to Literary Critique

As a novel, this is some of Lamb’s strongest work. The prose is taut, the pacing relentless, and the characters—especially Corby, the protagonist—are rendered with devastating precision.

Corby is not quite an unreliable narrator, at least not in the traditional sense. He doesn’t falsify events or deliberately mislead the reader. Instead, he fits what I think, if my fast-fading memory of my general education classes serves, is called a “fallible narrator”: someone whose account is internally consistent, even sincere, but warped by self-deception that is obvious to the reader.

When he justifies his substance use, we don’t doubt that he believes what he’s saying. But we see the rationalizations for what they are: transparent, desperate attempts to paper over his own self-destruction.

It’s an excruciating but brilliant effect—you find yourself trusting his sincerity while distrusting his judgment. And since he’s a decent guy who loves his family, you’re rooting for him. You find yourself desperately yearning for someone to sit him down and set him straight before he fucks up his life even more than he already has.

This doubleness is what makes him so tragic. Corby is a genuinely loving husband and father, and a survivor of childhood trauma.

He has just enough insight to know he’s wounded, and just enough intelligence to rationalize extremely well: to convince himself he’s healed.

In that limbo—aware but not whole—he sabotages himself with heartbreaking inevitability.

The novel doesn’t ignore the possibility of redemption. Dr. Patel, the therapist from I Know This Much Is True, reappears here, and those scenes shine with a clarity that borders on the luminous.

Lamb seems to suggest that if Corby had access to sustained, real therapy—if he had more than those fleeting months between his son’s death and his incarceration with Patel—his story could have ended differently.

It’s both a tantalizing what-if and a brutal reminder of how unevenly hope is distributed.

The prison sections are horrifying in their realism. Sadistic guards, relentless verbal abuse, casual cruelty, and the grinding dehumanization of incarceration. But Lamb doesn’t wallow; it’s not pornography. He gives us a portrait of survival under impossible circumstances that is both harrowing and humane.

And then comes the ending—startling, unsentimental, and likely to be controversial. It refuses easy resolution.

It denies readers the comfort of full redemption or catharsis, leaving us instead with the uneasy truth that sometimes life closes its fist before healing has a chance to open.

Therapy on the Page, Therapy in Life

Reading this novel was, for me, more than following a story. It was a test.

Could I move through the violence, humiliation, and raw despair of the prison sections without being undone?

Could I delve into some of my own worst triggers without being triggered?

Could I track Corby’s slow, painful reckoning with himself without losing sight of my own?

The answer was yes. I could stay with it. And in that sense, Lamb gave me more than a novel—he handed me a mirror. Corby’s journey helped me measure my own. His flaws, his rationalizations, his uneven grasp of his own trauma: they were all uncomfortably familiar. His flickers of insight, too.

That, to me, is the mark of great fiction. It doesn’t just entertain; it unsettles, it tests, it makes demands.

This book demanded my resilience, and in reading it I discovered I had a little more of that than I thought. The trauma-recovery retreat I attended last month continues to pay dividends, for which I am deeply grateful.

Wally Lamb has always been a novelist unafraid of the hard work of therapy—on the page and in the lives of his characters.

With this book, he asks readers to do the same hard work.

And just like with real therapy, the reward is clarity.

Not comfort.