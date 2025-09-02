September 2 is the release date for Christine Brown Woolley’s memoir, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom.

As I mentioned in the post telling my travel story, I found a copy on sale early when I was in Salt Lake City. I read it last Thursday night, in one sitting.

Sister Wives: The Cliff Notes Version

For those of you who don’t follow trashy reality TV shows (congratulations on your life choices), Sister Wives is a reality show entering its twentieth season (fifteenth calendar year).

It started with the saga of Kody Brown, a fundamentalist Mormon man with twelve children from three wives — Meri, Janelle, and Christine. Christine was pregnant with baby #13 when the cameras started rolling. The family lived in a purpose-built polygamist house: three apartments branching off a shared common space, a floor plan straight out of Architectural Digest: Fundamentalist Edition. The design gave each wife a little autonomy while still letting all the kids grow up like siblings rather than like cousins forced into awkward holiday dinners.

Season one’s big reveal was Kody courting and marrying Robyn, his fourth wife. She brought three children from a failed first marriage, and then had two more with Kody. The final headcount: one husband/father, four wives/mothers, and eighteen children. (Kody later adopted Robyn’s first three kids, so the show could insist there were no “stepchildren” — only full-blooded Brown chaos.)

What the show really became, though, was the story of a man with three wives and thirteen children “falling in love for the first time.” It gave me a lot to consider with regard to polyamory, which is essentially their lifestyle — though non-religious polyamorists simply skip the “spiritual marriage ceremony before having sex” part.

Kody’s obsession with Robyn and her kids turned into the show’s central plot, though he and Robyn both gamely attempted to gaslight America into believing our lying eyes weren’t seeing blatant favoritism. Their relationship allowed me to test a childhood hypothesis, which I wrote about here.

Things unraveled spectacularly over the last five years. Kody’s narcissism hit its final boss level during COVID, when he demanded all his adult children give up college, work, and dating in order to isolate by his rules (stricter than the CDC’s, and frankly stricter than most monasteries). Unsurprisingly, none of his older kids with Meri, Janelle, or Christine thought occasional Dad Visits were worth nuking their entire lives. All of Robyn’s children — conveniently still under her roof — complied.

Christine was the first wife to leave, and she’s since remarried. Meri and Janelle followed.

And in 2024, tragedy struck when one of the adult children, Garrison, died by suicide. I have written about both Garrison’s death and the aftermath.

So, as of today, the family tree looks like this:

Kody & Robyn : married, five children (three adults, one teen, one preteen). Two of the adults still live at home.

Meri : divorced, one child (Leon, formerly Mariah, who has transitioned).

Janelle : divorced, five living children (two married, three single but thriving).

Christine: remarried to David Woolley, six living children (three married, two in college/work, one teenager still at home — the baby who first appeared in season one).

A Life Lived Out Loud (Edited by Other People)

The book is a fast, easy, and enjoyable read. Christine was vulnerable and revealed a lot more behind-the-scenes details than I expected, and the ghostwriter did an incredibly good job of capturing her voice.

The early sections focus on her family-of-origin history. Christine was “polygamy royalty,” the granddaughter of the founder of the AUB — the polygamous sect her family was part of. She describes a happy childhood with two moms, and the dynamic she describes is a familiar one to me. As an adult with no children, I’m the “mom’s cool friend” figure to several children. That’s a valuable and important role, particularly as children enter adolescence and don’t want to listen to their parents anymore. That is the one wholly positive aspect of polygamy — children have access to more adults who love them and have their best interests at heart, which reduces the influence of both peers and the culture.

She married Kody in her early twenties, literally experiencing her first kiss over the altar.

To her credit, she gives Kody a lot of grace, recognizing that they were too young to get married, and Kody already had two wives, one of them six months pregnant, at the time of their marriage.

But Kody’s narcissism was apparent even then. He barely participated in wedding preparations and revealed to the world — not privately to Christine, ever — that he was never attracted to her and married her only because she was “royalty” in their religion.

Her discussion of the pre-Robyn time of the family largely matched both the show portrayal and my understanding: there were some intense issues, which are unavoidable in the case of three women with differing takes on parenting sharing the stress of poverty while feeding seventeen mouths total. But they were functional, prioritized the kids’ wellbeing, and were mostly happy — despite a lackluster and wholly selfish sex life with Kody, who demanded hourlong full-body massages but never reciprocated because massaging her “doesn’t turn (him) on.”

As someone who has had quite a lot of experience managing parasocial relationships, the “how much of the show was real” aspect was most interesting to me. Christine talks in depth about the ways in which filming changed the family. Kody in particular would strategically reveal hurtful or damaging information on camera, while controlling what the women were allowed to say on camera.

And here’s where I felt the sting of recognition. Because Christine isn’t just battling Kody’s behavior — she’s battling the edit. She lives in a world where her reality is filtered through producers, cameras, and a husband who weaponized both. Meanwhile, she’s still trying to be a person: confused, self-doubting, sometimes messy, but ultimately real.

That’s the part I related to most. It can be excruciating to know that people believe they know you — sometimes with great confidence — while being wildly off base. Ironically, trying to explain the reality of parasocial relationships — which I’ve gone into great detail about here — only makes those types more certain that they’re right.

I know how much that sucks, and Christine handles it with far more grace than I usually muster. The difference is that when I put something out into the world, I control the frame. I get to decide what draft becomes public. Christine had no such control. Her reputation was constantly at the mercy of Kody’s whims, Robyn’s theatrics, and a production team more interested in ratings than in fairness.

That she comes across in this book as grounded, vulnerable, and generous anyway is nothing short of remarkable.

When Reality Isn’t Real

The memoir also peels back the curtain on how fake “reality” really is. Watching the show, you’d think you were seeing the Browns’ daily life: family dinners, arguments, weddings, tears. But Christine makes clear that what you’re really seeing is a carefully curated product — sometimes scripted, sometimes manipulated, always edited with an eye toward what would get people talking on Twitter.

Kody, in particular, seemed to understand this instinctively. He weaponized the cameras. He would drop painful revelations on air — things Christine was hearing for the first time along with millions of strangers — and then claim that the wives couldn’t “control the narrative” because they weren’t “being honest enough.” Meanwhile, what they were really up against was the power of editing: hours of footage boiled down into forty-two minutes that could make anyone look like a saint, a villain, or an afterthought depending on what the producers wanted.

It reminded me of the gaslighting built into the whole setup. The audience was constantly asked to question its own eyes: “No, you didn’t see favoritism; you saw family unity. No, you didn’t see cruelty; you saw tough love. No, you didn’t see neglect; you saw the noble sacrifice of plural marriage.” Christine’s memoir blows a hole in that façade by admitting what fans always suspected: our eyes weren’t lying, the edit was.

And yet, what’s most striking is not the fakery but the way Christine keeps re-centering her own story. She doesn’t let herself get stuck in bitterness (though God knows she’d have earned it). Instead, she threads the needle between acknowledging the manipulation and reclaiming her own voice.

That makes the book oddly refreshing. It isn’t just another “reality star tell-all” full of dirt and score-settling.

It’s the story of a woman who was edited for years finally getting to write her own unedited version.

Reclaiming the Narrative

What I admired most was not just the behind-the-scenes gossip (though I happily admit that that’s catnip for anyone who ever watched the show). What made the memoir worth reading was the way Christine took back her own story.

For years, her life was defined by other people’s choices: Kody’s whims, Robyn’s entrance, the producers’ edits, the audience’s assumptions. Even her own attempts at honesty were filtered through someone else’s lens.

And yet in this book, she finally gets to be the one holding the pen.

Reading it, I felt a pang of recognition. Living publicly — even at my much smaller scale — means constantly wrestling with the gap between who I know myself to be and who other people think I am. That gap can feel like a chasm some days.

It’s hard enough when you control what you publish; it’s almost unthinkable when you don’t.

Christine not only survived that — she wrote about it with humor, vulnerability, and astonishing grace. She shows how messy and human she really is, and in doing so, she punctures the illusion that reality TV (or any kind of public performance) can ever tell the whole truth.

It is of crucial importance for people on both ends of parasocial relationships — and all of us are at least on the “audience” end of a few, as a consequence of our digital lives — to remember that we do not, in fact, know the personas at the non-audience end. I see this so often, in my own life but also in my dear friend

‘s comment sections. The person many of his hate-boner-brigade haters despise simply does not exist. Likewise with both my own haters and many of my most ardent “fans”.

Christine doesn’t use the word “parasocial” at any point, and it’s clear she hasn’t read the literature. But she discusses the balancing act just the same, and I found it both helpful and encouraging to see how she handles her own (much more intense and complicated) version of it, and does so very well.

In the end, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom isn’t just a window into one of the strangest long-running reality franchises. It’s also a reminder that authenticity is always an act of reclamation — one that costs something, but gives back even more.

In that sense, this book is the director’s cut — with the gaslighting left on the cutting room floor.