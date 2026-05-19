This book, and hence this book review, covers a disturbing topic in fairly graphic detail. Reader discretion advised.

“The only thing I could think of to be thankful for was that the bombs hadn’t gone off.”

That’s Sue Klebold, writing about Thanksgiving 1999, seven months after her son Dylan and Eric Harris killed twelve students and a teacher at Columbine High School and one month after she finally accepted that he had participated willingly.

It is one of the most honest sentences in A Mother’s Reckoning, her 2016 memoir about being Dylan’s mother.

It also quietly undermines the thesis the book is organized around.

This review is about how I came to that reading.

I’ve been carrying this book around in my head for years, and I want to lay out my priors before getting into it because they pull in conflicting directions.

A book review is always partly an account of who is doing the reading. With this book, more than most, that matters.

I have unusual standing to read it, and the standing comes from places that make some of the readings sharper and other readings harder.

My Declared Priors

The first prior is that I am a member of a club Sue Klebold is adjacent to but not in. I have found a body. She has not.

She is a suicide-loss survivor — a category that overlaps with mine in some ways and not others — but the structural fact of having found someone is its own thing, and I have written about it elsewhere. What matters for this review is that I read certain passages in Sue’s book from inside adjacent experience rather than from clinical distance.

The chapter on the morning of April 20 — the texture of the hours between knowing something terrible has happened and knowing what specifically, the strange material details that anchor catastrophic days — reads differently when you have been near this kind of thing yourself, when cops and coroner’s reports and where did he get the gun? are familiar territory.

The second prior is that I have my own attempt history. I have been inside the headspace where it seems rational, and I am the author of a widely read discussion of suicide, “How to Keep Breathing, No Matter How Much Things Suck,” that 30-odd people have credited with helping them decide to stick around.

That gives me a kind of internal calibration when reading Sue’s reconstruction of Dylan’s depression and suicidality. I cannot know what Dylan was thinking in his last months, but I can recognize whether the interior she describes feels psychologically real or whether it reads as a mother retroactively softening edges. Often, it feels real.

The third prior is that I am skeptical of the cultural reflex to treat every dark interior state as a medical problem requiring intervention. I think depression is often a rational response to depressing circumstances, and I place more weight than Sue does on agency, meaning-making, and the human capacity to interpret suffering.

I do not fully share the brain-health frame she later builds her advocacy around, and I am reading her thesis through that skepticism while trying to give it a fair hearing.

Where I think she is right, I’ll say so. Where I think the framework is carrying more explanatory weight than it can bear, I’ll say that too. This is neither a hatchet job nor a polite endorsement.

A fourth prior, briefly. My own awful childhood gives me a particular calibration when evaluating the absence of abuse claims around Dylan. I know, viscerally, what it is to have parents who did damage no investigator would find, and I am far less prone than most readers to grant parents the benefit of the doubt by default.

Even with that calibration in place, I do not find evidence that Dylan was abused.

Whatever was wrong in his interior, it was not that.

A fifth prior, more intellectual than experiential. Columbine was one of my periodic special interests — the O in my OCD, and why I keep getting tagged by ridiculous autism screenings — for about a year, and during that period I read obsessively: Cullen, Langman, the Jefferson County materials, the news archives, the secondary literature.

So I am not coming to A Mother’s Reckoning cold. Some of my readings will diverge from the dominant Cullen-influenced narrative, and I want the reader to know the disagreement is informed rather than reflexive. Sue’s book sits inside a literature, and I have spent time in it.

These five priors do not point in the same direction. The adjacent-club standing and attempt history make me unusually sympathetic to Sue’s interior. The anti-medicalization stance makes me skeptical of the framework she built her advocacy around. My childhood calibration removes the instinct to absolve the parents by default. And my familiarity with the Columbine literature means I am unlikely to be persuaded by claims that are widely repeated but thinly supported.

The composite is unusual, and I have not seen it brought to this book elsewhere.

There is a body count to register before any of that begins. On February 16, 2025, Anne Marie Hochhalter died at age 43 from medical complications of the paralysis Dylan and Eric inflicted on her in 1999. Her death was officially classified as the fourteenth homicide of Columbine the following month. Hochhalter had publicly forgiven Sue Klebold during her lifetime. Her mother died by suicide six months after the attack.

Whatever else A Mother’s Reckoning is, it is a book whose author is still in moral relationship with the people her son maimed, some of whom are still dying from what he did. The book has to be read against that ongoing fact.

The Basement Tapes

The structural hinge of A Mother’s Reckoning — and the place where the review’s real work has to begin — is the Basement Tapes. In the weeks before the attack, Eric and Dylan recorded a series of videotapes in Eric’s basement, brandishing weapons, rehearsing the ideology of what they were about to do, naming people they hated, and explicitly producing the tapes for posterity. They wanted to control the explanation after the fact.

The tapes were seized by police, shown to Sue and Tom Klebold roughly six months after the attack, and have since been seen by only a small number of people: the Klebolds, the Harris parents, some law enforcement personnel, and a handful of journalists under supervised access.

They have never been released publicly. They should not be.

Sue spends a full chapter on the Basement Tapes and what watching them did to her.

She is rebuilding, in something close to real time, the cognitive demolition that the tapes performed. Until October 1999, six months after the attack, she and Tom believed Dylan had been coerced, brainwashed, or drugged into participating — that he was, in some functional sense, also a victim. She had fantasized about a public memorial service for him. Watching the tapes ended both the belief and the fantasy.

Dylan, on tape, animated and recognizably himself, was choosing it.

What Sue does with that realization — both in the immediate aftermath and across the decades since — is the central question of the book.

Some of what she does with it is, in my judgment, exactly right. Some of it becomes the construction of a framework the evidence in her own book does not fully support.

The Basement Tapes are the moment the book either earns its authority or doesn’t. I think it earns it as testimony while also revealing the limits of the framework Sue would later build around it.

Where she is most honest, her honesty exceeds her argument. Those are the most important passages in the book.

The rest of this review is my take, and it focuses on those places.

I’m saving up for new hearing aids, so the rest of this review is behind the paywall. This link brings the cost of an annual subscription below $50 (of which I pocket about $43). If this review gets 23 new subscribers at that rate or six new founding ($200/year) subscribers, thus putting $1,000 (pre taxes) into my hearing aid fund, I will remove the paywall.