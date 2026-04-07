COMING SOON

Ten Loads of Laundry, my recent post on the Duggar scandal, is over 35,000 readers now, and the follow-up, Eleven Loads of Laundry, is closing in on 10,000. Later this week I’m going to give you a window into this world from my own perspective — I went to school in a church basement, and I have recently confirmed that certain things I thought I remembered from my ancient textbooks are, in fact, accurately remembered. It’s going to be long and heavy and, I think, genuinely useful — for understanding the people still inside these worlds, and for those who got out and are still occasionally finding pieces of it lodged in their brains like theological shrapnel.

If you've been here a while, you know I write occasionally about artificial intelligence — specifically about how to use it without becoming the kind of person who uses it for everything and therefore uses their own brain for nothing. I call them my Golden Retriever series (AI 101, a follow-up, and a discussion of how I used AI to learn color theory).

This is the fourth. It's the one where the dog found something I didn't know I was looking for.

I have been considering getting an MFA for a long time now.

Not in writing, which is what some of you are thinking, given I write and you’re reading.

In art. I am a self-taught artist, specifically a dry media specialist. I have a serious in-home studio, which is also home to a teddy bear named Mikey.

My studio in current setup.

Having a real studio is one of the best things about my current life.

I’ve sold originals and prints. I take commissions. I’m pretty good:

But I’d like to be great.

So I started looking up MFA programs. Seems logical, right? If you want to get good at something, you enroll in a place where you have access to teachers who can help you improve and learn.

Specifically, I was looking at low-residency MFA programs, since I have a job, a therapist, and a semblance of a life here in Vermont.

The program within bicycling distance of my house — which I am going to name, because Vermont is small and I’ve already committed to the bit — is the MFA in Visual Art at the Vermont College of Fine Arts.

VCFA would like you to know that it was “founded in 1991” and was “the first low-residency visual art program in the US,” which is the kind of achievement that sounds impressive until you realize that being the first person to sell someone a bridge doesn’t make the bridge real.

Here is what VCFA’s MFA in Visual Art offers, in their own words: “No traditional classes. Instead, you’ll work closely with faculty mentors in one-on-one relationships, ensuring personalized attention to nurture your individual skills, talents, and artistic vision.”

Let me translate.

You will continue making art alone in your house, exactly as you are doing now, except that once or twice a year you will travel to Vermont for nine days — they call these “intensive residencies,” which is doing some very heavy lifting for what amounts to a long weekend with homework — to attend “critiques, guest lectures, artist talks, visual culture seminars, faculty and peer round tables, workshops, and social events.”

Social events. They listed social events as a program feature. At a cost, all in, of approximately $60,000.

In exchange for this, you will spend “20 hours per week creating in your home studios” — which, again, you are already doing — and “six hours per week on Visual Culture research.”

Visual Culture. Capitalized. This is what happens when "looking at art and having opinions about it" needs to justify a line item on a syllabus.

The Capitalization of Ordinary Nouns to Suggest Profound Importance is a technique with a surprisingly broad user base — it spans the academic left and, as any reader of Truth Social can confirm, the populist right. Strange bedfellows, united by their conviction that a capital letter confers weight that the underlying concept may not entirely deserve.

The whole thing “culminates in a Process Paper,” which is not a thesis, not a body of work defended before a committee, but a Process Paper, presented at your final residency, presumably to the other people who also paid $60,000 to keep drawing at home and occasionally fly to Vermont to have what I can only imagine are extremely earnest conversations about their relationship to mark-making.

These are, I say this with confidence, exactly and precisely the people Lucifer will seat me next to at dinner in Hell if it turns out the Christians are right about what happens after you die.

The credential at the end of this is an MFA, which “prepares you for professional practice and creative leadership in the visual arts.”

Now, I should be honest with you: I did not know, when I started this research, that the MFA is not actually how you become a master of a fine art.

It sounds like it should be.

It has the word “master” right there in the name.

Silly me.

I went into this process with the almost-touching, naive belief that an MFA was how a serious artist got serious — that somewhere inside this acronym was actual instruction, actual skill-building, actual someone grabbing your hand and showing you why your shadows are wrong.

It is not. The MFA exists almost entirely as the credential required to teach studio art at the university level. It is a very expensive key to a very small door that opens onto a hallway full of adjunct positions paying $18,000 a year. VCFA knows this. The brochure says “creative leadership in the visual arts” rather than “the thing you need to teach foundations at a state school,” but they mean the same thing, and one of them is easier to sell to someone who just wants to get better at drawing.

I looked at many other programs. They were all basically this. Some were worse.

At this point I did what any reasonable person does when faced with a $60,000 credential that teaches nothing and leads nowhere: I asked an AI to find me something better.

Specifically, I used Claude’s Deep Research function and asked it to find me a low-residency MFA program that included actual skill instruction. Drawing. Technique. Someone telling me my ellipses were wrong and explaining how to fix them.

I told it I was willing to tolerate a painting requirement even though oil paint and I have an understanding — it stays in its lane, I stay in mine — if the program also had serious investment in dry media. Pencil. Colored pencil. Pen and ink. The things I actually do.

What followed was one of the more entertaining conversations I’ve had with an AI, and I’ve had some good ones.

If you’ve read my Golden Retriever posts, you know that a well-trained AI is genuinely useful precisely because it will keep trying.

It is not easily discouraged. It does not have feelings about being sent back to look harder. It is, in this sense, better than most research assistants and both of my exes.

So it went looking. And it would come back with something. Found one! Low residency, emphasis on traditional media, faculty with serious credentials— and then, a beat later, the fine print. Portfolio requirement for admission, yes. Residency in a beautiful location, yes.

Actual structured instruction in drawing fundamentals? Well. No. You’d be working independently, guided by a faculty mentor, toward goals you set yourself.

Which is what I’m already doing.

In my apartment. For free.

This happened several times. Each iteration was a small comedy of retrieval and deflation, the AI genuinely working hard, me genuinely hoping, both of us arriving at the same conclusion: the MFA in visual art, in virtually every form it takes, is structured around the premise that you already know how to make art and simply need the space, community, and credential to legitimize doing so.

I do not need legitimacy. I need someone to tell me my shadows are wrong.

Finally, I told it: one more search. If you can’t find me a program that actually teaches skills, I’m giving up on the MFA entirely and we’re going to talk about something else.

It came back — and this is the part where I have to give credit where it’s due, because this is exactly the kind of response I’ve told it I want, and it delivered — with something that was not another program listing. It said, approximately: You are a working data scientist with a serious studio practice and no interest in taking a significant pay cut to go be an adjunct art professor at a state school. You’ve told me you want instruction, not legitimacy. Can I ask why you’re looking at MFA programs at all? Have you considered an atelier?

I had not considered an atelier.

Largely because I did not know what one was.

So I responded: “What’s an atelier?”