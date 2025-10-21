The human brain is the most persuasive liar I know.

It fabricates continuity, edits pain out of memory, and insists that the sound I hear in my ears isn’t real, but the despair behind my eyes is simple reality.

I’ve mostly been able to trust mine to keep the story straight: to calculate, to analyze, to hold its grip on reality even when the rest of me lost mine.

For the most part, it has.

It can code and never forget a birthday. It can recite the quadratic formula and debug a join statement at two in the morning. It’s always seemed like the reasonable adult in the room — the part of me that says let’s be logical about this while the rest of me flails, sharpens pastel pencils, and streams Golden Girls reruns on the extra monitor for company.

Tinnitus is the clinical term for ringing in the ears.

Mine is chronic and quite loud, but it’s always been ignorable, which feels like winning a small neurological lottery. Tinnitus drives many people to distraction — or despair — yet mine has usually been more like a faint, badly tuned radio I never bothered to switch off.

William Shatner is probably the most famous sufferer. His tinnitus began after a special-effects explosion on a Star Trek set, and until he went through a “retraining” therapy to help his brain tune it out, it distressed him so badly he became suicidal.

I, on the other hand, have spent years feeling secretly superior about mine. Maybe my brain, despite knowing tinnitus originates there rather than in the ears, simply lets me enjoy the illusion of hearing something. Occasionally I’d wake up to find the pitch in one ear had shifted — high and insistent, like an insect trapped in a jar. It would stay that way for a day or two, then drift back down to the usual steady hiss. Hardly worth mentioning.

And, honestly, I was proud of that. Captain Kirk nearly lost his mind over this? Meanwhile I’m over here crunching numbers with the soundtrack of a distant ocean in my head. What a badass I must be.

Then, last Sunday, I concussed myself.

I was bent over in the backseat of my car, sorting flattened boxes and paper to drop at my friend

’s burn pile on the way to therapy. One knee down, the other leg stretched out — jeans, athletic socks, Chuck Taylors: a perfect ergonomic setup for disaster. Why? Because between my sock and jeans was a two-inch gap of exposed skin.

I felt something brush that skin. Scratchy. Moving. Rationally, it was probably a bug. Emotionally, it was a snake. My brain, which is terrified of snakes, chose panic. I yelped, jerked backward, and slammed the back of my skull into the metal doorframe hard enough to see stars.

I knew instantly what I’d done. The pain was blinding, and my tinnitus changed character on the spot — from a broad, oceanic roar to a fine, hissing chorus, as though the snakes in question had decided to take up singing lessons.

This wasn’t my first concussion. Faaaaaar from it. When my therapist and I once tried to count, we got to at least ten — maybe a dozen, depending on what you call major.

Most of them I only recognized years later, telling him about some childhood incident that ended with hours of confusion, tears, and projectile vomiting and hearing, “You realize that was a major concussion, right?”

I never thought about it much. My father was a mean drunk; it was the sort of thing that happened and then just got folded into the background noise of growing up. The result is that my skull now behaves like a soap bubble — beautiful, functional, and apparently not built for impact.

So when I hit my head on Sunday, I knew the sequel: the fog, the light sensitivity, the weird emotional static.

I went to therapy and talked it over with my therapist, who has expertise in both the brain and the mind. I expected everything that’s happened, and he reminded me to rest, hydrate, and try not to fix everything I hate about myself for forty-eight hours.

I lasted half the drive home, or about twenty minutes.

What I didn’t expect was how fast it would spiral. Within hours my mood dropped through the floor. The world looks flattened and desaturated, as though someone turned down the contrast knob on reality. Thoughts skid apart halfway through forming. I forget what I’ve just said.

Thankfully — blessedly — math still makes sense. Numbers are mercifully indifferent to head trauma; they line up obediently and do what they’re told. The code still runs. It’s everything around the numbers — meaning, emotion, continuity — that’s gone slippery.

It’s as if the only thing still upright in a tilted world is the grid itself: the reliable, dependable, Euclidean geometry of thought holding fast while the rest of reality lists thirty degrees to the side.

Math has always been my bright, shiny metaphor for reliability — gravity you can calculate, order you can trust.

The arithmetic hasn’t changed; the floor beneath it has.

Last night I set some code running and went to bed. With no warning, I found myself in tears, hugging my teddy bear. It was strangely bifurcated — part of me crying, part of me observing, feeling an abstract sort of pity for that girl and whatever had happened to her.

The feeling wasn’t dramatic, just eerie: like being both subject and witness to my own undoing.

The dissociation feels like living half a second behind my own body, watching it move from just outside the frame. It’s major depression, unmistakably, but also something chemical and concussive — as if the plug got yanked on the part of me that usually remembers how to be a functioning person.

And here’s the unnerving part: I can describe all of this clearly. I can analyze it. My brain can narrate its own malfunction with perfect syntax, like a black box calmly dictating a flight report as the plane spirals down. The precision is almost comforting. If I can explain it, maybe I still have some control.

But I suspect that may be the biggest lie of all.

The brain writes its story first, then calls it reality. It invents sound, mood, even selfhood — and when it falters, the plot frays.

The voice in my head that says I’m fine, I’m functioning, I’m me is just another neural process trying to keep the narrative intact. Most days, it succeeds. On others, I hear the static louder than the signal.

And in those moments, I remember that the narrator telling me this story is also the one who hit her head on the car — still running the script, still editing for continuity, and still hoping the ending, if not happy, will at least be coherent.