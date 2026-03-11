Who the Veterans Are

I grew up in a neighborhood in the deep South where the population was roughly half Black and half what people down there called poor white trash — a term the people it described often used for themselves, without apology.

I went to school in the church basement, not the local public school. In the neighborhood hierarchy, that made me neither, exactly.

But I was there, and I knew those kids the way you know people when you grow up alongside them from the time you’re small.

The boys I grew up with had two destinations: the United States military, or prison. I am aware of zero exceptions.

I don’t mean that as a figure of speech or a rhetorical flourish. I mean that I have thought about this carefully, gone through the names in my memory one by one, and I cannot produce a counterexample.

I think about them when I read stories like the one I’m about to tell you.

Because when I say “veterans,” I don’t picture an abstraction or a demographic. I picture specific faces. Boys who didn’t have a lot of options, who chose the harder one, who traded years of their lives — and in some cases the lives themselves — for something better.

Not only for our country — though yes, for the country, too.

Mostly for their families. To make their mother, grandmother, or — in rarer cases — their father, proud of them.

For the chance to be something other than what the zip code predicted.

That choice deserves more than an algorithm that doesn’t know what it doesn’t know, wielded by people who don’t know what they don’t know, stripping away benefits while the veteran stands there trying to prove a negative.

And How They’re Getting Screwed

So here is what the VA has decided to do about fraud.

They are going to look for signs of fraud among recipients of disability…using AI.

To get the obvious out of the way: fraud is bad and should be punished.

I could not work in an office, and that’s not me being precious. I am really good at my job because I control the environment and my schedule, which is how I remain a taxpayer despite C-PTSD and OCD. If that control went away, so would my ability to be good at my job.

So I get it. I really do.

Sometimes veterans return from service with broken bodies or broken minds. Sometimes the brokenness is fixable. Sometimes it isn’t.

Sometimes the brokenness is obvious from the outside.

Sometimes it isn’t.

Looking for fraud is reasonable.

The way the government plans to do it is complete and utter horseshit.

I wrote about this at length in my post, “You Are Not Sufficiently Terrified,” which detailed how the government was going to use Palantir, an AI platform, to go after the 8(a) companies, all of which are small businesses who play an important role in our national security. Among other things, they keep the taxpayers from being held hostage to five or six huge contractors who can collude with each other and charge whatever they want — while the 8(a) companies who do business with the government have sharply limited profit margins, by statute.

The obliteration of due process I warned about there is now poised to happen to veterans. It is inevitable that many wounded warriors will be screwed over — probably dozens or hundreds for every legitimate case to be caught.

I have an interactive tool here that you can play with that goes into more depth on the math than I will in this post. (It’s not too scary, I promise. You’ll see a standard warning that it was authored by me rather than Google. That’s correct: the code is fully visible and performs only the calculations shown.)

In medicine, we at least admit the way the testing works.

Remember COVID? Remember being obviously sick and testing negative? Or feeling completely fine and testing positive?

Worse, remember all the times when you had to test to be allowed to go do a thing and you felt fine — zero symptoms — but tested positive?

Remember “asymptomatic cases”, where you had to live as if you were sick even though you weren’t — just in case?

My doctor’s office had an official protocol for suspected false negatives — cases where symptoms or exposure suggested infection despite a negative test — and it included quarantine. Remember that?

I’m bringing up COVID testing because the mathematics behind the testing is literally identical. This isn’t an analogy. It’s just the same math.

The key concept is something called the base rate.

Every detection system — whether it’s a medical test, a fraud detector, or an AI scanning government paperwork — has two kinds of errors:

False negatives: missing a real problem.

False positives: flagging something that isn’t actually a problem.

No system avoids both. Improving one usually makes the other worse.

Now add the base rate.

If the underlying thing you’re looking for is rare, even a very accurate test will produce a surprising number of false alarms.

Imagine a million claims.

Let’s be generous and assume that only 1% are fraudulent — ten thousand cases.

Now suppose the VA’s AI system is incredibly good. Say it correctly identifies fraud 90% of the time.

That still means it misses 1,000 real fraud cases.

But here’s the part people forget: the false positives.

Even if the system incorrectly flags just 5% of legitimate claims, that’s 49,500 innocent veterans suddenly under suspicion.

So the system would generate something like:

9,000 real fraud cases caught

49,500 innocent veterans flagged

In other words, most of the people caught in the net will not be fraudsters at all — an 85% rate of false positives.

This isn’t speculation. It’s arithmetic.

It’s the same reason COVID tests sometimes said you were sick when you weren’t, or said you were healthy when you weren’t.

The difference is that a mistaken COVID test meant you stayed home for a week.

A mistaken fraud flag could mean losing the disability benefits that keep a wounded veteran housed, medicated, and fed.

The 8(a) companies were first, and that travesty of justice is ongoing.

Veterans will lose their benefits as a consequence now.

Will you be next?

What the VA Is Actually Doing

Here are the specifics.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is building an automated system that will scan more than one million disability benefits questionnaires (DBQs) looking for signs of fraud.

These forms are a core part of the disability compensation system. A private doctor fills them out to document the severity of a veteran’s service-connected condition. The VA then uses that documentation to determine the veteran’s disability rating and monthly benefits.

The new tool will run artificial-intelligence analysis across DBQs submitted as far back as 2010.

What is it looking for?

Patterns.

Boilerplate language reused across multiple forms. Incomplete signature blocks.

Evidence that the form may have been altered.

Doctors submitting unusually large numbers of questionnaires.

If one doctor treats a dozen veterans who all blew out their knees carrying eighty-pound packs, his documentation is going to look repetitive.

It's supposed to. Consistent injuries produce consistent documentation.

The algorithm will call that suspicious. Orthopedic surgeons will call it Tuesday.

The system will also flag cases where the examining doctor is located more than 100 miles away from the veteran — a supposed sign the veteran may have used a “fraud mill” that mass-produces medical opinions.

It is hard to imagine something more ironic than rural Americans, who already are disproportionately represented in the military and have less and less local healthcare access, having that very hardship used against them, to accuse them of defrauding their country.

When the algorithm flags a case, the VA will likely order a new Compensation and Pension exam, the medical evaluation used to determine disability ratings.

If the new exam contradicts the original documentation, the veteran’s disability rating — and therefore their benefits — could be reduced.

Now here’s the part that should set off alarms.

At the same time this system is being developed, Congress is considering a bill called the FRAUD in VA Disability Exams Act.

The bill would require the VA to formally notify veterans when fraud is suspected and would prevent the agency from reducing benefits unless fraud had been proven in court.

In other words, the bill would require something resembling due process before the government takes away benefits that may have been paid for years.

The VA is actively opposing that legislation. Why?

Agency officials told Congress that requiring a criminal conviction would take too long and would interfere with the VA’s efforts to identify suspicious claims.

In plain English: the VA wants the power to change disability ratings based on suspicion alone.

Officials argue that the bill would “duplicate existing processes” and could confuse veterans.

But that framing obscures the central issue.

The question isn’t whether fraud exists. It does.

The question is whether a statistical pattern spotted by an algorithm should be enough to trigger actions that could strip wounded veterans of the benefits they depend on to survive.

And if you understand how statistical detection systems actually work, the answer becomes painfully obvious.

Even the People Building It Know It Isn’t Ready

If this all sounds hypothetical, it isn’t.

Right now some of the largest technology companies in the world are discovering — the hard way — what happens when you deploy AI systems faster than you understand them.

Consider what's happening right now at the companies actually building these systems. Amazon recently had to summon engineers to an emergency meeting after a series of outages tied to AI-assisted coding tools. According to internal briefings, the incidents had a “high blast radius” and were linked to new uses of generative AI for which safeguards and best practices do not yet exist. In one case, an AI tool even deleted and recreated an entire coding environment, causing major disruption.

The company’s response was not to claim the system worked perfectly. Instead, it imposed new rules requiring more human oversight and senior sign-offs before AI-generated changes can go live.

In other words: even the engineers building these systems know they are unpredictable.

Yet the federal government is preparing to use the same class of technology to make life-altering judgments about wounded veterans.

Recent research from Alibaba reached a similar conclusion: when AI coding agents were tested on real software projects over hundreds of days, roughly three-quarters of them eventually broke previously working code — a reminder that systems that appear competent in short tests often fall apart when asked to maintain something over time.

The deeper idea lurking here is one engineers know well but policymakers often miss: software reliability isn’t measured by whether something works once — it’s measured by whether it keeps working after months of changes. When an algorithm starts making judgments about people instead of code, the stakes escalate very quickly.

That it’s small businesses and veterans who our government has set up to pay this price is disgusting.

Even the People Running These Systems Can’t Control Them

We are also learning — in real time — how messy the underlying data systems actually are.

A whistleblower complaint now under investigation alleges that a former engineer connected to DOGE, the government’s cost-cutting data initiative, claimed he had taken highly sensitive Social Security databases with him after leaving government service, including records containing Social Security numbers and other personal data for hundreds of millions of Americans. The allegation is disputed and still being investigated, and the individual involved denies wrongdoing.

I’ve already written elsewhere that some of DOGE’s claims about fraud in federal systems were egregiously overblown.

But whatever the outcome of this particular investigation, the episode illustrates something important: the government is racing to deploy powerful data tools to hunt for fraud while still struggling to control who has access to the data itself.

And now those same systems are about to start making judgments about wounded veterans and whether they can eat regularly, see doctors, and sleep indoors.

God bless America.

What Conservative Media Thinks of You

Here’s a useful example of the intellectual standards some outlets now assume their audience will tolerate.

In a recent Daily Wire “investigation”, reporter Luke Rosiak looked at the website of a large Alaska Native Corporation contractor, saw a page of mostly white executives and employees, and concluded that the company was essentially a scam — proof that a program meant to benefit Alaska Natives had been hijacked by Beltway insiders.

There is just one problem.

The page he was looking at lists employees, not owners.

Alaska Native Corporations are not owned by the executives who run them. They are owned by Alaska Native shareholders, who are Alaska Native by definition under the law that created the corporations. Those shareholders elect the board and receive dividends from the corporation’s profits.

In other words, the thing Rosiak (who once packed six factual errors into one sentence - I counted) treated as evidence of fraud — a staff page full of non-Native employees — is exactly what you would expect to see at any large engineering contractor in the United States.

This is not a complicated concept. It is something you could figure out in about ten minutes of reading the statute that created the system or even the first paragraph of most explanations of how Alaska Native Corporations work.

Instead, the article substitutes a much lazier method: look at a surface pattern, assume it proves the story you already want to tell, and publish the conclusion with great confidence.

If that process sounds familiar, it should.

It’s exactly how AI systems behave!

Large language models are extremely good at pattern matching. They see a pattern in the inputs, produce a confident output, and move on — without actually verifying whether the pattern means what it appears to mean.

The difference here is that the algorithm does this automatically.

Rosiak did it manually. (One might say, not to put too fine a point on it, robotically.)

The result is identical.

Imagine applying the same logic somewhere else. You open Amazon’s corporate website, see that Jeff Bezos is no longer listed among the warehouse workers, and conclude he must not be involved with Amazon at all. Or you look at a company’s employee directory, fail to find the names of its shareholders, and declare that the shareholders don’t exist.

Imagine being accused of fraud because you own Amazon stock but have delivered no Amazon packages.

That really is the level of reasoning on display here.

The depressing part is not the mistake itself. Everyone makes mistakes. The depressing part is the assumption behind it: that the audience is too angry, too tribal, or too uninformed to notice the difference between a staff page and a shareholder list.

That assumption is wrong.

You are evidence that it is wrong.

I’ve written elsewhere about how to use AI tools responsibly — not because the tools are inherently evil, but because careless pattern-matching has consequences.

The irresponsible version has a blast radius.

And if a “journalist” with a laptop can reproduce the same failure mode all by himself, imagine what happens when we automate it.

Where the Blast Radius Always Lands

The boys I grew up with did not have a lot of margin for error.

Some of them came home from the military with injuries you could see. Some came home with injuries you couldn’t. All of them paid a price to get there — years of their lives, sometimes their health, sometimes their peace of mind.

An algorithm does not know any of that. It sees patterns in paperwork.

Luke Rosiak doesn’t seem especially interested in knowing it, either.

Amazon, at least, had the institutional self-interest to notice when its AI tools started breaking things and install human oversight.

The VA is moving in the opposite direction, asking Congress for the ability to act on algorithmic suspicion without due process.

DOGE charged into federal systems with “God-level” data access while still figuring out where the guardrails were supposed to be.

And so the same pattern repeats. And repeats again.

The boys I grew up with chose the harder option.

That choice should not come with a blast radius attached to it.

The people with the least margin for error — small businesses, rural communities, wounded veterans — keep ending up inside the blast radius of systems designed and operated by elites who will never feel the explosion.