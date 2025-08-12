Holly’s Substack

Sarah
18h

I don't have any data to go along with this, but i do wonder if having children (or working closely with children) develops that appreciation for creation and the vulnerability it entails. That moment when a child hands you something they've made and wait for your reaction. Its one of their first encounters with: am I providing enough value to be taken care of? To be the recipient of this both symbolic and literal question is very humbling.

Angela R Jones
18h

I bought that wagon print because it reminds me of my childhood—parts of it stand out like bold red moments but most of it has faded to a black and white. I will enjoy seeing what else it tells me after I find a perfect space for it.

