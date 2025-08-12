“Well that’s quite a contrast.”

My therapist was pointing out a contradiction. Again.

This happens about seventeen times in every session — perils of being fragmented by trauma — but this one was more interesting than usual.

This one made me really think about it, and spend the better part of a week working on figuring it out. And then two sessions refining my attempt at understanding.

We were talking about the differences in my emotional and psychological reactions to writing vs drawing. I experience writing as a risk only in the most instrumental sense. Except for an essay I felt deep responsibility to write, the risk I experience in writing is never about my feelings.

Instead, the risk calculus goes like this:

Will this piss off the Trump lovers enough to make them unsubscribe?

Will this piss off the Trump haters enough to make them unsubscribe?

Will the trannies come after me again, resulting in a repeat of the highly unpleasant experience of explaining to a grandpa-aged cop that a man on Twitter was threatening to rape me to death to teach me not to doubt that he’s a woman?

Is it possible that eleventy-nine disclaimers that I understand “Not All X” will be enough, or will I spend all day in the comment section assuring people that yes, yes, of course, OF COURSE, not all X?

With drawing, though, it’s very different.

With drawing, the risk is on another level, and not one I understand very well.

I think this is because I am, fundamentally, only a writer in the dictionary sense.

Obviously, I’m a writer in that sense.

But I have zero identity-attachment to the idea. Writing is instrumental to me. It organizes and clarifies my thoughts in the same way that cleaning my apartment organizes and clarifies my living space.

I realized, thanks to my therapist’s trenchant questions, that I don’t even particularly enjoy writing. (Yes, this surprised me, too.)

Drawing, though — that’s different.

I draw all the time. I draw things nobody else will ever see.

I must consciously remind myself to pay attention when driving, because the Vermont scenery processes through my brain in terms of how I might draw it.

When I first finished this drawing, for example:

I actually choked up. Not because I was dazzled by my own skill — I can spot half a dozen errors without pausing for breath — but because one color choice added a power I’d never seen in my work before.

I know the psychology behind why selective color, my favorite technique, adds punch to an image.

But there was something more here. Something I couldn’t articulate but could feel. It made me deeply happy and satisfied to have done it.

My therapist asked why I was more moved by that than by the emails I get semi-frequently from people who’ve read my essay about suicide and been helped by it.

I laughed nervously.

“I was pretty moved by the first few emails like that. Now? It’s not that they’re normal, exactly — I’m glad I wrote something that helped someone. But the stuff I write…it doesn’t feel like me, really. It’s like essays are pointing at my house but drawings are taking a tour, I think?”

He pointed out that most people would probably experience those feelings in reverse — that writing would feel far more intimate and personal.

That’s when we dug into the difference between creation as an act of instrumental utility — the way writing is for me, to get clarity — and as an act of self-expression, which is what drawing is for me.

And that’s why, when writing gets a lukewarm reception, it mostly rolls off me.

I’ve sent birthday letters telling people exactly how and why I love them, and gotten a polite “thanks.” I’ve written Christmas-gift stories with them as the hero, and gotten nothing more than “Cute!”

Those moments sting for a second, maybe a few minutes. The longest I can remember such disappointments lasting is one hour. Then I move on.

But six months ago, I took my first real risk in drawing. An abstract portrait.

I made it recognizably the recipient, but layered in metaphor and symbolism that mattered to me. It wasn’t that I needed the recipient to think it was good. But I did need that person to see it.

I needed that person to see the ideas embedded in it, to catch the symbols, to text me something like, “I noticed the XYZ and the ABC — that was interesting.”

And I knew that was a gamble. I wasn’t stumbling into this blind; I took the risk knowing it was a risk. I made the bet because I thought the potential connection was worth it. And when the return was a flat, “Oh yeah, I got it, thanks,” it was like losing the whole pot in one hand.

I needed it to matter.

I didn’t get that.

I waited two weeks, hoping maybe the post office had screwed me over, and then texted the person, fishing. The recipient replied, “Oh yeah, I got it, thanks.”

And that was it.

And just like that, my brain slammed the shutters: NOPE.

We took that risk and it crushed us. We’re not taking that risk again. Ever.

I have not been able to do another abstract portrait — not even of

, who is perfectly safe and who knows me well enough that, with zero prompting, he’d have taken a slow 20 minutes over a meal to study it intensely.

It’s been as if the part of my brain that created the symbolic structure and made the abstract choices was surgically removed.

I am, of course, hypersensitive to rejection. I’ve got the trauma history to prove it. I don’t know how much that matters here. Julia Cameron, in The Artist’s Way, describes plenty of artists without a history like mine who still go into a tailspin after the wrong kind of reaction. So maybe I’m just a statistically predictable member of the creative class.

But I hate excuses. And blaming my history for this block feels like one.

Fuck, calling it a “block” makes me feel like I should dye my hair purple, change my pronouns to zie/zir, and start performing slam poetry about my chakras at an open mic in a coffee shop that smells like wet hemp.

It doesn’t explain why I can absorb indifference in writing without losing momentum, but in drawing — especially in abstract portraiture — one shrug felt like a guillotine.

I’ve started thinking of it as a kind of creative risk budget.

With writing, the withdrawals are small. Even when something bombs, I recover quickly because the cost to me was never that high. It’s as if I swiped my debit card to buy a Coke Zero and forgot to deduct it from my account balance. Mildly annoying, but nothing that leads to disaster.

I was clarifying my thoughts, making them presentable, and sending them into the world — not handing over some irreplaceable part of myself.

Drawing is different. An abstract portrait, especially, is like taking a stack of high-denomination bills out of the vault and throwing them on the table in one hand. I was betting big, and when the return was a flat, “Oh yeah, I got it, thanks,” it was like losing the whole pot in one hand.

And here’s the thing — that budget doesn’t automatically refill. It’s not “sleep it off and try again tomorrow.” Sometimes the account sits overdrawn for months, and no amount of telling yourself to get back in there and take another risk makes the funds magically reappear.

And this whole experience has made me think about the way art is changing — not for individual artists, but on a cultural level.

AI can crank out a thousand portraits without ever flinching. It never worries about whether its audience understood the symbolism, or if they even looked.

But human art-making is expensive, and not in the way the critics mean when they talk about labor hours or materials.

It’s expensive because it spends something from inside you — and sometimes, you don’t have enough left to try again right away.

And if we, as a culture, stop recognizing that cost, we’ll start misreading human art entirely.

We’ll look at a hand-built thing and judge it by the same metrics we use for machine output: polish, speed, technical perfection, maybe marketability. We’ll forget that the most powerful part of it might be the leap it took for the artist to make it at all — the willingness to spend something nonrenewable.

AI can generate a flawless likeness of your grandmother in under a minute, and it will never matter to the machine whether you cry when you see it or scroll past without clicking.

A human, on the other hand, might spend weeks on a portrait knowing there’s a chance you’ll meet it with a shrug — and make it anyway. That’s the risk.

That’s the part that matters.

What frightens me is that, in an AI-saturated world, we’ll start to lose our sensitivity to that difference. We’ll stop noticing when a piece of art has the residue of risk clinging to it.

We’ll stop rewarding the act of leaping without a net, because we’ve gotten used to work that was never in danger of falling.

And when that happens, the vaults will close. Not just mine. Everyone’s.

Because the thing about a creative risk budget is, if the world stops valuing what’s purchased with it, more and more artists will decide not to spend it.

Artists Are Not Victims

I’m not an AI doomer. I actually think AI is great for certain things — I use it to generate reference images all the time. And I think that as the tools get better and anyone can produce AI slop, the value of well-done human art will grow, not shrink.

It’ll be like the difference between a piece of costume jewelry from a vending machine and a piece of jewelry someone made for you by hand, knowing your taste and choosing every stone and setting with you in mind.

Both might sparkle under the right light.

Both might even get a compliment across the room.

But one was made to exist; the other was made for you.

You can feel the difference in your bones.

Or, to put it another way, AI art can hand you a bouquet of flowers — lush, colorful, fragrant — but human art is the moment when someone grows those flowers, cuts them that morning, and brings them to your door because they knew you’d like them. The first is impressive. The second is intimate. And intimacy, real intimacy, is never free.

That’s why the concept of artistic risk matters more now than ever. Not because artists are fragile, but because the risk is the proof that a human being reached out across the gap and tried to connect.

When you encounter art that bears the weight of that risk — a visible seam where the leap might have failed — you’re holding something no algorithm can give you.

And sometimes, like me with that portrait, the artist knows exactly what they’re betting and loses anyway.

That’s part of the cost. It’s part of what makes the risk real.

So when you see it, notice. And let it matter — not because you’re obligated to like it, but because someone spent something of themselves to make it. Even if your honest reaction is “meh,” you can still respect what went into the attempt.

And as for the artist — we have to own the fact that we placed the bet. We knew the odds, we made the leap, and sometimes we lose. That’s the deal.

But when the world remembers that the leap itself is worth something, it’s easier for us to climb back up and take it again.