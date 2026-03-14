I’ve written about Pi Day several years in a row.

This is the first year I have something more specific than “math is awesome” and more fun than geeking out to write about — something that was months in the making and will, I hope, last someone else’s lifetime.

If you’ve been following along, you already know about E, the kid I’m tutoring now. If you haven’t, the short version is: eleven years old, three years in math intervention, a school that convinced her she was broken, and a tutor who disagreed.

Today she came over and we made π out of circles she cut with her own hands.

Having Pi Day in an art studio makes many things possible. I have templates and rulers and bristol board and colored pencils and acrylic paint markers.

Today, I had Pi Day decorations.

the seat in my studio...

Pi Day banner hanging up over my little painting station

I’ve spent months convincing E that there’s nothing wrong with her brain. The school is so committed to the peculiarities of Common Core that they have been, in my opinion, committing educational malpractice.

Their implementation of CC — like their requiring the kids to learn the box method in place of the standard multiplication algorithm, and demanding full paragraphs of explanation of a thinking process that was not her own — had convinced her she was learning disabled regarding math.

Remember that.

Remember that this kid had been convinced, by her school, that she was learning disabled.

She knows now that she isn’t, and that has little to do with me. This isn’t “read about Holly the wonder tutor.” E has stellar parents, the kind of resilience that comes from secure attachment, and is mature for her age in the “pays attention to adults and tries very hard to understand adult conversations and concepts” way.

But knowing that the curriculum sucks and their implementation of it sucks more is one thing. Owning an identity as mathematician is something else, and that’s what I’ve been going for with her.

Not to turn her into my distaff image — believe me, my therapist grilled me on that one — but because the damage the school did was so intense that I honestly believed it was the only way to really fix it.

So I’ve been planning for Pi Day for awhile. And I got lucky because her school barely acknowledges it, and only kids in “a special class,” as she put it, get to celebrate.

Her school is committed to self-contradictory leftist bilge, like not doing grades officially (but in actuality, they do rankings from 1 to 5 that amount to the same thing, just without the stigma of a D or F — or the reward of an A). So I suspect the “special class” is some kind of honors class, but either way she knew she didn’t make the cut.

She did today.

We drew lines of known length using art rulers and cut them out of bristol board. That and some tape gave us circles of known circumference. Then we measured the diameters and that gave us the raw materials for calculating pi.

For anyone who needs a refresher, this is what we were calculating.

what pi really is

The underlying arithmetic — dividing decimals — required her to use multiplication, division, fractions, and representing fractions as decimals. That structure had been quietly under construction for the last couple of months.

Around the circle, divided by across the circle. Every time, the same number.

explanation of how to find pi

We did five different circles, of various sizes, and every time, she watched π re-emerge.

The look on her face after the third one, when I gestured at the wall above the couch and she put the numbers together — that it was all the digits of pi, predictable in advance — was pure conquering-hero joy.

We ate apple pie, of course, and did the traditional “make a bristol board circle with as many digits of pi as you can fit on it” Pi Day craft.

I only ever introduce a new topic at the beginning of a session. With a kid whose school has effed with her head this much, setting her up for success is just as important — if not more important — than finding the right explanations.

So when we had a few minutes left, we pivoted to a mental math game.

There are two 12-sided dice, which produce a product that’s your target number. (Example: you roll a 4 and a 7, your target number is 28.) Then you roll three regular six-sided dice, which you then try to mathematically manipulate into the target number.

So with the 28 example, say your three dice are 2, 5, and 4. You can reuse the dice. You could do 2 to the 5th power, which is 32, minus 4. Or you could do 5 times 4 is 20, plus 2 four times — you have a 4 — to get 28.

She played this game like a champion.

What impressed me wasn’t speed. It was the way her brain moved. She didn’t freeze or guess. She experimented. She would try one pathway, reject it, pivot to another, rearrange the numbers like puzzle pieces. You could watch the gears turning — multiplication first, then exponents, then a quick mental check to see whether she was overshooting or undershooting the target.

At one point she stopped mid-calculation, frowned thoughtfully, and said, “Wait… I think I can do this a better way.”

That’s the sound of mathematical thinking.

When she found 72 on her own through a very clever method — she rolled 6, 2, and 2, and turned that into 72 by raising 2 to the 6th power, to get 64, then adding 8 (re-using the six, and using the other 2) to get 72 — it was a good point to wrap up.

I said, “Your dad will be here any minute, so we should end on that. You did awesome today.”

She said: “Math is really fun when I'm not in school having them tell me my brain gets the right answer the wrong way."

And there it was.

Not a theory. Not a policy argument. Not a curriculum debate.

Just a kid who had spent three years being told something was wrong with the way she thinks — and who, for an afternoon, got to watch the universe quietly confirm that her brain works exactly the way it’s supposed to.

We measured circles.

We divided circumference by diameter.

And the same number kept appearing, over and over, as patiently and reliably as it has for thousands of years.

π doesn’t care about educational theories.

It doesn’t care about rubrics or box methods or whether a child explained their thinking in the approved paragraph format.

Draw a circle.

Measure around it.

Measure across it.

The truth shows up anyway.

Today an eleven-year-old discovered that for herself.

And that’s the best Pi Day I’ve ever had.