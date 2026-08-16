This was written on August 15, 2026, as the prosecution was winding down its case and before the defense had begun its. Everything is accurate to the best of my ability to research and fact-check as of today. It may age well; it may age badly.

The Lindsay Clancy trial, and the reactions to it on social media, have been the primary topic of conversation online for the last week. The reactions to the reaction are becoming a topic, and the self-referential nature of social media is taking over. Soon we will be discussing reaction pieces to the reaction pieces.

I find that stuff boring, so that’s not what this post is about.

This is about examining the competing claims and narratives as rigorously as possible based on the available evidence. It is impossible to do a perfect job at this, and it may even be impossible to do a better than “good” job at this.

A trial is not mathematics. There is rarely one airtight right answer. People are complex. Motives are often mixed. Interpretations are made based on evidence and media coverage, yes, but also on people’s prior beliefs, histories, traumas, and what they need to be true in order to remain comfortable and happy.

My goal in this is to do the best job a non-lawyer can do at thinking clearly and examining what we know, what we can reasonably infer, and what we don’t know.

Facts of the Case

On January 24, 2023, Lindsay Clancy, a currently-36-year-old former Massachusetts General Hospital labor-and-delivery nurse, strangled her three children to death in the basement of the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Cora was 5 years old. Dawson was 3 years old. Callan was two days shy of 8 months old and turned 8 months old just before he died.

She carried out the murders while the children’s father, her husband Patrick, was out running an errand she had planned and sent him on. After the killings, she cut her own wrists and throat, ingested a handful of crushed psychiatric medications, and jumped from a second-story window. These actions were described as a suicide attempt, and she is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead that night. Callan died three days later. Clancy was indicted on three counts each of murder and strangulation; she now stands trial on three counts of first-degree murder. Neither she nor her defense team dispute that she killed her children. Her defense is entirely contingent on her mental state at the time she killed them, arguing she was in the grip of postpartum psychosis after months of what her attorneys describe as poorly coordinated and excessive psychiatric medication.

Prosecutors counter that her actions were deliberate, organized, and premeditated.

The trial’s outcome will determine whether she spends the rest of her life in prison or is committed to a psychiatric facility, potentially indefinitely but subject to periodic judicial review.

Crucially, the distinction hinges not on what she did, which is not in dispute. It hinges entirely on what a jury believes about her state of mind, and therefore criminal responsibility, at the time she did it.

Reasoning Principles In Use For This Analysis

These are numbered only for ease in referring to them later, not because any of them is more important than any other.

One: Lindsay Clancy's defense team, above everyone else in this case, has every incentive to find and present evidence that someone else killed her children — it is the single best defense available to them. They have not done so. Neither has the state, whose case would collapse if such evidence existed and were suppressed, at massive legal and political cost to everyone involved.

As with everything else in the world these days, multiple conspiracy theories are abundant. There are many, including some about Israel (because this is the world we live in…) but the primary one is that her husband killed the children. There is no identifiable reason why anyone in this case should be motivated to help her husband or anyone else get away with a crime that she admits to committing.

If we cannot start at this place, then you should click off this post now.

Two: adults must be held responsible for their own actions unless there is very strong evidence that they are incapacitated to the point of being truly incapable of differentiating right from wrong or acting in accordance with that understanding. This is a separate matter from the legal facts in this case.

The Massachusetts legal standard, laid out below in principle three, sets a significantly lower bar than the one above. The law does not require proof that Clancy was truly incapable of differentiating right from wrong — it asks only whether the prosecution can prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that she retained substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of her conduct or to conform it to the law. A jury could rationally conclude the Commonwealth failed to clear that bar without concluding Clancy was incapable of telling right from wrong in the sense this principle uses. It is a direct corollary, not an analogy, to the fact that a jury may refuse to convict someone they believed was highly likely to be guilty because the state didn’t prove its case.

That gap is the fundamental fact that matters the most for everything that follows. A legal verdict of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility would tell us, at most, that the prosecution didn’t meet its evidentiary burden — not that Clancy meets the moral standard this analysis holds her to.

The two questions can come apart, and this post will treat them as separate throughout: what the law will likely decide, based on what we know at the time I’m writing it, and what moral responsibility actually requires.

Three: Clancy’s position in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is strong and counter-intuitive to principle two.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts model jury instruction (9.200, revised June 2022) states that the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was criminally responsible. They have a few ways to do this available to them. They can do this by showing she had no mental disease or defect at all, or by showing that even if she did, she “retained the substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness or criminality of [her] conduct and to conform [her] conduct to the requirements of the law.”

Crucially for the outcome — the burden is entirely on the prosecution. Clancy does not have to prove insanity, the state has to disprove it. That burden allocation is the key to the entire case.

It means reasonable doubt about her capacity is enough for acquittal on responsibility grounds, not certainty. This is how the law is written in Massachusetts, whether internet commentators like it or not.

Four: odd or inexplicable reactions to trauma do not constitute evidence.

Many people online are citing what Lindsay or Patrick, her former husband and the father of the dead children, did or said in the immediate aftermath of the murders as evidence. These reactions are being cited as evidence for whichever narrative the observer already favors.

For example, people cite Lindsay's calm as proof of guilt, or that same calm as proof of dissociation. Her sobbing gets cited as proof of psychosis by one camp and proof of psychopathic manipulation by another. Likewise, they cite Patrick's forgiveness as proof of her innocence, or his anger as proof of her guilt. Or they cite his quick remarriage as proof of his deep trauma and need to move on with life other than fully alone — or as proof of his having had a plan all along to murder his children and frame their mother.

People are complicated and reactions to grief, trauma, and the like are so widely variable among people that this kind of thing is useless as evidence.

Someone saying or doing something you would never do, or that you find odd, is not good evidence.

Five: mothers are fully functioning moral agents who are capable of making moral choices.

The act of having given birth and having responsibility for the child’s care does not eliminate or erase the responsibility for one’s choices, unless the mother is incapacitated as described in principle two.

Six: It is reasonable to infer knowledge from people’s education and experience.

Lindsay Clancy was a nurse. Evidence in this case must be evaluated in light of her having been educated as a medical professional and licensed by the state to participate in medical care. It is not reasonable to evaluate her actions and choices the same way we would evaluate a lay person’s. Some of you are bristling at this, but I ask you to consider if a male defendant who had owned a gun shop and range was on trial for three gun murders of his children. You would likely have no objection to my assertion that we must evaluate the gun-related evidence in light of his superior knowledge of the topic.

In keeping with principle five, we will assume Lindsay Clancy to be an adult who can be held accountable for her decisions barring the strong evidence required to relieve her of that responsibility.

Seven: demonstrated capacity to plan and execute a complex course of action is relevant evidence when evaluating claimed incapacity to execute a comparable or simpler one.

This may be hard to grasp intuitively, so here’s an example. Consider a defendant who claims she was too physically incapacitated to walk to her own mailbox, but is shown on video carrying groceries up three flights of stairs that same afternoon. You would not accept the mailbox claim on its own terms — you'd ask why she managed the harder version of a comparable task but not the easier one. Perhaps there is a reason; perhaps the driveway is at an angle that triggers her vertigo but the stairs are easier. Fine, but you’d require both the explanation and some level of evidence.

This principle asks the same question of executive function instead of physical capacity. Forming an intention, sequencing the steps to carry it out, working around obstacles as they came up, and following through on a difficult and irreversible act all draw on the same cognitive machinery required for a simpler, reversible one in that same window. It is not conclusive, as the impairment may be specific rather than global, but it creates a question that requires both an explicit explanation and evidence.

Addressing Clancy’s Defense: Postpartum Psychosis

Postpartum psychosis is a thoroughly documented, rare, and extremely serious psychiatric condition that can, in its most catastrophic cases, result in a mother killing her infant.

It is not a euphemism for ordinary postpartum depression; nor does acknowledging that it exists require treating every act of maternal violence occurring after childbirth as evidence of it.

It is crucial to use language with great precision here. The definition of psychotic is not “evil,” but it is often used in colloquial speech to mean that. The definition of psychotic is “not in touch with reality.”

Postpartum psychosis does not mean “does an evil thing after giving birth.” It is quite problematic to use it that way, since it turns the diagnosis into circular reasoning: we know the mother was psychotic because what she did was too horrifying for us to imagine a sane person doing, and we know the horrifying act was caused by psychosis because we have decided that only a psychotic person could have done it.

Under that definition, the act itself becomes both the evidence for the diagnosis and the symptom used to prove it.

It means that giving birth results in a mother losing touch with reality.

The condition has been recognized for centuries. Descriptions of severe mental disturbance following childbirth appear in medical literature going back at least to the time of Hippocrates. Systematic descriptions of puerperal insanity became part of psychiatric literature long before modern psychopharmacology existed.

Whatever role psychiatric medications may or may not have played in Lindsay Clancy’s particular case, the phenomenon of postpartum psychosis predates them.

Clinically, postpartum psychosis is generally characterized by an abrupt and profound break with reality: delusions, hallucinations, severe confusion, disorganized thinking or behavior, paranoia, mania, and/or extreme mood disturbance.

What does this look like when it happens? When postpartum infanticide occurs, the mother’s behavior may be driven by beliefs that are incomprehensible outside the psychosis: that her baby is possessed, that God has ordered her to kill the child, that the child must die to be saved from some imagined catastrophe, or other hallucinations.

The most salient fact about postpartum psychosis is the timing.

Postpartum psychosis is called postpartum psychosis because of its unusually strong temporal relationship to childbirth. It most commonly begins extremely soon after delivery — often within days, and overwhelmingly within the first few weeks. This is why the DSM-5’s “with peripartum onset” specifier requires onset during pregnancy or within four weeks (28 days) after delivery.

It is true and relevant that researchers sometimes use broader windows. Massachusetts General Hospital’s Postpartum Psychosis Project, for example, has enrolled women whose episodes occurred within six months and five days (185 days) after childbirth.

This phenomenon is extraordinarily rare. Rarer still are reports in the medical literature of later onset. But they do exist, so it would be inaccurate to draw a bright biological line and declare postpartum psychosis impossible on day 186.

Medicine rarely offers such clear and convenient boundaries.

But late-onset cases are unusual enough to be described as such — they are rare outliers among the rare, outlier condition under discussion — and the incidence drops dramatically as time passes after delivery.

Why does the timing matter? Why am I emphasizing this point?

Callan Clancy was not a newborn.

He was born on May 26, 2022. His mother strangled him on January 24, 2023. He was 243 days old: seven months and 29 days, two days shy of eight months. He died three days later, just past eight months of age.

By eight months, a typically developing baby would likely be babbling strings like mamama and dadada, responding to his name, laughing, playing peekaboo, sitting independently, reaching deliberately for things he wants, and showing clear preferences for the people he knows, like his parents and siblings. He may not yet have words, but he has a voice and a presence. He makes sounds to get attention, responds when people speak to him, and is beginning to understand that those back-and-forth sounds are communication.

243 days is 215 days longer than the 28-day postpartum window used by the DSM-5’s “with peripartum onset” specifier. It is 768% longer.

In the Massachusetts General Hospital Postpartum Psychosis Project, the median onset was 10 days after delivery. Even within that unusually broad research cohort, onset was so early that the median was only 10 days after birth. Lindsay Clancy killed her children 243 days after Callan’s birth.

243 days is a short time for a life, but it is an exceptionally long interval between birth and the onset of postpartum psychosis.

To give that number some intuitive scale: I am writing this on August 15, 2026.

Two hundred forty-three days ago was December 15, 2025. Rob and Michele Reiner had been found dead the previous evening. Most of us were waking up to the mind-boggling news that an American icon had died in the worst imaginable way, along with his wife. The Bondi Beach massacre had just occurred. Police were still searching for the person responsible for the shooting at Brown University.

That is how long Callan Clancy had been alive.

If Lindsay Clancy had postpartum psychosis at the time she murdered Callan, either it began so late as to be an outlier among the already-outlier condition — which is possible but demands recognition as such — or it began during the normal period but endured for an extremely long time, missed by everyone in her life, including all of her doctors.

None of this, standing alone, disproves postpartum psychosis.

A psychiatric illness can begin earlier and persist, and a prodrome can precede unmistakable psychotic symptoms. The relevant question, therefore, is not simply whether Lindsay Clancy killed her child 243 days after giving birth.

The relevant question is: when is there evidence that Lindsay Clancy actually became psychotic?

That question makes the absolutely fucking essential distinction between postpartum psychiatric symptoms and postpartum psychosis.

Depression is not psychosis. Anxiety is not psychosis. Insomnia is not psychosis. Feeling overwhelmed by motherhood is not psychosis. Taking psychiatric medication is not psychosis.

Even being profoundly mentally ill is not necessarily psychosis.

Psychosis means, in some meaningful sense, losing contact with reality.

So if the defense wishes to attribute the killings to postpartum psychosis 243 days after Callan’s birth, the diagnosis cannot simply be inferred backward from the horror of what happened.

We should expect evidence of psychosis: delusions, hallucinations, grossly disorganized thinking, a demonstrable break with reality, or a recognizable progression toward those symptoms.

And given how atypical the timing would be, the later the claimed onset, the more important that evidence becomes.

That does not mean the defense cannot provide it. At the time I am writing this, the defense has not yet presented its case. They may produce compelling psychiatric testimony and contemporaneous evidence that substantially changes the picture.

But “she killed her children, therefore she must have been psychotic” cannot itself be the evidence that she killed her children because she was psychotic.

That is circular reasoning.

The diagnosis has to be established independently of the act it is being used to explain.

Testimony: An Episode of Psychosis

Here I am going to give you a piece of personal experience.

I spent some time on psychiatric medication during the period between leaving my parents’ house and moving to New England for school. I was living in the home of a friend of a friend, housesitting in lieu of rent and working multiple part-time jobs to save for the move.

I was miserably depressed, and the psychiatrist I was seeing prescribed Cymbalta. I have always had extreme difficulty keeping pills down, so I filled the prescription one afternoon and waited to take the first dose with breakfast the next morning.

I took it, and within hours I felt wonderful.

Not high. Not manic. I didn’t think I was God, and I didn’t think I could fly. I didn’t start charging up credit cards or doing any of the things we stereotypically associate with bipolar mania.

I simply felt confident, strong, happy, and like the best possible version of myself.

The next morning, I took my second dose.

That afternoon, I went to Walmart. I was known there. Not by name or in any meaningful sense, but I was a thoroughly familiar face. I bought my groceries, food, clothing, art supplies, and toiletries there. I was in the store one to three times a week, and many of the employees had worked there for years.

I don’t remember what I said that afternoon. I do remember carrying on a lively conversation with other customers in the checkout line. I remember them looking at me oddly, then with alarm. I interpreted their reactions as responses to my creativity and intelligence, because the medication had convinced me I possessed both in abundance.

The cashier looked alarmed, too.

She asked if I would mind waiting over in a corner because she wanted to show me something. I was perfectly happy to oblige.

A few minutes later, she came over with the manager.

They asked if they could call someone for me.

“Why?” I asked, genuinely curious.

“We know you’re a good person. You shop here all the time. You’ve never stolen from us. But honey, you’re not right in the head right now.”

“I’m not?” I found this notion both surprising and intriguing.

They both looked at me in horror and shook their heads.

I told them there was no one they could call. So they brought over the off-duty police officer who worked store security. He talked to me, called an ambulance, and I was taken to the hospital.

I spent three days in the psychiatric ward.

That’s only a mildly embarrassing story at this point, although if I could remember what I said to alarm an entire Walmart checkout line, perhaps it would be more so.

But the reason I am telling it is important: I genuinely lost touch with reality.

I was taking a psychiatric medication to which I had a severe reaction, one that resulted in a profound break with reality. And I was about as well situated as a person could possibly be to have that break go unnoticed. I lived alone. I had no family nearby. I had no neighbors who knew me. I had no coworkers with medical training watching me, and I had no medical training of my own.

The people who caught it were a Walmart cashier and a Walmart manager who knew nothing about me except what I normally looked and acted like while buying Ramen, cans of Chef Boyardee, and off-brand sketch pads.

And within 36 hours of my first dose, I was in an emergency room.

This is an anecdote, not a clinical study, and I will not pretend my experience establishes what another person experiencing psychosis must look like.

But most of you reading this have never had a psychotic break, so it’s relevant to the analysis, if only to give you some context.

And it does establish why I take seriously a question that will matter throughout this analysis: when someone is alleged to have suffered a profound and sustained break from reality while surrounded by people who knew her well — including family, coworkers, and medical professionals — what did those people actually observe, and when did they observe it?

Psychosis can take many forms. But the more profound the claimed loss of reality, the more reasonable it becomes to ask what contemporaneous evidence that loss left behind.

Addressing Clancy’s Defense: Medication Mismanagement

A second major component of Clancy’s defense is medication mismanagement. Her attorneys argue that she deteriorated while receiving inadequate psychiatric care and being cycled through an extraordinary number of medications and medication changes.

The evidence presented so far confirms that her doctors committed extensive psychiatric prescribing and made repeated adjustments to her treatment in the months before the killings.

There are legitimate questions here.

Doctors can make mistakes.

Patients can be overmedicated.

Multiple prescribers can fail to communicate adequately with one another.

Pharmacies can have database failures and the potential for catastrophic medication interactions can be missed.

Psychiatric medications can produce serious adverse effects, and changing or discontinuing them can produce additional ones. I have just described my own experience of suffering a psychotic reaction to a psychiatric medication, so I am certainly not going to argue that medication-induced psychiatric catastrophe is impossible.

But there is a problem with discussing Lindsay Clancy as though medication were simply done to her.

She was not an unusually naive medical patient.

She was an unusually sophisticated one.

Clancy was 32 years old when she killed her children. She had earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, completed professional nursing training at the MGH Institute of Health Professions, and spent years working as a labor-and-delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital.

That background is profoundly and overwhelmingly relevant, which is why the fact of it is my principle six.

Medication safety is not an obscure corner of nursing education. It is among the most basic responsibilities of the profession. Nurses administer medications, verify orders, check drugs and dosages, watch for adverse reactions, document what patients receive, communicate changes in patients’ conditions, and question orders when something appears wrong.

One of the reasons nurses exist as a separate layer in the healthcare system is precisely because physicians are fallible. Nurses are expected to catch things.

That does not make a nurse her own physician. It does not mean Clancy was qualified to diagnose herself, select her own psychiatric medications, or overrule her prescribers.

It means she knew how medication works as a system.

She knew that the name of the drug matters. The dose matters. Starting it matters. Stopping it matters. Combining it with something else matters. Side effects matter. New symptoms matter. What one provider knows about what another provider has prescribed matters.

And above all, what the patient tells the provider matters.

A doctor cannot evaluate a symptom she does not know exists. A prescriber cannot incorporate a medication she does not know the patient is taking. A clinician cannot accurately assess whether a drug is helping, harming, or doing nothing without accurate information from the person swallowing it.

Clancy was unusually well situated to understand all of this.

We are not talking about a frightened 19-year-old who has never dealt with the healthcare system independently and reasonably assumes that if a doctor tells her to swallow a pill, her only role is to swallow it.

We are talking about a professionally trained nurse in her thirties with years of clinical experience.

The distinction is important because much of the public discussion strips Clancy of agency at precisely the point where her professional background suggests we should expect more of it.

If she developed alarming symptoms after beginning a medication, did she report them?

If she believed a medication was making her worse, what did she tell the person prescribing it?

If one provider lacked information another provider possessed, why?

If she began experiencing hallucinations, delusions, impulses to harm her children, or a sense that she was losing contact with reality, did she communicate that clearly and completely? If she, like me, lost contact with reality in such a way that she didn’t notice it herself, did nobody see it?

If she did tell them the whole truth, what did her doctors do?

Those questions can absolutely cut strongly in Clancy’s favor. If the evidence shows that she repeatedly and accurately described dangerous symptoms, disclosed her medications, followed instructions, raised concerns about adverse effects, sought escalating levels of help, and was nevertheless repeatedly sent home or prescribed inappropriate drugs, then the failure belongs substantially to the professionals treating her.

Her nursing background would actually strengthen that conclusion: a medically knowledgeable patient recognized the danger, did what she had been trained to do, and the system failed anyway.

But if the evidence shows something different — if important symptoms were withheld, minimized, described inconsistently, or never reported until after the killings — then her professional training becomes relevant in the opposite direction.

That is why “she was overmedicated” cannot function as a complete argument by itself.

Thirty prescriptions do not kill three children.

Thirteen different medications do not establish psychosis.

A complicated medication history does not, standing alone, tell us what effect those drugs had on this particular patient at this particular time.

The causal chain has to be demonstrated.

What was she taking? What was she actually taking, as opposed to merely prescribed? At what dose? For how long? What effects did she report? What symptoms existed before each medication was introduced? What appeared afterward? What did she tell each provider? What did she understand about what she was taking?

And what evidence connects any of it to her mental state on January 24, 2023?

Those are not hostile questions. They are the questions medication safety requires.

And Lindsay Clancy, perhaps more than almost any ordinary psychiatric patient, had been trained to understand why they matter.

If the medical system failed her, the evidence should demonstrate that failure. I am entirely prepared to hold her doctors responsible for mistakes they made. But I am not prepared to erase Clancy herself from the medication story simply because doing so produces a cleaner narrative.

Until there is evidence that her illness had already deprived her of the capacity described in principle two, she remained an adult responsible for participating honestly and carefully in her own medical care.

And in this particular area, she was not merely an adult.

She was a nurse.

Based on the prosecution’s case so far, we already have at least some answers to these questions.

No, Clancy was not simply swallowing whatever appeared in a bottle without engaging with her treatment. She tracked her medications and moods in writing. She researched individual drugs and their side effects. She searched terms including “psychosis,” “hallucinations,” bipolar disorder, and insomnia. She repeatedly contacted providers about how particular medications were affecting her, asked for dosage changes, sometimes did not take the full prescribed dose, and expressed concern about becoming dependent on benzodiazepines.

These are not the actions of a passive or medically unsophisticated patient. They demonstrate that Clancy understood that medications could affect her mental state, understood that dosages mattered, monitored what was happening to her, independently sought information about possible psychiatric symptoms, and made decisions based on what she learned.

At the same time, the clinicians who have testified for the prosecution have been remarkably consistent about what Clancy did not tell them.

Psychiatrist Jennifer Tufts, who treated her from September 2022 until the day before the killings, testified that Clancy never reported hearing voices or manic symptoms. Psychiatric nurse practitioner Julie Paul testified that Clancy reported feeling overwhelmed but did not report hallucinations or thoughts of harming herself or her children. Rebecca Jollotta testified that although Clancy reported depression, insomnia, intrusive thoughts, and eventually suicidal thoughts, she showed no signs of psychosis or mania and never disclosed a plan to harm herself or her children.

This. Matters. Enormously.

The prosecution’s evidence also establishes that Clancy’s psychiatric care was fragmented. But fragmented care is a description of a situation, not an explanation of how it arose, and certainly not an assignment of responsibility for it.

This is where principles two, six, and seven become important.

Principle two says that we begin by treating an adult as a moral agent unless strong evidence establishes that she lacked that capacity. Principle six says that we are entitled to take a person’s education and professional experience into account when deciding what she reasonably knew. And principle seven says that demonstrated capacity to perform a complicated cognitive task is relevant when evaluating a claimed inability to perform a comparable or simpler one.

The evidence presented so far shows Clancy researching psychiatric conditions and medications, tracking her symptoms, evaluating the effects of drugs, communicating with providers about those effects, requesting changes, and making decisions about dosages.

Those activities require executive function.

They require recognizing a problem, gathering information about it, comparing alternatives, remembering what one is taking, evaluating cause and effect, deciding what information matters, and communicating with other people in pursuit of a desired outcome.

If Clancy retained sufficient capacity to do those things, then absent evidence explaining why this particular capacity was selectively impaired, it is reasonable to ask why she could not also tell each provider: These are the medications I am taking. These are the doses. These are the other people treating me. This is what they have prescribed. These are the symptoms I have experienced. This is what has changed.

And unlike an ordinary patient, Clancy had professional training and experience. She was a licensed professional in the field, with training telling her exactly why that information mattered.

At least one provider has testified that she lacked complete information about Clancy’s treatment elsewhere and did not communicate with other clinicians involved in her care. That certainly raises questions about the provider.

But it also raises questions about Clancy.

Who knew what? Who told whom? And who failed to tell whom?

If Clancy gave every provider a complete and accurate account of her medications, other prescribers, hospitalizations, symptoms, and treatment changes, and those professionals nevertheless failed to communicate with one another, then responsibility for that fragmentation belongs squarely with the medical system. That would be powerful evidence for the defense.

But if Clancy did not provide that information, then calling her a victim of “fragmented care” obscures something essential: she was herself one of the people connecting — or failing to connect — the fragments.

And she was not merely capable of understanding why those connections mattered.

She had been professionally trained to understand why they mattered.

There is an even more troubling disconnect in the prosecution’s evidence so far.

Clancy was sufficiently concerned with her psychiatric condition to search for psychosis and hallucinations herself. Yet according to the medical professionals who were actually evaluating her at the time, she did not tell them she was experiencing hallucinations. She did not report hearing voices. They did not observe psychosis. And she did not tell them she wanted to kill her children.

That does not prove she wasn’t psychotic. A person experiencing psychosis may conceal symptoms, misunderstand them, fluctuate in and out of them, or lack insight into what is happening.

But those possibilities require evidence too.

We cannot simultaneously point to Clancy’s ability to research her medications, monitor her symptoms, request medication changes, make decisions about dosages, seek additional treatment, and navigate multiple medical providers as evidence that she was desperately trying to save herself — and then, when asking what information she gave those providers, suddenly treat her as incapable of participating meaningfully in her own care.

That is precisely the kind of selective assignment of agency these reasoning principles are intended to prevent.

Perhaps the defense will explain the discrepancy. Perhaps its witnesses will establish that Clancy disclosed far more than the prosecution’s witnesses have acknowledged, or that her medications impaired her in some unusually specific way, or that unmistakable psychosis was present and her clinicians simply failed to recognize it.

At the time I am writing this, the defense has not yet had that opportunity.

But based on the evidence presented so far, “medication mismanagement” cannot simply mean that many doctors prescribed Lindsay Clancy many drugs.

To establish the narrative being offered in her defense, we need to know what those doctors knew, what they should have known, what Lindsay Clancy knew, and what Lindsay Clancy told them.

Because if the argument is that nobody treating her had the information necessary to see the catastrophe coming, the next question cannot be avoided:

Why didn’t they?

The Suicide Defense

Suicide is a topic that deserves to be treated with the utmost sensitivity. There are reams of evidence that insensitive or careless discussion of the topic can add to suicide contagion. I have written about this myself.

So I am only going to go into it far enough to say this: I reject the notion that Clancy’s purported suicide attempt establishes that she was psychotic when she killed her children.

It establishes that something was terribly wrong.

It does not establish what was wrong.

A suicide attempt can occur in the context of psychosis.

It can also occur in the context of severe depression, shame, panic, despair, fear of consequences, overwhelming grief, or combinations of these and other factors.

Suicidality is not synonymous with psychosis, any more than depression, anxiety, or insomnia are. The fact that Clancy apparently attempted to end her life immediately after killing her children therefore cannot, by itself, tell us what her mental state had been while she was killing them.

The timing does not solve the problem.

An attempt immediately after killing three children is compatible with radically different explanations.

It could have been part of a catastrophic psychiatric episode that caused the killings.

It could have resulted from suddenly comprehending the enormity of what she had done.

It could have resulted from despair over the consequences she knew were coming.

The prosecution has argued that aspects of the attempt itself raise questions about her intent.

I do not know which of those explanations is true.

And the bare fact that she attempted suicide cannot tell us.

There is another argument available here that I am deliberately not going to make.

Clancy was a nurse. She had medical knowledge. She had also, immediately beforehand, demonstrated that she was capable of ending human lives. It is therefore tempting to reason backward from the fact that she survived and draw conclusions about what she “should” have been capable of doing had she genuinely intended to die.

I am not going to do that.

First, survival of a suicide attempt does not establish that the attempt was insincere. Human behavior in suicidal crises is not that neat, and principle seven does not entitle us to pretend otherwise.

More importantly, pursuing that argument would require discussing questions about methods and lethality that are unnecessary to this analysis and irresponsible to publish. Evidence-based recommendations for writing about suicide specifically warn against providing such information because doing so can increase risk for vulnerable readers.

So I will draw no inference from how Clancy attempted to die or from the fact that she survived it.

But the same restraint has to run in both directions.

If I cannot responsibly say, “She survived, therefore she did not really intend to die,” someone defending Clancy cannot simply say, “She attempted to die, therefore she must have been psychotic.”

Neither. Conclusion. Logically. Follows.

And this returns us to principle four: behavior following an extraordinary trauma or catastrophic act does not come with a decoder ring telling observers what internal state produced it. We need independent evidence.

There is independent evidence that Clancy was suicidal before January 24, 2023. That matters. There is evidence that she was suffering terribly. That matters too.

Neither fact establishes the particular proposition her defense ultimately needs to establish: that when she wrapped exercise bands around the necks of Cora, Dawson, and Callan, she had lost touch with reality to the degree necessary to relieve her of responsibility for choosing to do it.

That requires evidence about her mental state during the killings.

Her attempt afterward cannot do that evidentiary work by itself.

The suicide attempt is evidence that something was terribly wrong.

It is not, by itself, evidence of what was wrong.

The Errand, Premeditation, and Executive Function

We now come to what I consider the most difficult evidence for Clancy’s defense: what she actually did on January 24, 2023.

The actions she took with her own physical body in the real, material world.

The prosecution argues that Clancy created an opportunity to be alone with the children by sending Patrick out of the house. The defense disputes that characterization, and the mere fact that a husband runs errands is obviously not proof that his wife engineered his absence in order to commit murder.

So again, we have to look at the evidence rather than the narrative attached to it.

Patrick testified that Lindsay wanted medication for Cora. The evidence shows that Lindsay herself searched for children’s constipation medication and called the Kingston CVS about its availability. She also searched for ThreeV, checked the travel time to the restaurant, asked Patrick whether he wanted takeout, and placed the order herself.

Patrick then left the house to pick up the medication and the food from ThreeV. He was gone for less than an hour.

During that window, Lindsay was alone with Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Cora and Dawson were old enough and big enough to physically resist her. Killing them required her to overpower them physically and maintain that control while she strangled them with exercise bands. They died with bruises, and it is reasonable to infer that they got those bruises while fighting for their lives.

Whatever their final conscious experience was, it surely involved awareness that the person physically hurting them was their mother.

The question is not whether those facts establish psychosis or disprove it. Psychotic people can plan. They can perform complicated tasks. They can conceal what they are doing. The existence of organized behavior does not automatically establish psychiatric health, and I am not going to pretend otherwise simply because that would make the argument easier.

It is not, for my purposes, the relevant question.

The relevant question is narrower and much, much more important.

Remember my stated principle seven: demonstrated capacity to plan and execute a complex course of action is relevant evidence when evaluating claimed incapacity to execute a comparable or simpler one.

Whatever Lindsay Clancy’s mental state was that evening, she retained enough executive function to carry out an extraordinarily complicated sequence of actions — one that required physical strength and stamina and the executive function necessary to stay committed to that goal.

Have you ever fought a struggling five-year-old? I have. It is not a simple or easy thing.

And this is where I keep coming back to something much simpler, requiring far less effort, energy, and executive function — three things that depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric illness leave a person low on.

She could have called 911.

I do not mean that glibly.

I mean that as a question of cognitive complexity.

Calling 911 and saying I am afraid I am going to hurt my children requires substantially less planning, sequencing, physical effort, and sustained execution than what Clancy actually accomplished.

It is also, in the United States of America, the closest thing adults have to a magic, wish-granting wand. Call 911 and you will be, on a recorded line, informing authorized agents of the state that three small children are in immediate danger.

Police and emergency medical services can be dispatched. A psychiatric emergency can be evaluated. Child-protection authorities can be brought in if necessary. Most importantly, other adults can physically separate a parent in crisis from the children she is afraid she may hurt.

Call 911. Say “I’m hearing voices telling me to hurt my kids.”

Those nine words will bring on a goddamn cavalry of help.

And 911 was not the only off-ramp available to her.

So was telling Patrick, Do not leave me alone with the kids.

So was telling him to take the children with him.

So was calling one of the medical professionals she had already demonstrated the ability to contact.

So was walking away from the children.

So was telling another adult, in whatever words she could manage, Something is very wrong and you need to help me.

For my argument, I do not need to establish that Clancy was capable of every one of these things. I am asking why a woman capable of the vastly more complicated course of conduct she actually executed was incapable of any of them.

Perhaps there is an answer.

Mental illness can produce bizarrely selective impairments. To use another personal example, I am OCD-level terrified of mice and snakes, but can kill spiders and roaches without the mildest cortisol spike.

A psychotic person may possess enormous organizational capacity in service of a delusion while being unable to recognize that the premise motivating her behavior is false. In other words, someone who believes God has commanded her to kill her children might be perfectly capable of planning their deaths while having no conceivable reason, within her distorted reality, to call the police and ask them to prevent her from doing so.

That is precisely why planning does not disprove psychosis.

But notice what that explanation requires.

It requires an active delusion.

It requires a false reality within which the killings made sense.

And that brings us directly back to the question that has followed this entire analysis: where is the contemporaneous evidence that Lindsay Clancy inhabited such a reality?

Her doctors testified that she did not report hallucinations. They did not observe psychosis. She researched psychosis and hallucinations herself but, according to the testimony presented so far, did not tell the people treating her that she was experiencing them.

If the defense produces evidence explaining why Clancy could perform the complicated sequence of actions required to kill three children but could not perform the much simpler sequence required to summon help, I will take that evidence seriously.

But the disparity itself cannot simply be waved away.

Principle seven does not tell us what the explanation is.

It tells us that an explanation is required.

Did She Know It Was Wrong?

There is a second question embedded in the events of January 24, 2023, and it is even more important legally.

Did Lindsay Clancy understand that what she was doing was wrong?

Here I want to be extremely careful about what evidence I will and will not use.

I do not care whether she cried enough afterward.

I do not care whether her voice sounded appropriately horrified.

I do not care whether she appeared calm, dissociated, devastated, frightened, blank, or hysterical.

I established in principle four that human reactions to trauma are too variable to function as a reliable decoder ring for someone’s internal state, and I am not going to abandon that principle now because doing so might help my argument.

What matters instead is instrumental behavior: behavior undertaken to accomplish something.

The prosecution asks the jury to infer from the circumstances surrounding Patrick’s departure that Lindsay wanted him out of the house. The defense disputes that inference.

If the prosecution is right, however, the significance is not merely premeditation.

It is awareness of interference.

If you arrange for another adult to be absent before doing something, the obvious question is why his absence mattered.

If Clancy understood that Patrick would prevent her from killing the children, that fact bears directly on whether she understood that what she intended to do violated the rules governing the world she inhabited.

It does not conclusively answer the legal question. Again, a delusional person might hide an act she nevertheless believes is morally required. A mother who genuinely believes God has ordered her to kill her children might understand perfectly well that her husband would stop her.

But every time we introduce one of these possibilities, we return to the same evidentiary requirement:

Show me the psychosis, which either began extraordinarily late making it an extremely rare presentation for an already-rare condition — or had existed for a very long time without anyone recognizing it, including the medical professionals treating her.

Not the depression.

Not the anxiety.

Not the insomnia.

Not the medication list.

Not the fact that she was suicidal.

Not the fact that she committed an act so horrifying that psychologically healthy people struggle to imagine doing it.

Show me evidence that the reality Lindsay Clancy inhabited on January 24, 2023, was meaningfully different from the reality inhabited by everyone around her.

Because that is what psychosis means.

The defense may still do exactly that.

But as the prosecution rests, I have not yet seen it.

Where This Leaves Me

There are several propositions about Lindsay Clancy that I believe can all be true simultaneously.

She was mentally ill.

She was suffering terribly.

She was receiving complicated psychiatric treatment.

Her treatment may have been inadequate, poorly coordinated, or actively harmful.

Psychiatric medication may have worsened her condition.

Her doctors may have made serious mistakes.

None of those propositions establishes that she lacked moral agency when she killed Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

This distinction has been almost entirely lost in the public conversation.

Compassion is not a finding of fact.

Mental illness is not synonymous with incapacity.

Suicidality is not psychosis.

A long medication list is not psychosis.

A horrifying act is not proof of psychosis merely because psychologically healthy people cannot imagine committing it.

And motherhood is not incapacity.

I understand the impulse behind this better than I may sound like I do.

We, as a society, need to believe that mothers love their children.

Not merely that most mothers love their children. There is something deep in us that wants a mother loves her children to function as an axiom — one of those foundational truths about the universe that does not require proof because everything else is built on top of it.

Those of us who had outlier-bad childhoods know the axiom is false, but we want it to be true, too, so we get it on some level. Despite the outlier-bad childhood, I still maintain that I understand that feeling because I have versions of it myself.

Every time one of the Woke idiots starts playing language games about whether two plus two might sometimes equal five, something in my mathematician brain starts screaming: NO, GODDAMNIT. TWO PLUS TWO EQUALS FOUR. IT HAS TO. I CANNOT LIVE IN A UNIVERSE WHERE THIS IS NOT TRUE ALL OF THE TIME.

Obviously the stakes here are infinitely greater than an irritating argument about arithmetic.

The proposition mothers love their children feels like it ought to be even more fundamental than two plus two equals four.

Children are born completely helpless. Human civilization itself depends upon adults caring for them, and the mother is the first person upon whom that tiny human life ordinarily depends. The possibility that a mother could look at her own children — children who trust her absolutely, who run to her when they are frightened, who have no conception that she could ever be the danger — and deliberately hurt them is not merely upsetting.

It is terrifying.

It violates something we desperately need to believe about how the world works.

And I think that helps explain some of the intensity surrounding this case. If the alternative is Lindsay Clancy loved her children but became so profoundly psychotic that she killed them while no longer understanding reality, then the universe remains comprehensible.

Then two plus two is still four.

The axiom survives. Mothers love their children.

Something external — disease, medication, psychosis, medical malpractice — temporarily transformed this mother into someone who was no longer herself.

I understand why people want that to be true.

It may even be true, though at this point it looks far less likely to me than the alternative.

But wanting an explanation to be true because the alternative is horrifying is not evidence for the explanation.

And unlike two plus two equals four, “every mother loves her children and therefore could never knowingly choose to harm them” is not a mathematical axiom.

It is an empirical claim about human beings.

Human beings sometimes violate our deepest expectations of them. Parents abuse children. Parents neglect children. Parents abandon children. Parents kill children.

Mothers are human beings, and human beings are capable of extraordinary love and extraordinary cruelty.

We cannot reason backward from I cannot bear to believe a mother knowingly did this to therefore she could not have knowingly done it.

That would not be compassion.

It would be allowing our terror of one possible explanation to substitute for evidence of another.

I began this analysis with two standards deliberately separated from each other: the legal standard the jury must apply and the moral standard I apply myself — and that I believe you should apply, which is why I’m bothering to publish something I wrote from my own notes and attempts at logically working this out.

Legally, Lindsay Clancy is in an unusually strong position because Massachusetts places the burden on the Commonwealth. She does not have to prove that she lacked criminal responsibility. The prosecution has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not lack it — they must prove that she did in fact possess the substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of what she did or to conform her behavior to the requirements of law.

That is an unusually demanding burden.

The defense has not begun presenting its case as I write this. It may produce psychiatrists who explain the apparent contradictions I have spent thousands of words identifying. It may produce evidence of psychosis that existed contemporaneously but was missed. It may establish a medication-induced condition that radically changes how I understand the events of January 24, 2023. It may establish that behaviors I currently regard as evidence of agency are perfectly compatible with a particular psychotic state.

If it does, I will change my mind. That is what evidence is for.

And because the Commonwealth bears the burden of proof, I can also imagine evidence that would leave me personally convinced that Clancy retained moral responsibility while nevertheless leaving a reasonable juror uncertain enough that Massachusetts law requires a finding that she was not criminally responsible.

Those positions are not contradictory. It is not hard to imagine being in that position. If I’m ever on a criminal jury, I regard that as a very likely outcome — the state not meeting its burden beyond my reasonable doubts, yet my being aware that the defendant probably did it.

But based on the evidence available to me today, I have not seen remotely enough to relieve Lindsay Clancy of moral responsibility for what she did. And I have seen more than enough to indicate that she was not in a psychotic state incompatible with acting lawfully and morally.

And I think some of the eagerness to do so reveals something deeply uncomfortable about the way we talk about women in general — but especially mothers.

Women Are Not Angels. Not Even Mothers.

We correctly spent decades rejecting the idea that women are children.

Women can sign contracts. Women can own property. Women can practice medicine. Women can raise children alone. Women pilot planes, perform surgery, run corporations, vote, govern, and make consequential decisions affecting everyone around them.

With those capacities comes something less pleasant but equally fundamental:

Women can be responsible for doing terrible things.

Mothers can be responsible for doing terrible things.

Recognizing postpartum psychosis does not require abandoning that principle.

Recognizing medication injury does not require abandoning it.

Recognizing mental illness does not require abandoning it.

Quite the opposite.

If Lindsay Clancy genuinely lost the capacity to understand reality or control her actions, then she deserves to have that incapacity recognized.

Not because she is a mother, not because what happened is unbearable to contemplate, and not because we desperately want an explanation that makes three murdered children fit into a comprehensible universe.

She deserves it if, and only if, the evidence establishes it.

But moral agency cannot work only in one direction. We cannot insist that women be treated as competent adults when they succeed, choose, lead, consent, work, parent, and exercise power, then quietly revoke that adulthood when one of them does something monstrous.

Lindsay Clancy was suffering.

Lindsay Clancy was mentally ill.

Lindsay Clancy may have been failed by people whose job was to help her.

All of those things deserve to be investigated with seriousness and compassion.

But Cora, Dawson, and Callan deserve seriousness and compassion too.

And that requires us to resist the explanation that makes the world feel safest and lets us believe the things we most deeply cherish and want to believe — until the evidence earns it.

It requires us to distinguish mental illness from psychosis, separate suffering (even terrible suffering) from incapacity, split explanation apart from exoneration, and to have the courage to draw a bright line between what we desperately need to be true and what the evidence actually allows us to conclude.

The defense may yet provide evidence that changes that conclusion. If it does, I will change mine.

At the time I am writing this, it hasn’t.

And perhaps that is the most important thing I can say after thousands of words spent trying to reason through a case that inspires extraordinarily strong feelings: our feelings are information about us.

They tell us what frightens us, what horrifies us, what we find impossible to imagine, and which axioms we need in order for the world to feel comprehensible.

They do not tell us what happened in that basement.

Only the evidence can do that.