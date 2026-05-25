The Democratic National Committee, working from a theory of medicine all its own, has performed an autopsy on itself and then disowned the result before the body was cold.

The report was commissioned in early 2025 by DNC Chair Ken Martin from outside strategist Paul Rivera, who delivered a draft late last year. Martin shelved it. After months of pressure from state parties, governors — Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro reportedly chief among them — donors, and finally CNN preparing to publish a leaked copy, Martin relented and posted Rivera’s draft online.

It is 192 pages long.

The Executive Summary is blank.

The Conclusion is blank.

The Appendices are blank.

The Notes for the Reader are incomplete.

The Sources are blank.

Every page bears a red disclaimer at the top stating that the document reflects the views of the author, not the DNC, and that the DNC was not provided with the underlying sourcing, interviews, or supporting data for many of the assertions and therefore cannot independently verify the claims.

In an accompanying Substack post, Martin explained that the report “does not meet my standards” and that he does not “endorse what’s in this report, or what’s left out of it.” Rivera is no longer working with the committee.

Picture a hospital releasing a coroner’s report stapled to a Post-it: we don’t actually stand behind any of this.

That is the document. That is what a year of waiting produced. A 192-page report on the worst presidential loss the party has suffered since 2004, with the five most important sections left blank, every page red-flagged by its own publisher, and the chair of the publishing committee using his personal Substack to tell the world he doesn’t believe what’s inside it.

Your Data Scientist Has A Bias

Before I get into the 192 pages, a word about how I read them.

The most important thing any data scientist can do is rigorous mathematics. The second most important thing — so important that, especially with statistics, it often influences the choices in the first — is calibrate for her own bias. That means that when the math starts pointing toward the conclusion I was already hoping for, I do more of it, not less. I run the second test. I run the third. I check whether the result survives a different specification, a different subset, a different threshold. I treat the convenient answer as the one most likely to be wrong, because it is the one I am least equipped to see clearly. The inconvenient answer earns its keep by surviving ordinary scrutiny. The convenient one has to survive twice as much.

I should also say plainly where I stand, because anyone who claims to have no stake in this election is lying.

I am thoroughly disgusted with both parties and my reading on 2024’s choices — both then and now — is that it was a choice between a narcissist primarily interested in his own financial gain but secondarily interested in helping ordinary Americans across all immutable characteristic groups, and a narcissist primarily interested in furthering a cultural revolution I find abominable and secondarily interested in helping non-Americans who got here illegally, with helping Americans a distant third, and prioritizing, among that group, the ones with minority sexual orientations and gender identities.

In other words: my bias against the Democratic party should not be read as support for the Republican party. I am a pragmatist who got used to “survival mode” before I could read. I see American politics accordingly.

But we have what we have — a binary choice, and one of the choices released this autopsy. So I am going to take the autopsy seriously as a document. I am going to read what it actually says, line by line, and compare its claims to publicly available data. Where the data supports the report, I will say so. Where the data contradicts it, I will show the contradiction.

And where the report goes silent — which it does, repeatedly, in the places where silence is most revealing — I will note the silence and ask what it means.

But before any of that, the document itself has to be acknowledged for what it is.

Three Modes, Honestly Labeled

Before I go further: I am doing three different things in this essay, and you deserve to know which one is happening when.

Mode one: fact-checking. When the autopsy makes an empirical claim — vote margins, spending totals, turnout figures, basic arithmetic — I am checking that claim against public data. If I say something is wrong, I mean it is demonstrably wrong in a way any other analyst could reproduce with a calculator and twenty minutes.

Mode two: interpretation. Political autopsies are narratives about causation, incentives, and institutional behavior. When I argue the report externalizes blame or avoids certain topics, I am reading the document, not channeling the Democratic Party’s soul through a Ouija board. Reasonable people can disagree.

Mode three: open editorializing. This is my Substack. I am not writing in the voice I use when my boss is paying me. I am a citizen reading a document I frequently found absurd, evasive, and unintentionally funny, and I am going to say so. Some sections here are analytical. Some are snide. I am not going to pretend the snide parts are analytical, and I expect the reader not to pretend the analytical parts are snide.

A bad subtraction problem is not the same thing as a bad strategic conclusion. A factual contradiction is not the same thing as a moral indictment. A sarcastic line is not a statistical finding. I will try to keep these straight. When I fail, please email me; my rates for being corrected are reasonable.

The reason I am being explicit about this is that the factual problems and the institutional problems in the autopsy are tangled together in a specific way. The document presents itself as rigorous analysis while containing errors, contradictions, placeholders, unsupported claims, and entire blank sections where the conclusions were supposed to go. So yes — I am fact-checking it. I am also mocking it. Sometimes, frankly, it earned both at once, and trying to separate them would be a disservice to the document.

The First Finding

The campaign that lost in November 2024 lost, more than for any other single reason, because its candidate could not bring herself to take responsibility for anything. I wrote at length on this last fall after reading her book, and I will not rehearse the case here. What matters now is the pattern, not the person.

Because look at what the party has produced in response.

A document that disowns itself on every page.

A chair who commissioned the analysis and then publicly refused to endorse it.

An author who could not — or would not — write the conclusion.

Sources that do not exist.

An executive summary that was, per the document’s own admission, “not provided by author.”

The party that lost because its candidate could not take responsibility commissioned an autopsy that does not take responsibility, produced by an author who would not take responsibility for the conclusions, published by a chair who would not take responsibility for the contents, citing sources that no one will take responsibility for verifying.

The form has recapitulated the failure.

That is the first finding of this essay, and it required reading exactly zero pages of the report to reach it.

The remaining 192 pages are below.

A Tour of Everything The Report Cannot Admit

The autopsy spends pages 9-16 walking through every federal election from 2008 to 2024. On its face, this is a standard analytical move — context-setting before the diagnosis. A reader sees the section title, sees the chronological structure, and reasonably expects historical scaffolding.

That is not what the recap is. The recap is, on consecutive pages, a worked example of the interpretive method the autopsy is about to apply to 2024.

Reading it carefully tells you, in advance, what the rest of the document will be incapable of saying.

The pattern is consistent enough that it functions as a diagnostic: every election in this recap is misread the exact same way.

The central fact about each cycle — the thing that, in each case, most determined the outcome — is either omitted entirely or buried so deeply that the recap’s framework cannot engage with it. The omissions are not gaps. They are the shape of the document.

I want to walk through what the autopsy says about each election, and what it cannot.

2008

The first black president of the United States is elected. The autopsy gives the year a brief recap and does not mention race.

This is a stunning thing to leave out, because race was the central organizing reality of the 2008 cycle — the historic fact of it, the turnout surge it produced among black voters (which hit its modern peak that year), the youth mobilization, the international response. You cannot recap 2008 in any honest sense without naming this. It is the fact the entire cycle ran on.

Rivera leaves it out, and the reason is structural. Mentioning race would force the report to confront a finding it is forbidden to make: that the 2008 high-water mark — which the report uses as its baseline for measuring “retrogression” across the next sixteen years — was driven in significant part by the specific mobilization power of the specific candidate, and that specifically cannot be replicated by structural investments in state parties, voter registration drives, or “support and training.”

Obama 2008 is not a template the party can build toward. It is a singular event. Naming the racial dimension would mean admitting the baseline is unreproducible, which would mean admitting that “retrogression from 2008” is not a coherent measure of party health, which would mean abandoning the report’s framing entirely.

This is also, it has to be said, an extraordinary inversion. The autopsy’s animating model for renewal is Ron Brown, the black DNC chair who took over in 1989 and explicitly led the party out of the wilderness by, in his own words, making his tenure less about race and more about the races we win.

The party has, in 2026, internalized that speech-policing so completely in the opposite direction that it cannot acknowledge race even where the acknowledgment is required by the historical record. Brown told them to talk less about race so they could win elections. Rivera now cannot say Obama was black and it mattered even when describing the election Obama won.

2010

Citizens United and the rise of super PACs. This section gets the longest treatment of any election in the recap — full paragraphs, dramatic framing, the dark-money origin story the autopsy needs for its conclusion.

The numbers do not survive contact with public sources, but the problem is subtler than fabrication. Rivera writes that 2010 saw “approximately $500 million in outside spending, with super PACs spending $62.6 million.” OpenSecrets, which is the canonical source, publishes two different figures for 2010 depending on what you count: $294 million for outside groups excluding national party committees, or $479 million if you include them. These are not interchangeable. The $62.6 million super PAC figure Rivera cites is a subset of the smaller number — super PACs are non-party outside groups. So his sentence pairs the all-groups headline total with a non-party subset, as if they belonged to the same accounting. They don’t.

The chart on the very same page is the all-groups version, reproduced directly from OpenSecrets.

The 2010 bar tops out at roughly $430 million — which is the right ballpark for the $479M figure, and below the $500M Rivera asserts in the text above it. So his text inflates against his own chart, and his super-PAC subset belongs to a different total than the one he’s using.

Either he picked the bigger methodology and rounded up, or he mashed two methodologies together in one sentence. Either way, the numbers in his text do not reconcile with the numbers in his chart, on the same page.

The DNC’s red box reads “No evidence provided for this claim.” That annotation is technically correct and substantively cowardly. The evidence is present — it’s on the page, in the chart Rivera himself reproduces — and it disagrees with him. The DNC noticed enough to annotate. They did not notice enough, or did not have the institutional courage, to correct.

This gets the full treatment because the we were outspent by bad actors frame is what the autopsy needs to support its conclusion. The narrative survives the absence of supporting data because the narrative is doing institutional work the data cannot displace.

2012

The election that proved the Obama coalition was real and had become reproducible — that 2008 was not a fluke driven by financial-crisis tailwinds — gets three sentences. The election that, by the autopsy’s own framing, would establish the realistic ceiling for what the modern Democratic coalition can achieve under non-crisis conditions, is starved of analysis.

Acknowledging 2012 in any serious way would force the question of what the party did to its own coalition between 2012 and 2016.

The framework cannot survive that question.

2016 — “Divisions and Distractions”

The section title is the first move. Not Defeat. Not The Loss. Divisions (passive, locating the problem inside the party as background noise rather than failure) and Distractions (which implies external interference rather than candidate or strategic failure). The header is the thesis.

The first substantive sentence: After years of disinvestment in state parties, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton inherited a party in turmoil.

The spending-reflex (always, always, the answer is “throw more money at the problem”) diagnosis is being applied retroactively to 2016. Clinton lost because the state parties were under-resourced. Not because Clinton was a poor candidate, not because of strategic failures, not because of the coalition. Disinvestment. Infrastructure. Money.

The same diagnosis the autopsy will apply to 2024 is being applied to 2016 — which means the autopsy is not actually examining either election.

It is applying a template.

Note the verb: inherited. Clinton, the 2008 runner-up, the eight-year Secretary of State, the most prepared and credentialed nominee in modern Democratic history, is positioned as the recipient of a party that failed her.

She did not run. She inherited. She did not lose. The infrastructure failed her.

The next sentence: A series of dramatic events, massive election interference, and poor strategy cost Democrats what many assumed to be a history-making Presidency.

Stop on the order of those three clauses. A series of dramatic events — passive voice, no agent, no specifics. Refers presumably to Comey, WikiLeaks, the access-Hollywood tape, but does not name any of them. Things happened. Massive election interference — stated as flat fact, in 2026, with no qualification, no source, no measurement, in a 192-page report whose own publisher annotated every page with a disclaimer that they cannot independently verify the claims.

The word massive is doing magnitude work. The underlying evidence for that magnitude has been contested by serious analysts across the political spectrum for nine years. Poor strategy — finally, at position three, the Clinton campaign’s own decisions get a mention. No specifics. No examination. Lumped in with dramatic events and massive interference as if it were the third equal element in a series.

Among the myriad omissions in this section: Trump himself, a candidate who brought something new and previously unseen to politics, a reality-TV star in a reality-TV culture; the DNC's documented thumb on the scale against Sanders in 2016, later confirmed by internal emails and a federal lawsuit; the Comey letter; and about a dozen other things that were important.

This section is also where the template that the rest of the autopsy will apply to 2024 first appears in mature form. External forces, infrastructure under-investment, strategic missteps (mentioned briefly), candidate as victim of conditions. The 2024 narrative is being pre-loaded by the 2016 narrative.

By the time the reader reaches the 2024 section, the framework has already been established: when Democrats lose, it is because of disinvestment, dramatic events, interference, and poor strategy in that order, never because of the candidate, the message, the coalition, or the policies.

2018

Democrats reclaim the House with a 40-seat gain. The autopsy credits a surge of resistance (and the utter incompetence of the federal Republican trifecta).

Note the asymmetry with 2016. Losses are entirely external. Wins are partly the party’s energy plus opponent failure.

The framework is consistent across cycles: the party is responsible for nothing it does poorly and entitled to credit for everything it does well. Resistance is internal; Republican trifecta incompetence is external; together they produced the win. In 2016, the candidate’s decisions were poor strategy listed as the third item in a three-item list. In 2018, the party’s organizing is the first thing named.

The structural pattern, restated: the autopsy’s framework allows the party agency only in victory and never in defeat. Defeats are visited upon the party by external forces. Victories are produced by the party’s own work.

2020

A Democratic trifecta. The autopsy credits anti-incumbent sentiment and the highest-turnout election since 1900.

COVID is not mentioned as a methodological reality of the cycle. Mail-in voting is not mentioned. The fact that the party’s entire turnout-prediction apparatus had to be rebuilt under emergency conditions, in real time, with no playbook, is not mentioned.

This is the single most important methodological fact about 2020. The conventional Get Out the Vote (GOTV) infrastructure — the door-knocking models, the in-person voter contact protocols, the turnout-likelihood scoring built on decades of in-person voting behavior — stopped working in March 2020 and could not be repaired in time.

The party that won that election did so by improvising under conditions no playbook covered. That improvisation, and what it cost and what it taught and what was lost when the apparatus snapped back to default in 2024, is the thing a serious autopsy would have spent a chapter on.

The autopsy does not mention it.

The omission is not random. Acknowledging COVID’s role in 2020 would force the framework to admit that 2020’s win was situational — a one-time emergency producing a one-time set of conditions — while 2016’s loss was structural. The autopsy needs the opposite: 2020’s win available as evidence the framework works, 2016’s loss available as evidence external forces are to blame.

The asymmetric framework cannot survive a serious treatment of COVID. So COVID does not appear.

The January 6 paragraph in this section is also where the DNC’s own staff flagged factual claims as contradicting public reporting. The “five deaths” framing and the “Capitol Police officer beaten to death by the insurrectionists” claim do not match the public record on the medical examiner’s findings about Brian Sicknick.

The political force of January 6 as an event does not depend on these specific factual claims being correct. The autopsy makes them anyway, and the DNC notices, and the DNC publishes the document with the inaccuracies preserved in a red box.

2022 — “The Fake Red Wave”

Democrats over-perform historical expectations for the party in the White House at the midterms. The autopsy credits this to defeating legacy media handwringing and cherry-picked partisan polling. In the states, the over-performance is attributed to aggressive partisan gerrymanders working against Democrats in some states and Democrats benefiting from commission or court-drawn maps in others.

The Dobbs decision does not appear in this section.

I want to say that again, because of how astonishing it is. The single most important political event of the 2022 cycle — the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022, five months before the midterm — is not mentioned.

The decision that mobilized women, suburbanites, and young voters at historic rates, the decision that every serious analyst of the 2022 cycle identifies as the proximate cause of the Democratic over-performance, is invisible in the autopsy’s recap of that cycle.

The omission tracks the autopsy’s deeper unwillingness to engage with abortion policy as a complicating coalition issue. Acknowledging that Dobbs drove 2022 would force the question of how abortion played in 2024 — a question that splits the activist wing of the party from the persuadable middle. So 2022 gets explained through gerrymandering, and the actual driver of the over-performance becomes a thing the autopsy cannot name.

The Recap of the Recap

After the chronological walk-through, Rivera offers a summary. He makes the claim: Every election cycle since 2008 has reflected an increasing polarization in our national politics, with narrowing margins determining control in each successive cycle.

The DNC flagged this: Analysis not supported by publicly available data.

The annotation is correct. Presidential margins since 2008: 7.3 points in 2008, 3.9 in 2012, -2.1 in 2016 (popular vote, with the Electoral College going the other way), 4.4 in 2020, 1.5 in 2024.

These margins do not narrow successively. They fluctuate.

What the Recap Recaps

Every section of the historical context arc omits the thing that most determined its election. Race in 2008. The DNC primary scandal and Comey in 2016. COVID and mail-in voting in 2020. Dobbs in 2022.

These are not minor details. They are the things that, in each case, most determined the outcome. The autopsy is not failing to mention them by accident. They are unsayable because saying them would force the party to confront either external realities it cannot control (race, Comey, COVID, Dobbs) or internal failures it cannot admit (the candidate, the coalition, the activist wings, the DNC’s own institutional misconduct).

The historical recap is not setup for the analysis. It is the analysis, demonstrated in advance. Rivera shows the reader his method on every page before applying it to 2024. The method is: name the external causes in order of magnitude, place internal failures last and briefest, never name party actors as agents, never engage with the substance of what the candidate or campaign chose to say or not say, never acknowledge the cycle-defining fact if acknowledging it would force a reckoning.

By page sixteen, the reader has been given everything needed to predict what the 2024 analysis will conclude, what it will refuse to name, and where its arguments will collapse. The remainder of the report is the predictable application of a method visible to anyone who read the first sixteen pages with attention.

The omissions are the shape of the document.

The recap is the diagnosis.

A Note From Someone Who Does This Professionally

It would be unfair of me to flog Rivera for his errors without acknowledging that data work is genuinely hard and that smart, careful people make stupid mistakes in it constantly.

I have texted my boss more than once to say I have fried my brain to the point that I am about to make a stupid mistake, followed by revising a previously promised timeline for delivering something.

I do not enjoy sending those texts.

I send them anyway, because the alternative is shipping work I will be embarrassed by, and embarrassing my company in the bargain.

The discipline of noticing when you are too cooked to be reliable is part of the job. The work of catching your own errors before they go out the door is most of the rest of it.

Data analysts working from public sources have one of the cleanest tools imaginable for that error-catching work, and I use it routinely. When I am about to send something based on public data — federal contracting data, census data, anything that does not touch proprietary or sensitive information — I paste the analysis into an AI and tell it: play the role of a hostile nit-picker who is desperate to catch me in a mistake, an omission, or an internal contradiction.

Then I read the response carefully and fix what it finds.

80-90% of the time, it finds nothing. (The one perk of an anxiety disorder, ha ha.) The rest of the time, it finds something I would have been mortified to ship. This is one of the genuinely good and unambiguous use cases for AI as a working tool: a tireless, free, unemotional second pair of eyes that has no career incentive to flatter you — as long as you explicitly give it the framing where pointing out that you’re a moron is helpful. (If you don’t do this, it will tell you how brilliant you are — see my Golden Retriever series.)

It catches the typo where you wrote $500 million and meant $300 million. It notices when your text disagrees with your chart. It flags the sentence that trails off without a verb. It is the work of an entry-level fact-checker, available to anyone, at no cost, in seconds.

The Rivera report could have been run through this process in an hour. The author chose not to, or the DNC chose not to do it on his behalf before publication, or someone did and the warnings were ignored. I cannot tell you which. I can tell you that the kinds of errors the DNC’s own staff annotated — numbers appear inaccurate based on public data, claim contradicts public reporting, methodology appears internally inconsistent, contradicts claims elsewhere in the report — are exactly the kinds of errors that the hostile-nit-picker prompt catches in seconds.

The report shipped with all of them intact. That is not a story about how hard data work is.

That is a story about institutional indifference to whether the work is correct.

This is also where my professional sympathy for Rivera ends. I have made several of the mistakes Rivera made. I have also caught them, before they left my desk.

That is the difference between an analyst and an embarrassment, and the party paid for the latter.

Behind the Paywall

The remainder of this essay focuses less on the document’s surface-level sloppiness and more on the institutional assumptions underneath it.

I examine the report’s shifting methodologies, inconsistent numerical comparisons, and strategic contradictions in detail, but I also look at the deeper pattern running through the document: the repeated inability to distinguish tactical failures from substantive voter rejection.

I also address several major issues the autopsy either minimizes or avoids entirely, including the Biden re-run decision (yes, it really is silent on this), the Harris succession problem, coalition-management failures, and the widening gap between activist incentives and persuadable voters.

In other words: the rest of the review is less about howler-hunting and more about what kind of political institution produces a report like this in the first place.

I am saving up to buy new prescription hearing aids, so the rest of this review is paywalled. It includes my full analysis as a data scientist and a section giving my prediction for what this means about the 2028 race. I will remove the paywall if this review results in 25 paid upgrades.