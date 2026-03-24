A lot of you write to me.

I’m genuinely flattered by this, and I’m also genuinely terrible at answering, and I’ve made a kind of uneasy peace with both of those things being simultaneously true.

I’ve written enough about suicide and trauma that I have to save my very limited “answer email” time and energy for people who need something more than advice. Sorry not sorry.

Lately, the subject line has shifted.

For a while it was terror that college will turn your kids Woke or trans or both, how to help a depressed friend, grief, how to navigate shitty schools.

Now it’s AI. Specifically: you’ve figured out that I know more about this stuff than you do, which — I’ll be honest with you — is not a particularly high bar. I am not an AI researcher. I am not a tech journalist. I am a person who has real professional uses for these things and the “lived experience” sort of expertise (only), got intensely curious, went very deep, and came out the other side with strong opinions and a slightly exhausted expression.

I’ve written about this before, a few times, in a few registers. There’s the AI 101 explainer, which is the golden retriever of software metaphor you may have already encountered. There’s the follow-up, which is about what it actually means to train one. And there’s the weird personal one, where I used an LLM to teach myself color theory and learned some things about learning in the process. Those three, read in order, will tell you more or less where I stand and how I got there.

But you’re not writing me about the theory. You’re writing me about three things: your kids, your jobs, and the part where we all die.

Your Kids

No.

I mean: I understand the impulse. The tools exist, they’re everywhere, and the kids are going to find them whether you want them to or not.

But the question isn’t whether AI exists — it’s whether your kid is going to develop actual skills or an elaborate workaround. Those are not the same thing, and the gap between them will matter enormously in about four years.

If you have a kid heading into college in the next year or two, here is my genuinely heterodox advice: push math. Hard.

Not because math is the future — though it might be — but because we are in what I’d call the liminal period right now, and math has a property that almost nothing else does at the moment.

You take a math test by being handed a test and some scratch paper and producing a pencil from your own backpack. That’s it. No browser. No autocomplete. No plausible deniability.

Employers know this, and they know it about almost nothing else right now. A math major is one of the few credentials left that still functions as unambiguous signal. Think about it — if you were hiring right now, what would signal, more than a math major, that this kid for sure did their homework and didn’t cheat their way through by relying on a robot?

I’m not saying it’s the only path. I’m saying it’s the one I’d want my kid on right now, if I were you.

The cheat codes have costs. The bill will come due. That’s all I’ve got on the kids.

Your Jobs and the Part Where We All Die

These I’ll take together, because the honest answer to both is the same: nobody knows, and anyone who tells you otherwise is either dumb, lying, or selling something, and you should probably figure out which before you take their newsletter too seriously.

Here’s what I actually know, from the technical end.

I am currently a high-tier user to two major LLMs (Claude and ChatGPT), and have done innumerable experiments wherein I give them both the same task and compare their results.

They are nowhere near the point where they should be making real decisions. They still can’t reliably think through things like whether one should walk or drive to the car wash. (This is an example of one of those memetic “gotchas” that go around. It may or may not be patched by now, but the fact that a patch was ever necessary is the point.)

I use AI constantly as a skill amplifier — mostly to write code for data parsing and visualization that I could absolutely write myself, just faster and with fewer stupid mistakes. That only works because I already know what the pipeline is supposed to do, where it’s likely to break, and what questions to ask when something looks off.

You probably want a doctor who explains his diagnosis of your genuinely weird condition to AI and asks it to push back on what he may be forgetting.

You definitely do not want a doctor who uses AI to diagnose you in the first place or, God help us all, calculate your dosage.

I am also participating in the creation of a custom LLM for my company — one that will be trained exclusively on designated input from our own past output, with no access to the wider internet slop pile. So I have some (limited) skin in this game beyond the theoretical.

A few things I’m reasonably confident about:

We are very likely past the point of general-purpose improvement. Any LLM training on the internet is, at this point, training on its own previous output. The slop is in the water supply. That means the tools that exist right now are roughly as good as they’re going to get for general purposes. The ceiling has been hit, or is close to it.

Custom models are a different story, and a more limited one. What we’re building will only ever be capable of producing high-quality output like the output my company has produced for the last few decades. That’s the point. It will never write your kid’s history paper. It will never make AI “art.”

It has one job, scoped tightly, and that’s what makes it actually useful. Likewise the custom LLMs that are currently being built by academic research departments, Fortune 500s, etc.

The job consequences are real, but they run in a direction most people aren’t looking.

Yes, some jobs will be automated. But right now we are deep in the mess-making phase, and messes require humans to clean up.

Software engineers are going to — some are already — make a goddamn fortune cleaning up after “vibe coders” — the term for people who used AI to write code they didn’t understand, shipped it, and the messes are found later. Like the ones that accidentally published users’ financial data to the open internet. It’s about as bad as it sounds. (Side note: be very careful about installing cool new apps, especially habit trackers and games.)

Therapists will be treating people who used AI as a therapist and gave themselves new problems that aren’t in the DSM yet.

Lawyers are already charging premium rates to clean up what happened when people used AI as a lawyer.

Tutors — I’ll speak from experience here — will be spending years getting kids college-ready who were allowed to opt out of learning in high school.

These are not hypothetical future jobs. They are happening now, and they will be enormous in two years.

I fully expect to one day pay off my student loans and then buy a house (no small thanks to you people for paying to read my thoughts and/or commissioning art from me). And I expect to pay the house off early by moonlighting as a clean-up data scientist.

Companies are currently having people who know fuck-all ask ChatGPT what to order, who to fire, etc. They are making astonishing messes, and I expect to have to set an alarm to remind me to vote in 2028 because I’ll be so busy charging premium rates to clean up their bullshit.

And if anyone saves us from the worst of it, my money is on lawyers.

Not technologists, not regulators, not the AI companies themselves.

Lawyers.

People have already died following AI medical advice.

Lawsuits have already been filed by families of people who ended their lives after extended conversations with AI companions.

Applications have shipped with “vibe coded” security holes that caused real harm.

Fear of liability is not glamorous, but it is, historically, the mechanism that produces the most sweeping and reliable change. I’d rather have good policy, but I’ll take terrified legal departments if that’s what’s available.

I’m not telling you everything is fine. It isn’t. The short term is genuinely bad and the long term is genuinely uncertain, and anyone who tells you they’ve got the full picture is selling something.

What I’m telling you is that the worst predictions have a way of not coming true, that humans are surprisingly good at finding the new thing we’re needed for, and that the most reliable hedge against all of this is still, stubbornly, knowing how to actually do the thing.

Hope this helps.