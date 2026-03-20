Housekeeping: next week, paid subscribers get my review of Cory Booker’s Stand — continuing my series on books by high-profile politicos and likely or past Presidential candidates. Previous installments covered books by Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Josh Shapiro, Michelle Obama, and Karine Jean-Pierre.

I’ve also finished a new drawing, and the original is up for auction to help reduce my student loan balance. It’s 9x12 on Strathmore 400 paper in Caran d’Ache Luminance colored pencil (the fancy stuff, rated lightfast for decades). Shipping with insurance runs about $30 in the US. Email bids to vtwriterartist at gmail.

Housekeeping was at the top of this post because the topic is intense, grim, and heavy, and I didn’t want to pivot from the topic into “coming soon” and an auction.

This one is tough. Consider this your content warning for child sexual abuse and everything related to it.

I woke up on Thursday morning to news of another arrest in the Duggar family.

For nearly a decade, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were the smiling face of a certain vision of Christian family life. Their TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting — which followed several earlier documentaries about the family — ran from 2008 to 2015. It made them genuine celebrities in conservative evangelical circles — a large, cheerful, modestly dressed homeschooling family with a bus and an apparently inexhaustible supply of children whose names all started with J: Josh, Jana, John, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn, and Josie.

They were not fringe figures. They were invited to speak at conservative political events, they met presidential candidates, and they represented, for tens of millions of American Christians, proof that a family could be built entirely around a specific set of religious convictions and come out wholesome, happy, and functional on the other side.

The show was enormously popular precisely because it made that vision look achievable — even attractive. Children who obeyed promptly and loved their siblings, a family that worked together. I remember how quick the Christian community I grew up in was to make excuses for their extremism.

The excuses were necessary because, if you looked closely, the seams showed. The family managed their home through "jurisdictions" — a fancy word for chores. One of the girls' jurisdictions was to do ten loads of laundry a day. A nearby brother's jurisdiction was to feed the dog. When this disparity was pointed out, the adults around me had an answer ready: well, the boys helped build the house. It was said as though it settled the matter.

What it actually revealed was the matter itself — that in this family, as in the theology that structured it, the labor of girls was ambient and invisible and infinite, while the labor of boys was episodic, bounded, and worthy of being remembered and cited years later as justification.

The girls were not individuals with developing capacities who deserved an equitable share of childhood. They were a class, born into service. The laundry was always going to be theirs.

The Duggar family's religious life was structured around the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a now-defunct authoritarian ministry founded by Bill Gothard that emphasized absolute paternal authority, rigid sex roles, and an elaborate system of rules governing everything from courtship to clothing. Gothard himself was removed from IBLP in 2014 following accusations of sexual harassment and abuse from dozens of women and girls.

The IBLP’s influence was far more wide-ranging than most people realize. Their concept of an “umbrella of spiritual authority” quickly became common in evangelical circles, especially in the South, and this applied even to churches that were officially unaffiliated with IBLP. I lost count of how many times I was told that I was “subject to” my parents until I married a Christian man of their choosing, or at least to whom they gave their approval and blessing.

What the cameras in the Duggar home didn’t show, and what their religious community actively helped conceal, was that the eldest son, Josh, had molested five girls as a teenager, four of them his own sisters. When this became public in 2015, TLC canceled the show. The family’s response — and their church’s response, and their community’s response — was not to reckon with what had happened but to manage it: counseling that wasn’t really counseling, confession that was directed at God rather than law enforcement, and a theology that had already decided the girls were implicated in their own violation.

Josh went on to marry, have seven children, and continue as a public figure in conservative politics. In 2021, he was arrested for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). He is currently serving a twelve-and-a-half year federal sentence. He will not be released until 2032.

To the best of my knowledge, Anna Duggar has never allowed any of their seven children — three sons and four daughters — to be questioned or examined by a professional. Whether any of them have been molested by their father is therefore not a question anyone has been permitted to answer.

Joseph Duggar — the seventh of Jim Bob and Michelle’s nineteen children — was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, including molestation of a victim under the age of twelve. He allegedly confessed to both the victim’s father and law enforcement, and is awaiting extradition. According to law enforcement, the abuse occurred during a family vacation to Panama City Beach, Florida in 2020, when the victim was nine years old.

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed publicly, but the available details make the probable picture reasonably clear. The crime occurred on a family vacation. Joseph’s wife, Kendra, comes from a large family with multiple sisters. The victim’s father — who is in all likelihood Joseph’s father-in-law, and almost certainly his pastor — was the first person Joseph confessed to, after the now-fourteen-year-old came forward to her father.

In IBLP culture and in fundamentalist Christianity more generally, confession to a pastor carries enormous spiritual weight. It is the designated mechanism for managing sin within the community.

What makes this case different from the way these communities normally handle such confessions is what the father did next: he called the police.

That decision deserves to be named for what it is. In a culture where spiritual authority is absolute, where the integrity of the family unit is a theological value, and where the system’s entire design runs toward internal management of sin rather than external accountability, a father who believes his daughter and immediately contacts law enforcement is not doing the obvious thing.

He is doing the revolutionary thing. He blew the system open.

Whatever comes next in this case flows from that one act. To many readers, this is the bare minimum a father should do. In the world this family comes from, it makes him a hero.

It is also worth pausing on the five years between the abuse and the disclosure. She was nine years old in 2020. Girls raised in this culture are not given language for bodily autonomy. They are given language for modesty, for purity, for their responsibility to the spiritual and emotional well-being of the males around them.

The vocabulary required to say what he did to me was wrong and I am allowed to say so is not issued at birth. For many survivors it takes years to build.

For a girl raised in this world, it may take longer still — because the very framework she was handed to understand herself and her body was designed, however unintentionally, to make that sentence harder to form.

I believe that two Duggar sons growing up to prey on children was a direct consequence of the extremist Christian culture in which they were raised.

I know this culture from the inside — I was raised in it, and when I disclosed my own abuse, I was required to pray for forgiveness for my sexual sin. (I had, after all, had sex outside of marriage.)

All the Responsibility, None of the Agency

In the world of evangelical fundamentalism, of which the IBLP is just on the extreme end of the spectrum, girls and women are responsible for managing male sexuality.

That statement is going to hit some of you as an exaggeration on my part, but it isn’t. I went to school in a church basement, and all the girls had to wear shorts under our skirts, every day. This was allegedly to protect our modesty when playing on the playground, but really think about it.

Think about why a group of adults decided that little girls wearing skirts needed an extra layer of clothing around their genitals.

The Duggars took this one step farther, literally making their girl children responsible for keeping their male children from sin. The girls were responsible for internalizing the family’s standards of modesty, and when a girl or woman was not dressed in a manner that met them, the girls would call, “Nike!” This was a signal to their brothers to stare at their shoes (i.e. their Nikes) until the immodestly dressed girl or woman had passed.

Think about this for a minute. Those adults were thinking about men looking up little girls' skirts. They dressed us accordingly.

And they called it protecting our modesty — as though the modesty being protected was ours.

Imagine that you’re an 8-year-old girl, surrounded by adults talking about modesty, purity, and sin on a daily basis.

In order to internalize these standards — why these body parts and not those — you have to think about sexuality in an inappropriate way. Then you have to internalize that your brothers, whom you love, are in danger of hellfire. You have to find the emotional and cognitive energy to care about their potential to sin, and to do so without ever letting up.

And then you have to draw attention to yourself, in public, by the ludicrous means of calling, “Nike!” and taking responsibility for keeping male eyes from looking in a sinful direction.

This is not background to what happened in the Duggar house and eventually beyond it. It is the mechanism. The abuse was not a failure of the system.

It was the system producing its logical output.

Collapsed Gradation

To understand how a boy raised in this world becomes a man who molests children, you have to understand what the theology does to the moral imagination.

In a normally functioning moral development, a person learns to navigate a spectrum. A glance is different from a stare. A stare is different from a fantasy. A fantasy is different from a conversation. A conversation is different from a touch. The gradations matter — not because every step on that spectrum is equally acceptable, but because the spaces between them are where conscience gets built.

You learn where lines are because you can see the distance between them.

You learn to stop because stopping somewhere short of the worst thing is meaningfully different from not stopping at all.

The theology of IBLP and its fellow travelers obliterates that spectrum entirely.

In this world, a glance at an immodestly dressed woman is already a sin of significant spiritual weight. The boys were not taught that looking was a minor thing to be managed with ordinary self-discipline. They were taught that looking was a catastrophic failure — a door opened to Satan, a grievous wound to their purity, a thing requiring immediate intervention by their sisters and eventual confession to spiritual authority.

The distance between a glance and an assault, morally and psychologically, was reduced to almost nothing. You are already a sinner the moment your eyes move wrong. The category of fallen, impure, in need of redemption kicks in at the lowest possible threshold.

Once you are in that category, the incremental cost of each subsequent step collapses. You have already failed. The framework that might have allowed you to think I have done something wrong but I can stop here was never built, because it requires gradations the theology refused to supply.

There is no inhabitable middle ground.

There is only pure and fallen. And once you are fallen, you are fallen.

Now consider what happens when a boy raised this way hits puberty and finds that the desire he has been taught is catastrophically sinful is also, as it turns out, completely unignorable.

He cannot date. He cannot have normal adolescent romantic experiences that would teach him, through ordinary fumbling trial and error, how desire and ethics coexist. He has no legitimate language for what he is feeling. He has no graduated framework for navigating it.

What he has is a vast, undifferentiated category of sin — and he is already in it.

Here is where I want to say something that is going to be uncomfortable, and I want to be precise, because precision matters here.

I think there is a reason that the Duggar brothers’ offenses involve children rather than adult women. I do not think it is incidental. Josh Duggar's name appeared in the Ashley Madison leak in 2015 — the adultery website, for those blessedly unfamiliar — which demonstrates that his offenses were not limited to children. He was also, apparently, pursuing adult women outside his marriage.

I am not arguing that men raised in this theology are incapable of, or disinclined towards, finding adult women attractive. I am arguing something narrower: that the specific architecture of this theology makes children a target in a way that other environments do not, and that the reasoning, such as it is, follows from the premises they were handed.

In a theological world where all female sexuality is a source of contamination and temptation — where a grown woman’s body is the threat that requires the Nike system, that requires the shorts under skirts, that requires the umbrella of male authority to manage — a child is, in a grotesque and inverted way, safer.

A little girl has not yet become the thing the theology fears. She is not yet a sexual being in the way that adult women are defined as being. She does not carry the full weight of the temptation that requires all those rules.

And CSAM, in this same inverted logic, sits at a strange remove from the sin the theology most obsesses over.

The theology’s great terror is adultery — sexual contact with another man’s wife, the betrayal of the covenant, the corruption of the family unit. CSAM does not look like that. It does not involve an adult woman. It does not involve the kind of transgression the sermons were about. In a mind with no graduated moral framework, in a mind that was never taught to measure degrees of harm, it is possible — I am not saying rational, I am saying possible — for this to register as a lesser sin.

Farther from the thing they were told was the worst thing. Not what the pastor warned about.

I want to be absolutely clear, because this is the internet and when the inevitable mischaracterizations occur I need to know that it’s not my failure.

I am not offering this as mitigation. I am offering it as mechanism.

The theology did not excuse what these men did. It produced it. It handed them a moral architecture with no middle floors — only a ground level labeled pure and a basement labeled fallen — and then it cut off every legitimate staircase and told them the basement was inevitable anyway the moment their eyes moved wrong.

They had no tools. They were never given any.

That is not an excuse. It is an indictment — of the system, and of every adult who built it and called it holiness.

How the Wider Culture Collapsed All Gradations

The evangelical American culture was profoundly altered by a book, I Kissed Dating Goodbye. It was written by Joshua Harris, a 21-year-old from a homeschooling family.

He created “standards” — courtship only, no dating, since dating was just “practice for divorce”. Parental oversight, even for adults. Modest clothing, lest women cause their brothers in Christ to stumble. Early DTR (“define the relationship”) conversations, which put so much pressure on interactions between Christian young people that a mixed-sex pair chatting in the foyer, much less going to Starbucks, became fodder for inquiries about whether marriage was on the table.

He was 21 years old.

It would be impossible for me to exaggerate the influence his book had.

Years later, Harris did something that is genuinely rare in this world: he looked directly at what he had done. He created a space on his website where readers could tell him how his book had affected them, had personal phone calls with people who wanted to talk, and eventually co-produced a documentary called I Survived I Kissed Dating Goodbye — a title that tells you everything you need to know about the tenor of what he heard.

The testimonials were devastating. People who couldn't form normal relationships. People who had been told their entirely ordinary adolescent feelings were spiritual catastrophes. People who had internalized, at an age when they had no defenses against it, that desire itself was dangerous and that their value was inseparable from their purity.

Among the stories Harris collected was one about a girl who had been raped by her own brother; her parents, terrified of the impurity accusation, covered it up. I was gratified, when I read the testimonials, to see that being required to pray for forgiveness for getting molested is not a unique experience. That did a lot for me.

Harris pulled the book, apologized, and has since left Christianity entirely.

The boy who told a generation of Christian young people that their sexuality was a catastrophe waiting to happen divorced his wife, left Christianity, marched in Vancouver Pride, and issued a specific apology to the LGBTQ community for the harm his books caused them — without, notably, ever using a label for himself.

He has since remarried a woman. Whatever his inner life contains, he has never fully said. The theology he grew up in didn't give him language for it.

That, too, is part of the damage.

Convenient Agency

Our culture assigns agency to children in ways that are self-serving and inconsistent, and the inconsistency always runs in the same direction: children are granted agency when adults want to do something to them, and denied it when accountability might follow.

Conservative Christianity, as practiced by the Duggars and other fundamentalists, assigns moral responsibility to girl-children for the sexual behavior of their brothers and fathers — conscripting them into the management of male desire before they have language for their own.

At the same time, it denies them any real agency over their own lives, their own futures, their own bodies. They cannot choose whom to marry without paternal approval. They cannot define their own spiritual standing. They are responsible for everything and sovereign over nothing.

The purity ball is the clearest emblem of this: a formal ceremony, complete with white dresses, in which fathers and daughters exchange vows of purity — the daughter pledging her virginity, the father pledging to “guard” it.

The father stands in for the future husband. The daughter’s sexuality is not hers. It is transferred from one male guardian to the next. She is, at the ceremony meant to celebrate her purity, a vessel being handed off.

There is a reason our culture speaks constantly of parental rights and almost never of parental responsibilities. Rights, in both these worlds, flow upward — to the father, to the ideology, to the system. Responsibility flows downward, onto the child. The purity ball makes this visible. So does what comes next.

The secular world watches this and recoils, correctly.

Then it turns around and does its own version.

There is a great deal of political pressure, and now significant medical infrastructure, built around the idea that a child of eight or nine — Tanner Stage 2, the earliest signs of puberty — can meaningfully consent to puberty blockers, with their documented consequences for bone density and neurological development. A child of twelve or thirteen can, in many jurisdictions, consent to a bilateral mastectomy. These are not hypothetical edge cases. They are happening, and a doctor who performs and advocates for them has published a paper describing the practice.

A girl too young, by any legal or moral standard, to consent to having her breasts touched by an adult man is old enough, according to this framework, to consent to having them surgically removed by an adult man.

And girls who are placed on testosterone — which the medical literature confirms will cause vaginal atrophy, a permanent deterioration of vaginal tissue — are too young to consent to anyone touching that same vagina.

The agency appears precisely where it authorizes an adult to act. It disappears precisely where it would hold an adult accountable.

This is not a left problem or a right problem. It is a problem with how adults across the ideological spectrum think about children — which is to say, they don’t.

They think about what children represent, what children symbolize, what children make possible. The conservative sees a vessel for the faith and the bloodline. The progressive sees a vessel for the correct politics of identity.

In both cases, the child is a means. In neither case is the child an individual in the process of becoming — someone who needs, above all else, the one thing both systems are constitutionally incapable of providing: genuine moral scaffolding, built to their actual developmental scale, that will eventually make them capable of governing themselves.

That is what Josh Duggar never had. It is what Joseph Duggar never had.

It is what the nine-year-old girl on that Florida vacation was never supposed to need, because the system that surrounded her had already decided what she was for.

The Disease Is Collectivism

In August of 2024, I wrote an essay about conjoined twins and collectivism. The short version of its argument is this: individuality is the most precious thing we have, and we are giving it up — voluntarily, enthusiastically, and from both directions at once.

I didn’t know then that I would be returning to that argument here. But the Duggar case makes it unavoidable, because what happened in that family — and what is happening in the gender medicine movement — is not, at its root, about sex or religion or politics.

It is about what happens when a child is treated as a vessel rather than an individual.

The word “vessel” is very important here. A vessel holds something that belongs to someone else. It has no contents of its own. Its value is entirely instrumental — it matters insofar as it carries what the owner wants carried.

In the world of IBLP and evangelical fundamentalism, the Duggar daughters were vessels for the faith, for the family’s reputation, for their brothers’ purity, and eventually for their husbands’ lineage.

Their individual interiority — their developing sense of self, their capacity for moral reasoning, their right to a conscience of their own — was not the point.

The point was the ideology. The child served the system.

In the world of gender-affirming care for minors, children are vessels for a different ideology, but the structure is identical.

The child’s stated identity — extracted at an age when identity is, by definition, still forming — is treated as fixed, authoritative, and actionable.

Adults who might otherwise be expected to supply the judgment that children cannot yet fully supply for themselves instead defer entirely, and then act irreversibly. The individual child, in all her developmental complexity and unfinished becoming, disappears behind the ideological category.

The point is the ideology. The child serves the system.

What both systems share, and neither can tolerate, is the thing a developing child actually needs most: graduated moral scaffolding. Not rules handed down from above and not radical autonomy handed down from above, but the slow, iterative, sometimes painful process of learning that actions have consequences, that other people have interior lives, that desire must be weighed against harm, that the self is not the center of the universe — is also not nothing.

This is how conscience gets built. It is not dramatic. It does not make for good television or good theology.

It is just the ordinary work of growing up, and it requires adults who are willing to hold the line even when the child pushes against it — not because the child is a vessel, but because the child is a person who is not yet finished.

Josh Duggar was never given that scaffolding. Joseph Duggar was never given that scaffolding.

The girls around them were given a different deprivation: they were given responsibility without agency, which is the cruelest possible inversion of what moral development actually requires.

You cannot build a conscience in a child you have conscripted.

You cannot build genuine moral agency in a girl you have made into a purity guardian.

You cannot build a self in a child you have made into a category.

The right does this with sex roles. The left does this with identity. The mechanisms differ. The damage is the same.

I am not a both-sides writer, despite my politics, which are center-right. When I do a “both sides,” it’s in the service of forestalling stupid objections or making sure that understanding is equally available to all readers, despite their own biases.

I am not interested in false equivalence. Both sides are not always equally wrong.

But when the error is structural — when the mistake is using a child as a vessel for adult ideology rather than raising a child as an individual in the process of becoming — then the ideological flavor of the error is secondary to the error itself.

The Duggar girls did not suffer less because their suffering came from the right.

The children who will spend their adult lives managing the consequences of irreversible medical interventions will not suffer less because their suffering came from the left.

The disease is collectivism. The patient is always the child.

Asking the Right Question

Josh Duggar is in federal prison. Joseph Duggar was arrested three days ago. Same family. Same system. Same theology. Different victims.

At some point that stops being just a tragedy. It starts being data.

This essay has covered a lot of ground — the Duggar family’s rise and fall, the mechanics of a theology that made abuse structurally inevitable, the wider purity culture that shaped a generation, and the ways that our current cultural moment is making the same error from a different direction.

If it has seemed to wander, I’d ask you to consider that the wandering was the point.

These things are connected. The thread running through all of it is the same thread: what happens when the adults responsible for raising children decide, for whatever reason and from whatever ideological direction, that the child in front of them is a means rather than an end.

The question people will ask about Josh and Joseph Duggar is: what is wrong with these men?

It is the wrong question.

The right question is: what was never allowed to develop in them?

What was handed to them instead of the scaffolding for a conscience?

What was handed to the girls around them instead of agency?

I don’t ask those questions to excuse what either man did. I ask them because the children currently being raised inside systems that treat them as vessels — on the right and on the left — deserve adults who are willing to ask the hard questions before the arrests, not after.

The fourteen-year-old girl in Florida who finally found the words, and the father who believed her and called the police, did something that the religious and cultural system surrounding them was specifically designed to prevent.

They did it anyway.

That is where I choose to end.

Not with the men who broke something, but with the people who, despite everything, didn’t.

In a world that keeps finding new ways to fail its children, a father believed his daughter. That's not nothing.

That’s everything.