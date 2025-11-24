This essay discusses child abuse and specifically analyzes both a viral video of a child being repeatedly hit with a belt and the reaction to that video. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

My Monday morning ritual usually includes watching Disaffected, the podcast hosted by my dear friend

. I’m one of those irritating morning people, so by the time his show airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights, I’m already in bed, either asleep or on the way there.

I watched the new episode with a knot in my stomach, because Josh had warned me that it would include a viral video of a woman savagely beating her son in what looks, unmistakably, like a murderous rage.

I’m going to respond to that video in this essay. But before I do, I need to lay down a boundary. Readers who’ve been around for a while know that my childhood was one long abusive episode, and it would be extremely easy to dismiss my perspective on that basis.

Dismiss it if you want, but do it honestly.

My perspective is not grounded in the fact that my own childhood was abusive. I know the difference. I understand categories. I understand gradations. I understand context.

The vast majority of my childhood “discipline” was criminally abusive by any standard — legal, ethical, moral, theological. Not even Rev. Bubba of the Fighting Fundamentalist Church of the KJV in Shiloh Holler, Mississippi — a church where women and children don’t speak, where sin is ranked on a color-coded chart, where the pastor’s belt has a name — would defend what happened to me.

I am absolutely clear on the difference between forcing an eight-year-old to cut and strip a switch before taking all her clothing off to be welted from ankles to kidneys, and anything that could plausibly be called “spanking” or “discipline.”

My experience is an asset here, not a liability. It gives me clarity about the spectrum — what counts as discipline, what counts as cruelty, what counts as cultural normalcy, and what crosses over into felonious torture.

My Views of Spanking

I do not approve of spanking. If I had a child, I would not spank them, and I would not permit their father to spank them as a rule.

There is one narrow exception, and I mean narrow.

Over the years, two male friends have told me stories that fit the same profile: a single, non-repeated incident of corporal punishment delivered by their father — and yes, in these cases, the fact that it was the father mattered — at a moment when the teenage son was physically larger than before, behaving recklessly, and still too immature to understand the consequences of his size.

The first was brought home by the police for shoplifting. His father punished him with a belt — not to the point of medical attention, but enough to make sitting down difficult “for a day or two.”

The second had just hit a growth spurt and described himself, not inaccurately, as suffering from “testosterone poisoning.” He stepped into his mother’s personal space — not hitting, threatening, or pushing her, but looming over her, smirking, clearly implying: I’m bigger now. I don’t have to respect you anymore. His father saw this from the doorway, removed him to a bedroom, and delivered the same kind of painful wake-up call. As my friend put it: “In real life, if you disrespect another man’s wife like that, you can expect to end up in the hospital or in prison.”

Both men told me these were singular events in otherwise calm, nonviolent childhoods — interruptions, not patterns. And both sincerely believe those fathers’ actions kept them from veering into criminality or other disastrous behavior at a moment when their physical power outstripped their judgment. Both fathers told them later that what had happened to them was mild compared to what would happen in prison — and prison is where shoplifters and men who go around scaring other men’s wives can reasonably expect to end up.

These stories make me deeply uncomfortable. I would not choose that route myself. But I accept their interpretations, because context matters and patterns matter. A one-time corrective from an otherwise gentle father is not the same thing as a household ruled by violence.

Men and women are different. These were fathers raising sons, and in both cases the fathers believed a painful reality check was required. I don’t share their instinct, but I understand it.

I tell these stories to emphasize that I am not an anti-spanking extremist. If you spanked your kids, I do not default to assuming you’re a monster.

And I’ve laid out my views because, again, some people will dismiss my perspective. I don’t actually care; I write to clarify my own thinking and publish when I think my reflections might be useful or at least interesting.

What I do get tired of is being dismissed dishonestly — as if I’m incapable of distinguishing between categories I’ve just slowly, carefully, and painstakingly distinguished.

So I’ve articulated two extremely clear priors to try to prevent that.

Narrator: it would not prevent a fucking thing.

Alas.

Christian Parenting Within the Bounds of Scripture

First, the fact that the woman in the video was Teacher of the Year at a Christian school in Alabama — one of the most intensely Christian states in the country — is the least surprising part of this entire episode. Alabama has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Alabama public schools still practice corporal punishment. In terms of policy and culture, Alabama is the closest thing the United States has to a genuinely Christian state.

This woman is not an anomaly. She is a product of her environment — a woman shaped by a culture where Scripture is taken literally, where the Bible is the bedrock of moral order, family life, and educational authority. She is someone who takes the texts her faith, her profession, and her community are all built upon seriously and acts accordingly.

To understand the worldview behind the beating in the video, you have to understand how Scripture is understood in this particular world. Christians who hold a literalist view of the Bible also believe that the Book of Proverbs was written by King Solomon, the man Scripture calls “the wisest who ever lived.” The story is simple: Solomon becomes king and asks God not for riches or military triumph but for wisdom. God is pleased and grants him “a wise and understanding heart,” greater than anyone before or after. In literalist Christianity, Solomon’s writings are not quaint sayings; they are wisdom transmitted through divine favor.

The translation that governs this world is the King James Version. Even in churches that do not mandate it, the KJV’s phrasing carries enormous authority. For millions of Christians, what the KJV says is final, faithful, and non-negotiable.

And what the KJV says about child discipline is not metaphorical.

Here are the relevant passages, in full.

Proverbs 13:24 (KJV):

“He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.”

Proverbs 22:15 (KJV):

“Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him.”

Proverbs 23:13–14 (KJV):

“Withhold not correction from the child: for if thou beatest him with the rod, he shall not die.

Thou shalt beat him with the rod, and shalt deliver his soul from hell.”

These verses are the heart of evangelical corporal punishment theology. The text does not instruct parents to “discipline” or “correct” in symbolic or metaphorical ways. It uses the word beat. It reassures the parent that the child “shall not die,” implying that significant pain is expected and acceptable. And most importantly, it ties physical punishment directly to salvation: beating the child “delivers his soul from hell.”

Another verse reinforces the idea that pain is an instrument of moral purification.

Proverbs 29:15 (KJV):

“The rod and reproof give wisdom: but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame.”

And then there is the darkest one, the verse that almost never appears in polite Christian conversation but absolutely exists in the cultural background:

Proverbs 20:30 (KJV):

“The blueness of a wound cleanseth away evil: so do stripes the inward parts of the belly.”

“Blueness of a wound” refers to bruising. “Stripes” refers to welts. In this worldview, bruises are not evidence of excess; they are evidence that the punishment is achieving its intended spiritual effect. The injury itself is framed as cleansing — morally purifying.

Taken literally, as millions of Christians do, these passages do not support gentle spanking. They mandate beating. They promise the child will survive it. They claim the pain is spiritually protective. They present bruising as morally beneficial.

So when people insist that “Christianity isn’t really like that,” or that this has nothing to do with the faith, we need to acknowledge the uncomfortable truth: if you take the text literally — as conservative evangelicals explicitly do — this is exactly what Christianity instructs.

And if anyone doubts how many Americans read Scripture literally, they might consider that the Left Behind series — an unapologetically literalist interpretation of biblical prophecy — has sold more than 80 million copies. Tens of millions of people are not only familiar with biblical literalism; they are committed to it. This is not fringe. It is the American religious mainstream.

Here is a sample from an article titled “Proper Discipline of the Child” on Way of Life Literature, a Christian website that produces the hugely circulated “Friday Church News Notes,” a newsletter relied on by countless Southern evangelical churches. Their extensive library of Bible-based teachings is widely used across that entire theological ecosystem.

Parents, I can hear someone say, “I will never spank my child!” Then you may be affecting that child’s salvation.



Proverbs 23:13-14 -- “Withold not correction from the child: for if thou beatest him with the rod, he shall not die. Thou shalt beat him with the rod, and deliver his soul from hell.”



Parents, this is a will matter. Remember, I said parental authority is God’s authority. If a child will not submit to his parents, he will never submit to God. When we did spank our children, we did not allow them to scream, yell, or excessively cry. If they did, we spanked them until their wills were submissive. This may take several times.

And another snippet, from their article “Effective Use of the Rod”:

The rod must be used with sufficient force to correct the child (Prov. 23:13)



The foolishness that is bound in a child’s heart must be “driven” away (Prov. 22:15). The rod should hurt enough to get the point across and to bring real heart-level submission. To drive foolishness away from the child takes proper force, firm resolve, and perseverance (Prov. 22:15).



If the rod is used but the child still persists in disobedience, it has not been used with sufficient vigor or persistence (or it is used with a wrong attitude and spirit). Parents often fail at this point. They use the rod a little but not enough to bring the desired results, and they then become convinced that it doesn’t work. Or they use it inconsistently. The problem in such cases is not with the rod; the problem is with its half-hearted, inconsistent misuse.



I recall some Christian friends who had a two-year-old boy who was extra large and extra stubborn. The mother would “spank” him by giving him a couple of swats on his thick diaper with her hand and he would literally laugh it off and persist with his mischief and rebellion. Not surprisingly, by the time the child approached teenage years he was uncontrollable. The biblical use of the rod could have stopped that fearful rebellion in its tracks and saved the family a lot of heartache and the child a lot of sorrow.

This is not a fringe website. This is not Westboro Baptist. This is the mainstream evangelical parenting discourse of the South — and it is entirely grounded in the literal text of Proverbs.

And if we are talking about mainstream, we have to talk about Focus on the Family, which is as mainstream as a Christian organization can get. Founded by Dr. James Dobson in 1977, it became the single most influential parachurch family ministry in America. Its radio broadcast has been carried on thousands of stations and heard by millions weekly; its books and curricula are used in churches across denominations; its parenting seminars are fixtures in evangelical life.

Focus on the Family materials describe parenting as a war — repeatedly — in which parents must win every battle decisively. A representative Dobson teaching: “When you are in a contest of wills with your child, you must win. You must. A child who does not learn to yield to loving authority will face far harsher consequences in life.” Another Dobson line that appears in multiple editions of his parenting guides: “Spanking should be of sufficient intensity to cause genuine discomfort. Not injury, but real pain.” And another: “The parent must be convinced that this form of punishment is necessary and must use it decisively. Halfhearted discipline invites rebellion.”

These are not obscure pamphlets passed out in the parking lot of a revival tent. These are the bedrock parenting teachings in tens of thousands of churches.

In season 2 of “Shiny Happy People,” a documentary series I cannot recommend highly enough (watch it on Amazon) Dr. Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family, jokes about a whole generation that wants to catch him in a blind alley.

No, sir. But I could probably be convinced to defecate on your grave — or to provide an alibi to someone who did.

This is normal Christianity in the South. Not all Christianity, of course — Christianity is vast and contains gentler streams. But in the American South, and in the evangelical subculture that dominates it, this form of literalist, punitive, Proverbs-driven parenting is the norm.

This is not my moral judgment; it is simply a description of reality. When a culture takes its text literally, it behaves literally.

Now that this groundwork is clear, we can address the arguments that try to claim otherwise.

Selective Literalism (or: Pick Whatever You Want, But Admit You’re Picking)

There are a few predictable arguments that always surface when the topic of biblical corporal punishment comes up. I’ve heard them for decades, and I’m bored of them. But for completeness — and because accuracy requires naming the evasions — let’s address the usual lineup.

The first argument is, “That’s not what Christianity really teaches.”

It is. The verses say what they say. Entire denominations, ministries, parenting curricula, and subcultures take them literally. Whether you take them literally is your business, but the text is not ambiguous.

If you claim that Christianity “isn’t like that,” what you really mean is that your version of Christianity isn’t like that. And that’s fine — but stop insisting your version is the only one that counts.

The second argument is, “Those verses are metaphorical.”

Then say that. Say, “I do not take Proverbs literally,” out loud. It is perfectly legitimate to treat ancient poetry and wisdom literature as metaphor, allegory, cultural artifact, or moral guide rather than binding instruction. But you cannot call yourself a biblical literalist Monday through Saturday and then, on Sunday, declare that the passages you dislike are symbolic. That’s not hermeneutics; that’s preference.

The third argument is, “Well, Jesus wouldn’t spank anybody.”

Maybe not. It’s also beside the point if we are talking about what Proverbs actually instructs. This is the same Jesus who explicitly says he came not to abolish the Law, and whose followers quote the Old Testament aggressively when it serves their purposes. If your position is “The person of Jesus supersedes or corrects the instructions in Proverbs,” then say that. Own it as an actual theological move. Don’t pretend the tension isn’t there.

The fourth argument is, “That’s Old Testament stuff; it doesn’t apply anymore.”

Christians do not behave as though the Old Testament “doesn’t apply” when they are talking about sex, gender, family, or half the culture war. If you want to argue that the corporal punishment verses are no longer binding, then be consistent and acknowledge that you are in fact selectively discarding parts of Scripture. Again: that’s allowed. Just be honest about it.

Which brings us to the real point: it is entirely permissible to pick and choose what you want to believe from the Bible. People do it constantly.

What you cannot do is pretend you’re not doing it. Well, you can, but I’m going to call you on it.

Because the moment you say, “I don’t think we should actually beat children with rods until they bruise,” you are not simply “reading the Bible correctly.”

You are appealing to something outside the text — some higher standard of wisdom or goodness — and using that to judge the text.

Call it conscience, natural law, basic human decency, trauma science, your gut, or “I just know that’s wrong.” Whatever label you use, you are saying: there is a moral reality above and beyond the words on the page, and when the page seems to collide with that reality, the page loses.

That is not a failure. That is the only sane way to approach any ancient text. The problem is not that Christians do this. The problem is that many of them refuse to admit they do it, and instead keep up the fiction that the Bible is their highest authority while quietly smuggling in a higher one whenever the verses get ugly enough.

And here is where I get especially impatient: it’s the same people who will tell me, as an atheist, that hell is absolutely real, that I am absolutely going there, and that this is not up for debate — because “the Bible says so.” Eternal torment? Literal. Lake of fire? Literal. “Narrow is the way that leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it”? Literal.

But when we move from my hypothetical eternal torture to their actual parenting, the gears suddenly grind and the metaphors appear.

When it comes to beating their kids, those verses are “cultural,” “misunderstood,” “about attitude, not force,” “not really about bruises,” “just a general principle.”

When it comes to gay people getting married, suddenly Leviticus is binding again and “God’s design” is crystal clear. When it comes to abortion being legal, every verse that can be stretched into “life begins at conception” is trumpeted from the rooftops. When it comes to hell and unbelief, the most nightmarish passages of Scripture are treated as plain, sober fact.

But when it comes to the rod, the stripes, the blueness of the wound? Then we all need nuance.

If you reject the rod-and-bruise verses, you have already admitted — by your actions, if not yet by your words — that there exists a standard of goodness that can overrule Proverbs.

That standard tells you, correctly, that beating a child to the point of leaving bruises (“the blueness of a wound cleanseth away evil”) and welts (“and stripes the inward part of the belly”) in the name of God is evil.

That standard is what you trust when you decide which verses get a literal application and which ones get quietly shelved.

So just say it plainly:

“I believe there is a higher wisdom than a plain reading of the Bible, and I use that higher wisdom to decide which verses I will follow.”

Once you say that out loud, you are no longer lying. Good!

Once you say that out loud, you are no longer arguing about what the Bible “really” says. You are acknowledging that you, like everyone else, are making judgments about it — that there is something in you that can look at Scripture and say, “This part is good, this part is wicked, and I will not obey the wicked part.”

And if you want to reject the beat-your-kids passages, by all means do so. You should!!

Just don’t pretend the text never said what it said before you opted out — or that the Christians who do obey those verses are “not really Christian” while you, somehow, are the only one doing literalism right.

Back to the Video

Now that the groundwork is set, we can finally talk about the actual video — not the sanitized fantasy version of Christianity many people prefer, but the real-world, Proverbs-literalist Christianity that actually exists in homes across the South.

Let me start by saying something that will sound strange to non-Southerners:

the swearing was the only unusual part.

And even then, only the “fuck” part.

The “damn” and “hell” are not only normal in Southern Christian discipline — they are theological. They are used literally, as in:

“You’re gonna damn yourself to hell if I don’t beat this foolishness out of you.”

Outside observers hear profanity.

Southern evangelical kids hear eschatology.

That is the vocabulary of salvation in a home where Proverbs is taken seriously. The idea that physical pain prevents eternal damnation is not fringe — it is orthodox, standard, widely taught in Christian parenting ministries across the country.

The rest of the video?

Painful, enraging, horrifying — yes.

Unusual?

Don’t kid yourself.

And here’s the part that will make some people very uncomfortable: in most Southern Christian homes, it would have been worse.

The boy in the video was around twelve, according to news reports. At twelve, in a typical evangelical household, discipline of this severity would almost certainly be administered by the father — the adult who can swing a belt with far more force than the mother.

We don’t know why that wasn’t the case here. Maybe Dad was absent. Maybe he had left the home. Maybe he was at work.

But the fact that a mother was doing this — with her relative physical limitation — is part of why the internet is looking at a six or seven on the Southern Christian scale, not a ten.

And I’m using “ten” deliberately. Here’s the actual spectrum:

1 = no spanking at all

3–4 = occasional, inconsistent swats

6–7 = firm, repeated, deliberately painful belt or switch strikes

10 = the full, ritualized, Proverbs-literalist discipline many of us grew up with

The ritual matters, because Christian parenting materials describe this explicitly.

From Dobson: “When you are in a contest of wills with your child, you must win. You must.”

From Way of Life: “If the child screams or cries excessively, we spanked them until their wills were submissive. This may take several times.”

From the same: “The rod should hurt enough to bring real heart-level submission.”

That’s what a ten looks like:

– the child must retrieve the switch or belt themselves

– clothing removed

– blows continue until there are “real tears”

– bruising is interpreted as moral cleansing

– and afterward, the child is required to pray for forgiveness and thank the parent

I grew up with something beyond that — a fifteen, if we’re sticking with the scale — and yes, I know the difference. I know what crosses into criminal, and I know what Christians themselves would condemn.

And it is precisely because I know the difference that I can say plainly: what happened in the video was a six, maybe a seven.

Not gentle. Not mild. Not excusable.

But normal inside a literalist Christian framework.

This is why the outrage rings hollow when it comes from people who still claim the Bible is literally inerrant. They want the moral high ground without giving up the text that authorizes the very behavior they’re condemning.

They want to say, “This isn’t Christianity,” while clinging to the very theology that makes it Christianity in the South.

They want to insist that God will condemn atheists like me to eternal torture, because “the Bible clearly says so,” but somehow the verses on beating children until they bruise are metaphorical.

That is selective literalism — and it tells on people more loudly than they realize.

If your instinctive response to that video was revulsion, good.

If you believe it was wrong, good.

If you want that woman punished, good.

But if you also identify as a Bible-believing Christian, then you need to be honest about the fact that your revulsion came not from Scripture, but from a moral sense outside Scripture — a higher wisdom that overrules the “wisdom” of Solomon when it comes to hurting children.

And I applaud that.

Genuinely.

I just want people to admit it.

Once you admit it, you are no longer trapped in the absurd position of defending a book that authorizes the very thing your own conscience rejects. You can finally acknowledge that the Christianity you practice is a curated, interpreted, morally filtered version — one that relies heavily on a standard higher than the text itself.

The video didn’t show anything unusual.

What it showed was orthodox Southern Christianity.

And what the outrage shows is that many Christians, without admitting it, already know better.

Now we can talk about what that means.

What It Means

So yes — the video did show a monster.

The woman in that footage was awarded Teacher of the Year at a Christian school.

A Christian school.

Not a fringe “home-school revival tent,” but a recognized institution in a region saturated with evangelical Christian schools. And I would bet real money that she’s going to get her job back when the dust settles.

In the American South alone, conservative Christian schools number in the thousands, forming a massive network of institutions where the teachings of Proverbs carry real authority.

That means she was exactly where one might expect her to be — in an environment where the literal reading of Scripture isn’t marginal but mainstream.

And the more disturbing part isn’t just that she behaved monstrously — it’s that her monstrosity was familiar.

Recognizable.

Legible.

Scripturally defensible within the Christianity of her region.

The video didn’t show a freak act.

It showed a monster molded by system and text — a system millions of Christians were raised in, a text quoted to justify bruises, a theology that elevates fear to obedience, pain to righteousness, and welts to moral cleansing.

That is why so many flinched. Not because they didn’t recognise what they saw — but because they did.

Maybe not their mother, not their schoolteacher, but someone just like her.

Someone whose authority was unquestioned.

Someone whose theology justified the belt.

And that is far more frightening than a single violent woman.

Because a one-off monster is manageable.

A culturally manufactured monster — one whose violence aligns perfectly with the community, the school, the sermons — is not.

And the selective literalism becomes impossible to ignore.

The same people who claim the eternal burning of unbelievers is literal because “the Bible clearly says so” are the ones who insist the bruising of children is “cultural,” “misapplied,” “not what it really means.”

They denounce the belt while holding fast to the rod.

You cannot have it both ways.

If you condemn what you saw — and you should — then your revulsion came not from Scripture, but from a moral sense outside Scripture.

Your conscience.

Your humanity.

A higher wisdom than the literal text told you: This is wrong.

And I applaud that.

I just want people to admit it.

Because the moment you say: “This woman was a monster and her actions were evil,” you are also saying, “There are verses in this book that command evil, and I refuse them.”

You are choosing.

Your conscience is choosing.

And that choice is more trustworthy than any verse that says “the blueness of a wound cleanseth away evil.”

The mirror was held up and it reflected you.

The monster was hers.

The reflection is ours.

Once you admit your moral voice overrides some of the ancient text — you stop pretending the Bible is the highest authority and own the fact you interpret it.

Because when you watched that twelve-year-old boy, you knew better than a school handbook. You recoiled the second the belt landed.

And that matters.

It means something.

It means you aren’t the problem.

The video showed a monster.

But the mirror it held up – showing how normal she was in her world – is what many cannot bear to look into.

Better than Solomon.

Better than Proverbs.

Better than the veiled theology of “correct discipline.”

And maybe, just maybe, the first step toward an honest faith is admitting:

“I trust my conscience over that belt. I trust my humanity over that text.”

Because that voice?

That is the part of you that knows better.

Conclusion

And all of this matters for a reason that extends beyond theology and far beyond this one teacher in Alabama.

Many of us who are not Woke — who have watched the left metastasize into a movement that treats children as little social-justice foot soldiers — are looking for firmer moral ground elsewhere.

I understand that impulse. I share it.

But it is precisely at that moment of searching that we must keep our eyes open. Because while the left sees children as ideological raw material, too many on the right still see children as something just as dehumanizing: objects to be trained for religious ends, shaped through pain the way you’d train an animal you don’t particularly love.

Those two visions are not the same, but neither treats children as full human beings.

And this essay — for me — is simply the moment in the fairy tale when the little boy blurts out that the emperor is naked.

Unlike him, I expect no praise for clarity; I expect a flood of emails explaining that my exegesis is wrong, as though I haven’t just demonstrated in painful detail that it is not.

But the truth remains: if we are going to reject the moral monstrosity of one side, we must not blind ourselves to the quieter, older, more pious monstrosity on the other.

The belt is gone; the theology remains. That should scare us more.

The emperor is still naked.

And the congregation still bows their heads and closes their eyes.