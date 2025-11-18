About This Series

Left Behind is a 16-book evangelical apocalypse saga based on a literal reading of the Book of Revelation — the part of the New Testament written by John during his exile on the Isle of Patmos, where he produced a psychedelic, symbol-heavy vision that later readers decided was a timetable for world events. The series imagines all of this as history written in advance: a mass Rapture, a one-world government, an Antichrist with a better PR team than most presidents, and seven years of increasingly unhinged prophecy-as-plot.

This review project is not a critique of Christian faith itself. It is a critique of the narrative universe that grew out of treating Revelation as a screenplay. The books are wildly popular, astonishingly earnest, and — on a craft level — so ripe for mockery that it would be irresponsible not to.

The Rising is the first book in the chronological timeline of the Left Behind story, though it was published much later, as an official prequel.

It tells us how Nicolae Jetty Carpathia, the Antichrist, was born and describes his early childhood. And its primary effect, as a reader, is the opposite of what the authors intended.

It makes the reader feel profoundly sorry for the Antichrist.

It also provokes nearly hysterical laughter at how completely the authors lose control of themselves. Their goal isn’t to tell a story; it’s to propagandize, to evangelize, and to make the reader see the world through their particular brand of batshit eschatology and authoritarian family values.

Let us begin.

The story goes back and forth between the life of Nicolae Carpathia, the eventual Antichrist, and Rayford Steele, who is nine years old when we meet him. Rayford will grow up to become a bad, emotionally distant husband who is unkind to Irene, his saintly Christian wife, and gets left behind in the rapture.

Rayford Steele and the Sin of Wanting a Childhood

The story of Rayford Steele is notable for many reasons, all of them related to what the authors reveal without intending to. They tell us about their brutally authoritarian parenting style, their narcissistic reversal, and how evangelical parenting functions as Cluster B with a prayer journal — and they intend none of it.

We meet Rayford at nine years old, and the book immediately treats his perfectly age-appropriate insecurities as moral indicators. Little Rayford notices that his parents are older than the other parents and that they drive old cars instead of shiny new ones. This is normal childhood sociological awareness — literally every kid on earth has this moment — but according to LaHaye and Jenkins, this is early evidence of Rayford’s deep character flaw: he is conscious of class signals. A nine-year-old noticing he is different from his peers is, in this worldview, not just normal development. It is sin.

But the real symphony of dysfunction begins at home.

Rayford’s father — a man who radiates insecurity so hard it should come with a hazard warning — tries to extract a lifetime vocational commitment from his nine-year-old son. Not in a sweet, “someday if you want to…” way.

No. In a solemn, emotionally loaded “I want you to take over the business when you’re grown” way, complete with wounded pride, pressure tactics, and the quiet implication that refusing would be a form of betrayal.

Let’s pause on this, because the insanity deserves to be savored.

Expecting a nine-year-old to choose their adult vocation is already unhinged.

Expecting a nine-year-old to make a lifetime commitment via a parentally extracted promise is authoritarian lunacy.

But being hurt — emotionally hurt — when the nine-year-old says, “Actually, I want to fly planes”? That’s not parenting.

That is psychological malpractice disguised as fatherly love.

The authors treat the father’s behavior as wise and paternal, and Ray’s honesty as selfish. But look at what actually happens: Rayford, far more emotionally mature than his father, tries to negotiate. He says he wants to be honest. He says he doesn’t want to promise something he doesn’t mean. He is trying to protect both himself and his father from future heartbreak.

And his father scowls at him.

Scowls.

At a child.

For honesty. For emotional clarity. For telling the truth about himself.

The man isn’t disappointed; he’s offended.

Ray’s dream is treated as a personal attack.

And again, the narration sides with the father. It frames Rayford’s boundaries — his impressively mature self-awareness — as selfish ingratitude. Meanwhile, the father’s emotional manipulation, guilt-tripping, and zero-sum mindset are presented as righteous parental concern.

This is the part where every reader who grew up in an authoritarian family winces in recognition.

Because this is exactly how these systems work:

A child’s autonomy is framed as betrayal of the parent.

And the prequels actually think they are illustrating Ray’s sinful, self-centered heart.

What they’re really illustrating — with unintentional precision — is the origin story of Rayford’s adult emotional dysfunction. The man doesn’t grow up self-centered because he’s sinful. He grows up self-centered because his father taught him that his needs, desires, and dreams were shameful unless they perfectly aligned with someone else’s.

There’s more in the teen years, but I promised to stick to nine-year-old Rayford here.

Let’s now turn our attention to the other half of the narrative — the birth of Nicolae Carpathia — in which the authors abandon not only narrative coherence, but also theology, psychology, and occasionally literacy.

A Woman’s Place Is in the Plot Device

Marilena Carpathia is one of the saddest figures in the Left Behind prequels — not because of her tragic arc, but because of how thoroughly the authors treat her as a narrative utility rather than a human being. Her desires, her personality, her trauma, her grief: none of these matter. Her sole function is to be a womb that produces the Antichrist and then die in maximum emotional agony so the plot can move on.

We begin with Marilena in despair. She is a college professor (strike one), a career woman (strike two), and childless (automatic strike three in evangelical fiction). She longs for motherhood with an intensity meant to signal her femininity, but because she is a career woman and insufficiently Stepford, the longing is framed as a moral failing — almost a punishment. The authors want you to understand that she would not be so miserable if she had chosen the TRUE feminine path, which is of course domesticity, submission, and gestational servitude.

To distract herself from the pain of wanting a child she cannot have, Marilena joins a group for spiritual seekers who want to “find something beyond themselves.” In evangelical fiction, a “spiritual seeker group” is simply a holding pen for future Satanists.

It doesn’t matter what the group actually does; if they are not explicitly studying the Bible or organizing a church potluck, you should assume demons are involved.

And indeed, this group is led by the magnificently named Viviana Ivinisova, presented with all the subtlety of a youth pastor warning middle schoolers about the dangers of crystals. Viviana’s entire aura is “vaguely foreign, impeccably groomed, commanding in a way that scares insecure men.”

In the Left Behind universe, this is indistinguishable from “Lucifer’s regional manager.”

The group is a front, of course. Viviana — soon to be rebranded as Viv Ivins, because VI VI VI apparently counts as sophisticated numerology — grooms Marilena with the kind of predatory empathy only found in fiction written by men who think “women’s studies” is code for lesbian covens.

She validates Marilena’s longing for motherhood and then smoothly pivots to the Luciferian fertility package: experimental conception with hybrid sperm, fully funded by the Dark Lord’s HR department. Marilena, lonely and spiritually unmoored, agrees.

What she doesn’t know — and what the authors seem to think is the height of sinister plotting — is that the two sperm contributors are her own husband, Soren, and his male lover, Beduna. Both college professors. Both coded as elaborately wicked. The moral logic underlying this decades-long conspiracy is simple: if you want to produce the Antichrist, make sure the sperm comes from gay men.

Subtlety died in this book’s opening pages and was not resurrected on the third day.

The deeper absurdity becomes clear when Viv performs automatic writing — yes, automatic writing — to receive prophetic confirmation that the child Marilena will bear is destined to fulfill Revelation.

Not “inspired by” Revelation. Not “symbolically similar to” Revelation. The prophecy she receives literally mirrors the Book of Revelation: the mortal wound, the resurrection, the right-hand prophet. They recreate Revelation word-for-word using occult parlor tricks.

In other words, the Luciferians accidentally confirm that John’s prophecy is true — which raises the small question: why are they so excited to fulfill a prophecy where they canonically lose?

Apparently none of them made it to the last chapter.

Pregnant and increasingly isolated, Marilena moves in with Viv Ivins, who immediately becomes the baby’s real caretaker, because of course a career woman cannot possibly form an attachment bond. The authors do not treat Marilena’s fear, trauma, ambivalence, or coercion as reasons for her distance. They treat it as evidence of her spiritual deficiency.

And then comes the birth.

To ensure the aesthetic is properly evil, Viv captures a mouse and sacrifices it in the birthing room. Why?

No reason. No ritual framework. No cosmological consistency. It’s simply “evil people do gross things,” as if killing a field mouse near a crowning woman is the height of occult menace.

It’s all Halloween-store ambiance with none of the internal logic.

The birth culminates with the naming: Nicolae Jetty Carpathia. Nicolae because Eastern Europe is spooky. Carpathia because vampires, probably. And Jetty — the pièce de résistance — because they think “jetty” is the adjective form of jet-black, since he was born on the “darkest night they know of.”

In reality, a jetty is a structure that extends into the water, so they accidentally named the Antichrist after a pier. The maritime Antichrist.

Behold, the Dock of Babylon.

And thus, amid mouse blood, automatic writing, accidental confirmation of Revelation, and a naming ceremony that reads like a rejected Awana skit, the Antichrist is born.

The Antichrist as the Most Relatable Character, Part 1

One of the greatest unintentional achievements of The Rising is that Nicolae Carpathia, future global dictator and embodiment of cosmic evil, is by far the most sympathetic character in the entire book. Not because the authors meant him to be — they truly believe they are documenting the early emergence of Satanic pathology — but because every “evil” trait they assign him is, in reality, just… infancy.

The authors describe baby Nicky’s earliest behaviors with all the breathless horror of someone witnessing a demonic manifestation. A wet diaper, hunger, fatigue — in other words, the basic operating conditions of every baby who has ever lived — are recounted like signs of moral decay.

When something is wrong, Nicky “screams at the top of his voice,” and then, once his need is met, he becomes peaceful again.

This is not characterization.

This is literally how a baby works.

But because the authors view all distress through a moral lens, they treat colic like it’s a gateway drug to Satanism.

Here we see the evangelicals’ deepest psychological tell: discomfort is rebellion. Crying is manipulation. Need is sin. A baby expressing distress is already exhibiting the spiritual corruption that will someday enable him to enslave the nations.

This worldview only makes sense if you have never spent time around an actual newborn but have spent a great deal of time around authoritarian parenting literature.

It gets worse. At one point, the authors claim that pre-verbal, pre-literate Nicky “manipulates” his caregivers because he does not show a clear preference for his mother over Viv Ivins. In real developmental psychology, this is normal attachment behavior: babies respond to whoever consistently meets their needs. But in the Left Behind universe, a baby who doesn’t perform loyalty correctly — who doesn’t pick the “right” mother figure — is already playing 4D chess in service of the Beast. It tells you everything about the authors’ worldview that infant bonding is interpreted as strategic deceit.

Every trait they label “evil” is simply: a baby being a baby.

He cries when uncomfortable.

He calms down when soothed.

He shows affection to the adult who actually cares for him.

He adapts to his caregivers’ rhythms.

He responds to tone, touch, presence.

This is developmental normalcy. But the prequels are so committed to seeing sin everywhere that they cannot conceive of a baby without imagining a tiny, wrinkled Machiavelli plotting world domination from inside a onesie.

The result is astonishing. Instead of creating a chilling origin story for the Antichrist, the authors create a painfully sympathetic infant who is punished — narratively, spiritually, and emotionally — for the crime of having needs.

They intend for us to recoil in dread at his early behaviors; we recoil instead at the theology that frames them.

In other words: the only character in this book who behaves like a fully coherent human being is the one the authors are trying to convince us is the enemy of God.

And this is only part one. The sympathy will get worse. (Better. Worse. Better.)

The Villains, According to the Authors’ Browser History

If you want a master class in how evangelical fiction imagines “evil,” look no further than Soren Carpathia and his lover Beduna — two gay college professors who are written with such unhinged, cartoon-villain energy that you can practically hear LaHaye and Jenkins cackling, “Yes, yes, make them even MORE depraved!” as they pound the keyboard.

At this point in the story, we don’t yet know they’re Nicolae’s biological fathers. What we do know is that the authors are hell-bent on portraying gay men as so flamboyantly, nonsensically wicked that they cease to resemble human beings at all. These are not characters. These are Chick tract doodles that learned to walk.

The crown jewel of their villainy is the suicide of Beduna’s wife — a moment that, in the hands of a writer with even a modest understanding of human emotion, might be treated with compassion, or at least gravitas.

Instead, LaHaye and Jenkins deliver a scene in which Beduna announces her death to a classroom with a tasteless joke, mocking her despair as though the appropriate response to a woman’s suicide is a tight five at the Improv.

The book presents this as proof of his depravity. But not in a psychologically realistic way. Not in a “this is a man who has lost his empathy” way. No — they frame it like this:

He’s gay. Therefore he’s evil. Therefore he must behave like a Bond villain with tenure. Therefore he mocks a suicide to show he is EVEN MORE EVIL than regular evil gays.

This level of moral reasoning would embarrass a youth-group PowerPoint.

There is no interiority.

No motivation.

No attempt at realism.

Just pure, distilled stereotype: a gay man mocking a woman’s death because, in the authors’ fevered imaginations, this is what “the gays” do when they’re not seducing undergraduates or conspiring with Luciferian fertility clinics.

It’s not scary. It’s not insightful. It’s not even offensive in a complex way.

It’s stupid.

Fantastically stupid.

Browser-history stupid.

The authors wanted to create villains worthy of fathering the Antichrist.

Instead, they created two men whose primary evil is being written by straight evangelicals who think gay people spend their afternoons workshopping snarky comments about tragic deaths like they’re prepping for a Pride Month roast battle.

And, truly, that tells you everything you need to know about where this book is coming from.

The Emotional Abuse the Authors Think Is Good Parenting

One of the most revealing aspects of The Rising is how profoundly blind the authors are to emotional abuse. They can spot a demon across a crowded room, but they cannot spot a wounded child across a dinner table. If a parent isn’t hitting a kid, the authors treat every other form of dysfunction as either “firm guidance” or “loving authority.” And so they unwittingly produce some of the most damning portraits of evangelical family culture ever put on paper.

Let’s start with Rayford Steele and his father — the Mount Rushmore of Unexamined Narcissism.

Rayford is nine when his father first attempts to trap him into a lifelong vocational commitment. Nine.

Most kids that age are still mispronouncing “spaghetti” and building Minecraft houses shaped like cubes.

Rayford’s father, however, sits his fourth-grade son down to announce a dream: Steele & Son, the family tool-and-die business handed from one generation to the next like a sacred birthright.

When Rayford, trembling with honesty, says, “But what if I want to fly?” his father reacts like someone who has just been betrayed by a business partner, not spoken to by a child.

He sighs.

He scowls.

He guilt-trips.

He reframes Ray’s honesty as moral failure.

He demands gratitude over truth.

He pressures him with secrecy.

He ties affection to obedience (“prove yourself”).

He warns him not to tell anyone about their Special Plan — the textbook grooming tactic of an emotionally volatile adult.

This isn’t guidance. This isn’t fatherhood. This is emotional colonization — staking a claim on a child’s future the way one stakes a claim on land, then framing any resistance as personal betrayal.

The authors, of course, think this is admirable. They think this is “a father who cares.” They think Rayford’s discomfort and despair show how selfish he is. They want you to believe that what’s happening here is a boy resisting healthy discipline.

What’s actually happening is a boy resisting identity annihilation.

But the real fireworks come when Rayford is eighteen and has worked his ass off to build a future that will not require his father’s money — ROTC, a pilot’s license, scholarships, a plan. He lays it all out, point by point, with humility and clarity. And his father responds with:

“You DO hate me!”

This is classic Cluster B parenting, which — because evangelical, authoritarian parenting is Cluster B — is painted as a reasonable response to an ungrateful son.

Rayford’s father believes that his son’s refusal to surrender his life’s direction — to hand over his future, his vocation, his identity — is equivalent to hating him.

That is not love.

That is narcissistic injury.

And there sits Ray’s mother, forcing the smile of a woman who has lived with this man long enough to predict the fallout and long enough to know she cannot stop it. She tries to soften it, to slow it, to cushion Ray, but she cannot alter the emotional climate. She can only survive it.

The authors think they are showing Ray’s selfishness. Remember, this is a prequel. It’s meant to show us how Ray grows up into the selfish husband who gets left behind.

They’re showing Ray’s father’s pathology.

They think they’re explaining why Ray becomes a bad husband.

They’re explaining why Ray becomes a bad anything.

No child raised in this psychological weather pattern emerges undamaged.

Which brings us to Marilena and baby Nicolae — a parallel dynamic framed differently but driven by the same theology.

Marilena is a traumatized, isolated, coerced woman trapped inside a Luciferian Rube Goldberg machine — and yet the authors treat her inability to bond perfectly as a moral flaw. They refuse to consider trauma or fear or lack of support. They refuse to consider that mothers are human beings who cannot attach on command, especially under duress.

And so they shift the blame to the child.

Baby Nicky stiffens when held — as many babies do — and this is framed as a spiritual defect. He resists bedtime; therefore demonic.

He cries when hungry or tired; therefore manipulative.

He shows equal attachment to both women raising him; therefore “running the show.”

He consults whichever adult is nearest; therefore exploiting them like a tiny Machiavelli.

But the most heartbreaking sentence is this, about Marilena’s disappointment that Nicky isn’t meeting her emotional needs:

“She believed she had earned it.”

Earned his love.

Earned his loyalty.

Earned his affection.

Earned the right to be the priority.

This is evangelical family theology in one line: children owe parents affection; parents are entitled to their children’s emotional labor.

Both Rayford’s father and Marilena share a worldview that treats a child’s autonomy and emotional reality as inconveniences or insults.

Ray’s father treats Ray’s dreams as betrayal.

Marilena treats Nicky’s developmental temperament as rejection.

The authors present both as justified responses — as natural consequences of children who simply won’t behave the way the adults prefer.

They do not see how damning this is.

They wanted to show us: the roots of Rayford’s selfishness, and the early seeds of Nicolae’s evil.

Instead they showed us: the roots of Rayford’s trauma, and the early signs of Nicolae’s overstimulated infant nervous system being misread as moral rebellion by adults who should have known better.

If Rayford grows up emotionally stunted, if Nicolae grows up alienated and inward, it’s not because either child is inherently flawed.

It’s because the adults in their lives believe that compliance is love, silence is respect, obedience is virtue, and autonomy is sin.

In other words, the Antichrist isn’t the child who won’t perform affection on command.

It’s the worldview that demands he should.

The Rube Goldberg Machine of Evil

The Luciferians’ grand strategy in The Rising is one of the most unintentionally hilarious things about the entire prequel. If you imagine a demonic cabal capable of coordinating global conspiracies, manipulating geopolitics, and engineering the birth of the Antichrist, you might assume they possess things like: efficiency, foresight, basic project management, or even a passing interest in not getting caught.

Not so.

These Luciferians plan like middle-schoolers trying to forge a report card.

Every evil plot is so convoluted, impractical, and needlessly sadistic that it feels less like the workings of a dark supernatural order and more like a community-theater reenactment of Ocean’s Eleven rewritten by people who think “subtlety” is a type of demon.