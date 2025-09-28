This is an entry in my Vermont 251 Club series. The main post — which lists all 252 places in Vermont — is here. As I visit each one and write about it, the name will become a live link. I sometimes paywall these and sometimes don’t, depending on my mood. Here are a few free ones. But in general, most of the series will be paywalled, so if you think you would enjoy reading more of these, here’s a coupon to help you subscribe a little cheaper.

I picked Saturday to return to the Vermont 251 series for the noblest of reasons: I wanted an excuse to take foliage pictures.

Call it artistic development. Call it procrastination with an iPhone. Either way, late September in Vermont means the hills are starting to catch fire, and Stowe seemed like the right place to aim my camera.

What I did not expect was to discover that I have finally crossed the Rubicon into true New Englander territory.

I have become what I have mocked.

I am, without question, a person who judges tourists.

With vigor.

With relish.

With the kind of snide superiority usually reserved for DMV clerks and airline gate agents.

So, here’s my judgment: the tourists in Stowe can’t drive.

They don’t know how four-way stops work.

They swerve at random toward maple syrup signs like magpies spotting foil in the grass.

And they’re rude about it, too, as if Vermont’s winding roads personally offended them by not being six-lane highways with plentiful parking.

And yet there I was, stuck behind a pickup with New Jersey plates, rolling my eyes so hard I risked a detached retina.

My metamorphosis is complete.

I’m not just a Vermonter—I’m a Vermonter who resents other people wanting to see Vermont.

Which is hilarious, because when I first moved here, I was the tourist. Camera out. Eyes wide. Annoying the locals with my enthusiasm and questionable driving.

Now I’m the one muttering about flatlanders, feeling the righteous indignation of the converted.

So yes, Stowe has skiing. It has foliage.

And it has something else I wanted to see for myself: the covered span where, according to legend, Emily still walks.

Emily’s Bridge (also known as the Gold Brook Covered Bridge) feels like something pulled straight out of a Gothic novella. It’s a modest, weathered span across Gold Brook, built in 1844.

But its quiet, timeless appearance belies the darker stories locals (and ghost hunters) tell: a ghost named “Emily” haunts the bridge — said to have died heartbroken after waiting in vain for a lover to show at a midnight rendezvous.

People claim odd things happen there. Some report seeing a woman’s figure drifting in the shadows.

Others say they’ve heard sobs or footsteps echoing in the darkness.

Some have even returned to their cars to find unexplained scratches.

But as with many legends, the truth is elusive. There’s no historical record confirming an “Emily” met her end at the bridge.

Some historians suggest the legend only emerged in the mid-20th century, possibly invented or embellished for storytelling.

Still, there’s something about standing in that shadowed passage, watching wood beams warp into jagged silhouettes, feeling the hush of water underneath, that primes the senses for the uncanny.

Whether Emily is real or imagined, her story has woven itself into the aura of Stowe—and walking through that covered span, you might just feel the weight of it.

Yes, the hills are on fire and the bridges are haunted. But if you don’t learn how to handle a four-way stop, I swear I’ll join Emily and start scratching your car myself. I’m deaf, so my eyes are sacred, and I’d like to save them for the view.