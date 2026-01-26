Winter in Vermont is not a special event so much as a recurring condition of existence. Snowstorms are expected; what varies is the texture.

Light, fluffy snow is an inconvenience you can work around.

Heavy, wet snow is the kind that snaps power lines, strands roads, and turns ordinary errands into small logistical crises.

This week’s storm turned out to be the merciful kind — still serious, still demanding respect, but workable — which is how a lot of life up here goes.

You learn to take the win where you can, bundle up, and proceed carefully into whatever you already had scheduled.

Which, in my case, turned out to be an adventure.

I have post-traumatic arthritis in my right thumb, which feels like a joke written specifically for someone with a PTSD brain who draws for sanity.

For the past while I’ve barely been able to draw at all, which turns out to be a form of low-grade existential horror. I finally got scheduled for a cortisone shot in late March, got on the cancellation list, and — because the universe has a sense of humor — got moved up to today, aka the Snowpocalypse 2026, aka the Iditarod qualifying round.

This was my second cortisone shot.

The first one went badly, mostly because I thought I was “getting a shot” and did not realize I was about to have my actual thumb joint aggressively interfered with. My brain’s overactive threat assessment centers stayed lit up for two days and I only vaguely remember stopping at the gas station on the way home, watching myself struggle to fill my car up with my other hand, and wondering what the fuck I had done to myself.

This time I knew what was coming, so I brought Josh Slocum, thinking I just needed company and discovering instead what it feels like to be competently, calmly rescued. Two counties, eighteen inches of snow, his car briefly stuck in my driveway because the plows were behind, and the quiet miracle of a skilled winter driver who knows how to stay calm when things get difficult, taking care of me while I braced for an inch and a half worth of needle directly into bone.

At the doctor’s office, I coped by telling a long story while the doctor gloved up, pausing only to announce — several times — that it FUCKING HURTS, and then resuming the story as if this were normal conversational rhythm. (Josh and the doctor both reacted as if this were indicative of sanity.)

Eight hours later, my hand feels great. I can draw again.

Which means: commissions are open!

Drawing Commissions Open

I’m opening a small number of drawing commissions.

I work in graphite or colored pencil, or the combination of the two (selective color: mostly graphite with a single color element), depending on the subject and your preference. Subjects I’m especially happy to take on include still lifes, objects with personal meaning, animals, architectural details, and quiet Americana-adjacent things — but if you have something else in mind, feel free to ask.

You’ll see a couple of recent examples below to give you a sense of style and finish.

Commissions are limited, scoped up front, and priced based on size and complexity. If you’re interested, email me at hollymathnerd at gmail dot com with a brief description of what you’re thinking about (subject, approximate size, graphite or color), and I’ll let you know quickly whether it’s a fit.

On My Nightstand

On the way back from the appointment — once we realized the state of the roads was such that our trip would take hours and thus mandated a stop for food and sanity — Josh and I stopped at an antique store.

I picked up an old schoolbook: A Popular History of the United States of America, published in 1877. It was written by John Clark Ridpath, a professor of belles-lettres and history at what is now DePauw University, and, my cursory research-so-far tells me, one of the more influential writers of post–Civil War schoolroom history in the late nineteenth century.

This is extremely interesting. Ridpath wrote explicitly for mass education — for young readers and ordinary households — at a moment when the Civil War was barely over, Reconstruction was still unresolved, and the country was trying to decide what story it was going to tell itself next.

From the few pages I read over dinner — the voice is confident, settled, instructive. The narrative tone suggests that the major questions have already been answered.

That’s what interests me: the assumptions.

I’m not ready to review it yet, obviously. But books like this are less valuable for the facts they present than for the assumptions they reveal: what could be asserted without argument, what was treated as self-evident to the point of requiring no explanations whatsoever, and what kind of reader Ridpath imagined on the other side of the page in 1877.

There may be one review here. There may be more than one. These will be for paid subscribers, who I’ve neglected a bit lately but will be getting an exclusive look at this fascinating bit of our history.

Consulting (Briefly)

Several readers have asked whether I’m available to do, privately, the kind of analytical work I do publicly here. The short answer is: sometimes.

With my employer’s permission, I’m open to a small number of short-term, tightly scoped consulting engagements for clients who already have access to the relevant data and want an independent, adversarial read of the claims being drawn from it. This is not general analytics work and not ongoing advisory. It’s translation-plus-verification: what the data actually supports, what it does not, and where the risks lie if those boundaries are ignored.

I wrote more about scope, fit, and boundaries in a longer post and that description still stands. If this sounds relevant, you can reach me at hollymathnerd at gmail dot com with a brief description of the question and the data you have. Also, mention if you’re a paid sub. Paid subs get a discount and Founding Members get a bigger discount.

That’s all for now. I hope everyone digging out this week is warm, safe, and emerging from the weather with minimal damage and maximal hot beverages — and reminded, as I was, how much it matters to have someone calm and capable with you when conditions are far from ideal.

Especially if you have a doctor calmly doing something to a very small joint that would be a felony in almost any other context.

Spring will come eventually.

In the meantime, take care of yourselves — and each other.