Our cultural case of APBPD — the disorder I once half-jokingly, half-seriously named American Political Borderline Personality Disorder — feels like it’s accelerating.

Or maybe it isn’t. Maybe I’m just seeing more of it, the way you start noticing red cars after you buy one. In an age of algorithmic curation, outrage isn’t just common. It arrives plated, garnished, and optimized. It’s entirely possible the pendulum is not swinging faster at all.

Maybe I’m just standing directly beneath it now, watching the arc and occasionally getting clipped in the forehead.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the rhythm.

We are a young country that behaves like one: adolescent, reactive, identity-fractured. We do not metabolize experience so much as lurch between versions of it.

We idealize. We devalue. We split.

We crown a figure as savior, then tear him down as villain. We swung from Barack Obama to Donald Trump to Joe Biden and back again, each transition less a considered shift than a national mood swing, dysregulation dressed up as democratic choice.

That’s APBPD. Not disagreement, not even polarization, but instability: a cultural inability to hold two truths at once, a reflex to turn every issue into a totalizing moral referendum. We do not argue policy. We alternate between worship and exorcism.

Yesterday I saw it again, on a smaller scale but in the same recognizable form.

Someone was promoting a new alternative to AP testing. For those unfamiliar, Advanced Placement courses are standardized, college-level classes offered in high school. Students take a cumulative exam at the end of the year, and high scores can translate into college credit or advanced placement once they enroll. In theory, it is a way to stretch ambitious students and build a bridge between high school and university expectations.

In practice, like everything else, it has become another ideological battleground, because of course it has.

The post announcing the alternative did not merely explain the new model. It launched immediately into what was supposedly wrong with the old one. For AP Psychology, they singled out the teaching of the Adverse Childhood Experiences study — the ACE framework — and dismissed it as essentially teaching that “almost anything bad that happens as a child can ruin your life and cause generational trauma.”

And I had a very specific, very uncharitable thought. I want to say I’m not proud of it, but that would be a lie.

The thought was: What, exactly, is happening in your homes that this list strikes you as minimal? What the fuck are you people doing to your kids, and has anyone checked on them?

Because the ACE framework is not a catalogue of minor slights. It is ten categories of serious, measurable adversity experienced before age 18: physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical neglect, emotional neglect, exposure to domestic violence, household substance abuse, household mental illness, parental separation or divorce, and having an incarcerated household member.

This is not “you got your feelings hurt once in third grade.” This is sustained exposure to instability, fear, and harm at the level of the body and nervous system.

The reason ACEs matter is not ideological. It’s empirical. The original studies, and decades of research since, show a clear graded relationship: as ACE score increases, so does the risk of chronic disease, mental illness, substance abuse, and early death. It is not destiny, but it is probability, and the slope is not subtle.

So I find myself asking, not dramatically but sincerely:

What is wrong with us — those of us right of center — that we can look at a childhood marked by sexual abuse and domestic violence and say, in essence, walk it off?

Incarcerated populations, for example, do not merely have “a few tough breaks.” Their ACE scores are dramatically higher than those of the general population. High ACE scores correlate with an increased likelihood of incarceration, not because they erase agency, but because they shape the terrain on which agency has to operate.

The same pattern appears elsewhere. Very high ACE scores are associated with sharply elevated risks of serious disease, a significantly reduced lifespan, lower educational attainment, lower income, and greater instability over time.

This is not a theory about fragility. It is a map of accumulated load.

And yes, I am biased. My ACE score is 9.

I would argue it is effectively 10, because the only category I do not technically meet — having a household member incarcerated — arguably represents the absence of something that might actually have improved the situation. There are circumstances in which the system’s failure to intervene is itself an adverse condition.

So when I hear a version of conservative bootstrap theory that extends all the way down to literal children — children — and insists they should simply absorb and overcome experiences like sexual abuse, chronic neglect, addiction, and violence, I do not hear toughness.

I hear dissociation. I see APBPD.

But then we arrive at the other pole of the pendulum, and it does not feel any more grounded over there.

Because if one side increasingly suggests that nothing that happens to you as a child should meaningfully shape your trajectory, the other increasingly flirts with the idea that children are so fully self-knowing and self-authorizing that they can consent to irreversible medical interventions based on identities formed in the same developmental window we otherwise recognize as unstable, suggestible, and incomplete.

And here is the question that keeps needling at me:

If we cannot agree that children are profoundly shaped by their environments, vulnerable to harm, dependent on adults, and neurologically unfinished, then on what basis are we granting them either total responsibility or total autonomy?

How, exactly, are these positions different in kind rather than merely in direction?

Because from where I’m standing, under the swinging pendulum, they look less like opposites than like mirror images — two expressions of the same underlying instability.

APBPD again.

We do not integrate. We invert.

And the children, as usual, are expected to survive the oscillation.

I wrote recently about my own theory of why this keeps happening. People who grow up in leftist families (mostly, it must be said, with leftist single mothers) or institutions often absorb a collectivist grammar so deeply that even when they move right, they do not actually abandon the structure. They just swap the nouns.

The categories change. The emotional machinery does not.

My friend J. Daniel Sawyer wrote about this beautifully recently. He reframes the whole problem in a way I find useful. His argument, which I am about to butcher and which you should therefore go read, is that the deepest divide in human political psychology is not left versus right but aristocrat versus peasant. The aristocratic mentality is individualist, duty-bound, and comfortable with unequal standing among formal equals. The peasant mentality is ruthlessly egalitarian and powered by envy — anyone who rises must be pulled back down.

Both left and right populist movements, in his telling, are expressions of the peasant mentality. The left’s version has been visible for centuries; the right’s version is newer and uses the language of identity, grievance, and ethnic solidarity, but the underlying emotional machinery is the same one the French Revolution ran on. Go read him. He is better on this than I am, and he has footnotes.

He’s right. And I think that habit of mind — the peasant reflex of leveling rather than rising — is one of the things hollowing us out. (By the way, Dan has a fascinating and well-grounded theory of worldview shifts that I think I’ve finally badgered him into writing about. You should subscribe to him. It will be excellent.)

At the same time, I had a conversation recently with a local girl-child that reminded me the other side has lost its mind in its own highly institutional way. Her school was participating in the so-called Day of Silence, in which students are encouraged to stay silent to demonstrate support for LGBT students and to symbolize the silencing those students supposedly experience.

And the whole thing struck me as almost too on the nose.

A little girl, in a left-leaning institutional setting, being taught that solidarity means silencing herself.

That is the grammar.

And when she grows up, in our two-party system, she will be told she has a choice between the tribe that taught her to suppress her own voice in service of approved abstractions and the tribe that too often answers cultural insanity with its own varieties of cruelty, contempt, and psychic brutality.

One side tells her she must disappear into categories, slogans, and compulsory affirmation. The other too often tells her that if she is wounded by any of this, the wound is proof of weakness.

Neither side is asking her to become a fully realized individual human being.

Or, like me, she may grow up to eventually sit in the middle and realize that there is no tribe coming to save her, that there is only the work of occupying her own individual place honestly.

All of this leads me to the unhappy conclusion that our drive toward collectivism has probably already killed what was best about America, or at least badly maimed it: the idea of rugged individualism, of striving to become excellent as a human being rather than useful as a member of a bloc. The right wing’s participation in this is painfully ironic, denouncing identity politics while reorganizing the entire world into slightly different identity boxes.

I know there are right-leaning folks — smart, good people — who say my position on identity politics is the equivalent of confiscating all guns after a school shooting.

I'd argue their position is more like responding to the school shooting by issuing nukes to the student body.

Our side is responsible. We won’t fuck anything up! Trust us!

Anyway! Happy Friday. Nothing says “casual end-of-week reading” like a meditation on national psychic fragmentation and the annihilation of the individual. Really keeping the vibes light over here.

All of which is to say: I know myself fairly well, and I need to take a break from writing before I get (more) depressed.

Which means it is time to solicit guest posts.

If you have a piece you would like to see published here — either something you have already published elsewhere or something new you have written but not yet shared — send it my way.

A few rules:

There will be a deluge on my end, and I will not have time to respond to everyone. Yes, I will check my spam folder. If you do not hear from me, it is a no, and I’m sorry.

Send it as a PDF or Word document to hollymathnerd at gmail with “guest post submission” in the subject. Do not paste it into the email, and do not send a Google Doc link.

I reserve the right to edit.

If you do not have a featured image, I will use my Unsplash membership to choose one. If you do have an image, it must be human-generated.

My comment section is closed by default. Depending on the topic, I may or may not let you choose whether you want comments open.

Any topic or length is fine, including very long pieces passionately arguing for positions I disagree with. In fact, I tend to like that sort of thing when it is well written and done in good faith. Just do not be boring.

I am trying to pay off debt, so I cannot pay you, but I now have just shy of 9,000 subscribers, which is at least a respectable amount of exposure.

So there you go: after several paragraphs about the collapse of the American psyche, I am now politely asking you to send me documents.

Seamless. Elegant. A model of tonal restraint.

A Bit of Housekeeping

A few days ago I wrote about my quest to find an atelier program that would teach me to actually draw, as opposed to paying $60,000 to attend social events and write a Process Paper. The short version: I found the right online atelier program, but I really need this to not slow down my debt progress if I’m to keep the darkness, my old friend, at bay.

I’ve created a coupon code — access it through this link— that brings an annual Substack subscription to under $50. I’m told by people who drink coffee that this is less than two trips to Starbucks, which in 2026 I assume means you’re getting a medium drip and leaving slightly annoyed.

Paid subs get me closer to both being out of debt and having someone tell me regularly that my shadows aren’t dark enough, which are the only two things I want out of life at this point.

That, and for the people who implemented Common Core math to be tried at The Hague.